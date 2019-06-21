More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP Images

Panthers make Spencer Knight rare first-round goalie at 13

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Florida Panthers bucked a recent trend of goalies rarely being picked in the first round, selecting highly touted USA Hockey prospect Spencer Knight at 13th overall.

Knight continued a deluge of products of the the U.S. NTDP dominating the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, as anticipated. Knight’s chances of going in the first round was also pondered by PHT quite a few moons ago.

The Panthers make a ton of sense as a team that would covet Knight. Roberto Luongo‘s NHL career is winding down, to the point that there are questions about him even playing in 2019-20, and James Reimer‘s play has plummeted. Luongo, as you may remember, was part of a very different generation of goalie drafting; he was selected fourth overall in 1997, only for the Islanders to trade him to make room to select Rick DiPietro first overall in 2000. That sentence captured the highs and lows of selecting goalies high in drafts pretty succinctly, eh?

Florida has been rumored to target Sergei Bobrovsky, and with good reason … and that would still make sense if they added Knight. Bobrovsky is 30, so Knight could develop while the Panthers would theoretically enjoy whatever prime years Bob has left.

Assuming, of course, that the Panthers get Bob in free agency.

Drafting Knight, as with any goalie, this high is fascinating. Goalies are already incredibly difficult to predict as fully formed, veteran players with NHL resumeslet alone as teenagers. It’s a lot safer to roll the dice with a skater, particularly a forward. Messing up first-rounders can really set a team back.

Of course, the thing is that when you make a big risk, the rewards could be huge. After all, you’re getting a goalie at a young age, so if Knight is really good, you can get him for a decade-plus, sometimes at a bargain rate. No person on the ice affects a hockey game like a goalie, so if you square that up, you just earned a huge competitive advantage. And few, if any, teams needed Knight like the Panthers do. It doesn’t hurt that Knight is a prospect people are generally impressed by, although others don’t think he’s still worth this considerable risk.

If the Panthers want to consider such a move paying off, they only need to look to their in-state rivals. The Tampa Bay Lightning chose Andrei Vasilevskiy at 19th overall in 2012 NHL Draft, and Vasi just won the Vezina Trophy, while carrying just a $3.5 million cap hit that runs for one more season. That … is the dream, even if he made this face at Kenan Thompson’s sick Lightning burn at the NHL Awards:

from the NHL Awards

It should be fascinating to see how Knight works out for the Panthers, and this is far from the only big moment for Florida this summer; they’re rumored to be aggressively interested in not just Bobrovsky, but also Artemi Panarin.

Overall? I personally like rolling the dice here. We’ll see.

Red Wings stuns NHL Draft crowd: Moritz Seider at No. 6

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

If a crowd at the NHL Draft is booing, they’re either reacting to their biggest rivals, or Gary Bettman. If a crowd at the NHL Draft lets out an audible gasp, it’s because the draft pick goes “off the board.”

Defenseman Moritz Seider wasn’t totally off all first round draft boards by any means, but when brand-new Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announced his selection at sixth overall, the crowd in Vancouver audibly gasped. Heck, the crowd of one in this makeshift home office audibly gasped.

Habs Eyes on the Prize averaged out a wide array of NHL Draft Rankings lists, and Seider averaged at the 16th pick. People wondered if there might be some strange picks after Bowen Byram became the first defenseman to go in this draft at fourth to the Colorado Avalanche, and … this seems to be the case. Not only did Seider get generally forecasted at 16th, but people projected Phillip Broberg and Cameron York ahead of Moritz as other defensemen aside from Byram.

Now, look, none of this means that Seider won’t be any good. For all we know, it could work out wonderfully, as many of Yzerman’s drafts went during his Tampa Bay Lightning days.

Still, you can’t help but wonder: could the Red Wings have traded down in the draft and still gotten their guy in Seider? Sometimes, it’s not just about judging the quality of draft selections, but also “reading the room” and managing assets properly. At this very moment in time, the Red Wings opened themselves up to a ton of questions.

As with every pick, we won’t really know until years from now. Particularly with defensive prospects, we may not know for several years.

