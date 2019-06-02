More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Power play wakes up Bruins’ top line in Game 3 rout

By Sean LeahyJun 2, 2019, 1:07 AM EDT
ST. LOUIS — It was no surprise that the Boston Bruins’ depth continued to step up in the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Final. It was, however, surprising to see their top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak struggle for a combined two points after 18 shots. 

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was firm in his belief that his No. 1 line would deliver in Game 3, and they did, with help from a perfect power play that went four-for-four during their 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Bergeron scored the game’s opening goal and assisted on Pastrnak’s power play marker 41 seconds into the second period. Marchand would get the primary assist Torey Krug’s goal that made it 5-1.

“I think we were taking what’s there,” said Bergeron afterward. “I think maybe earlier we were forcing plays a little too much and tonight we put the puck on net, and when you do that good things happen.”

Cassidy wanted his power play units to shoot more after a combined 14 shots on 10 opportunities. Well, in Game 3 they didn’t really need to fire many pucks on Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen in those situations. The Bruins only needed four shots for their four extra man goals.

The veteran savvy and experience that makes up the roster, especially the top line, ensured that their struggle to get going wouldn’t hamper the process.

“The big thing is just we’ve been through so much together this year that we just rely on one another in uncomfortable situations,” said Marchand. “We rely on uncomfortable situations within our group and our leadership group. When we get through it, we get through it together.”

Bergeron’s goal opened that scoring at 10:47 of the first period was the result of a set play the Bruins have used during the season. Cassidy spoke on Friday about wanting to make an adjustment to the power play set up after seeing how tight the Blues were playing Bergeron in the bumper spot. Instead of trying to get him a pass in the slot from the half wall, Bergeron went to the net and deflected Torey Krug’s shot right off the face off.

“The PK, we have to be sharper,” said Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly. “I have to be better in the circle taking those face-offs to not give them any easier opportunities. It wasn’t good. We know we have to respond and be a lot better in that area.”

The power play goals from Krug and Pastrnak were each executed with a little help from the Blues’ penalty kill. The four-man unit concentrated on Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on the wall, completely forgetting about No. 88 right in front of Binnington. Twelve minutes later, Krug had time and space to rip a wrist shot off after O’Reilly and Alexander Steen double-teamed Marchand as he was attempting to control the puck at the blue line.

A power play that was two-for-10 entering Game 3 will get a boost from a perfect performance Saturday night. The top line trio played well at even strength, too, which could have benefited their success on the power play.

“I think in terms of confidence, they know they have the ability to score and generate offense,” Cassidy said. “The first two games, very small sample size, not going offensively. And one of the ways you get going offensively is to finish your chances and get going on the power play. We talked about that. 

“Most skilled guys, if they feel the puck on the power play, things start to happen, it bleeds into five-on-five, although I thought they started off well five-on-five.”

As the Bruins eye a 3-1 series lead in Monday night’s Game 4, the contributions from the top line early in the game provided a spark that set up what would be a blow out. That’s something they hope keeps up as the series advances.

“That was big to get us going right away,” said Marcus Johansson. “I think it was good for them, too. They’ve led us all playoffs. They’re such good leaders off the ice and on the ice. It’s just fun to see them cash one in and get us going.”

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Buzzer: Bruins blow out Blues in Game 3

By James O'BrienJun 2, 2019, 1:13 AM EDT
  • To some extent, Game 3 felt over minutes into the second period. After Sean Kuraly‘s 3-0 goal stood, David Pastrnak made it 4-0 on the resulting penalty from the Blues’ offside challenge. Even when the Blues showed a modicum of life in making it 4-1, Torey Krug‘s power-play tally made it 5-1 about a minute later. We may not see much garbage time in this series, but the third period felt mostly like that, although the Bruins still managed to score against Jake Allen after he replaced Jordan Binnington. Yeah, it was that kind of night for the Blues.

