Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon remains a bit of a mystery

By James O'BrienAug 6, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Each day in the month of August we’ll be examining a different NHL team — from looking back at last season to discussing a player under pressure to identifying X-factors to asking questions about the future. Today we look at the Carolina Hurricanes.

We simply don’t see NHL teams without GMs into August, yet that’s where the Minnesota Wild are at. It’s highly unusual that the Minnesota Wild are looking for a GM as late as August 6. Technically, they’re not the only NHL team without an official GM, though, largely thanks to the way Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon operates.

Making a strange occurrence even stranger, acting Hurricanes GM Don Waddell has been interviewing for that Wild GM position, according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo (sub required). He can interview for that gig because, simply put, Waddell isn’t under contract with the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes fans don’t necessarily need to panic, particularly with what seems to be a strong and beneficial analytics influence coming from Eric Tulsky. This situation does underscore another notion, though: this team’s outlook hinges on Dundon’s own.

Now, that’s true with just about every NHL team. After all, the owner writes the checks, arranges arena deals, and hires the GMs who do the rest. Even by those standards, Dundon stands out as an owner to watch.

At the moment, it seems like the NHL is still testing out how much of an X-factor Dundon might be.

By most standards, the Canadiens’ offer sheet to Sebastian Aho was almost comically weak. Indeed, Aho at $8.454M is such a steal that it’s already listed as one of the best contracts in the league.

While I believe the offer sheet was as much Habs GM Marc Bergevin doing some PR work, the structure including a $21M signing bonus served as a test. After Dundon’s curious investment in the failed AAF, would he balk at paying Aho a bunch of money up front?

The Hurricanes ended up answering that question by emphatically matching the Aho offer sheet, and even sending out a sassy tweet or two.

It doesn’t totally erase doubts, though: what happens when the Hurricanes are asked to spend money on less-obvious players than a true, young star like Aho?

After all, they might be pinching pennies with Waddell, seemed to do so in allowing reigning Calder Cup-winning AHL coach Mike Vellucci to walk, and may have even skimped marginal dollars with their former radio announcer.

Crucially, none of those decisions guarantee major losses for the Hurricanes. Really, the Hurricanes might as well name analytics darling Eric Tulsky their GM at this point, and it’s possible that strong prospects drove the success of the Charlotte Checkers as much as any schemes or speeches from Vellucci. The Hurricanes have spent money to get an edge, too, including going off the beaten path by buying out Patrick Marleau to gain Toronto’s first-rounder.

So we’ll need to wait and see if Dundon spends at key times.

With Justin Faulk entering a contract year and Dougie Hamilton two years away from a new deal, will Carolina be able to maintain its sterling surplus on defense, which was the biggest factor in their 2018-19 success? If Petr Mrazek and James Reimer don’t get it done as their goalies over the next two years, will the Hurricanes make bolder investments in net? What happens if Andrei Svechnikov ends up proving he’s at an Aho-like level after playing out the next two years of his rookie contract?

The Hurricanes are off to a strong start with Dundon as owner, and there are factors that point to that continuing. Still, it remains to be seen how this team — and its intriguing owner — ends up weathering the inevitable storms that come in both hockey and sports.

Plenty of Hurricanes are under pressure in 2019-20

By James O'BrienAug 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Last season, the Hurricanes became a “bunch of jerks.” In 2019-20, they’re now a bunch of people under heightened pressure.

Rather than going with one single person, here are a few of the Hurricanes who must wrestle with heightened expectations next season.

Sebastian Aho: For those who follow how much players get paid, particularly ones who are potential faces of franchises entering the mere beginning of their primes, Aho is a ludicrous steal at $8.454 million per year.

But then, there are those sharks who circle any sports situation that might loosely be termed a “disappointment.” When those sharks smell blood, they usually also seek out the richest targets, even if those players aren’t really at fault for a team’s letdowns. (See: basically Phil Kessel‘s entire stay in Toronto.)

If the Hurricanes falter, don’t be surprised if their newly minted most expensive player ends up being the scapegoat, whether that ends up being fair or not.

