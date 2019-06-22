Ray Shero on Subban trade, Hall’s future with Devils

VANCOUVER — Ray Shero and David Poile started communicating about P.K. Subban earlier this week and heading into Saturday morning the New Jersey Devils general manager was unsure where things stood.
The Nashville Predators GM has been busy trying to free up cap space to pursue an impact forward while also leaving room to extend defenseman Roman Josi. The Devils’ second round pick (No. 34) was always involved in the discussions, so Shero needed to know one way or the other before Round 2 began.
Poile rang Shero Saturday morning before the teams arrived at Rogers Arena for the second day of the 2019 NHL Draft and asked if he still wanted to go through with the deal. Not long after it was official and Subban became a New Jersey Devil.
“I’ve always been a fan of P.K. Subban from his Belleville days,” said Shero. “Just watching him in the playoffs [with] Pittsburgh and Montreal, he’s a competitor. His legacy, in terms of off ice stuff is well known. But on the ice he’s a competitor and wants to win. I love the fact he’s not won a Cup yet, he’s hungry for that.”
Subban’s contract carries a $9M cap hit and ends after the 2021-22 season. Not too many teams would have been willing to take that on, especially not knowing the 2019-20 salary upper and lower limits. Poile said he was in discussions with four teams, some of which involved salary retention. Ultimately, the Devils had the cap space and Shero used it to his advantage by being able to take on the entire salary.
The update on extension talks with Hall is that there is no update. Shero said he told Hall’s agent that he wanted to get through the draft and free agency before they sit down and talk about the forward’s future.
Neither side is in a rush with Hall under contract through the 2019-20 season. The decision is a big one for both sides and it will require a significant financial commitment from the Devils.
“There’s no promises. But we’re on the same page because I really think it’s important for both us and Taylor,” said Shero. “It’s a huge decision on his part and for the franchise as well. It’s important to me to be able to sit down with Taylor and go over with where we are as a franchise.”
The relationship between Shero and Hall is in a good place. They’re open with one another and the franchise is going to do everything it can to retain him. Shero did speak with Hall before making the Subban trade and the forward was very supportive of the move. Adding Hughes and Subban to the roster will go a long way to helping the Devils bounce back after a playoff-less 2018-19 season.
Of course, Shero likely isn’t done for the off-season. Next up is free agency on July 1, another opportunity to add to a winning weekend.
“We want to improve the franchise,” Shero said. “Of course we want Taylor to stay. He’s under contract for another year. … I think we’re making steps in the right direction. We got really lucky to win the lottery twice now, so we want to take advantage of it. It’s great for New Jersey and our franchise.”
The NHL and NHLPA announced the salary cap range for the 2019-20 season on Saturday evening, and the upper limit is a bit lower than it was previously expected to be throughout much of the past season.
The league will have an $81.5 million cap ceiling for this upcoming season and a $60.2 million floor.
That means the cap increased $2 million from the $79.5 million ceiling the league had for the 2018-19 season.
Earlier projections for the number had the number going up as high as the $83 million mark.
The lower number is obviously going to be problematic for teams that already pressed against the cap as every little bit of money counts for those teams. It is going to be an especially big problem for a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs that already had limited room to work with, needs to figure out a way to sign restricted free agent Mitch Marner (a potential target for an offer sheet), while also making improvements to a roster that has not finished higher than third place or won a playoff series in each of the past three seasons.
Other teams that are going to be feeling the crunch include the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, and Dallas Stars, all of which have less than $10 million to work with at the current time.
There are currently six teams still sitting below the salary cap floor: Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche.
Teams like the Jets and Avalanche will easily get there, especially once they do new contracts for restricted free agents like Patrik Laine (Winnipeg), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg) and Mikko Rantanen (Colorado).
Saturday seems all right for freeing up cap space.
It’s no Elton John classic, but it seems to be a popular hit among National Hockey League general managers on the second day of the 2019 NHL Draft as the Tampa Bay Lightning followed the Nashville Predators and loosened their cap belt by trading J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for prospect goalie Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional first rounder in 2020.
Tampa had just $5.876 million to play with before the trading of Miller and they’ve yet to sign restricted free agent Brayden Point, who could be in the $9 million range per season.
