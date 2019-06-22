More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

2019 NHL Draft tracker: Rounds 2-7

By Adam GretzJun 22, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

The first round of the 2019 NHL draft was a quiet one in terms of transactions, with only one trade being made (The Arizona Coyotes moving up from 14 to 11 in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers). With six rounds go to on Day 2 there is sure to be more activity. While top picks Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko will dominate the headlines in this year’s class, there are still some potential impact players available when Round 2 begins on Saturday.

Here are some of the best players available at the start of the second round.

Following along with our 2019 NHL draft tracker for all of the picks.

Here are some of the top stories from Round 1 of the draft.

Round 2

32. Ottawa Senators — Shane Pinto, forward, Tri-City Storm
33. Los Angeles Kings — Arthur Kaliyev, forward, Hamilton Bulldogs

This looks like a potentially great pick for the Kings. Kaliyev was a potential first-round talent that scored 51 goals this past season as a 17-year-old in the OHL.

34. Philadelphia Flyers (from New Jersey — From Nashville) — Bobby Brink, forward, USHL

Skating concerns dropped him down the draft.

35. Detroit Red Wings — Antti Tuomisto, defender, Finland
36. Carolina Hurricanes (from Buffalo) — Pyotr Kochetkov, goalie, Russia
37. Ottawa Senators (from New York Rangers — from Carolina) — Mads Sogaard, goalie, Medcine Hat Tigers
38. Edmonton Oilers — Raphael Lavoie, forward, Halifax Mooseheads

Lavoie was expected to go higher than this, but falls to the Oilers in the second round.

39. Anaheim Ducks — Jackson Lacombe, defender, Shattuck St. Mary’s.
40. Vancouver Canucks — Nils Hoglander, forward, Sweden
41. Vegas Golden Knights (from Philadelphia — From San Jose) — Kaedan Korczak, defense, Kelowna Rockets
42. Minnesota Wild — Vladislav Firstov, forward, Waterloo Black Hawks
43. Chicago Blackhawks — Alex Vlasic, defender, USHL

He is the cousin of San Jose Sharks defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

44. Carolina Hurricanes (from Florida — From San Jose — From Ottawa) — Jameison Rees, forward, Sarnia Sting
45. Nashville Predators (from Arizona Coyotes — From Philadelphia Flyers) — Egor Afanasyev, forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks
46. Montreal Canadiens — Jayden Struble, defender, St. Sebastiens School
47. Colorado Avalanche — Drew Helleson, defender, U.S. National Development team
48. San Jose Sharks (From Vegas) — Artemi Kniazev, defender, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
49. NY Rangers (from Dallas) — Matthew Robertson, defender, Edmonton Oil Kings
50. Los Angeles Kings (from Columbus — from Vegas — From Montreal) — Samuel Fagemo, forward, Sweden
51. Winnipeg Jets — Simon Lundmark, defender, Sweden
52. Florida Panthers (from Pittsburgh) — Vladislav Kolyachonok, defender, Flint Firebirds
53. Toronto Maple Leafs — Nic Robertson, forward, Peterborough Petes

This is the Maple Leafs’ first pick of the 2019 NHL draft.

54. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders — From Vegas) — Robert Mastrosimone, forward, USHL
55. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville — from New Jersey) — Dillon Hamaliuk, forward, Seattle Thunderbirds
56. Washington
57. NY Islanders (from CGY)
58. NY Rangers (from TBL)
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis

Round 3

63. Colorado (from OTT)
64. Los Angeles
65. Nashville Predators (from New Jersey Devils — From Edmonton Oilers — From Philadelphia Flyers)
66. Detroit
67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
68. NY Rangers
69. Florida (from EDM)
70. New Jersey (from ANA)
71. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Vancouver)
72. Philadelphia
73. Minnesota
74. Arizona (from CHI)
75. Nashville (from FLA)
76. Arizona
77. Montreal
78. Colorado
79. Vegas
80. New Jersey (from DAL)
81. Columbus
82. Nashville Predators (from WPG — VKG — SJS)
83. Carolina Hurricanes (from Pittsburgh- From Vegas — From Ottawa)
84. Toronto
85. Edmonton (from NYI)
86. Vegas (from NSH)
87. Los Angeles (from WSH)
88. Calgary
89. Tampa Bay
90. Carolina
91. Nashville Predators (From San Jose)
92. Boston
93. St. Louis

