Blues latest team erased from Stanley Cup drought list

It was the longest wait for a first Stanley Cup win in NHL history.

Was.

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 51st season on Wednesday night, ensuring an eraser would be taken to their name among the pantheon of teams that remain.

The Blues came into Game 7 vs. the Boston Bruins tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the longest drought without a championship banner at 50 years. The Maple Leafs will take sole possession of that crown now at 51 seasons.

The Blues also took their name off the list of teams that have never won a Cup. They went to the finals in the first three years of their franchise history beginning in the 1967-68 season and couldn’t get it done on either occasion, including the last time they were there, losing to the Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins in 1970.

While Toronto sits first, they’re followed closely by the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks, each who have now gone 48 seasons without a Cup win. The Sabres and the Canucks have also never won a title, along with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers — all teams that have streaks of 25 years or longer without a win.

Among teams that have won at least one Stanley Cup, the Philadephia Flyers (43 seasons), New York Islanders (34 seasons), Calgary Flames (28 seasons) and Edmonton Oilers (27 seasons) round out the top five longest droughts.

The all-time Stanley Cup drought is a 53-year record that ended in 1994 by the New York Rangers, who hadn’t won since 1940 prior to Mark Messier et al getting it done.

Last year, the Washington Capitals ended a 42-year run without a Cup win.

Your turn, Toronto.

Top five teams still looking for a Stanley Cup:

• Buffalo Sabres – 48 years

• Vancouver Canucks – 48 years

• Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets – 39 years

• San Jose Sharks – 27 years

• Ottawa Senators – 26 years

Top five longest Stanley Cup droughts:

• Toronto Maple Leafs – 51 years

• Buffalo Sabres – 48 years

• Vancouver Canucks – 48 years

• Philadelphia Flyers – 32 years

• Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets – 39 years

MORE FROM GAME 7:

