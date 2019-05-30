More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Blues’ resiliency paid off with another bounce-back win

By Scott BilleckMay 30, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
3 Comments

The way that the Boston Bruins trampled over the St. Louis Blues in the second and third periods of Game 1 had some folks wondering.

Wondering, perhaps, if the Blues had finally met their match. Wondering if, maybe, their Cinderella run wasn’t going to have the happiest of endings.

This is Boston they’re facing, and this is the Stanley Cup Final where the stakes are the highest.

The Blues knew Game 1’s suboptimal performance wasn’t going to cut it. The players said it, the coach said it, the pundits said it. Everyone knew if that was all the Blues could muster, it’d likely be curtains on a fairytale season.

But St. Louis had their own trick up their sleeve. Again.

You see, the Blues entered Game 2 sporting a record of 5-2 on the heels of a loss in this postseason. Losing has seemingly elicited something extra from the Blues in these playoffs. They’re quick to make the right adjustments. They tinker with their setup to find that extra oomph.

In a different industry, the Blues might just be the best mechanics around.

The Blues added another tick to the win column after a loss — now 6-2 — after a 3-2 win to level the best-of-seven series 1-1 as it shifts back to St. Louis on Saturday.

“I just think we find ways just to challenge ourselves,” forward Patrick Maroon said. “It’s all mental. It’s all in the ears, it’s between the ears. You’ve just got to find ways to just grind through and stick with it, and when you do that, you’re going to get results and you find ways.”

The Blues trailed by a margin of a 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period, the fourth time they’ve been able to come back in a playoff game this season (Games 1, 2, and 5 vs. Winnipeg).

Leading the charge in these comebacks has been Jordan Binnington, the rookie goaltender that’s set the bar of what green goalies can accomplish in the NHL.

Binnington fought off 21 of the 23 shots he faced to improve to 6-2 following a loss in these playoffs, including a .935 save percentage. The ‘Iceman’ is now 12-2 in the regular season and playoffs combined following a defeat.

“Life of a goaltender,” Binnington said. “Just keep moving forward and regroup, just try to be there and give your team a chance to win. I keep that mindset.

Per NHL Public Relations, only five goaltenders in NHL history have posted more wins after defeat within a single postseason: Nikolai Khabibulin in 2004 (8-0), Ron Hextall in 1987 (8-2), Miikka Kiprusoff in 2004 (8-3), Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009 (7-2) and Henrik Lundqvist in 2014 (7-4).

“They’ve always responded to not a very good game,” said head coach Craig Berube. “Going into Game 2, I knew we’d be a hard team to play against tonight, and we were.”

Blues frustrated Boston’s power play

The Blues gave the Bruins another five looks on the power play throughout the course of the game, but limited the number of shots they got to just four, down six from the 10 they allowed in Game 1 over the same number of power-play opportunities.

It’s not ideal to give the best power play in the playoffs the time the Blues are offering them, but it’s manageable if they can hold the fort like they did on Wednesday.

Berube said his team won more faceoffs and were able to clear the puck on more occasions.

“Really do a good job with our gaps on their entries from their breakouts,” he said. “I thought we were really good there. We were tight. We forced them to turn pucks over in that area and got it down the ice. That was really important.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Bounce-back Binnington out to beat Bruins who took him in

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — The resolve Jordan Binnington is showing in the playoffs was forged in Bruins black and gold.

Now it’s being used to try to beat the organization that took him in.

Binnington bounced back from a rough start to the Stanley Cup Final to make 21 saves in the St. Louis Blues’ Game 2 overtime victory that tied the best-of-seven series against Boston at 1-1. The 25-year-old rookie goaltender improved to 6-2 in the playoffs after a loss after being 6-0 in those situations during the regular season.

”Life of a goaltender,” Binnington said. ”Just keep moving forward and regroup, just try to be there and give your team a chance to win. I keep that mindset.”

Binnington’s life as a goaltender hasn’t been easy and it included a notable stop in Providence with the Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate. The NHL’s expansion to Vegas and a type of minor league musical chairs forced St. Louis to share an AHL team and it chose Ville Husso over Binnington for a goalie spot in San Antonio.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong asked other teams if anyone wanted an experienced goaltender in the minors, and Boston’s Don Sweeney and his staff called inquiring about Binnington. Despite better numbers, Binnington played only 28 games to Bruins prospect Zane McIntyre’s 47.

”I certainly understood that the Boston organization was developing their players, not ours,” said Armstrong, who expressed concern the Blues ”failed” Binnington by farming him out to Providence. ”So his numbers indicated that he maybe could’ve got more games in the net, he didn’t get those. It was difficult for him.”

That difficult stretch helped Binnington get to this point. He won 17 games and had a 2.05 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He also looks back fondly on his brief time in the Bruins’ organization he’s now trying to keep from winning the Stanley Cup.

”They were nothing but good to me … I’m very fortunate they took me in,” Binnington said. ”I was fortunate to develop and grow there.”

Binnington worked with Providence goaltending coach Mike Dunham, a veteran of 11 NHL seasons between the pipes. Binnington, who came out of nowhere this season to become a finalist for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year and get the Blues into the playoffs and on a run, called Dunham a great influence.

”You can learn from a guy who’s played like that and he showed some experience and maybe some pointers,” Binnington said. ”It’s a lot of about just giving a goalie confidence, making him feel good because we’re here for a reason and we have our structure down. But you learn as you go and you can take something from everyone.”

Jake Allen and Chad Johnson were forced to step aside for Binnington and the Blues climbed out of last place in the NHL back in January. Now he and the Blues head home with some momentum for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Binnington’s stint with Providence really didn’t teach his former teammates now with the big Bruins much about how to beat him. Perhaps Dunham had some input on Boston shooting and scoring five-hole early in the series, but it’s not like Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen have a big book on him.

