Blues receive their spectacular Stanley Cup rings

Two weeks after they saw their names engraved on the Stanley Cup for the first time, and two days before they raise they championship banner to the Enterprise Center rafters (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the St. Louis Blues received their rings during a private ceremony Monday night.
According to the team, the rings, crafted by Jostens, are 14-karat white and yellow gold and feature “282 diamonds, 20 princess-cut sapphires, 16 custom-cut blue sapphires and 15 round sapphires for an impressive precious stone carat weight total of 10.6 carats.”
Some other details from the Blues:
Signifying the number of postseason victories earned along their path to the Cup, 16 genuine, custom-cut blue sapphires are intricately arranged on the ring top, forming the Blue Note logo. In an astounding display of precision, each is delicately shaved within millimeters for an exact fit inside the logo’s yellow gold outline. Also highlighted in yellow gold are the words, STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS, accented with custom blue antiquing. On the top and bottom of the ring top’s edge are princess-cut sapphires, channel-set in yellow gold: ten on top, and ten more on the bottom, combining for a total of 20. Beneath the logo is the Stanley Cup itself, made up of 45 pavé-set diamonds. Surrounding the Cup are 30 more diamonds. When combined, the 75 diamonds represent the 75 goals scored by the St. Louis Blues during the 2019 postseason. Completing the ring top’s stunning display are an additional 115 diamonds intricately set to create a cascading waterfall effect.
The left side of the ring pays tribute to the strong connection between players and fans, with both featured celebrating with the Cup. The name of each player is highlighted, along with their jersey number set in diamonds. A pair of Blues logos crafted from custom-colored enamel provide a contrasting splash of color on the white and yellow gold backdrop. A final element to the ring’s left side is the championship year date of 2019.
The ring’s right side honors the bond between the Blues, their fans and the city of St. Louis. The Blues wordmark logo, crafted in contrasting yellow gold, appears at the top of the right side. Intricately detailed music notes for the song “When the Blues Go Marching In” are also featured. The music notes flow through the iconic St. Louis Arch, formed by 16 diamonds, again representing the number of victories earned in the playoffs. The scene is inspired from photos taken from an overhead blimp during the city’s championship parade celebration. A mix of 76 diamonds and 15 sapphires represent the massive crowd turnout that surrounded the stage, celebrating the historic victory.
Finally, one of the coolest aspect of the rings can be found on the palms.
The interior of the palm features LAILA, a tribute to the team’s inspirational fan. Then there’s PLAY GLORIA, a nod to the Blues’ post-win anthem that they started to play following games at the time their season started to turnaround.
A memorable year deserves a memorable ring, and for the players, staff, and Laila, they certainly have one with these beauties.
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.