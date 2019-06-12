More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Stanley Cup Final: Game 7 by the numbers

By Adam GretzJun 12, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
It all comes down to one game.

Somebody is going to win the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night in Boston when the St. Louis Blues visit the Bruins in a winner-take-all Game 7 (8 p.m. ET, NBC; Live Stream) that will either produce a historic night for St. Louis (first Stanley Cup) or be a continuation of Boston’s recent professional sports dominance.

Here are some numbers and facts to help get you ready for the big night.

Game 7 Historical Numbers

• This will be the first Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final since the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks during the 2010-11 postseason. It is only the fourth Game 7 in the salary cap era (starting with the 2005-06 season) and will join 2006 in Carolina, 2009 in Detroit, and 2011. The road team has won two of the previous three games. This will be the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history. The home team has a 12-4 record in the previous 16 games.

• Wednesday’s game will be the first time the Bruins have ever hosted Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and it is one of the most expensive tickets the city has ever seen for a sporting event.

• This is the sixth Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, making it the seventh time that the NHL has had that many Game 7s in a single year.

This will be the second time the Bruins have had to play at least two Game 7s in a single postseason, joining their 2011 championship season when they played in — and won — three different Game 7s.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will set an NHL record on Wednesday by playing in his 14th career Game 7, snapping a tie between him, Scott Stevens, and Patrick Roy.

Of the previous 16 Game 7s in Stanley Cup Final history, only two of them have required overtime. Pete Babando scored for the Detroit Red Wings to lift them over the New York Rangers in 1950. Four years later Tony Leswick scored again for the Red Wings to beat the Montreal Canadiens.

This will be the 28th Game 7 in Bruins history (most all time) where they own a 15-12 record. The Blues will be playing in their 18th Game 7 and are 9-8 in their previous games.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

How They Got Here This Postseason

• If the Blues are going to win the Stanley Cup they are going to have to win another game on the road, something they have been great at this postseason. So great, in fact, that they have been better on the road than they have at home. They enter Wednesday’s game with a 9-3 away record. They finished the postseason with a losing record (6-7) on home ice.

The biggest key for the Blues will be maintaining their discipline and staying out of the penalty box due to the strength of the Bruins’ power play. Boston enters Game 7 having converted on 32.9 percent of its power plays this postseason. No team in NHL history with a minimum of 20 playoff games has ever had a higher power play percentage in a single postseason. The next best team was the 2017-18 Washington Capitals who finished at 29.3 percent. After them no other team has had a mark higher than 27 percent.

One of the biggest factors in that power play success: Patrice Bergeron and his seven power play goals. Before this season he had scored just six postseason power play goals in his entire career.

Among goalies with at least 20 games played in a single postseason, Tuukka Rask‘s .938 save percentage is currently the sixth highest of all time. Jordan Binnington‘s mark of .912 is 44th.

With one point in Game 7 Ryan O'Reilly will set a new franchise record for most points in a single postseason. He enters the game tied with Bernie Federko, Doug Gilmour, and Brett Hull at the top of the list.

If Binnington and the Blues get the win on Wednesday he will become the first rookie goalie to ever win 16 games in a single postseason. He is currently tied with Patrick Roy, Cam Ward, and Matt Murray with 15 wins. The other three all won the Stanley Cup in their seasons.

During 5-on-5 play the series has been mostly even, with the two teams separated by just a single goal. The Blues still have a slight edge in the shot attempts and scoring chance metrics, but it is very fitting that this series has required seven games given that the Blues and Bruins were two of the NHL’s best teams since the beginning of January. Since Jan. 1 they were second and third in points percentage (both trailing only the Tampa Bay Lightning) and were both in the top-seven in shot attempt differential and scoring chance differential.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Glove’n it: Hand pass a pivotal moment in Blues’ Cup run

Associated PressJun 12, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Craig Berube made a rare stop in the locker room after the game to address his players. It was important.