This is not to mention some of other issues they’re going to have in the future, including a big-money extension for Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, who will be a restricted free agent after next season.
The Lightning already shed $5.8 million by moving Ryan Callahan to the long-term injured-reserve list earlier this week.
For the Canucks, the trade is good in the sense they get a solid player in Miller, but not so great that they had to give up a conditional first-round pick for him. The Canucks are rebuilding and rebuilding teams shouldn’t be trading opening round picks. See: Ottawa.
“J.T. Miller is an experienced and versatile offensive contributor,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a release from the club. “This deal is about acquiring a player who can have an immediate impact on our top six forward group for term. The pick we’ve given is conditional meaning if we’re involved in the 2020 draft lottery, it moves to 2021 as a 1st round selection.”
So there are the terms of the conditional pick. It takes away some immediate risk for the Canucks. The 2021 pick, however, is not lottery protected.
After a quiet start to NHL draft weekend on the trade front we got our first blockbuster of the offseason on Saturday afternoon when the Nashville Predators sent defender P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils.
In return for Subban the Predators will receive Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and two second-round draft picks (one in 2019 and one in 2020).
There’s a lot to unwrap here for both sides so let’s break it down for each time, starting with Nashville.
In terms of assets, the Predators are not getting a ton back here. Santini is a 24-year-old defender with 112 games in the NHL under his belt, while Davies was a seventh-round pick of the Devils in 2016. Davies has yet to play a game of professional hockey and has spent the past three years playing at Northeastern University. He definitely has potential, but neither player figures to be an impact player in the NHL.
The 2019 second-round pick was No. 34 selection, which the Predators promptly traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 45 and No. 65 picks in the 2019 draft.
The biggest key here for Nashville, though, is salary cap relief.
The Predators are retaining zero salary in this trade which means all of Subban’s $9 million salary cap hit in each of the next three seasons comes off of their books. This creates a ton of salary cap flexibility for them that will allow them to, presumably, re-sign Roman Josi (who is due for a massive raise on his current $4 million salary cap hit through the end of this season) and take a run at a significant player in free agency, such as Matt Duchene.
Whether or not that makes them a better team in the short-term is up for debate, but general manager David Poile obviously felt he needed to dip into his surplus of defenders in an effort to bolster his forward group. He confirmed as much in the team’s press release announcing the trade.
“We appreciate P.K.’s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our organization have unprecedented success,” Poile said. “He was an integral part of our run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. His work off the ice speaks for itself – he was an impactful member of our community, especially through the groundbreaking Blueline Buddies initiative.
“We had to make a business decision. With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way.”
On Saturday Subban posted a two-minute video saying goodbye to Nashville and thanking the Predators fans and organization.
This has been a massive weekend for the future of the organization as they have added two huge pieces in less than 24 hours.
On Friday night they selected Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick, adding him to a core that already includes 2017 No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall, the NHL MVP from the 2017-18 season.
Now they added a superstar to their lineup without really having to give up anything of significance from their organization.
Even if Subban, who will now be entering his age 30 season, is not quite what he was a couple of years ago he is still an impact player offensively and adds a dimension to the Devils’ lineup that they did not have on their blue line, and they had more than enough salary cap space to make it happen.
The Devils obviously had a disappointing year, and even though some regression was expected after their surprising 2017-18 performance injuries (including a major one to Hall) definitely played a significant role in their struggles. The return of a healthy Hall and the additions of Hughes and Subban should make the Devils way more interesting (and better!) this season.
Even after the addition of Subban and his contract the Devils will still have somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 million in salary cap space to work with.
It is also another huge move for Ray Shero as the team’s GM. Three years ago he managed to acquire Hall from the Edmonton Oilers for the low, low, lowprice of Adam Larsson, and now gets Subban without having to give up a top prospect, a key piece of his roster, or a first-round pick.
Shero’s next big order of business: Trying to figure out a way to sign Hall to an extension as his contract expires at the end of this season. Adding a player like Subban to the lineup can’t possibly hurt in that quest.
