More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
YouTube

Kapanen’s stick throwing penalty helps Canadiens rally past Maple Leafs (Video)

By Adam GretzOct 5, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kasperi Kapanen is an excellent young player for the Toronto Maple Leafs with a very bright future ahead of him. But this was not one of his finest moments in the NHL.

Late in the third period with his team clinging to a one-goal lead, Kapanen committed a completely ridiculous penalty that helped the Montreal Canadiens complete a wild third period comeback that eventually produced a 6-5 Montreal win.

Here’s what happened: While attempting to block a shot by Montreal’s Jeff Petry, Kapanen’s stick snapped in half after it was struck by the shot. Instead of just dropping the broken end to the ice and continuing on with the play, he instead decided to throw it at Petry while he attempted to make a play with the puck.

This, of course, is an illegal play and Petry was immediately rewarded with a penalty shot. He ended up scoring on his attempt, tying the game at four apiece and completing a third period rally that saw the Canadiens erase what had been a 4-1 deficit.

Here is the entire sequence.

The Canadiens took the lead a few minutes later on a Phillip Danault goal, only to have Auston Matthews answer with his second goal of the game for Toronto to send the game to overtime.

But Montreal was still able to pick up the extra point in the shootout, and it is entirely possible it never would have made it there had it not been for Kapanen’s decision to throw his broken stick at Petry.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Sidney Crosby fights Blue Jackets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (Video)

Twitter
By Adam GretzOct 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
4 Comments

He doesn’t do it very often, but Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has shown a willingness to drop the gloves on occasion during his NHL career.

He did so for the first time in four years on Saturday night when he randomly found himself in a fight with Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois late in the second period.

This all seemed to be sparked by Dubois hitting one of Crosby’s linemates — Jake Guentzel — up high. As the two entered the Pittsburgh zone Dubois gave Crosby a little cross-check that resulted in the two of them wrestling against the boards in the corner.

Even though Penguins probably like seeing their captain stick up for his teammate, they were also probably simultaneously holding their collective breath while watching it happen. The Penguins were already playing at that point without Evgeni Malkin who had left the game following an awkward fall into the boards.

The absence of their two star centers did not really seem to hold back the offense as the Penguins scored two late second period goals to increase their lead to 5-1.

Before this skirmish Crosby’s most recent fight came during the 2015 season when he fought Columbus’ Brandon Dubinsky.

 

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Rylan defiant in face of detractors as NWHL opens fifth season

Associated PressOct 5, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
7 Comments

National Women’s Hockey League founder and commissioner Dani Rylan has a blunt message for her detractors in preparing to open her fifth season.

”We’re not going anywhere. We’re just growing,” she told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview last month.

There are questions about the league’s stability after several franchises lost their local NHL teams’ backing and some 200 of the world’s top players opted to sit out this year. Rylan is nonetheless defiant and insists there will be a sixth season next October, a seventh one after that and so on.

If that means moving forward without Olympians and with the NHL questioning whether the privately backed league’s business model is financially sustainable, then so be it.

”I would ask what about it is not sustainable, what don’t they like,” Rylan said.

”I think the message right now is the NHL needs to save professional women’s hockey,” she added. ”And I just believe that a pro women’s league should be able to prove that it’s viable without the NHL, without NHL teams. And that’s what we’re proving.”

Rylan noted that North America’s first pro women’s league has paid out over $3 million in salaries. Last season, she said, it enjoyed 16 sellouts while setting league highs in apparel sales and online viewership. And it enters this season having added new sponsors, including a new live-streaming partner, Twitch, to broadcast every game.

The five-team league kicks off its 60-game regular-season schedule – up from 40 last year – on Saturday.

It has been a tumultuous offseason for the NWHL, which even Rylan acknowledged involving ”some ups and downs” for its teams in Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The biggest downer came shortly after the rival Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced it was folding last spring and the NWHL was unable to fill the vacuum. The league eventually backed off on its bid to expand into Toronto and Montreal. Then more than 200 of the top female players balked at signing with the NWHL by pledging they would not play professionally in North America this season.