Round 4

94. Ottawa
95. Los Angeles
96. New Jersey
97. Detroit
98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)
100. Edmonton
101. Anaheim
102. Vancouver
103. Philadelphia
104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)
105. Chicago
106. Florida
107. Arizona
108. Montreal
109. Nashville (from COL)
110. Vegas
111. Dallas
112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
113. Winnipeg
114. Florida (from PIT)
115. Toronto
116. Calgary (from NYI)
117. Nashville
118. Washington
119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)
120. Tampa Bay
121. Carolina
122. San Jose (optional to BUF)
123. Chicago (from BOS)
124. Toronto (from STL)

Round 5

125. Ottawa
126. Los Angeles
127. New Jersey
128. Detroit
129. Washington (from BUF-DET)
130. NY Rangers
131. Montreal (from EDM)
132. Anaheim
133. Vancouver
134. Winnipeg (from PHI)
135. Vegas (from MIN)
136. Montreal (from CHI)
137. Florida
138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)
139. Vegas (from MTL)
140. Colorado
141. Vegas
142. Dallas
143. Detroit (from CBJ)
144. Winnipeg
145. Chicago (from PIT)
146. Toronto
147. NY Islanders
148. Nashville
149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)
150. Calgary
151. Chicago (from TBL)
152. Carolina
153. San Jose
154. Boston
155. St. Louis

Round 6

156. Vancouver (from OTT)
157. Los Angeles
158. New Jersey
159. Detroit
160. Buffalo
161. NY Rangers
162. Edmonton
163. Anaheim
164. Vancouver
165. Philadelphia
166. Minnesota
167. Chicago
168. Florida
169. Philadelphia (from ARI)
170. Montreal
171. Colorado
172. Minnesota (from VGK)
173. Dallas
174. Arizona (from CBJ)
175. Buffalo (from WPG)
176. Arizona (from PIT)
177. Buffalo (from TOR)
178. NY Islanders
179. Nashville
180. Vancouver (from WSH)
181. Carolina (from CGY)
182. Tampa Bay
183. Carolina
184. San Jose
185. Boston
186. Anaheim (from STL)

Round 7

187. Ottawa
188. Los Angeles
189. New Jersey
190. Detroit
191. Buffalo
192. Boston (from NYR)
193. Edmonton
194. Chicago (from ANA)
195. Vancouver
196. Philadelphia
197. Minnesota
198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)
199. Florida
200. Arizona
201. Philadelphia (from MTL)
202. Colorado
203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)
204. Toronto (from DAL)
205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
206. Montreal (from WPG)
207. Pittsburgh
208. Toronto
209. NY Islanders
210. Nashville
211. Washington
212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)
213. Tampa Bay
214. Calgary (from CAR)
215. San Jose
216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)
217. St. Louis

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Trade: Lightning free up cap space by sending Miller to Canucks

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 22, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday seems all right for freeing up cap space.

It’s no Elton John classic, but it seems to be a popular hit among National Hockey League general managers on the second day of the 2019 NHL Draft as the Tampa Bay Lightning followed the Nashville Predators and loosened their cap belt by trading J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks for prospect goalie Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional first rounder in 2020.

The Canucks are set to take on the full of Miller’s $5.24 million cap hit over the next four years, which is key for the Lightning.

Tampa had just $5.876 million to play with before the trading of Miller and they’ve yet to sign restricted free agent Brayden Point, who could be in the $9 million range per season.

This is not to mention some of other issues they’re going to have in the future, including a big-money extension for Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, who will be a restricted free agent after next season.

The Lightning already shed $5.8 million by moving Ryan Callahan to the long-term injured-reserve list earlier this week.

For the Canucks, the trade is good in the sense they get a solid player in Miller, but not so great that they had to give up a conditional first-round pick for him. The Canucks are rebuilding and rebuilding teams shouldn’t be trading opening round picks. See: Ottawa.

“J.T. Miller is an experienced and versatile offensive contributor,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a release from the club. “This deal is about acquiring a player who can have an immediate impact on our top six forward group for term. The pick we’ve given is conditional meaning if we’re involved in the 2020 draft lottery, it moves to 2021 as a 1st round selection.”

So there are the terms of the conditional pick. It takes away some immediate risk for the Canucks. The 2021 pick, however, is not lottery protected.

MORE:
Predators send P.K. Subban to Devils
Hurricanes acquire Marleau, set to buy him out
• New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick
• Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick
• USA Hockey big winner of Round 1
• 2019 NHL Draft tracker — Round 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck.