The first round of the 2019 NHL draft was a quiet one in terms of transactions, with only one trade being made (The Arizona Coyotes moving up from 14 to 11 in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers). With six rounds go to on Day 2 there is sure to be more activity. While top picks Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko will dominate the headlines in this year’s class, there are still some potential impact players available when Round 2 begins on Saturday.
32. Ottawa Senators — Shane Pinto, forward, Tri-City Storm 33. Los Angeles Kings — Arthur Kaliyev, forward, Hamilton Bulldogs
This looks like a potentially great pick for the Kings. Kaliyev was a potential first-round talent that scored 51 goals this past season as a 17-year-old in the OHL.
34. Philadelphia Flyers (from New Jersey — From Nashville) — Bobby Brink, forward, USHL
Skating concerns dropped him down the draft.
35. Detroit Red Wings — Antti Tuomisto, defender, Finland 36. Carolina Hurricanes (from Buffalo) — Pyotr Kochetkov, goalie, Russia 37. Ottawa Senators (from New York Rangers — from Carolina) — Mads Sogaard, goalie, Medicine Hat Tigers 38. Edmonton Oilers — Raphael Lavoie, forward, Halifax Mooseheads
Lavoie was expected to go higher than this, but falls to the Oilers in the second round.
39. Anaheim Ducks — Jackson Lacombe, defender, Shattuck St. Mary’s. 40. Vancouver Canucks — Nils Hoglander, forward, Sweden 41. Vegas Golden Knights (from Philadelphia — From San Jose) — Kaedan Korczak, defense, Kelowna Rockets 42. Minnesota Wild — Vladislav Firstov, forward, Waterloo Black Hawks 43. Chicago Blackhawks — Alex Vlasic, defender, USHL
44. Carolina Hurricanes (from Florida — From San Jose — From Ottawa) — Jameison Rees, forward, Sarnia Sting 45. Nashville Predators (from Arizona Coyotes — From Philadelphia Flyers) — Egor Afanasyev, forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks 46. Montreal Canadiens — Jayden Struble, defender, St. Sebastiens School 47. Colorado Avalanche — Drew Helleson, defender, U.S. National Development team 48. San Jose Sharks (From Vegas) — Artemi Kniazev, defender, Chicoutimi Saguenéens 49. NY Rangers (from Dallas) — Matthew Robertson, defender, Edmonton Oil Kings 50. Los Angeles Kings (from Columbus — from Vegas — From Montreal) — Samuel Fagemo, forward, Sweden 51. Winnipeg Jets — Simon Lundmark, defender, Sweden 52. Florida Panthers (from Pittsburgh) — Vladislav Kolyachonok, defender, Flint Firebirds 53. Toronto Maple Leafs — Nic Robertson, forward, Peterborough Petes
This is the Maple Leafs’ first pick of the 2019 NHL draft.
54. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders — From Vegas) — Robert Mastrosimone, forward, USHL 55. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville — from New Jersey) — Dillon Hamaliuk, forward, Seattle Thunderbirds 56. Washington Capitals — Brett Leason, forward, Prince Albert Raiders 57. New York Islanders (from Calgary) — Samuel Bolduc, defender, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 58. New York Rangers (from Tampa Bay) — Karl Henriksson, forward, Sweden 59. Minnesota Wild (from Carolina) — Hunter Jones, goalie, Peterborough Petes 60. Detroit Red Wings (from San Jose) — Albert Johansson, defender, Sweden 61. New Jersey Devils (from Boston) — Nikita Okhotyuk, defender, Ottawa 67s 62. St. Louis Blues — Nikita Alexandrov, forward, Charlottetown Islanders
Round 3
63. Colorado (from OTT) — Matthew Steinburg, forward, St. Andrews College 64. Montreal (from LAK) — Mattias Norlinder, defenseman, MODO Hockey 65. Nashville Predators (from New Jersey Devils — From Edmonton Oilers — From Philadelphia Flyers) — Alexander Campbell, forward, Victoria Grizzlies 66. Detroit — Albin Grewe, forward, Djurgårdens IF 67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT) — Erik Portillo, goalie, 68. NY Rangers — Zachary Jones, defenseman, UMass (Amherst) 69. Florida (from EDM) — John Ludvig, defensemen, Portland Winterhawks 70. New Jersey (from ANA) — Danil Misyul, defenseman, Loko Yaroslavl 71. Tampa Bay Lightning (from VAN) — Hugo Alnefelt, goalie, HV71 J20 72. Philadelphia — Ronald Attard, defensemen, Tri-City Storm
Player of the year in the USHL in 2018-19, had 30 goals, 34 assists in 48 games.