It was minutes after San Jose’s Timo Meier had gloved the puck to Gustav Nyquist and wound up being credited with the second assist on Erik Karlsson‘s winning goal in Game 3. It was a blatant missed call, but it was over. St. Louis was suddenly down 2-1 in the Western Conference final.

Berube told his players to forget about it, not to whine about it in interviews, and he set the tone after the game.

”Gotta move on,” Berube said that night. ”We all gotta move on from it and get ready for Game 4. Really that’s all you can do.”

Following the lead of their interim coach, the Blues did exactly that and their response embodied everything about a team that rode an unheralded rookie goaltender and a bruising style from last place in the NHL in January to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston.

”That was a thing that kind of showed our identity as a team,” defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said hours before Game 6 against the Bruins. ”How we did not just crumble under that – not just let it go, but we also turned into our advantage. We used that as fuel for the upcoming game. I think that speaks a ton of this team.”

It speaks to everything about the Blues’ journey. After missing the 2018 playoffs by one point, general manager Doug Armstrong loaded up: He signed forwards Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Patrick Maroon and backup goaltender Chad Johnson, traded first- and second-round picks, top prospect Tage Thompson and roster players Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund to Buffalo for Ryan O'Reilly.

That was a pivotal moment in the eyes of longtime Blues defenseman Chris Butler, a St. Louis native.

”Growing up here, the teams were always good, but the Stanley Cup was never really in the question,” Butler said. ”It was, let’s make it 25 years in a row where they were just going to make the playoffs and everyone was kind of happy with that. And then you have a year there where you missed the playoffs, and then the bar was raised this summer.

”You bring in Ryan O’Reilly, you bring in Tyler Bozak, you make some big, gutsy-type trades and acquisitions and struggling for the first handful of months, then things started to click and guys kind of found their role, found their spot and it’s been fun as hell to be a part of.”

The team was mired in last place six months ago, but a bond was forged during a midseason stretch of 70 days without consecutive home games. Season-defining moments soon began piling up:

A night after five players heard “Gloria” repeatedly at a Philadelphia bar, Jordan Binnington began his ascension from fourth-stringer at training camp to starting goalie by posting a shutout in his first NHL start. A franchise-record 11-game winning streak. St. Louis native Patrick Maroon with the game-winning assist in the playoff opener the day after his grandfather died. Gunnarsson’s game-winner in overtime in Game 2 against the Bruins after telling Berube in a locker-room bathroom at intermission he needed just one more chance.

”Any team who wins there’s going to be bits and pieces throughout the season you look back and that was kind of a turning point or that was a big moment for the team,” Gunnarsson said.

No moment was bigger than Berube’s short but straightforward speech in the cavernous home locker room at the downtown St. Louis arena that has been a house of horrors for Blues teams of previous vintages. Berube wouldn’t let this one snowball, and it showed the confidence he has in his second NHL head coaching job.

”That’s a big moment to do that,” longtime friend Rick Tocchet said. ”That quieted the noise.”

If any organization was going to lose on a missed hand pass, naturally it’s the Blues, a team known for years of almost and not quite. At one point, St. Louis was eliminated on home ice by the eventual champion three years in a row.

That’s history Berube doesn’t care about. On this team with six new faces, his comments about the Sharks game resonated immediately.

”Chief came in and he just said, ‘It’s over and just focus on the next one,’ and that’s probably the best thing that we could’ve heard because at the time we were obviously a frustrated group,” defenseman Joel Edmundson said. ”It was one of those things where we could obviously sit on it or we could take it and use as motivation, hopefully. I think we did a good job of using it to our advantage. We came out the next game, I think we scored in the first minute or two.”

It was the first shift. Ivan Barbashev scored 35 seconds into Game 4, Binnington made 29 saves and the Blues marched on.

”It’s how you handle the adversity,” Binnington said. ”It was a key moment for us that we handled it properly and refocused.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Picture perfect: Bruins bond in China, race to Cup Final

Associated PressJun 12, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — If the Boston Bruins seemed like something of an afterthought at times this season, maybe it was understandable.

