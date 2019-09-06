More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Joe Thornton back with Sharks for another season

Sep 6, 2019
Joe Thornton will be back in a San Jose Sharks jersey this fall, his 22nd season in the NHL.

Thornton, 40, signed a one-year contract worth a reported $2 million for the 2019-20 season, which will be his 15th with the organization. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the contract has no bonuses, just straight salary.

The deal for the now-former unrestricted free agent continues a string of one-year contracts for Thornton, who has now signed them in three consecutive years.

“Probably play another 10 years,” Thornton quipped at the 2019 NHL Awards. “We’ll wait and see, but I’m thinking 5 to 10 right now. I got nothing else going on.”

Thornton scored 16 times and helped out on 35 others in 73 games last season, pushing his career points total to 1,478 as he passed Teemu Selanne and Stan Mikita to sit 14th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

Thornton needs 22 points to become the 14th player in NHL history to reach the 1,500-point milestone. He sits 53 points back of Paul Coffey for 13th on the all-time list and 55 back of Mark Recchi for 12th.

“Words cannot equate the impact that Joe has had on this franchise since his arrival in San Jose in 2005,” said general manager Doug Wilson in a release on the team’s website. “Joe is a generational player who seemingly blazes past an existing Hall-of-Famer with each game he plays. His leadership and dedication to the organization and his teammates is inspiring. He has the rare ability to make the players around him better and we’re excited to see him healthy and back wearing the Sharks crest.”

The Sharks have kept their summer dealings mostly in-house, highlighted by the long-term deal they struck with Erik Karlsson, along with restricted free agent deals with Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc, among others.

San Jose reached the Western Conference Final last season before an injury-depleted roster ultimately fell to the eventual Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues in six games.

The deal comes as a $3 million pay cut for Thornton, who made $5 million last season and $8 million the year prior. The Sharks have just over $2.6 million remaining under the salary cap and a roster of 22 players.

In NHL first, four women selected to officiate prospect games

Sep 6, 2019
The NHL for the first time has selected four female officials to work on the ice at several prospect tournaments being held this weekend.

Katie Guay and Kelly Cooke have been selected as referees, while Kirsten Walsh and Kendall Hanley will work as linesmen, the league announced Friday. The four were selected out of group of 96 officials, including 11 women, who participated in the league’s annual officials exposure combine in Buffalo, New York, last month.

This will mark the first time women have officiated at the pre-training camp prospects tournament level, and marks the next step in the league’s bid to have women officiate at the NHL level.

Without providing a timeline, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman previously said he envisions a women officiating at the league level.

Guay is the most experienced of the four, having refereed women’s games at the Winter Olympics last year. She has been assigned to work the Anaheim Ducks-hosted tournament in Irvine, California.

Cooke, who this past year officiated at the women’s world hockey championships, has been assigned to work the Predators tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hanley, who has spent 11 seasons officiating at the NCAA Division III level, will work the Detroit Red Wings’ tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Walsh just completed her collegiate playing career at Robert Morris, and will work at the Sabres tournament in Buffalo.

PHT Stanley Cup Tracker: When Rob Thomas met Robert Thomas

St. Louis Blues
Sep 6, 2019
The PHT Stanley Cup tracker will keep tabs on how the St. Louis Blues spend their summer celebrating.

Sometimes, all the stars align.

Take for instance this past Sunday when Robert Thomas, the St. Louis Blues forward, walked on stage at a Rob Thomas concert at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis with the Stanley Cup in his hands.

You’ll know the latter from his time as the frontman for Matchbox 20, or that one song he did with Carlos Santana at the turn of the century that as a massive hit.

The Blues’ Thomas had an eventful day with the Cup last week, including a surprise visit to the home of a family who lost all of their hockey gear in a house fire back in June, just days after the Blues hoisted Lord Stanley.

Thomas showed up to the door of the family’s temporary rental home on Wednesday.

“I can’t even imagine what they went through with the fire,” Thomas told stlouisblues.com. “To be able to help out in the little way that I can, bring them some happiness, it really makes you feel good inside.”

The family, with nine kids and a 10th on the way, was taken aback.

“This is incredible,” mother Collen Hanlon said. “For somebody who is famous and does this stuff to want to come here and hang out with our kids… it means so much. It makes the kids so happy. This is a dream come true and this is their wildest dream.

The PHT Stanley Cup tracker

 Week 1: Cup heads to the Canadian prairies
• Week 2: Stanley Cup heads east to Ontario
• Week 3: Pat Maroon takes Cup back to St. Louis for some toasted ravioli
• Week 4: Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with grandma
• Week 5: Perron and poutine; Allen gives back
• Week 6: Sanford takes Cup to school; Berube takes it to second home
• Week 7: From Russia to Indy Car

Sep 6, 2019
Q&A: Auston Matthews on playoff losses, Marner’s contract situation

Getty Images
Sep 5, 2019
CHICAGO — Inside the Toronto Maple Leafs’ dressing room the video games of choice recently have been Call of Duty, Fortnite and NHL. Now that Auston Matthews is on the cover of NHL 20, the EA Sports game might vault to the top of their power rankings.

The 90-overall rated Matthews is himself a gamer, as are a number of his Maple Leafs teammates.

“We actually have some guys that are pretty good at video games,” Matthews told NBC Sports at 2019 NHL Player Media Tour in Chicago on Thursday. “I want to dog Freddie [Andersen] but he’s not bad. He’s okay. 

One former Maple Leafs found out the hard way how good Matthews is at the NHL game.

“A couple of years ago we did an NHL tournament and I played Curtis McElhinney and I don’t think he’s ever played NHL before,” Matthews said. “I think I mercy ruled him. So that was fun for me, I don’t know if it was fun for him.”

We spoke with Matthews about another Round 1 exit to the Boston Bruins, Mitch Marner’s future,

PHT: What can you take from the way last season ended to help you this year?

MATTHEWS: “I think just the motivation. It’s three years in a row where we’ve lost in the first round, but obviously last two years to the same team, same result, same Game 7. It’s kind of s—– to go through that stuff, but in the end, I think a lot of times it can be beneficial in going through those experiences and learning from them and bringing your best foot forward so next time you’re in that situation you pull through and get over that hump.”

PHT: Do you watch the rest of the playoffs when you’re done?

MATTHEWS: “I don’t really watch the rest of it. I watch the Final and that’s probably about it. I’ll watch a game here and there. For the most part, I just try to stay away. To me, it’s frustrating watching when you could be playing.”

PHT: Sting even more that the Bruins reached Game 7 of the Final?

MATTHEWS: “Yeah, it’s kind of like a what could have been, right? It definitely leaves a sour taste in your mouth. It’s not something that ever really goes away, but it definitely adds some extra motivation going into the season. They’re obviously a good team, we’re a good team, you just never know what could happen — it could happen again. It’s just something that you embrace and look forward to if it happens. Obviously, you want to get over that mental hump that we’ve been in.”

PHT: As Mitch [Marner] goes through the contract situation, has he reached out to you about going through the process?

MATTHEWS: “No, not really. We’ve talked and we haven’t really spoke about his contract or situation. It’s really none of my business. He’s doing what they feel is best for him. For us, as players on the team, and as friends we just hope it works out for the best and that he comes back as soon as possible because he’s a big part of the team and we want to see him there.”