Scored 45 goals in 68 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. 75. Minnesota (from NSH — from FLA) — Adam Beckman, forward, Spokane Chiefs 76. Arizona — John Farinacci, forward, Dexter School 77. Montreal — Gianni Fairbrother, defenseman, Evertt Silvertips 78. Colorado — Alex Beaucage, forward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 79. Vegas — Pavel Dorofeyev, forward, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk 80. New Jersey (from DAL) — Graeme Clarke, forward, Ottawa 67s
81. Florida (from CBJ) — Cole Schwindt, forward, Mississauga Steelheads 82. New Jersey (from WPG — VKG — SJS — NSH) — Michael Vukojevic, defenseman, Kitchener Rangers 83. Carolina Hurricanes (from Pittsburgh- From Vegas — From Ottawa) — Anttoni Honka, defenseman, Mikkelin Jukurit
84. Toronto — Mikko Kokkonen, defenseman, Mikkelin Jukurit 85. Edmonton (from NYI) — Ilya Konovalov, goalie, Yaroslavl 86. Vegas (from NSH) — Layton Ahac, defenseman, Prince George Cougars 87. Los Angeles (from WSH) — Lukas Parik, goalie, Liberec Jr. 88. Calgary — Ilya Nikolaev, forward, Yaroslavl 2 89. Tampa Bay — Maxim Cajkovic, forward, Saint John Sea Dogs 90. Carolina — Domenick Fensore, defenseman, U.S. National Development team
The 11th player selected from the USNTDP in 2019
91. Washington (from SJS — NSH — NJD) — Aliaksei Protas, forward, Prince Albert Raiders 92. Boston — Quinn Olson, forward, Okotoks Oilers 93. St. Louis — Colten Ellis, goalie, Rimouski Oceanic
Round 4
94. Ottawa Senators — Viktor Lodin, forward, Sweden 95. Los Angeles Kings — Jordan Spence, defender, Moncton Wildcats 96. New Jersey Devils — Tyce Thompson, forward, Providence College 97. Detroit Red Wings — Ethan Phillips, forward, Sioux Fall Stampade 98. Arizona Coyotes (from Pittsburgh) — Matias Macceli, forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints 99. Carolina Hurricanes (from New York Rangers — Boston Bruins — Minnesota Wild) — Cade Webber, defender, USHL 100. Edmonton Oilers — Matej Blummel, forward, Waterloo Blackhawks 101. Anaheim Ducks — Henry Thurn, defender, USHL 102. Buffalo Sabres (from Vancouver) — Aaron Huglen, forward, Fargo Force 103. Philadelphia Flyers — Mason Millman, defender, Saginaw Spirit 104. Columbus Blue Jackets — Eric Hjorth, defender, Sweden 105. Chicago Blackhawks — Michal Teply, forward, Czech Republic 106. Florida Panthers — Carter Berger, defender, Victoria Grizzlies 107. Arizona Coyotes — Alexandr Darin, forward 108. San Jose Sharks (from Montreal) — Yegor Spiridonov, forward, Russia 109. Nashville Predators (from Colorado) — Marc Del Gaizo, defender, UMASS 110. Vegas Golden Knights — Ryder Donovan, forward, USHL 111. Dallas Stars — Samuel Sjolund, defender, Sweden 112. New York Rangers (from Columbus) — Hunter Skinner, defender, USHL 113. Winnipeg Jets — Henrik Nikkanen, forward, Finland 114. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Pittsburgh — From Florida) — Dmitri Voronkov, Russia 115. Toronto Maple Leafs — Mikhail Abramov, forward, Victoriaville Tigers 116. Calgary Flames (from New York Islanders) — Lucas Feuk, forward, Sweden 117. Nashville Predators — Semyon Chystyakov, defender, Russia 118. New Jersey Devils (from Washington) — Case McCarthy, defender, US National Development Team 119. Los Angeles Kings (from Calgary – Montreal) — Kim Nousianien, defender, Finland 120. Tampa Bay Lightning — Maxwell Crozier, defender, Sioux Falls Stampede 121. Carolina Hurricanes — Tuukka Tieksola, forward, Finland 122. Vancouver Canucks — Ethan Keppen, forward, Flint Firebirds 123. Chicago Blackhawks (from Boston) — Antti Saarela, forward, Finland 124. Toronto Maple Leafs (from St. Louis) — Nicolas Abruzzse, forward, USHL
