Tkachuk, Doughty prepare for another round of personal rivalry

By Adam GretzOct 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
The NHL’s most intense individual rivalry continues on Tuesday night when Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings pay a visit to Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames.

From the moment Tkachuk entered the NHL he started established himself as a tough, physical, agitating forward that will get under the skin of his opponents while also filling the back of their net. In other words, he is a younger, Western Conference version of Brad Marchand. The type of player every general manager in the league would pay a huge price to get on their own team, while also hating their guts when they are not on their team.

No player in the NHL has been more annoyed by Tkachuk’s style of play than Doughty, as the two have an ongoing feud that has consistently intensified over the past three years.

Tkachuk was suspended for two games during his rookie season when he elbowed Doughty in the face, helping to spark their ongoing feud. Doughty has repeatedly sounded off on Tkachuk in interviews, saying how he doesn’t respect him and will never speak to him off the ice, to claiming that Tkachuk is the most hated player in the league. Whenever the two teams face there is almost always some kind of altercation between the two players, especially as they get a ton of ice-time going head-to-head with one another. On average they have spent about seven minutes per game playing head-to-head against one another in their matchups — that is a lot — while their positions (Tkachuk as a left winger, Doughty as a right defensemen) mean their paths are going to cross quite often.

Some examples of their, let’s say, extreme dislike for one another…

And..

And the elbowing incident that started it all…

It is a good bet they will become acquainted with one another again on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend Tkachuk was a guest on Hockey Night In Canada’s After Hours show and was asked by host Scott Oake if he should show Doughty, a Stanley Cup champion and Norris Trophy winner, more respect. Tkachuk did not miss a beat and instantly responded that he shows Flames captain Mark Giordano plenty of respect, adding “He’s a Norris Trophy winner.”

In 11 career games against Doughty and the Kings, Tkachuk has two goals, three assists and 15 penalty minutes.

NBC Sports’ ‘Our Line Starts’ NHL podcast debuts this week

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
NBC Sports is launching a new NHL podcast –  Our Line Starts – this Wednesday, October 9. The new weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Wednesday’s debut episode will be hosted by Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick and will be highlighted by Pierre McGuire’s interview with Vegas Golden Knights President George McPhee.

A preview of the podcast can be found here.

Our Line Starts joins NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. Click here for more information.

Where you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

Jets’ defense takes yet another blow ahead of game vs. Penguins

By Adam GretzOct 8, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
When the Winnipeg Jets had their 2018-19 season end this past April, their defense was made up of the following players: Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot, and Dmitry Kulikov. Not a great group by any means, but a formidable one that was good enough to help make the Jets a playoff team.

How many of those players will be in the lineup for them on Tuesday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Zero.

None of them.

Due to a series of roster moves and unfortunate circumstances the entire defense the team used a year ago is not available as the team prepares to open its current four-game road trip.

Trouba, Myers, and Chiarot all left the team over the summer (Trouba was traded to the Rangers; Myers and Chiarot departed in free agency), while Byfuglien stepped away just before the start of training camp to reportedly consider his future in the NHL.

All of that alone was enough to decimate their blue line.

The departures continued on Tuesday when the Jets announced that Kulikov has been given a personal leave from the team.

Morrissey, meanwhile, suffered an injury during warmups before the team’s most recent game against the New York Islanders and was held out of Sunday’s game. After practicing on Monday, coach Paul Maurice announced on Tuesday that the team is going to hold Morrissey out for at least another game (Tuesday in Pittsburgh) as a precaution.

This all means the Jets’ defense on Tuesday is going to include Sami Niku, Carl Dahlstrom, Neal Pionk, Ville Heinola, Anthony Bitetto and Tucker Poolman.

Combined NHL games for those six players: 350.

Heinola, 18, was the team’s first-round draft pick this past season and has played just three games so far, while Dahlstrom was claimed on waivers a week ago from the Chicago Blackhawks. Pionk is the “experienced” member of that group and was acquired over the summer from the Rangers in the Trouba trade. Calling that group a “makeshift defense” would be a monumental understatement.

Even though they are facing a Penguins team that is without two of its top three centers (Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad) it is still a dangerous team offensively with the Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel occupying the top line.

