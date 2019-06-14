Massachusetts restaurant wants to donate blue lobster to St. Louis aquarium

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar, a restaurant in Eastham, Massachusetts, about two hours from downtown Boston, had a rare find in a recent order of live lobsters — a blue lobster.
It probably wouldn’t be a newsworthy development under normal circumstances, but the nearby hockey team — the Boston Bruins — was just defeated in the Stanley Cup Final by the St. Louis … Blues. That is going to play a role in the fate of the colorful crustacean.
Instead of serving it, Nathan Nickerson III plans on keeping it on display at his restaurant for another week or so before donating it an aquarium, as he told to CNN. His aquarium of choice is one that will be opening later this year in St. Louis as a show of respect to the Stanley Cup champion Blues.
“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” Nickerson said, via CNN.
It is estimated that only one in every two million lobsters is blue.
They get their color through a genetic mutation that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein that changes the color. On the rare occasion they are caught they are typically put back in the sea or donated to an aquarium.
The Blues defeated the Bruins in seven games — with the Cup-clinching Game 7 taking place in Boston — earlier this week to win the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup.
Chara confirmed all of those reports on Friday during the Bruins’ end of season media availability when he revealed that he had “several fractures” to his jaw.
The Bruins announced that the expected recovery time is 5-6 weeks.
Chara was injured when a shot deflected off his stick and struck him in the face during the Bruins’ Game 4 loss to the Blues. While he returned to the bench that night to watch the third period, he missed the remainder of the game as the Bruins were forced to finish with only five defenders for the second time in the series. They ended up losing both of those games.
He returned for Games 5, 6 and 7 of the series and played in a greatly reduced role. After averaging more than 22 minutes per game he logged just 16, 22, and 16 minutes in the remaining three games of the series. The Bruins ended up losing Games 5 and 7 on home ice, allowing the Blues to win their first ever Stanley Cup.
The 42-year-old Chara signed a one-year extension with the team earlier this season and finished with five goals and nine assists in 62 regular season games, before adding two goals and four assists in the playoffs.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Newly hired Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has begun filling out his staff by hiring Don Granato and Mike Bales, who will take over as the goalie coach.
Krueger also retained Steve Smith, who was an assistant under former Sabres coach Phil Housley, who was fired in April. The team announced the additions Friday, some four weeks after Krueger was hired.
Bales has six seasons of NHL coaching experience, including the past two with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was previously with the Penguins, where Bales was credited with scouting and developing current Pittsburgh starting goalie Matt Murray.
Granato joins the Sabres after spending the past two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was previously the associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin and also spent seven seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Every general manager has an extremely difficult job when trying to assemble a championship contending team.
No matter the sport it is a daunting task that requires vision, a plan, an ability to actually perform that plan, having the right people around you, and an understanding of not just where the league and their own team is today, but where all of that is headed in future seasons. It requires great scouting, an eye for talent, asset management, a lot of luck, and countless other factors to get their team to a championship level.
Even when all of those things work together in near perfect unison they are still more likely to fall short of their ultimate goal (a championship) than they are to achieve it.
With the NHL offseason officially underway, the league’s 31 general managers are beginning the process of putting their vision into practice, and while they all have a difficult job in front of them not all of their jobs are created equal. Some of them have significantly taller mountains to scale over the next couple of months. Some out of their own creation, and others out of the circumstances and hands they have been dealt.
These general managers are part of that group and have what will almost certainly be the toughest offseason jobs ahead of them.
Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers
It is a testament to how bad and completely incompetent the previous front office was that Holland is walking into a situation where he has two of the NHL’s top-four scorers from this past season (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl), both still not even in the prime of their careers yet and signed to long-term contracts, and your first reaction to his situation is, “wow, this team seems like it is light years away from contending.”
The Oilers have missed the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons, including three of the first four years of McDavid’s career, having completely wasted what might be some of the best and most dominant hockey he ever plays (at least offensively).