Round 5
125. Ottawa — Mark Kastelic, forward, Calgary Hitmen 126. Montreal (from LAK) — Jacob Leguerrier, defensemen, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 127. New Jersey — Cole Brady, goalie, Janesville Jets 128. Detroit — Cooper Moore, defenseman, Brunswick Prep 129. New Jersey (from BUF-DET-WSH) — Arseny Gritsyuk, forward, OMSK 2 130. NY Rangers — Leevi Aaltonen, forward, Kalpa Jr. 131. Montreal (from EDM) — Rhett Pitlick, forward, Chaska 132. Anaheim — Trevor Janicke, forward, Central Illinois 133. Vancouver — Carson Focht, forward, Calgary Hitmen 134. Winnipeg (from PHI) — Harrison Blaisdell, forward, Chilliwack 135. Vegas (from MIN) — Isaiah Saville, goalie, Tri-City Storm 136. Florida (from CHI — MTL) — Henrik Rybinski, forward, Seattle Thunderbirds 137. Florida — Owen Lindmark, forward, US National Development Team 138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK) — Frederik Nissen Dichow, goalie, Vojens 139. Vegas (from MTL) — Marcus Kallionkieli, forward, Sioux City Musketeers 140. Colorado — Sasha Mutala, forward, Tri-City Americans 141. Vegas — Mason Primeau, forward, North Bay Battalion 142. Dallas — Nicholas Porco, forward, Saginaw Spirit 143. Buffalo (from CBJ — DET) — Filip Cederqvist, forward, Vaxjo 144. Winnipeg — Logan Neaton, goalie, Prince George 145. Pittsburgh (from CHI) — Judd Caulfield, forward, US National Development Team 146. Toronto — Michael Koster, defenseman, Chaska 147. NY Islanders — Reece Newkirk, forward, Portland Winterhawks 148. Nashville — Ethan Haider, goalie, MN Magicians 149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL) — Matvey Guskov, forward, London Knights 150. Calgary — Joshua Nodler, forward, Fargo Force 151. Arizona (from TBL — CHI) –Aku Raty, forward, Karpat Jr. 152. Carolina — Kirill Slepets, forward, Yaroslavl 2 153. Washington (from SJS) — Martin Has, defenseman, Tappara Jr. 154. Boston — Roman Bychkov, defenseman, Yaroslavl 2 155. St. Louis — Keean Washkurak, forward, Mississauga Steelheads
Round 6
156. Vancouver Canucks (from Ottawa) — Arturs Silov, goalie, Latvia 157. Los Angeles Kings — Braden Doyle, defender, USHL 158. New Jersey Devils — Patrick Moynihan, forward, USHL 159. Detroit Red Wings — Elmer Soderblom, forward, Sweden 160. Buffalo Sabres — Lukas Rousek, forward, Czech Republic 161. New York Rangers — Adam Edstrom, forward, Sweden 162. Edmonton Oilers — Tomas Mazura, forward, Kimball Union Academy 163. Anaheim Ducks — William Francis, defender, USHL 164. San Jose Sharks (from Vancouver) — Timur Ibragimov, forward, Russia 165. Philadelphia Flyers — Egor Serdyuk, forward, Victoriaville Tigers 166. Minnesota Wild — Marshall Warren, defender, US National Development Team 167. Chicago Blackhawks — Dominic Basse, goalie, Selects Hockey Academy 168. Florida Panthers — Greg Meireles, forward, Kitchener Rangers 169. Philadelphia Flyers (from Arizona) — Roddy Ross, goalie, Camrose