… On the other hand, hey, at least Aho’s already got paid.

Justin Faulk: Faulk, on the other hand, enters a contract year with a lot of money that could be earned or lost.

At least, potentially he does. The Hurricanes could also decide to sign the 27-year-old to a contract extension, something that was at least hinted at somewhat recently.

If Faulk enters 2018-19 with his situation unsettled, he’ll enter a year with a lot on the line, though. The free agent market rarely sees quality right-handed defensemen become available before they’re 30, and sometimes teams go the extra 26.2 miles and overpay guys like Tyler Myers. At the same time, injuries can cool the market for a UFA blueliner, as we’ve seemingly seen with the perplexing Jake Gardiner situation.

You don’t even need to look at defensemen to see how much a season can swing how teams view a UFA. Faulk merely needs to look at his former Hurricanes teammate Jeff Skinner, a forward who was traded for precious little in the summer of 2018, only to have such a strong season that he was handed a lengthy contract with a $9M AAV one summer later.

Petr Mrazek: Honestly, Mrazek’s under less personal pressure this season than he was in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, years where he was merely trying to prove that he was worthy of maintaining an NHL career, at least one beyond a backup or even third goalie role. Getting two years at a $3.125M AAV represents more stability than Mrazek’s experienced in quite some time.

Still, if the Hurricanes fail this season, don’t be shocked if it’s because the goaltending that finally worked out in 2018-19 reverts back to the problem that kept Carolina out of the playoffs for a decade. A lot of Carolina’s hopes still hinge on Mrazek, and James Reimer, who comes in with a higher cap hit but lower expectations.

Rod Brind’Amour: During his first season behind the bench, the Hurricanes made the playoffs. That’s great, but it also sets a new bar in the eyes of fans and owner Tom Dundon, so a big drop-off might inspire critics to be a bunch of jerks to Brind’Amour.

Whoever is the GM: If too many of the above situations don’t work out, a GM might be tasked with finding fixes — and if Dundon isn’t interested in spending much money to make those fixes, it could require some serious creativity.

El Paso Rhinos plan $10K donation for victims of mass shooting

By James O'BrienAug 6, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
While the city of El Paso, Texas, remains in shock after a mass shooting during the weekend, the Rhinos of the Western States Hockey League announced a number of ways that they plan on helping victims and their families following the tragic events.

To start, the team is donating $10K to the El Paso Community Foundation. They’re also planning on donating proceeds from a jersey auction after they play two exhibition contests versus Mexico’s Under-20 men’s national team on Sept. 28-29.

The Rhinos shared the news, and their condolences, in this tweet, with the hashtag #ElPasoStrong

Rhinos coach Cory Herman spoke about a city in shock with the news to NHL.com’s William Douglas, while also pointing out the significance of El Paso’s exhibition games against a team from Mexico.

“There were people from Mexico who died that day too,” Herman said. “This is a loving city; well, it’s really the biggest small town you’ll ever visit. This is the type of place that if you’re broken down along side of the road, within a couple of minutes you have people stopping trying to help you. People are just in shock right now.”

Douglas explains that the Rhinos’ $10K donation will come, in large part, from ticket sales the team earned while becoming repeat champions of the WSHL in 2018 and 2019.

NBC News has more on the mass shooting here. The El Paso Community Foundation has a spot where people can donate money to victims and their families at this address.

Mrazek’s workload, Williams’ return among questions facing Hurricanes

By Scott BilleckAug 6, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
Let’s ponder three questions for the Hurricanes heading into the 2019-20 season…

1. Can Petr Mrazek handle a full-time workload as the starter? 

Which starting Mrazek will the Hurricanes get this season? The .921 save percentage one in 49 starts in 2015-15 or the .901 save percentage version in 44 starts from the following year?

There’s no Curtis McElhinney this year to share the load with. Instead, the Hurricanes have James Reimer and the jury is out on how well he can perform. Reimer hasn’t put up horrible numbers, per se, but he was far from an adequate backup last year in Florida, and he saw a bunch of time due to injuries to Roberto Luongo.