Trade: Predators send P.K. Subban to Devils

Getty
By Adam GretzJun 22, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
7 Comments

After a quiet start to NHL draft weekend on the trade front we got our first blockbuster of the offseason on Saturday afternoon when the Nashville Predators sent defender P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils.

In return for Subban the Predators will receive Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and two second-round draft picks (one in 2019 and one in 2020).

There’s a lot to unwrap here for both sides so let’s break it down for each time, starting with Nashville.

In terms of assets, the Predators are not getting a ton back here. Santini is a 24-year-old defender with 112 games in the NHL under his belt, while Davies was a seventh-round pick of the Devils in 2016. Davies has yet to play a game of professional hockey and has spent the past three years playing at Northeastern University. He definitely has potential, but neither player figures to be an impact player in the NHL.

The 2019 second-round pick was No. 34 selection, which the Predators promptly traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 45 and No. 65 picks in the 2019 draft.

The biggest key here for Nashville, though, is salary cap relief.

The Predators are retaining zero salary in this trade which means all of Subban’s $9 million salary cap hit in each of the next three seasons comes off of their books. This creates a ton of salary cap flexibility for them that will allow them to, presumably, re-sign Roman Josi (who is due for a massive raise on his current $4 million salary cap hit through the end of this season) and take a run at a significant player in free agency, such as Matt Duchene.

Whether or not that makes them a better team in the short-term is up for debate, but general manager David Poile obviously felt he needed to dip into his surplus of defenders in an effort to bolster his forward group. He confirmed as much in the team’s press release announcing the trade.

“We appreciate P.K.’s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our organization have unprecedented success,” Poile said. “He was an integral part of our run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. His work off the ice speaks for itself – he was an impactful member of our community, especially through the groundbreaking Blueline Buddies initiative.

“We had to make a business decision. With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way.”

Now for the Devils.

Let’s start with this: Wow.

This has been a massive weekend for the future of the organization as they have added two huge pieces in less than 24 hours.

On Friday night they selected Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick, adding him to a core that already includes 2017 No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall, the NHL MVP from the 2017-18 season.

Now they added a superstar to their lineup without really having to give up anything of significance from their organization.

Even if Subban, who will now be entering his age 30 season, is not quite what he was a couple of years ago he is still an impact player offensively and adds a dimension to the Devils’ lineup that they did not have on their blue line, and they had more than enough salary cap space to make it happen.

The Devils obviously had a disappointing year, and even though some regression was expected after their surprising 2017-18 performance injuries (including a major one to Hall) definitely played a significant role in their struggles. The return of a healthy Hall and the additions of Hughes and Subban should make the Devils way more interesting (and better!) this season.

Even after the addition of Subban and his contract the Devils will still have somewhere in the neighborhood of $25 million in salary cap space to work with.

It is also another huge move for Shero as the team’s GM. Three years ago he managed to acquire Hall from the Edmonton Oilers for the low, low, low price of Adam Larsson, and now gets Subban without having to give up a top prospect, a key piece of his roster, or a first-round pick.

Shero’s next big order of business: Trying to figure out a way to sign Hall to an extension as his contract expires at the end of this season. Adding a player like Subban to the lineup can’t possibly hurt in that quest.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Hurricanes acquire Marleau, set to buy him out

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJun 22, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Patrick Marleau is a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, but only for a moment.

The Toronto Maple Leafs shipped the 39-year-old and a condition first-round pick and a seventh-rounder in the 2020 NHL Draft to Raleigh sixth-round pick in the same draft. The condition of that first round pick is this: If the pick is in the Top-10 in 2020, Carolina instead receives Toronto’s 2021 first-round selection.

Marleau, meanwhile, is expected to be bought out by the Hurricanes after waiving his no-movement clause, although the Hurricanes are expected to try and convince him to play with the ‘Bunch of Jerks’.

As Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports, Marleau would like to return to San Jose once the free agency period opens on July 1.

For the Leafs, they get something in return in the way of a late draft pick next year, but the real reward is the cap space it frees up. Toronto doesn’t retain any of Marleau’s salary, meaning they have $6.25 million added to a budget that was getting increasingly tighter.

The team is trying to re-sign Mitch Marner on a deal that’s reportedly going to be worth north of $10 million. They also have to sign Kasperi Kapanen in a deal that was reported as being “close” yesterday and basically done today.

Marleau played two seasons with the Maple Leafs after signing in Toronto as a free agent in July 2017.

Marleau had played 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks prior to joining the Maple Leafs. He scored 508 goals and 1,082 points in a Sharks sweater. With Leafs, Marleau had 43 goals and 84 points in 164 games.