Kodiaks 170. Montreal Canadiens — Arsen Khisamutdinov, forward, Russia 171. Colorado Avalanche — Luka Burzan, forward, Brandon Wheat Kings 172. Minnesota Wild (from Vegas) — Nikita Nestrerenko, forward 173. Dallas Stars — Benjamin Brinkman, defender, University of Minnesota 174. Arizona Coyotes (from Columbus) — Daniel Savunov, forward, 175. Vancouver Canucks (from Winnipeg – From Buffalo) — Karel Plasek, forward, Czech Republic 176. Arizona Coyotes (from Pittsburgh) — Anthony Romano, center, Sioux Fall Stampede 177. Detroit Red Wings (from Toronto – Detroit) Gustav Berglund, defender, Sweden 178. New York Islanders — Felix Bibeau, forward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 179. Nashville Predators — Isak Walther, forward, Sweden 180. Vancouver Canucks (from Washington) — Jack Malone, forwards, Youngstown Phantoms 181. Carolina Hurricanes (from Calgary) — Kevin Wall, forward, Chilliwack Chiefs 182. Tampa Bay Lightning — Quinn Schmiemann, defender, Kamloops Blazers 183. Carolina Hurricanes — Blake Murray, forward, Sudbury Wolves 184. San Jose Sharks — Santeri Hatakka, defender, Finland 185. Boston Bruins — Matias Mantykivi, center, Finland 186. Anaheim Ducks — Mathew Hill, forward, Barrie Colts
Round 7
187. Ottawa — Maxence Guenette, defenseman, Val-d’Or Foreurs 188. Los Angeles — Andre Lee, forward, Sioux Falls Stampede 189. New Jersey — Nikola Pasic, forward, Linkoping Jr. 190. Detroit — Kirill Tyutyayev, forward, Yekaterinburg 2 191. Detroit (from BUF) — Carter Gylander, forward, Sherwood Park 192. Boston (from NYR) — Jake Schmaltz, forward, Chicago Steel 193. Edmonton — Maxim Denezhkin, forward, Yaroslavl 2 194. Chicago (from ANA) — Cole Moberg, defenseman, Prince George Cougars 195. Vancouver — Aidan Mcdonough, forward, Cedar Rapids Roughriders 196. Philadelphia — Bryce Brodzinski, forward, Blaine 197. Minnesota — Filip Lindberg. goalie, UMass 198. Tampa Bay (from CHI) — Mikhail Shalagin, forward, Spartak 2 199. Florida — Matthew Wedman, forward, Seattle Thunderbirds 200. Arizona — Axel Bergkvist, defenseman, Leksand Jr. 201. Montreal (from MTL — PHI) — Rafael Harvey-Pinard, forward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 202. Colorado — Trent Miner, goalie, Vancouver Giants 203. Pittsburgh (from VGK) — Valtteri Puustinen, forward, HPK 204. Toronto (from DAL) — Kalle Loponen, defenseman, Hermes 205. NY Rangers (from CBJ) — Eric Ciccolini, forward, Toronto JC 206. Montreal (from WPG) — Kieran Ruscheinski, defenseman, Calgary Northstars Midget AAA 207. Arizona (from PIT) — Valentin Nussbaumer, forward, Shawinigan Cataractes 208. St. Louis (from TOR) — Vadim Zherenko, goalie, Dynamo Moscow 2 209. NY Islanders — Cole Coskey, forward, Saginaw Spirit 210. Nashville — Juuso Parssinen, forward, TPS Jr. 211. Pittsburgh (from WSH — SJS) — Santeri Airola, defenseman, Saipa Jr. 212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT) — Tyler Angle, forward, Windsor Spitfire 213. Tampa Bay — Mckade Webster, forward, Green Bay Gamblers 214. Calgary (from CAR) — Dustin Wolf, goalie, Everett Silvertips 215. Vancouver (from SJS) — Arvid Costmar, forward, Linkoping Jr. 216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR) — Massimo Rizzo, forward, Penticton 217. St. Louis — Jeremy Michel, forward, Val-d’Or Foreurs