Both Alex Nedeljikovic and Anton Forsberg will also compete for that backup role, but Reimer has the experience if nothing else.

It’s important to note that Nedeljikovic was named the American Hockey League’s best goalie last season

Mrazek, meanwhile, put up an exceptional 10.03 goals-save above average and a healthy .931 save percentage at 5v5 in 2018-19.

The tools are there for him to be a bona fide starter. The question remains if he can pick the right ones for the job.

2. Will Justin Williams return to once again lead the team? 

Williams, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, remains an unrestricted free agent at the moment.

The 38-year-old defied Father Time last season, scoring 23 goals and reaching the 50-point mark. Moreso, his possession numbers have been nothing short of elite in recent years, including a 57.89 Corsi last year. Williams has never had a season below 50 percent in that category and on top of that, he’s durable having missed just three games in the past six seasons.

Off the ice (and on it, of course) he’s the consummate leader and a mentor for guys like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

Normally, teams wouldn’t be worried about losing an aging 38-year-old, but Williams is different, a guy you’d like to lock down on a one-year deal.

3. Can Carolina repeat it all over again? 

Getting there is one thing, staying is another challenge altogether, one the Hurricanes know all-too-well.

Since they moved from Hartford to Raleigh at the turn of the century, the Hurricanes have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons just once in those 21 seasons.

While their turnaround last season wasn’t the same as the one in St. Louis, it’s notable nonetheless. On Dec. 31, the Hurricanes were three points out of the basement in the Eastern Conference.

Their run-in from there included a 30-12-2 record, one of the best in that time frame as the Hurricanes found their identity, ‘bunch of jerks’ and otherwise.

The thing is, they play such a high-possession game that eventually it should turn into perennial success. Only one team (Montreal) in the top 10 best Corsi teams didn’t make the playoffs last year, and the ones who did were at or near the top of their respective divisions and conferences.

Carolina was the second-best team in terms of possession but only the 18th in goals-for at 5v5 despite the third most shots taken. Assuming they keep up that same style of play that’s become their trademark of sorts, they shouldn’t have much issue at least making it through the back door once again.

Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

By Sean LeahyAug 6, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
8 Comments

NBC Sports will air 109 games during the 2019-20 NHL regular season with coverage beginning on Opening Night, Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup banner before facing the Washington Capitals. Following the game will be a playoff rematch as the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 2019-20 NBC Sports NHL schedule will once again feature “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN with 14 of the 25 nights showcasing doubleheaders with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan MacKinnon, Henrik Lundqvist, and Patrice Bergeron.

Nearly 75% of NHL teams will play on “Wednesday Night Hockey,” with multiple appearances from the Blues, Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars.

Some notable games on “Wednesday Night Hockey”:

  • October 16 – Sidney Crosby and the Penguins host Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, followed by a clash in Edmonton between Connor McDavid and the Oilers and Claude Giroux and the Flyers.
  • December 4 – Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Blues face off against the Penguins.
  • January 29 – Offseason acquisition Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators visit Ovechkin and the Capitals, followed by a battle out west between the Lightning and the Kings in Los Angeles.
  • February 19Artemi Panarin and the Rangers to face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash.
  • February 26Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres will visit the Avalanche, followed by Penguins-Kings.

66 of 109 scheduled regular-season games on NBC and NBCSN – more than 60% – will feature at least one Western Conference team.

WINTER CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2020, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

STADIUM SERIES AND HERITAGE CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present exclusive primetime coverage of the 2020 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will meet at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26, 2019 for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

STANLEY CUP FINAL REMATCH: The Boston Bruins will play the St. Lous Blues for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage of the Flames-Jets Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will follow.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND: NBC will present coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., home of the Blues, on Jan. 24-25, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25, in primetime on NBC.

NHL ON NBCSN: NBC Sports will televise at least 97 NHL regular-season games this season on NBCSN, including the Opening Night doubleheader, 38 “Wednesday Night Hockey” games, and 22 doubleheaders, as well as NHL All-Star coverage from St. Louis. In addition, NBC Sports has left the majority of the final week of the regular season on NBCSN open to allow for the biggest games with playoff implications to be added to the schedule.