They played in the Atlantic Division shadow of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who raced to the President’s Trophy and were the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Still, Boston kept winning – only three teams won more games this season – and the Bruins were among the top Stanley Cup championship contenders despite lengthy injuries to the likes of Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, Charlie McAvoy and others.

Winning without so many key players only fortified the Bruins’ resolve in the postseason.

”What we shouldn’t be worried about is, ‘Can we win without certain guys in the lineup?”’ coach Bruce Cassidy said ahead of Game 7 at home Wednesday in the Cup final against St. Louis. ”First thing crosses your mind (is) we’ve done it. We’ve won games without – go down the list.”

Being essentially locked into the second seed in the division and a first-round matchup against rival Toronto before March and playing more than a month of playoff tuneups didn’t stunt the Bruins’ momentum. They came back from a 3-2 deficit to knock out the Maple Leafs and started an eight-game winning streak against Columbus that included a sweep of Carolina and a victory over the Blues to start the final.

It was a mirror image of the best of the Bruins from the regular season, when they strung together at least four consecutive victories five separate times.

”You saw us go on little streaks of success, and that’s when we knew that we could be a contender in this league,” defenseman Brandon Carlo said.

Contender status was cemented long before the Cup final began. Before Game 3 in St. Louis, the visitors’ locker room featured prominent video screens of the most recent title-winning Bruins group from 2011. Five players remain from that team that beat Vancouver eight years ago.

”Every day it’s a reminder of what we’re playing for,” Bergeron said. ”It’s to just remember every day what we’re playing for and how much it means to make it happen.”

Bergeron, Chara, Brad Marchand, center David Krejci and goaltender Tuukka Rask (who backed up Tim Thomas in 2011 playoffs) and 2015 Blackhawks Cup champion Joakim Nordstrom have won a title before. For Boston players who haven’t, the video provided instant visual motivation.

”They keep our heads on a swivel,” forward David Pastrnak said. ”It’s definitely something you want to be part of. It’s what you work for your whole life. A picture like this is what you remember the most.”

And the moments along the way: Krug crushing Blues forward Robert Thomas with a helmetless hit, Chara taking the ice in a full face shield 48 hours after taking a puck to the face and Bergeron’s pre-Game 6 speech with the Bruins facing elimination. Bergeron told teammates this was about all their childhood dreams and to savor the moment and not let it end – and Boston won 5-1 to force Game 7.

”It was exactly what we needed,” McAvoy said.

The journey that began for some of the team with training camp in China, which Carlo said felt like it was three years ago. Boston has felt the benefits of that trip in the nine months since: Marchand took on a bigger leadership role and led the Bruins in playoff scoring, McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and others felt more empowered to speak up and the mix of young and older guys laid the foundation for this run.

”The togetherness part was excellent for the younger group,” Cassidy said of the China trip. ”The work part of it, I don’t know how much of it got done over there. It was more of the bonding and seeing another part of the world.”

Bonded in China, the Bruins kept things together to get to the final with a shot at the seventh championship for the Original Six franchise.

”Collectively as a group, we’ve been able to accept all the circumstances,” Krug said. ”Regardless of what’s in front of us, we accept what’s happened, put it behind us, then we move forward. That’s the mentality of this team. That’s why we’ve been resilient all season, not just in the playoffs.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Bruins vs. Blues: Three keys to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
There’s good news and bad news for hockey fans.

On one hand, you get to witness Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins. On the other hand, this is going to be the final meaningful game until October. So make sure you enjoy tonight’s game, because the off-season begins tomorrow.

Everything either team has done before now is absolutely meaningless if they don’t come away with a win tonight. The Blues and Bruins will have to put together their best effort if they’re going to win it all at TD Garden tonight.

What specific things do these two teams have to do to win? Let’s take a look.

