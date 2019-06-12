More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues win first Stanley Cup by bottling Bruins

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
The wait is over for the St. Louis Blues.

This franchise has been around since 1967, so leave it to Jordan Binnington – a goalie in his first season, who only recently became the Blues’ starter – to lead them to the promised land.

And boy, did Binnington ever do that. The Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7, but that final score is awfully misleading.

The Bruins dominated the flow of play, particularly during the first period, yet found themselves down 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes. The Bruins didn’t just roll over and die after falling in that early hole, but they also couldn’t find much room against St. Louis, who played a perfect road Game 7 with everything on the line.

Whenever the Bruins did find some daylight, Binnington slammed the door shut. Binnington ended Game 7 with 32 saves, with some of his best work coming in the first period, although his third-period save on Joakim Nordstrom probably ranked as the backbreaker.

While the Bruins’ lone goal spoiled the shutout for Binnington, it’s fitting that Alex Pietrangelo‘s goal will stand as the game-winner. That tally, which came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first period, made it 2-0, and really deflated the Bruins.

As brilliant as Tuukka Rask had been during the Bruins’ run within one win of another title for the city of Boston, Binnington was far superior on this night, and that’s what most of us will remember from Game 7.

Judging by the reactions in St. Louis, it’s also a performance that Blues fans won’t ever forget.

Blues latest team erased from Stanley Cup drought list

By Scott BilleckJun 12, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
It was the longest wait for a first Stanley Cup win in NHL history.

Was.

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 51st season on Wednesday night, ensuring an eraser would be taken to their name among the pantheon of teams that remain.

The Blues came into Game 7 vs. the Boston Bruins tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the longest drought without a championship banner at 50 years. The Maple Leafs will take sole possession of that crown now at 51 seasons.

The Blues also took their name off the list of teams that have never won a Cup. They went to the finals in the first three years of their franchise history beginning in the 1967-68 season and couldn’t get it done on either occasion, including the last time they were there, losing to the Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins in 1970.

While Toronto sits first, they’re followed closely by the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks, each who have now gone 48 seasons without a Cup win. The Sabres and the Canucks have also never won a title, along with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — all teams that have streaks of 25 years or longer without a win.

Among teams that have won at least one Stanley Cup, the Philadephia Flyers (43 seasons), New York Islanders (34 seasons), Calgary Flames (28 seasons) and Edmonton Oilers (27 seasons) round out the top five longest droughts.

The all-time Stanley Cup drought is a 53-year record set in 1994 by the New York Rangers, who hadn’t won since 1940 prior to Mark Messier et al getting it done.

Last year, the Washington Capitals ended a 42-year run without a Cup win.

Your turn, Toronto.

Top five teams still looking for a Stanley Cup:

• Buffalo Sabres – 48 years
• Vancouver Canucks – 48 years
• Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets – 39 years
• San Jose Sharks – 27 years
• Ottawa Senators – 26 years

Top five longest Stanley Cup droughts:

• Toronto Maple Leafs – 51 years
• Buffalo Sabres – 48 years
• Vancouver Canucks – 48 years
• Philadelphia Flyers – 32 years
• Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets – 39 years

Ryan O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe Trophy

By Ryan DadounJun 12, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
As became the story of the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues, they got the ending they wanted on Wednesday, but not the start. The Boston Bruins were dominate for most of the first period, then Ryan O'Reilly changed the course of events. He’s been rather good at that throughout the playoffs and especially in the Stanley Cup Final. For that, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

O’Reilly scored eight goals and 23 points in 26 games to help lead St. Louis to a championship. He only got better as the stakes got higher too, scoring a goal in each of the final four contests of the playoffs. The last player to score a goal in four consecutive Stanley Cup Final games was Wayne Gretzky back in 1985, per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

There were certainly other contenders for the award too. Going into Game 7, Tuukka Rask was regarded as a heavy favorite. After all, he had been dominate throughout the playoffs and entered the deciding contest with a 1.93 GAA and .938 save percentage in 23 postseason starts. There’s a strong argument to be made that he still deserved the Conn Smythe even if Boston lost with Rask allowing four goals on 20 shots tonight.

Another serious option was Jordan Binnington. With a 2.52 GAA and .911 save percentage in 25 starts going into Wednesday’s action, Binnington didn’t share Rask’s glowing statsline. However, Binnington has constantly stepped up when the Blues have needed him the most. Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was the biggest example of that yet, with him not surrendering the shutout until 17:50 of the third period. If Binnington hadn’t bailed out the Blues during their first period struggles, the course of this contest could have been very different.

Nevertheless, giving the trophy to O’Reilly makes a lot of sense. He led the series in goals (five) and points (nine) and was a major driver of St. Louis’ offense throughout the postseason. You look at events that led the Blues to this day and it’s hard not to think back to last summer when Buffalo dealt O’Reilly to the Blues. If St. Louis hadn’t been able to execute that trade, would they have won it all today? Probably not.

O’Reilly didn’t do it by himself. The Blues were a team of depth and many heroes, but he was a huge difference for this club and for that he’s been rewarded.

Blues fans fill Busch Stadium, Enterprise Center for Game 7 watch parties

NHL.com
By Ryan DadounJun 12, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
Fans of the St. Louis Blues have had to wait a long time to see their team get back to the Stanley Cup Final. They’ve watched so many teams over the years that were good, but ultimately not quite good enough. The road this season certainly wasn’t typical or easy, but nevertheless here the Blues are in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and their fans have been given plenty to cheer about.

The Bruins might have controlled the game for long stretches of the first period, but it’s the Blues who held a 2-0 lead going into the intermission. It’s a road game for them, but Enterprise Center in St. Louis is packed with fans glued to the game. Here’s their reaction to Ryan O'Reilly putting the Blues up 1-0:

Naturally, that’s far from the only place Blues fans are gathering tonight. Plenty have gathered at Busch Stadium as well despite the rain:

And of course, fans are at Jacks NYB, the home of the Blues’ “Play Gloria” tradition.

The Blues were able to maintain the 2-0 edge in the second period, putting them potentially 20 minutes away from their first championship.

Chara, Rask somehow keep puck out of Bruins’ net

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
The Bruins can curse their luck after falling behind 2-0 to the Blues in the first period, but they can’t claim that they haven’t gotten any bounces in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (NBC; stream here).

In yet another “how did the puck stay out of the net?” moment, a Brayden Schenn shot hit the crossbar and seemed primed to then bounce off of Tuukka Rask and into the Bruins’ net, only for Zdeno Chara to make a crucial play to keep it out. It was easy to make a connection between that desperation play and the one Charlie McAvoy made with Rask to save the Bruins from a goal allowed in Game 6.

So, the bad news for the Bruins after the second period is that they didn’t make up any ground. The Blues are still up 2-0, and now Boston must score at least twice in the third period to keep Game 7 (and their Stanley Cup hopes) alive.

The good news is that they didn’t dig that hole any deeper, in big part because of this mix of skill, luck, and timing. And luck. Let’s mention luck again, because:

Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is currently airing on NBC (stream here).