More importantly, Marleau was a mentor to Auston Matthews et al.

“He’s so important,” Matthews told the Toronto Sun recently. “I talk to him all the time. For myself, it’s really tough to put into words. He’s just such a good human being. He’s so unselfish. Puts everyone above him. I could tell you a hundred stories where we go to dinner and before we know it, he’s given his credit card to the waitress when nobody was looking. He always took care of guys.

“It didn’t matter if you were a veteran or a rookie, he treated everyone the same. No matter what happens, that relationship with him and Mitch isn’t going to change. It’s going to suck not seeing him all the time and spending time with him.”

If Marleau is to be bought out and is to return to San Jose, it’s likely he could sign a very team-friendly, bonus-laden deal given he’s already getting paid for next year and anything on top of that is double-dipping.

Carolina’s cap situation, with Marleau, looks like this at the moment:

Patrick, through his wife Christina’s Twitter account, posted a thank you note to the Maple Leafs, their fans and the city of Toronto.

“It was an honor to play with the iconic Maple Leaf on my jersey and be a part of Leaf nation,” Marleau wrote.

MORE:
• New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick
• Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick
• USA Hockey big winner of Round 1
• 2019 NHL Draft tracker — Round 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck.

NHL Draft: Senators, others have quality to chose from in Round 2

By Scott BilleckJun 22, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Ottawa Senators have been handed a gift.

Their biggest challenge isn’t seeing what’s right in front of them. No. That’s in plain view. The biggest hurdle for general manager Pierre Dorion and Co. is not to botch it.

Don’t overthink it.

Accept the offering that has been laid before you.

It’s been a bad season for the Senators, so getting this break at the 2019 NHL Draft should feel good for Senators fans who’ve needed one.

Losing Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene at various points was a disaster. Their owned is despised. And even on Friday during Round 1, when they should be excited about the next young, talented addition joining the club, they instead had to watch the Colorado Avalanche select at No. 4, a pick that was theirs prior to trading for Duchene.

A season to forget. And perhaps they can start doing that on Saturday morning when Round 2 begins and they’re on the clock with the 32nd overall pick. Given how the first round panned out, and how there’s still a bevy of talent available to them, there’s a reason for optimism.

Depending on who you ask and what trade board you pluck the names from, there are several names that could have gone in Friday’s first round that ended up not for various reasons.

Arthur Kaliyev is just one example.

He was ranked 13th by The Athletic and by EliteProspects.com in their final draft rankings yet his name wasn’t called on Friday.

Why? Rankings aren’t the be-all, end-all, but outside of HockeyProspect.com, seven different websites/pundits had him ranked as a first-round draft pick.

But like any player who’s highly-touted but slips, often times there are questions. And Kaliyev has a few attached to his name.

Another name that wasn’t heard over the speakers in Vancouver on Friday was Bobby Brink.

Brink, whose middle name is Orr, after Bobby Orr, of course, is still available despite most lists having him ranked inside the first round.

Elite Prospects and Hockey Prospects each had him at 15th on their lists, while others had him in the 20s and a couple had him sliding into Day 2.

Best of the Rest
Pavel Dorofeyev – LW/RW – highest pre-draft ranking – 16th (Elite Prospects)
Nils Höglander – LW – highest pre-draft ranking – 18th (The Athletic)
Patrik Puistola – LW  – highest pre-draft ranking – 19th (The Athletic)
Matthew Robertson – D – highest pre-draft ranking – 19th (Future Considerations/ISS)
Vladislav Kolyachonok – D – highest pre-draft ranking – 22nd (Hockey Prospects)
Nicholas Robertson – C/LW – highest pre-draft ranking – 25th (The Athletic)

The draft reconvenes at 1 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. Here’s the full order for the second round.

Round 2
32. Ottawa
33. Los Angeles
34. New Jersey
35. Detroit
36. Carolina (from BUF)
37. Carolina (from NYR)
38. Edmonton
39. Anaheim
40. Vancouver
41. San Jose (from PHI)
42. Minnesota
43. Chicago
44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)
45. Philadelphia (from ARZ)
46. Montreal
47. Colorado
48. Vegas
49. NY Rangers (from DAL)
50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)
51. Winnipeg
52. Florida (from PIT)
53. Toronto
54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)
55. New Jersey (from NSH)
56. Washington
57. NY Islanders (from CGY)
58. NY Rangers (from TBL)
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis

MORE:
New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick
Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick
USA Hockey big winner of Round 1
2019 NHL Draft tracker — Round 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck.