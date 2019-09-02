PHT Morning Skate: Kane, Reaves trade barbs; Caps to trade someone?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• After career-year, Stanley Cup win, Ivan Barbashev re-ups with Blues. (NHL.com)
• The Toronto Maple Leafs should let Mitch Marner sit for the season. (The Hockey Writers)
• NHL’s decision could pave the way for labor peace until 2025. (The Hockey News)
• Blood, sweat, tears and cash: NHL’s Seattle arrival should raise interest in youth hockey — for those who can afford it. (Seattle Times)
• Bob Plager takes Stanley Cup to brother’s final resting place. (NHL.com)
• Dante Fabbro ready to be the next great young Predators defenceman. (Sportsnet)
• Capitals GM believes the team will likely have to move someone before the season begins. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)
• Patrick Kane to have jersey retired by the London Knights for 145-point season. (NBC Sports Chicago)
• Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves trading barbs again. (The Score)
• Don’t be fooled, September hockey is significant. (Bleedin’ Blue)
• Arizona Coyotes look to esports to widen fan reach. (Phoenix Business Journal)
• Sharks’ Evander Kane addresses racism in hockey, calls for change. (NBC Sports Bay Area)