The disaffected players instead formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to demand a league with a sustainable economic model that can one day pay them a living wage.

Rylan called the players’ decision a lost opportunity, considering there is currently only one league in operation.

”There was clarity in the market. All the players all the sponsors, investors, brands, everyone knew where to concentrate their interest,” she said.

”When the boycott happened, it refragmented the market,” Rylan said. ”I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to quantify the opportunity lost this offseason, and how maybe the game has slowed because of the boycott.”

PWHPA executive and former CWHL interim commissioner Jayna Hefford disagreed with Rylan’s assessment. She believes the decision to form a union spurred rather than hindered the momentum in pushing for one sustainable league.

”I’ve never seen that kind of unity in sport before. It was powerful. It was impactful,” Hefford said. ”It’s been very clear that the players don’t feel like that option (the NWHL) provides the resources and the infrastructure that they continue to say they need.”

PWHPA players have launched a North American barnstorming tour, attracting sponsors such as Budweiser, Adidas, Secret, Unifor (Canada’s largest private-sector union) and Dunkin’ Donuts, which also backs the NWHL.

The NWHL has a spotty track record in paying salaries, which led to some high-profile defections to the CWHL. After paying players between $10,000 and $26,000 during its inaugural season, the NWHL was forced to slash salaries by more than half a month into the next season in order to stay afloat.

The league no longer makes all players salaries public, though it announced Lexi Bender signed a $13,000 contract to play for Boston this season. This year, players will also receive a 50% cut from all sponsorship agreements, plus 15% of revenue from apparel sold featuring their respective names.

It still won’t be easy marketing a league in which a majority of players are newcomers, some coming off college careers at the Division II or club levels.

Among the more high-profile rookies are Sydney Baldwin, a two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota, as well as Slovakia national team members Lenka Curmova and Iveta Klimasova.

Based on signing announcements and a study of team rosters posted on the league’s website, the NWHL features 39 returning players and 57 newcomers, including three former CWHL players. Among those coming back are Madison Packer and Jillian Dempsey, who share the NWHL career record with 29 goals each.

That still doesn’t replace the star power the Buffalo Beauts alone had last year on a roster that included U.S. Olympians Dani Cameranesi, Emily Pfalzer, Lisa Chesson and Nicole Hensley, and Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados.

Another blow came when NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula relinquished control of the Beauts in May. The move meant the league not only losing the Pegulas’ financial backing of the franchise, but forced the team to relocate from its downtown arena to a suburban multi-rink complex.

The Metropolitan Riveters no longer have an agreement with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, who provided the team marketing assistance and ice time.

On the plus side, a group of investors led by Cannon Capital managing partner Miles Arnone purchased the Boston Pride.

”We see the opportunity and the potential to grow and the excitement that exists not only for pro women’s hockey, but pro women’s sports,” Rylan said. ”We want to advance that. And we’re not slowing down any time soon.”

The Buzzer: Samsonov shines in Capitals’ debut; Konecny’s big day

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 5, 2019, 1:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

Three Stars

1. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers. After signing a new six-year contract a couple of weeks ago, Konecny was able to get off to a great start for the season when he scored a pair of goals in the Flyers’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He opened the scoring early in the first period then added a highlight reel backhander (see below) later in the game to pad the Flyers’ lead. He has scored 24 goals in back-to-back seasons and they are expecting even bigger things from him this season.

2. Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals. It was a big night for the Capitals’ rookie goalie as he made his NHL debut and stopped 25 of thee 26 shots he faced in a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. With Braden Holtby‘s contract situation unsettled beyond this season it is entirely possible that this is the first of many wins for the rookie netminder. He made a couple of highlight reel saves in the win, while the only goal he allowed was a complete fluke of a play.

3. Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets. The Jets’ defense is a big point of concern this season and if that unit is going to make a positive impact they are going to need Pionk to have a big season. He had a huge game on Friday with two points, including the game-tying goal in the third period to help complete the Jets’ late rally as they spoiled Jack Hughes‘ NHL debut.

Highlights of the Night

There were a couple of incredible goals on Friday, starting with Travis Konecny’s highlight reel goal against the Blackhawks.

Auston Matthews continued his fast start to the season with this absolute rocket of a shot in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The goal of the night, however, belonged to Devils forward Blake Coleman, scoring his second goal of the game on a completely ridiculous one-handed shot.

Blooper of the Night

The only goal Samsonov surrendered on Friday night was this wild mess of a play that saw the puck bounce off multiple Capitals’ player skates. This goes in the books as a goal for Islanders defender Devon Toews, but he needed a lot of help.

Factoids

  • Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury became the 16th goalie to appear in 800 regular season NHL games. [NHL PR]
  • Friday night was just the second time Jets franchise has overcome a 4-0 deficit to win. [NHL PR]
  • It came in a losing effort, but Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson scored in his sixth consecutive season opening game. [NHL PR]
  • The Golden Knights became just the 14th team in NHL history to record a shorthanded goal in each of their first two games of a season. They scored two shorthanded goals in their rout of the Sharks. Tomas Nosek scored two goals in the win, including one of the shorthanded tallies.  [NHL PR]
  • New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz told Al Arbour for third on the NHL’s all-time games coached list. [NHL PR]

Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Washington Capitals 2, New York Islanders 1

Winnipeg Jets 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (SO)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Vegas Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 1

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Devils begin Hughes era with crazy shootout loss: 3 takeaways

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 4, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
3 Comments

The night started with so much promise.

After looking as if they were going to cruise to a blowout win over the Winnipeg Jets, the New Jersey Devils ended up squandering a four-goal second period lead to lose a completely bonkers 5-4 shootout decision to kick off the Jack Hughes era.

It was a wildly entertaining game for 65 minutes and a shootout, but it is definitely not the result the Devils wanted after such an amazing start.

Three things to takeaway from this one.

1. It was a mostly quiet night for Hughes. Look, he’s 18 years old and playing in his first real NHL game. He is not going to immediately jump in there and dominate. Some growing pains have to be expected at times. He ended up playing just a little more than 15 minutes and recorded one shot on goal. He had an opportunity to win the game in overtime but had the puck roll off his stick on an odd-man rush. Probably the most noteworthy shift he had during regulation was when his line got stuck on the ice for more than three minutes in the third period, resulting in Neal Pionk‘s game-tying goal for Winnipeg. Of the Devils’ big offseason additions, Nikita Gusev made the biggest impact scoring his first NHL goal and adding a tally in the shootout.

2. Cory Schneider had to exit the game. The big question for the Devils this season is clearly going to be their goaltending situation. It is the biggest weakness on paper and the one thing that might hold them back after such an amazing offseason. They received a bit of a scare on Friday when Schneider had to leave the game early in the third period. Not exactly a great sign after he struggled so much with his play and his health a year ago. Backup Mackenzie Blackwood replaced him and gave up the final two goals in regulation and then two more goals in the shootout. The encouraging news for the Devils, though, is that Taylor Hall said after the game that Schneider was not injured and had to leave the game because he was cramping up. Coach Jon Hynes, meanwhile, had no update only to say Schneider was being checked by the team’s medical staff. Either way, this is a position that is going to be a big question this year until proven otherwise.

3. The Jets have flaws, but they can still be dangerous. There are a lot of legit reasons to be concerned about this Jets team and what they are capable of this season. Through two games those concerns have been on display, specifically their inability to stop anyone thanks to a defense that has been absolutely gutted over the past few months. After giving up six goals to the New York Rangers on Thursday, they came back on Friday and gave up four early goals to the Devils (including an insane highlight reel goal by Blake Coleman) and several more quality chances on top of that. But, they are still loaded at forward and are never really going to be out of any game. The Devils found that out on Friday.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.