The Jets’ defense was always going to be a massive question mark this season, and it just seems to keep finding ways to get even more shorthanded. Starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck is going to need to play the best hockey of his career to keep this thing together.

NHL on NBCSN: Plenty for Sharks to do to turnaround sluggish start

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Three goals scored in three games. Twelve goals allowed. Three losses. Zero wins.

It’s not been an ideal start to the season for the San Jose Sharks. Thought as pre-season contenders, Peter DeBoer’s team has vastly underperformed and has continued to receive poor goaltending. While a PDO of 930, via Natural Stat Trick, would tell you they should find a way to bounce-back over time, there’s plenty that needs fixing.

“We’ve got to work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work. Every team is talented in this league. Usually the teams that work harder win games. All three so far, the other team has outworked us.”

The upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Predators, Blackhawks, Flames, Hurricanes in the next week before a home-and-home with the Sabres. So where’s it gone wrong early on?

The power play

Unsuccessful in 14 opportunities, the Sharks’ extra man unit has also given up a league-high three shorthanded goals in three games. Slow starts like that are nothing new for them. San Jose was 0-for-10 through the first three games of last season before finishing as a top-six unit.

It’s not that those units haven’t been able to generate chances, however. Through three games they lead the NHL with 29 power play shots. Given the talent that DeBoer is able to choose from, and with Evander Kane eligible to return from suspension Tuesday night, the dam is going to break sooner than later.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The goaltending (again)

It was an issue last season and one that risks derailing another hunt for the Stanley Cup. In two starts Martin Jones has allowed five goals and has posted a .884 even strength save percentage. The netminder also continued a stunning stat by surrendering a goal on the first shot he saw in the season for the fourth time in five years.

Slow starts to games have also hurt. San Jose’s opponents — Vegas and and Anaheim — have opened the scoring within the first six minutes of their three games. 

Lineup consistency

DeBoer has yet to field a full roster this season. Kane has missed all three games, while Erik Karlsson sat out the first game against the Golden Knights due to the birth of his daughter. Couple that with new faces finding their way in a new lineup and it’s going to take time.

“You have to, I think that’s the bottom line,” DeBoer said last week about erasing the past. “We’re integrating some young players in the lineup and the message is: You can’t drag this stuff around.”

Randy Hahn and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Panthers up to challenge of finding way back to playoffs

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers were a popular sleeper team pick when we surveyed a number of NHL players at the Player Media Tour in Chicago last month. Adding Joel Quenneville, Sergei Bobrovsky, Brett Connolly, Anton Stralman, and getting a full season from a healthy Vincent Trocheck would certainly raise expectations heading into the 2019-20 NHL season. 

Having made the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once in the last seven seasons would up the urgency to turn things around. Owner Vinnie Viola didn’t invest to build a loser, and the expected aggressive off-season from the Panthers’ showed they’re ready to win now. So while some may label them a sleeper team, Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t expecting to surprise anyone.

“I don’t think we are a surprise team anymore,” Huberdeau told NBC Sports. “Obviously, we know our lineup. Our lineup has changed, but not drastically, so we know we are a good team and I am going to follow my teammate Aaron [Ekblad] and say we are the team to beat.”

“Maybe in the past people overlooked us, but right now, I would say we go into this year as the team to beat,” Ekblad told The Athletic in August. Installing Quenneville behind the bench was a good first move to reaching that goal. With a successful history coaching in the league, the expectations to win and play the right way won’t just be coming from outside the dressing room, the head coach will demand that as well.

“He brings a lot,” Huberdeau said. “Winning culture, he has won, he has made the playoffs, he is a guy that lets his players play. We saw Chicago, their system, it looked like they were having a lot of fun, so that is what we want, to have a lot of fun and win some games.”

The Panthers are off to a 1-1-0 start following a home-and-home split with the Lightning. Bobrovsky is known to be a slow starter and the offense outside of Mike Hoffman, who has four of the team’s six goals, is still getting going. The schedule the rest of October isn’t exactly a friendly one with games against the Predators, Avalanche (two), Flames, Hurricanes, among others, coming up.

There are no more excuses, however. The job of building a winning roster is not complete, but positive steps have been made. The Panthers know it’s time to meet expectations

“Right now I think we know we have to make the playoffs and we are going to make the playoffs,” said Huberdeau.