They are a team that plays at the level of an early 1990s expansion team when their two-headed monster of McDavid and Draisaitl is not on the ice, they need an overhaul on defense, a ton of depth at forward, and a goalie. And Holland is likely going to have less than $10 million in salary cap space to start with.
What his roster lacks in talent it makes up for in bad contracts that are sinking the organization’s ability to build around its two superstars at the top.
Milan Lucic‘s contract is, for all intents and purposes, buyout proof and trading him will require Holland to take on a similarly bad contract in return or give up a far more valuable asset to entice a team to take the remaining $6 million per year cap hit (for four more years!) for a player that has just 54 points over the past two seasons (161 games) with only 43 of them coming at even-strength.
His returning starting goalie, Mikko Koskinen, will be 31 years old on opening night and has just 59 games of NHL experience with a .904 save percentage. He is also signed for three more seasons at $4.5 million per season, a rather lousy house-warming gift from the previous regime on their way out the door.
He has eight defenders under contract for close to $27 million under the cap for this season and doesn’t have a No. 1 or anything close to a top-tier puck-mover among them.
At least three of them (Andrej Sekara, Kris Russell, and Brandon Manning) are legitimate buyout candidates this summer.
There are only a handful of teams with less cap space than the Oilers entering the offseason, and it is not because of the contracts they are paying McDavid, Draisaitl, or even Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at the top.
It is because of the $17 million(!) that is going to Lucic, Russell, Manning, and Koskinen.
Other than that, things are pretty good.
If Holland manages to turn this situation into something positive within two years they should build him a statue.
Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs
Dubas’ situation is pretty much the exact opposite of Holland’s because his team is actually … good.
Really good.
Really, really, really good.
Championship contending good.
The problem Dubas and the Maple Leafs are going to run into is the same one they have run into in previous years. That “problem” is that it is a lot easier to go from being a “bad” team to a “good” team than it is to go from being a “good” team to a championship team. Having lost in the first-round of the playoffs three years in a row, including to a divisional rival in Boston in each of the past two seasons, kind of illustrates that. The Maple Leafs can score, they can win a lot of games in the regular season, but there is still a hurdle they have to get over because for as good as they have become, this group still does not have a finish higher than third place in its own division or a playoff series win.
But that is all narrative. When it comes to the actual team building Dubas’ challenge is going to be finding a way to get a contract done with Mitch Marner, one of his team’s best and most important players.
The Maple Leafs certainly do not want to go through a replay of last year’s William Nylander restricted free agency saga, and there is always that (please try not to laugh at the ridiculous suggestion) possibility of an offer sheet from another team (hey, one of these years it could happen again).
Finding the salary cap room for Marner is going to be a challenge as the Maple Leafs are already paying Nylander, Auston Matthews, and John Tavares huge money at the top of the lineup. As I wrote a few months ago, this is not a problem. The Maple Leafs can (and most likely will) compete for a championship with a significant chunk of their salary cap allotment going to the quartet of Matthews, Tavares, Marner, and Nylander.
Before they can get there they have to shed some contracts, specifically the ones belonging to Patrick Marleau and Nikita Zaitsev. The top-four might also cost them a couple of other depth players around the edges, but it is a heck of a lot easier to find another Conor Brown or Kasperi Kapanen than it is to find another Mitch Marner or William Nylander.
Along with that, he is also set to lose a little bit off of his blue line with the pending free agencies of Jake Gardiner and Ron Hainsey, while also dealing with the elephant in the room that is the highly paid head coach whose recent resume hasn’t matched his reputation.
Add in the fact this is all playing out in a hockey market where all reason and logic gets thrown out the window and he not only has a difficult task ahead of him, he is going to be under a constant microscope to get it done.
No matter what he does this offseason he has a playoff team on the ice this season.
Simply being a playoff team is no longer enough in Toronto.
Jarmo Kekalainen, Columbus Blue Jackets
He put together the most successful season in Blue Jackets history by not only getting them to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third year in a row (first time the franchise has ever done that), but by putting together a team that shocked the hockey world by sweeping one of the best teams of the modern era (the Tampa Bay Lightning) in Round 1 for the team’s first-ever playoff series win.
