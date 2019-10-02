Erik Karlsson a late Sharks scratch due to ‘personal matter’

Evander Kane isn’t the only noteworthy San Jose Sharks player who won’t suit up against the Vegas Golden Knights. The team announced that Erik Karlsson is a healthy scratch because of a “personal matter” on Wednesday.
Karlsson, 29, decided to stick with the Sharks after one season, signing eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5M AAV) in June. The Sharks’ next game is also against the Golden Knights on Friday, and their third game takes place against the Ducks in Anaheim on Saturday.
[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
We’ll see how much time this causes Karlsson to miss, but here’s hoping everything is OK for him and his family.
It makes for a challenging lineup for the Sharks …
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.