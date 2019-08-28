More from PHT FREE AGENCY TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

Islanders re-sign Beauvillier for two years

By Adam GretzAug 28, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Islanders re-signed the last of their remaining restricted free agents on Wednesday when they came to terms with forward Anthony Beauvillier on a two-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but it will reportedly pay him $2.1 million per season.

The 28th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Beauvillier has developed into a solid player for the Islanders, and even though his overall production regressed a bit this past season he has still shown he can be a 20-goal scorer at the NHL level.

Beauvillier, 22, will still be eligible for restricted free agency when his current deal ends after the 2020-21 season.

Barring some sort of unforeseen trade in the coming weeks this should wrap up the Islanders’ offseason. It has been a mostly quietly that saw them retain all of their top UFA forwards (Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Jordan Eberle) while swapping Valtteri Filppula for Derick Brassard. They also replaced Robin Lehner with Semyon Varlamov.

With Beauvillier signed the next big deals for Lou Lamoriello and the Islanders’ front office will be Mathew Barzal, Devon Toews, and Ryan Pulock, all of whom are eligible for restricted free agency after this season.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

All eyes turn to Quinn Hughes’ development for Canucks

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 28, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vancouver Canucks.

Even though there seems to be no definitive plan with the Vancouver Canucks’ ongoing rebuild, there have at least been two huge developments during this process. In each of the past two years they have had a young player emerge as a franchise player and organizational building block, at least giving the team’s fans some kind of reason for hope that the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t just an oncoming freight train.

Two years ago it was forward Brock Boeser who burst on the scene with 29 goals and 55 points before a brutal injury cut his season short after just 62 games. It was enough to give him a second place finish in the Calder Trophy voting. He showed in year two it was not a fluke performance and that he is the real deal.

This past season it was Elias Pettersson instantly becoming one of the league’s must-see players and winning the rookie of the year award.

[MORE: 2018-19 Summary | Under Pressure | Three Questions]

This year the hope is that defender Quinn Hughes can follow in their footsteps and have a breakthrough rookie season.

The Canucks definitely need it.

For all of the flaws this roster currently has, there is no position that is thinner in terms of potential impact players than the defense which has become a black hole when it comes to creating offense.

Alexander Edler is probably the most accomplished player to ever play on the team’s blue line, and while he still has something to offer his best days are in the rear-view mirror. Chris Tanev is a solid defensive player, but is not going to break a game open. Tyler Myers will have a lot of pressure to live up to his contract, but he probably isn’t going to make a huge impact when it comes to making a meaningful improvement in the standings.

Hughes is the type of player that could do that if everything goes as planned.

He only appeared in five games for the Canucks at the end of the 2018-19 season and was eased into the lineup in a very sheltered role, but it was an impressive debut that saw him record three assists and show the speed, creativity, and type of talent the Canucks are desperately lacking on their blue line.

It would be putting way too much pressure on him to expect him to step in the lineup and duplicate the rookie performance of a Miro Heiskanen or Rasmus Dahlin (not everyone is going to be that good, that fast) but he has the potential to make a noticeable impact on the Canucks’ lineup. A big rookie season from him would do more to improve the team’s outlook than any other addition they made this summer, not only because of the position he plays and the impact it could make, but because of how important he is to the team’s long-term development.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Canucks’ biggest question: What exactly is the plan here?

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 28, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Vancouver Canucks.

Three big questions for the 2019-20 Vancouver Canucks.

1. Seriously, what is the plan here?

There is really no other way to ask it. I spent five minutes looking at this roster and this is the only question that kept entering my head.

Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are dynamite. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller are pretty good. Quinn Hughes has the potential to be a cornerstone player on defense. But then what? What else is happening here that should make Canucks fans feel good about the direction of the team for this season and beyond?

Jim Benning is entering his sixth season running this ship as the team’s general manager and after a playoff appearance in year one is in danger of giving the Canucks the first ever five-year playoff drought in franchise history. Outside of the five players mentioned above, the roster is full of veteran depth players that aren’t difference-makers and are for some reason signed to long-term contracts (bad idea!).

The highest paid players on the team are a 34-year-old Loui Eriksson, a 33-year-old Alex Edler, and Tyler Myers.

For all of this, the Canucks just rewarded Benning with a three-year contract extension earlier this month.

Given the moves over the past two offseasons (long-term contracts for Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Micheal Ferland, Tyler Myers; trading a first-round pick for Miller) it almost looks like Benning and the front office is simply in a job-saving mode and trying to luck their way into a playoff spot instead of putting together a coherent long-term plan that can result in sustained success.

The result instead is a team that is not anywhere near good enough to make the playoffs and not anywhere near bad enough to get the best draft lottery odds. That is a brutal cycle to try and get out of.