• Depth players have to chip in

It would be shocking to see a wide-open Game 7 tonight. Expect to see both teams play a physical, tight-checking game, because every mistake will be magnified. That means that the star forwards on either team may not have much room to operate throughout the game. So, it might be up to some of the depth players on either side to decide the result tonight.

By now, you may have heard that Boston has 19 different scorers in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. The depth that they’ve displayed since the start of the postseason has been second-to-none. Can they squeeze a little more production out of Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom or Noel Acciari?

The Blues have had a strong fourth line of their own, and they’ll be getting Ivan Barbashev back after he was suspended for Game 6. Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Steen have been really good on the fourth line for the Blues, who have also received depth contributions from guys like Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford throughout this series.

• Game-6 Binnington can’t make another appearance 

Obviously, both teams need to make sure that their goalies don’t cost them the game, but the Blues have to make sure Jordan Binnington turns in a better performance than he did in Game 6 on Sunday night. Binnington has found a way to bounce back a number of times since taking over as the team’s starting netminder, so there’s no real reason to doubt him heading into the biggest game in franchise history.

As for Tuukka Rask, it would be shocking to see him drop the ball tonight. He’s clearly the front-runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy right now, and he’s come up huge whenever the Bruins have needed a big result. Down 3-2 in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was there in Game 6 and 7. Down 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, he was there, again. Rask has been in the zone all postseason and expecting anything else in Game 7 would be silly, right?

• Walk that fine line

It’s no secret that both teams need to play with a physical edge to be successful. They’re both loaded with skill, but that extra grit is what has carried them this far. That should continue to be the case on Wednesday night, especially for a Blues team that likes to keep the game simple when they’re on the road.

Here’s the issue: you have to be able to play that physical style without taking penalties. Neither team can afford to spend much time playing shorthanded in Game 7. It’s just too risky of a proposition. Yes, both teams have been able to generate goals or scoring chances while shorthanded at different points of the series, but they can’t take that gamble with everything on the line. Basically, unless it’s a puck-over-glass penalty or something that prevents a goal from happening, you can’t afford to sit in the box tonight.

So play with an edge. Just make sure you don’t force the officials to call a penalty.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: It’s all on the line for Bruins, Blues

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

This is it.

It’s all on the line tonight for the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET; NBC). One team will skate around the TD Garden with the Stanley Cup. Which team will that be?

“Winning and losing, it sticks with you forever,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand said. “You don’t forget everything that happens when you win, and you definitely don’t forget what happens when you lose. Unfortunately, there’s going to be both sides of that (on Wednesday), and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Of course, many Bruins know what it’s like to win it all and they also know what it’s like to lose in the Stanley Cup Final. As for the Blues, many of them haven’t been in this position. Will that make a difference tonight?

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“It’s definitely hard when you lose, because you work for this your whole life,” Blues forward David Perron, who went to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas last year, said on Tuesday. “So you want to make the best of it, definitely.”

The Blues had an opportunity to close out the Bruins at Enterprise Center in Game 6, but that didn’t work out the way they had hoped, as they dropped a 5-1 decision on home ice. That was clearly their best opportunity to win the Stanley Cup, but they now get another chance to do so on the road at TD Garden.

The good news is that the Blues have been a remarkably good team on the road in the postseason.

“I just think we get to our game easier on the road,” Blues forward Pat Maroon said. “Maybe (we’re) thinking too much at home. Being at home, there could be pressure or whatever. It should be no excuses, but I just feel like we get to our game (on the road). We find ways to make it difficult on the opponent and we do it pretty good.”

If St. Louis can play their simple road game and they get a strong performance out of goalie Jordan Binnington, they’ll be in prime position to come away with a victory in the biggest game in franchise history.

As for the Bruins, they’ll need their top players to come up big tonight. Their top line has been quiet during certain stretches in this series, but they are capable of blowing Game 7 wide open.

We’re only hours away from the biggest game of the 2018-19 season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.