Seider joins Leon Draisaitl as the only “German-trained” players who’ve gone top 10 in an NHL Draft, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Blackhawks solve first NHL Draft mystery: Kirby Dach at No. 3

AP Images
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

As much hype as Kaapo Kakko got as a possible top pick, the first two choices of the 2019 NHL Draft went as scripted, with the Rangers taking Kakko at No. 2, after the New Jersey Devils went with Jack Hughes at first overall. It was up to the Chicago Blackhawks to solve the first bit of intrigue, selecting Kirby Dach with the third overall pick.

If you’re looking for a reaction to all the talk of “heavy hockey” regarding the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup run, this is the first obvious example.

Dach is very big, and that may perhaps help the forward make a quicker jump to the NHL. While he’s projected as a center, Dach may at least begin his career on the wing.

Center Alex Turcotte was getting a lot of mentions at this pick, as was Bowen Byram, who is believed to be the top defensive prospect.

Was Dach a reach? Some certainly believe so:

Habs Eyes on the Prize combined more than 10 draft rankings, and Dach’s average pick was seventh, so put that in the back of your mind, whether Dach proves the Blackhawks right, or if Chicago indeed is guilty of a reach.

Time will tell, as this only adds to the size vs. skill debate. That’s not to say that Dach lacks skill, but some will wonder if he’s skilled enough to go third overall.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Rangers select Kaapo Kakko with second overall pick

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER — Kaapo Kakko will be the center of the New York Rangers’ youth movement after he was selected second overall during the 2019 NHL Draft Friday night in Vancouver.

The 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. Kakko, who was the top international skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, finished sixth in scoring in Finland’s Liiga this past season with 22 goals and 38 points in 45 games. Those 22 goals broke Aleksander Barkov‘s league record (21) for a U18 player.

Kakko was also the hero of the 2019 World Junior Championship after scoring the gold medal-winning goal in overtime against the United States. He also led his country to gold at the U-18 World Championship and the senior men’s World Championship where every game he seemed to put on a show.

Kakko, 18, was projected to be the No. 2 pick following American center Jack Hughes, who was taken first overall by the New Jersey Devils. Ending up in the second spot put the Rangers in a “no-lose” situation as new team president John Davidson put it last month. Their decision was going to be made by their rivals in New Jersey and either way they were going to land a promising player.

“These are the types of players that could help define a franchise,” Davidson said. “You have to make sure the timing is right, make sure they’re ready, etc. But I think every Ranger fan should have a smile on their face at picking No. 2.”

Along with Filip Chytil, Lias Andersson, Adam Fox, and Vitaly Kravtsov, among others, Kakko is another piece for general manager Jeff Gorton to add as the franchise transitions to get younger. With two more years remaining on Henrik Lundqvist’s contract, it’s not a complete rebuild, which could signal an aggressive summer in free agency and the trade market.

MORE: Kakko ready to make NHL leap next season

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

New Jersey Devils take Jack Hughes with No. 1 overall pick

By Sean LeahyJun 21, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER — The New Jersey Devils used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to select Jack Hughes from the United States National Team Development Program Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Atop the draft projections and scouting rankings all season long, Hughes is the second No. 1 overall pick by the Devils in the last three seasons following Nico Hischier’s selection in 2017. He’s now the eighth American to be taken first overall and only the second player chosen in that spot since Patrick Kane in 2007.

The 18-year-old Hughes was a prolific scorer during his time with the USNTDP. He broke Clayton Keller’s points record with 228 in 110 career games.  Internationally, he represented the U.S. at two U18 World Championships, winning silver and bronze, and led the tournament in scoring both times while earning MVP honors in 2018. He also helped the Americans to silver at 2019 World Junior Championship and played seven games at the World Championship this spring.

During that experience at the World Championship, Hughes was able to play with Kane, the player who he’s compared to a lot. The Chicago Blackhawks star had nothing but high praise for the young forward.

“I feel like when smaller players come into the League and they have that offensive- type game, it seems to be easy to compare them to a guy like me,” Kane said. “But I think he does a lot of things better than me, to be honest with you. He’s always moving, always skating, and even if he’s not near the puck or the action, he’s still got his speed and he’s coming into the zone or coming into the action with a lot of movement and speed.”

Hughes’ older brother Quinn was chosen seventh overall last year by the Vancouver Canucks. Younger brother Luke will play for the USNTDP next season and is draft eligible in 2021.

MORE: Jack Hughes and the impact of USA Hockey

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.