[MORE: 2018-19 Summary | Under Pressure | X-Factor]

2. Brock Boeser’s contract 

This is kind of related to the first question, but the Canucks are one of the many teams in the league dealing with a big-time restricted free agent that remains unsigned.

The problem is the Canucks, as currently situated against the cap, probably do not have enough salary cap space to actually sign him at the moment.

Because they have so much money invested in depth players on long-term deals they are now in a position where they have just a little more than $5 million in salary cap space remaining and will probably have to do one of two things to get him under contract for this season. Either play hardball and attempt to short-change their second best player, or try to make a desperation trade to create a little more salary cap space to sign him.

Boeser averaged more than .42 goals per game so far in his career (35 goals per 82 games) and is almost certainly deserving of a contract worth more than $5 million per season.

3. Will any other young players make an impact?

Other than Pettersson and Boeser there really isn’t a lot to be excited about up front in the short-term (2019 top pick Vasily Podkolzin is probably two years away from making his NHL debut), so that leaves the blue line where the Canucks have top prospect Quinn Hughes and 2016 first-round pick (No. 5 overall) Olli Juolevi. Hughes seems to be a lock for the roster, while Juolevi, coming off an injury-shortened and losing out on a numbers game on the depth chart will probably have to start the season in the American Hockey League.

The other intriguing player is goalie Thatcher Demko. Jacob Markstrom has been solid, but is probably only a stop-gap solution for right now. Demko only appeared in nine NHL games this past season but handled himself well and has a strong track record of performing at both the NCAA and AHL levels. He is still only 23 years old and should be considered a strong prospect with a chance to eventually take over the position.

MORE:
• ProHockeyTalk’s 2019 NHL free agency tracker
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers latest NHL team to open doors to behind-scenes access

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When NHL officials approached the Philadelphia Flyers about appearing on their latest behind-the-scenes show, they faced almost no resistance.

”There weren’t many reservations,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. ”There really aren’t any negatives as far as I’m concerned.”

The Flyers will be featured on NHL Network’s second season of ”Behind the Glass” that gives a peek behind the curtain to training camp, exhibition games and the regular-season opener in Europe. In previous decades or even years, it might’ve been hard to persuade a prominent hockey team to open its doors to all the cameras, but it’s becoming far more acceptable in a sport typically predicated on secrecy.

”I can see maybe people who haven’t done it before maybe being hesitant about it,” said New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero, whose team was the subject of the show last season. ”You’re not exactly going to sit down to tell state secrets, but at the same time there’s going to be some open dialogue and I think that’s really good.”

HBO’s two iterations of ”Road to the Winter Classic” may have more closely matched ”Hard Knocks,” which shows viewers an uncensored version of an NFL training camp. The Washington Capitals’ eight-game losing streak in late 2010 became a prominent part of the first show.

NHL chief content officer and executive Vice President Steve Mayer pointed out that hockey preseason is different from football, where players are outright released if they don’t make the team. Cameras last year tracked Devils personnel grading players after games and deciding on final roster spots, and that same access will be available inside the Flyers’ conference rooms.

”I don’t know if I’d want this in the first round, in a playoff series or something like that, but training camp, it’s positive,” Fletcher said. ”That time of the year, there’s not a lot of criticism. Some players obviously perform better than others. But the play kind of dictates what decisions you make anyway.”

Shero recalls Matt Cooke being upset in 2010 when HBO showed Pittsburgh coaches grading his game performance a 2 on a scale of 1-5 but said he got over it. Shero’s biggest concern on ”Behind the Glass” was making sure comments about opposing teams and players didn’t make it on the air.

Fletcher was a Devils adviser a year ago, which led to his support of letting NHL Network in for new coach Alain Vigneault’s first Flyers camp.

”They’re not going to show your systems and show things that might be sensitive,” Fletcher said. ”It ends up being more of the personal interactions and showcasing the players on the bubble trying to make the team and showcasing a couple of the star players and how they get ready and showing the coach speaking to the team. I think they do a very good job of showing real, legitimate, behind-the-scenes material.”

Mayer said the meeting with Flyers business and hockey operations executives went so well that details of the show were being discussed even before final approval was given. The NHL doesn’t want to mandate teams taking part in shows like this in large part because Mayer believes willing participants will be less afraid to go about their normal days.

While there are still some old-school people who don’t understand the benefits of letting the cameras in, that crowd is shrinking.

”I definitely see the seismic shift over to ‘We want to do these,”’ Mayer said. ”(There are) more people in the hockey world, the hockey ops world, who do believe there’s a benefit to these shows, that think we treat the players, the organizations with complete respect.”

A year after Gritty the mascot took pop culture by storm, the decision to shine the spotlight on Fletcher, Vigneault and a team with stars Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek and possible goalie of the future Carter Hart was a no-brainer on the Flyers’ marketing side. They’ve alternated making and missing the playoffs the past seven seasons and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since going back to back in 1974 and 1975.

Opening the season against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague is also another chance to show the organization to a bigger audience.

”It’s a great opportunity for us,” Flyers President of business operations Valerie Camillo said. ”We thought it would be a great way for our fans to know the team, the personalities of the team.”

Top women hockey players announce series of tournaments

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Growing up, Kendall Coyne Schofield recalled how her dreams of playing hockey ended at college, or maybe the Winter Games – something the two-time U.S. Olympian forward eventually would achieve.

Playing professionally was never part of the equation, which is something Coyne Schofield remembers once mentioning to former American star Cammi Granato, noting how girls can only win gold medals while boys can win Stanley Cups.

”You always grow up and hear boys say, ‘I want to be a pro hockey player one day.’ You don’t hear little girls saying that. They say, ‘I want to go to the Olympics,”’ Coyne told The Associated Press by phone Tuesday. ”That’s the pinnacle of our sport. I can’t make a living playing this sport. … So when I graduate college, I either go to the Olympic Games or get a job.”

Coyne Schofield and more than 200 of the world’s top female players who have pledged to not compete in North America this season are determined to change that notion.

They’re launching what’s being called ”The Dream Gap Tour,” announced by the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association on Wednesday. The gap represents the missing link young girls have in their dreams of ever playing professionally.

The tour’s first stop will be in Toronto from Sept. 20-22, followed by an event in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Oct. 4-6 and Chicago on Oct. 18-20. The union also announced its members will play exhibition games against Boston College on Sept. 21 and against the Sharks alumni in San Jose on Sept. 22.

Additional tour stops are being considered but not yet finalized, including Southern California and Buffalo, New York. Among the sponsors already on board are Adidas, and the players are also backed by Billie Jean King Enterprises.

The stops will feature about 80 players split into four teams playing a three-game round-robin tournament followed by a championship game, and include youth clinics.

It’s essentially a barn-storming tour made up of PWHPA members seeking to bring the sports’ stakeholders – including the NHL, USA Hockey and Hockey Canada – to the table to establish a single league with a sustainable economic model, featuring the world’s top talent, and pay a livable wage and include health care.

The boycott and the union were born out of the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which folded due to financial reasons last spring. That left the U.S.-based, five-team National Women’s Hockey League as North America’s only pro women’s league. It is privately backed and has endured financial struggles since being established in 2015.

The tour is considered the union’s coming-out party, and feature players wearing jerseys with PWHPA logos.

”We’re not talking about millions of dollars here. We just want to be able live and train full time, and see how far we can take this game,” said defenseman Alyssa Gagliardi, who has played in both the CWHL and NWHL. ”For so long, it’s only been limited to the girls on the national team that can truly do that full time, so this is kind of broadening that.”

Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, Gagliardi had no role models to look up to except for tuning in to the Winter Games every four years. She’s looking forward to making a positive impression on young female hockey players during the tour.

”This is what we’re fighting for,” Gagliardi said. ”I think we want to really make sure this stays with them for the rest of their lives, and by the time they’re graduating college there’s a place for them to play.”

Billie Jean King entered the picture to provide guidance. On Monday, she was joined by five female hockey Olympians, including Coyne Schofield, at the U.S. Open, where they posed for a picture posted on King’s Twitter account hinting at the Dream Gap Tour announcement.

Having blazed a trail in starting women’s professional tennis in 1970, King sees an overlap in other sports.

”We envisioned a world where any girl, if she is good enough would have a place to compete, would be appreciated for her skills and accomplishments, and could make a living playing professional tennis,” King said. ”Today, almost 50 years later, the women of professional hockey, soccer and other sports are facing the same situation, and our vision has not changed. Everyone should be able to have the dream and the opportunity to earn a living playing the sport they love.”

Coyne Schofield was so excited to meet King that she took in her exhibit at Arthur Ashe Stadium and even bought a King doll at the gift shop.

King’s message, however, is what resonated most.

”She always says, ‘If you see it, you can be it,”’ Coyne Schofield said, reflecting on watching Serena Williams compete and seeing the picture of the original nine professional tennis players including King who formed the first women’s tour. ”For me, that was the moment when I saw it. She built this and we’re literally living in it. And you know what, we have the opportunity to do that.”

She said it’s long past time the best female players from around the world have the opportunity to showcase their talents in one league.

”We can’t just keep accepting the fact that we’re grateful for an opportunity (of playing professionally),” Coyne Schofield said. ”We’re done being grateful, and we need to stand up for what we know is right. Because if we don’t stand up today and fight for what’s right, we’re setting up the future to fail.”