Boston Bruins 7, St. Louis Blues 2 (Boston leads SCF 2-1; Game 4 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

The Bruins’ power play supremely overpowered the Blues in Game 3. Boston went 4-for-4 on the man advantage on Saturday, and all four of those goals were scored in the first minute of those opportunities. Pretty mind-boggling stuff, and it made for a tough – and short – night for Jordan Binnington. When you lose 7-2, one thing can’t explain your struggles, and that was true here. Boston also dominated at even-strength, and scored the first four goals of Game 3, making you wonder how much St. Louis’ modest successes came from the Bruins merely taking their feet off the gas a bit. It would be surprising if we see more blowouts in this series, although the Bruins are playing at a level that continued dominance isn’t out of the question.

Three Stars

1. Torey Krug

Krug might have topped his wild, helmet-less hit from Game 2 with his Game 3 performance, as he managed an impressive one-goal, three-assist night. Krug’s four points is the most in a single SCF game in Bruins history.

The defenseman’s four points topped all players in Game 3, as he continues to be one of the leading catalysts of Boston’s peerless power play. His 5-1 goal killed any sense of momentum for the Blues, while all three of Krug’s assists were primary ones. Krug logged 22:09 TOI with an output that slightly outpaced other players, such as a strong secondary choice:

2. Patrice Bergeron

Bergeron scored an important 1-0 goal for the Bruins, beginning a dominant night for Boston’s power play. He also added two assists (though both secondary), and after some attention was drawn to Game 2 issues like relative struggles on draws, Bergeron went 11-8 in the faceoff circle on Saturday.

If you want, you can look at the top two stars as a collective award for the Bruins’ deadly power play in Game 3.

3. Charlie Coyle/Marcus Johansson

It would be too easy for the Blues to chalk everything up to special teams.

While Johansson scored his goal (and Coyle collected his assist) on a victory lap power-play goal to make it 7-2, the Bruins’ deadline duo also combined for a very nice goal to make it 2-0. Johansson provided a great setup, while Coyle showed great timing and precision in scoring that goal. So, each forward ended Game 3 with a goal and an assist.

You could make a decent argument for Tuukka Rask (27 out of 29 saves), Joakim Nordstrom (two assists), and maybe some others. That’s the nature of a 7-2 whooping. Coyle-Johansson deserve a mention for their great work, both on Saturday, and in general.

Factoids

How to watch Game 4

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Berube keeping the faith in Binnington after rough Game 3

By Scott BilleckJun 2, 2019, 12:50 AM EDT
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final was an unmitigated disaster for the St. Louis Blues.

They got embarrassed by the Boston Bruins’ power play again. They got embarrassed at home on the scoreboard 7-2. And they had no choice but to send their rookie netminder for an early shower because of it all.

The way things were going, it just had to be done.

Binnington, who’s been so darn remarkable since he burst on the scene with a 25-save shutout on Jan. 7 in his first NHL start, couldn’t navigate the madness the Bruins levied onto him and his Blues.

“Five goals he allowed, so he had seen enough, so we just wanted to pull him and get him ready for the next game,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said.

The mercy pull at a pivotal juncture in the Cup Final, with the Bruins now holding a 2-1 series lead.

Mr. “Do I look nervous?” may not have looked nervous, per se, but he certainly was rattled.

The Bruins got to Binnington in a way few others have. A man known for his calm, tranquil nature, he broke kayfabe during a TV timeout where, when skating past Boston netminder Tuukka Rask, he gave the Finn a bit of a nudge.

“Four-nothing game, I wasn’t happy,” Binnington said of the bump. “It’s how I reacted. It’s a long series, right? So, it’s just something I did and we’re moving on.”

Not long after, Binnington’s name disappeared down the tunnel leading to the Blues’ dressing room after becoming a victim of five goals against on 19 shots faced.

“Sometimes, it’s not going to go your way,” Binnington said in a variation of what he’s said after every loss this postseason. “It’s a long series. We’ve come this far. We have to regroup and come back at them for next game.