Some NBCSN games of note:

  • Thur., Oct. 17 – The top two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the N.J. Devils host Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers.
  • Sat., Oct. 26 – A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Blues and Bruins in Boston, followed by the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Flames and Jets at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.
  • Fri., Nov. 8 – Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Sabres.
  • Tue., Dec. 17 – The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres.
  • Mon., Jan. 6 – Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
  • Thur., Jan. 30P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils.
  • Mon., Feb. 10 – The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs.
  • Tue., Feb. 18 – Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBC Sports’ live pre- and post-game show with highlights and analysis of NHL matchups, will air before and after most games on NBCSN. A 60-minute edition of NHL Live will air prior to most games, while NHL Overtime will air immediately following most games.

NHL ON NBC:  NHL on NBC coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET, with the 2019 Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown featuring the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, marking the first of 12 games scheduled to air on NBC during the regular season. Beginning on Jan. 19, and continuing through the end of the regular season, NBC will present the NHL Game of the Week, generally occurring on Sunday afternoons.

NBC Sports Group 2019-20 NHL regular-season schedule (subject to change):

Wed., Oct 2 Washington St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
San Jose Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., Oct. 3 Minnesota Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 8 San Jose Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 9 New Jersey Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Vancouver NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 15 Tampa Bay Montreal NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 16 Colorado Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Thur., Oct. 17 N.Y. Rangers New Jersey NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Tampa Bay NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26 St. Louis Boston NBCSN 7 p.m.
Calgary Winnipeg NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 29 Tampa Bay N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30 Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 5 Boston Montreal NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Chicago San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 6 Detroit N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 8 Tampa Bay Buffalo NBCSN 2 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 12 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 13 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 19 Tampa Bay St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Edmonton San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 20 Washington N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 26 Dallas Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 27 Philadelphia Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 29 N.Y. Rangers Boston NBC 1 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 3 Tampa Bay Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 4 St. Louis Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 10 St. Louis Buffalo NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 11 Boston Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 17 Buffalo Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 18 Colorado Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 23 N.Y. Rangers Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 27 Minnesota Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 1 Nashville Dallas NBC 1 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 2 New Jersey N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m.
St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 5 Detroit Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Nashville Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 6 Edmonton Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 7 Colorado N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 8 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 9 Nashville Chicago NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 14 Minnesota Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 15 Philadelphia St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 16 Tampa Bay Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19 Boston Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 21 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 22 Detroit Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 24 Skills Competition – All-Star Weekend NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 25 NHL All-Star Game NBC 8 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 27 Tampa Bay Dallas NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 29 Nashville Washington NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 30 Nashville New Jersey NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 2 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4 Chicago Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 5 Boston Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 6 Detroit Buffalo NBCSN 7 p.m.
San Jose Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 9 Boston Detroit NBC 12:30 p.m.
Colorado Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 10 Tampa Bay Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 11 Philadelphia N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 12 Montreal Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Calgary Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 13 Philadelphia Florida NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 Los Angeles Colorado NBC 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16 Detroit Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m.
Boston N.Y. Rangers NBC 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis Nashville NBCSN 6 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 18 Toronto Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 19 N.Y. Rangers Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12 p.m.
St. Louis Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 25 Chicago St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26 Buffalo Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh Los Angeles NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 27 Dallas Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., March 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBC 12 p.m.
Washington Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Tues., March 3 Boston Tampa Bay NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Wed., March 4 Philadelphia Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Anaheim Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Thur., March 5 Carolina Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., March 8 St. Louis Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Colorado San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m.
Tues., March 10 Boston Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 11 San Jose Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., March 15 Nashville Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Tues., March 17 St. Louis Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 18 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Arizona NBCSN 10 p.m.
Sun., March 22 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 12 p.m.
Nashville Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m.
Tues., March 24 St. Louis Washington NBCSN 7 p.m.
Wed., March 25 Pittsburgh Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m.
Arizona Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Thur., March 26 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., March 29 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBC 12 p.m.
Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 7 p.m.
Nashville Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Wed., April 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.

STREAMING COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

