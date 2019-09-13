Maple Leafs sign Mitch Marner to big six-year deal

Just like that, the Mitch Marner saga has been settled.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the star winger to a six-year deal that carries a $10.893 million AAV, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Darren Dreger. If those reports are accurate, then this means Marner’s contract will expire after the 2024-25 season.

Do note that the Maple Leafs haven’t confirmed the deal just yet.

That $10.893M cap hit ranks lower than that of Auston Matthews ($11.634M AAV through 2023-24) and John Tavares ($11M through 2024-25).

From an immediate standpoint, this makes for a tight squeeze.

With Mitch Marner signed, and assuming Åberg and Gauthier are assigned to the minors, in addition to Horton, Clarkson, Hyman and Dermott on IR, we tentatively show the #Leafs as being $13,365,199 above the $81.5M ceiling, prior to any LTIR placements.https://t.co/BPt2vFnhEu pic.twitter.com/m9cIVvGk2I — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 13, 2019

Who else will remain a part of this team’s core?

Looking back at a PHT post from earlier this week, we can see that this Marner near-$11M will make for tough decisions. Here are some of the big names who will eventually need new contracts, which Marner, Matthews, and Tavares may essentially force out:

After 2019-20: Defensemen Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie.

After 2020-21: Goalie Frederik Andersen.

After 2021-22: Defenseman Morgan Rielly.

After 2022-23: Forwards Andreas Johnsson and Alexander Kerfoot.

After 2023-24: Stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

It’s interesting, also, that Tavares and Marner will see their close-to-$22M expire after the same 2024-25 season. Things could be very different beyond those two by then, but wouldn’t it be interesting if it came down to Tavares or Marner around that faraway date?

A tough question of value

Plenty of reports indicated that Marner, 22, compared himself to Matthews as much as anyone else. With that in mind, the Maple Leafs must feel some relief in signing Marner for six years, thus locking him down for an extra year — and crucially, staggering things so their second contracts don’t expire during the same summer.

As far as Marner being worth $10.83M? That’s subjective, obviously. Maybe it’s more important to ask: how much of an overpay would it be, if it is an overpay? Maple Leafs fans might be somewhat pleased to hear that some answer “Not so bad.”

RFA value for marner on a six year deal was $9.5M btw so a 15% hard feelings tax — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) September 13, 2019

For those still suffering through sticker shock, consider that the Maple Leafs “bought” two would-be UFA years by making this a six-year contract. If the cap ceiling rises thanks to various revenue-related forces, then $10.83M might look a lot more manageable in a few years. Consider how excessive Leon Draisaitl‘s $8.5M cap hit seemed at the time; now most would label that an all-too-rare steal for the Edmonton Oilers.

Make no mistake about it, though. The Maple Leafs are expensive at the top level, with Marner, Tavares, and Matthews combining for a cap hit of about $33M. Ultimately, their collective efforts will determine if it is all “worth it” — which means hurtling over obstacles they haven’t yet cleared, such as, say, beating the Boston Bruins in a Game 7, or winning a playoff series or two.