“You just have to handle adversity. It’s not going to be perfect. These things will happen. You just regroup and move on.”

Allowing three power-play goals is never good, but when it happens on just three shots, it looks much worse. By the same token, it’s also hard to blame him since he’s not the one putting the Bruins on the man-advantage, but the goalie needs to be the best penalty killer and Binnington didn’t play that part in Saturday’s 7-2 loss.

“I got to be better,” Binnington said. “I got to do a better job giving my team a chance to win. They scored three goals in the first. That’s never good. They’re a good hockey team. We have to get back to our game, stay focused.”

Binnington knows how to handle a post-game scrum, win or lose, but truth be told, Binnington hasn’t been great in the Stanley Cup Final. While a case could be made for good, he’s been mostly average.

To help close out the San Jose Sharks, Binnington put up save percentages of .967, 1.000, and .962 in Games 4, 5 and 6, respectively. In the next three games, all against Boston, he’s been well below those numbers, going .919, .913, and then Saturday’s porous .737.

The Blues desperately need a higher level of play from their No. 1 to return in this series. And quickly.

Binnington’s ace up his sleeve is his rock solid record in games following a loss where he’s 12-2 this season, including a 6-2 record after a postseason defeat. They’ll need that Game 4, where a loss would almost assuredly spell doom for their Cinderella-esque run.

“My confidence level’s really high,” Berube said of his goaltender.

That sentiment was echoed by Binnington’s teammates.

“He’s played good,” Ryan O'Reilly said. “I thought he played well tonight, it’s just we weren’t good enough in front of him. We can be better and keep them to the outside and stay out of the box. He’s going to make those saves. It’s never a question, no doubt in my mind about him. It’s us as a group [to] respond and be better in front of him.”

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Final: Blues special teams continue to be sour note

By Scott BilleckJun 1, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
This is starting to sound like a broken record.

Scratch that. It is a broken record.

The lyrics go something like this: “The St. Louis Blues need to stop letting the Boston Bruins have their way with them on the power play. They need to stop taking bad penalties to prevent the former. They need to stop shooting themselves in the foot, killing momentum gained by handing the Bruins the keys to turning the game around.”

These aren’t seminal lyrics in music history by any means. It’s certainly no Gloria, either. But it’s the sad song the Blues will be singing all summer long if they can’t stop Boston’s madness.

Craig Berube must feel like he’s talking to a wall, assuming he’s spoken to his team about this crucial issue in the Stanley Cup Final. That is, of course, if he hasn’t obliterated the wall with his head already.

“We know they have a dangerous power play and we’ve been flirting with danger all series,” he said following the game.

It happened in Game 1. In Game 2, they allowed five power plays and one goal, but it was downplayed by the fact they won the game and stopped Boston from scoring anymore. And then it steamrolled into Game 3, as the Bluenotes had none of their Game 2, penalty-killing magic left to spare.

You won’t be surprised, then, that the outcome was identical on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues giveth and the Bruins tooketh — handily — snatching a 2-1 series lead after the Bruins went 4-for-4, on four shots, in a 7-2 win.

“They got the power-play goal that gave them momentum, for sure,” Berube said. “We had trouble breaking the puck out of our own end for a little bit that caused some issues.”

It’s not just that the goals are coming, either. That’s a massive issue, but the ferocity of Boston’s power play was on full display. Boston’s four power-play markers came 21, 51,  31 and 23 seconds into their respective power plays. The quickness of the strikes is stunning.

Berube lamented a couple of the goals that were deflected, most notable Patrice Bergeron‘s goal that gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

“We’ve got to be better. The penalty kill has got to be better,” Berube said. “We do have to limit the penalties. We know they have a dangerous power play. We’ve been flirting with danger the whole series and it burnt us. But in saying that, we’ve got to do a better job killing them tonight. We didn’t it. That’s why they won the hockey game.”

The Bruins have now equaled a franchise record for consecutive games (7) with at least one power-play goal (done on three other occasions, most recently in 1991) and their 23 goals thus far in the playoffs is one off their franchise mark in a single playoff run (1991). They’re 6-for-14 in the series (43 percent), after coming into the series operating at 34 percent.

“They were shooting the puck from the top a lot more,” Ryan O'Reilly said of Boston’s adjustment after Game 2. “I think we might read it a bit better and collapse and just be ready for that. I think they a couple times caught off guard with that shot and broke us down from there.”

It’s not just the Blues who have fallen victim to Boston’s nasty power play, but they’re letting the Stanley Cup slip out of their hands at the moment with their lack of answers.

Having a bad penalty kill is debilitating enough, but pairing that with a terrible power play of their own is damn close to flatlining.

The Blues went 1-for-5 in Game 3, which was an improvement on their 0-for-3 Game 2 and 0-for-2 Game 1.

Progress?

Recent history might suggest the Blues start slow with the man-advantage and find their way as a series ages. They were 0-for-6 in the first two games of the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks but finished the final four games with five goals on 15 attempts. That said, the Blues were 2-for-22 in their series against the Stars, so a longer look just reinforces a bad trend.

You can dig for silver linings on your own time.

The fact remains the Blues need to be better at both ends of the rink, up a man or down one (or get lucky like they did in Game 2). And it’s not like that Game 2 well was overflowing to begin with.

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins blast Blues, take 2-1 lead in Stanley Cup Final

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
So much for the Boston Bruins’ top line slowing down.

After a tough Game 2, and a relatively slow start to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak factored heavily into Boston’s 7-2 Game 3 win, which gives the Bruins a 2-1 series lead.

[Power play awakens Bruins’ top line]

Bergeron set the tone with a power-play goal to open the Bruins’ scoring, while Pastrnak also found the net on the power play, essentially killing the drama of Game 3 by making it 4-0 after Sean Kuraly‘s 3-0 goal survived an offside review.

(To be honest, most of the Bruins factored heavily into this win, as Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle also gave the Blues all they could handle.)

While the Bruins’ bombastic power play flexed its muscle in Game 3, Jordan Binnington buckled under the pressure, which is not something you could often argue during his impressive run during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In particular, that Kuraly goal is one Binnington would really want back, though it wasn’t the only regrettable one of the five the rookie goalie allowed.

Binnington’s had his struggles before, mind you, to the point that he’s distinguished himself by bouncing back uncommonly well for a young goalie when he does have those off nights. Game 3 marks arguably the lowest point of Binnington’s run, to the point that we saw Jake Allen in net for the first time during this postseason.

One would assume that the Blues haven’t lost confidence in Binnington, nor has the rookie lost it all in himself, but he nonetheless faces his biggest challenge yet. Frankly, the Bruins are looking like an absolute buzzsaw right now, to the point that Binnington may strain merely to limit their scoring, rather than shutting Boston down completely.

Then again, the Bruins seemed to clearly outclass the Blues in Game 1, only for St. Louis to flip the script in Game 2. Both of these teams have been able to rebound from disappointments during their runs, and this Blues team famously recovered from ranking last in the league remarkably late in the regular season, so counting St. Louis out seems like a bad idea.

Also a bad idea: letting the Bruins get on the power play, and letting Boston’s top line really get rolling. That happened in Game 3, and it’s up to the Blues to make sure that this isn’t the story of the series. About the only silver lining for St. Louis is that they managed a late power-play goal to get their first such goal of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, but that was as close to a “garbage goal” as you’ll get this time of year. If the Blues can’t win the special teams battle, they at least need to make it close to even if they want to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

[More on the one-sided special teams play in Game 3]

That task looked a lot tougher after Game 3 than it did until Game 2, so it’s up to St. Louis to put together a much better effort on Monday.

Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (stream here).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.