It gave Blue Jackets fans their first taste of postseason success and built a ton of excitement around the team.
Now he is facing the possibility of losing all of Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene, and Dzingel in free agency, while having only two draft picks (a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick) this year and only five draft pick in the 2020 class.
Do we really need to go any further as to what his challenge here is?
Panarin and Bobrovsky have seemingly had one foot out the door all season and their departures just seem to be a matter of where they go and not if they go, and there is little doubt that Duchene is going to test the open market for his one last shot at another big contract (Nashville seems like a perfect fit for him, right?).
The Blue Jackets will still a decent core coming back with Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Cam Atkinson, and the constantly improving Pierre-Luc Dubois, but Panarin and Bobrovsky are not players that you just easily replace. They have been impact players and significant pieces of what has been a consistent playoff team the past few years. Bobrovsky in particular is going to be a huge loss because he is not only a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and one of the best regular season goalies of his era, but they do not really have any kind of an internal option that is a sure thing and limited options outside the organization.
Kekalainen did an outstanding job to raise the bar and set a new level of expectation in Columbus this season, but he also left himself in a situation where it is going to be extremely difficult to reach it (or exceed it) this upcoming season.
Jason Botterill, Buffalo Sabres
This seems like a make-or-break year for Botterill in Buffalo.
The Sabres are basically Edmonton-east right now given their consistent lack of success, inability to build around a young franchise player (Jack Eichel), and complete lack of depth.
Also like the Oilers: They recently traded an eventual major award winner (2019 Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly) for some magic beans. The situation in Buffalo is so bleak right now that probably overpaying winger Jeff Skinner is seen as a win for the organization, and I don’t really mean that to be as critical as it sounds because I dolike it. If you are going to “overpay” someone under the cap, you are better off making sure it is a player that might score 40 goals for you and seems to have developed some chemistry with your best player.
But after the Eichel-Skinner duo, and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, this is a roster that just … well … who in the hell excites you here?
The Sabres are in a division with three powerhouse teams at the top, a team a Florida that is already ahead of them with a better core, more salary cap space to work with, and is probably going to be a destination for top free agents (Panarin and Bobrovsky) this summer.
Oh, and there is also Montreal that missed the playoffs this past year by just two points.
This is, at best, the fifth best team in its own division after years and years and years of rebuilding and entering year three with his finger on the button (and with a new coach) there has to be immense pressure for Botterill to make something out of this mess. He has to do a lot, and he has to do it quickly.
The New York Islanders took care of some business on Friday morning, as they’ve signed Jordan Eberle to a five-year contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the contract is worth a total of $27.5 million ($5.5 million AAV).
The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 37 points in 78 games during the regular season, which isn’t overly impressive given his offensive skillset, but he made up for it in the playoffs where he scored four goals and nine points in eight contests.
As difficult as Eberle’s regular season was, this seems like a pretty good contract for the Islanders. After all, the veteran is just one year removed from a season that saw him put up 25 goals and 59 points in 81 games. So getting him for $500,000 less per year than he made on his previous contract seems like good business for the team.
Here are the specifics of the contract via CapFriendly:
Jordan Eberle #Islanders Contract Extension 5 years / $5.5M AAV ($27.5M total value)
2019-20: $5.25M Base + $2M SB 2020-21: $4.75M Base 2021-22: $7M Base 2022-23: $4.75M 2023-24: $3.75M
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has a number of questions that need to be answered this off-season, but he’s now taken care of one of them. Lamoriello still has to sign restricted free agent Anthony Beauvillier to a new contract and he also has to find a way to bring back captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner. Both veterans are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.
Money shouldn’t be an issue for the Isles this offseason, as they still have over $22 million in projected cap space. The issue will be convincing Lee and Lehner to stay at reasonable salaries and trying to get potential unrestricted free agents to agree to join the group.
The Islanders were one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Under Barry Trotz, they were able to make the playoffs and bounce the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. But in order to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to add to their current group.