What it did was prepare them not to be shocked by Binnington’s run this year.

”I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” Clifton said. ”He was a really good goalie for us last year. Did I see him bringing his team to the Stanley Cup Final? Maybe not. But great for him.”

Binnington and St. Louis are three victories away from the franchise’s first championship, thanks in large part to the poise he developed in Providence and elsewhere.

”He’s so calm in the net,” Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist said. ”He’s responding so well.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP

Blues’ Sundqvist to face hearing after boarding Bruins’ Grzelcyk

By Scott BilleckMay 30, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
15 Comments

Oskar Sundqvist may have only received a minor penalty for a crushing hit from behind that forced Matt Grzelcyk from Game 2, but he’ll now have to answer to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Sundqvist’s first-period transgression has earned him a hearing on Thursday with George Parros and Co.

You can watch the video above, but essentially Sundqvist caught Grzelcyk from behind, and what appeared to be in the head, behind the Boston net late in the opening frame. The debate will rage over the awkwardness of the hit and whether Sundqvist could have done much when Grzelcyk appeared to move right before the check occurred.

Grzelcyk didn’t return to the game as the Bruins played the final two periods and overtime with five defensemen. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk was taken to hospital to get further tests and that he was still waiting for an update regarding his defenseman.

Sundqvist no-commented on the play following the game.

Other’s didn’t hold back.

Bruins forward and former Blues captain made no bones about what he thought the hit deserved after the game.

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game,” Backes said. “It’s from behind, elevated, into his head, into the glass. If that’s a two-minute penalty, I think there’s going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it.

“That’s in somebody else’s hands. That’s something I think if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few, but we’ll see what happens with their player.”

Cassidy lamented the loss of Grzelcyk.

“Losing the 16 minutes of [Grzelcyk’s] time, good puck mover, guy that can break down a forecheck when he’s on, that was clearly a strength of theirs tonight and a weakness of ours, breaking the pucks out,” Cassidy said. “That’s where we missed him the most, I felt like. Getting back on pucks. He’s pretty good at a quick-escape move, a pretty clean pass, get our forwards moving through the neutral zone, which is a strength of our game. We lost some of that element and I think it showed.”

The Bruins could turn to John Moore, who came in for Zdeno Chara in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, or Steven Kampfer. Cassidy said he’s not worried about replacements if they do have to come in.

“They’ve played in the playoffs, helped us win games,” he said.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Patience running out for Bouwmeester; Gloria gets bluegrass treatment

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMay 30, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Patience is running out for Jay Bouwmeester. (The Athletic)

• Winnipeg musicians record bluegrass tribute to Blue’s Gloria. (Global Winnipeg)

Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins. (Boston.com)

• Everybody loves Zdeno Chara. (ESPN)

• Here are 10 blockbuster trade candidates for this summer. (Sportsnet)

• No Kaapo at the NHL Scouting Combine. (NHL.com)

• The NHL World Gaming Championships brings hockey to a new platform. (Pension Plan Puppets)

• A look at 10 overagers for the 2019 NHL Draft. (The Hockey News)

• Senators give goalie Anders Nilsson a new two-year deal. (Senators)

• Bob Boughner is back with the San Jose Sharks. (NHL.com)

• NHL’s new chatbot showing in-game Stanley Cup highlights. (SportsPro)

• The big one that got away: Blues were bought, the deal done, but then NHL intervened. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix)

• Seattle’s NHL franchise narrows down location for top affiliate team. (King5)

• Vegas Golden Knights have a late-blooming NHL Superstar in Mark Stone. (Featurd)

• Boston Bruins’ connection with Barstool Sports shows hockey isn’t for everyone. (For The Win)

• Dave Tippett not looking to re-invent the wheel in with Edmonton’s offense. (Edmonton Sun)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
10 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — There was blood in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. And a possible head injury. And plenty of fresh bumps and bruises.

The best-of-seven series between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues has turned decidedly nasty.

Connor Clifton bloodied the Blues’ Tyler Bozak with a high stick, Oskar Sundqvist knocked the Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk out of the game by ramming him into the glass and Robert Bortuzzo slashed Boston’s Jake DeBrusk between padding on his left arm before a faceoff, leaving him doubled over in pain. Former Blues captain David Backes crushed Sammy Blais with an open-ice hit just two nights after helmetless Torey Krug skated down the ice and leveled the Blues’ Robert Thomas with a body check. Thomas hasn’t played since.

The NHL has consistently emphasized skill and speed of late – and less size – but sometimes you can steamroll your way to a playoff victory, which the Blues did 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to tie the series at a game apiece. The league still sells hatred, and it didn’t take long for that to build up between these heavy-hitting teams.

At the moment, it is advantage St. Louis. The Blues outhustled the Bruins and delivered more blows in grabbing home-ice advantage with Game 3 coming up Saturday night in St. Louis.

Still, Backes said the Bruins want to ”match physicality, stare them in the eyes and go right through it when they’re trying to amp that up and have an answer at times when we have the opportunity to be physical on their guys.”

Mission accomplished.

St. Louis set the physical tone and was credited with 49 hits. One was Sundqvist on Grzelcyk that drew a boarding penalty and the Boston defenseman needed help to get off the ice. Blais and Jaden Schwartz also each ran into goaltender Tuukka Rask and both were whistled for interference.

The Bruins weren’t shrinking violets, though. Featuring a blue line with four players 6 feet tall or shorter, Charlie McAvoy was throwing the body like someone not afraid to hit above his weight class in another example of undersized defensemen getting in on the physicality.

The hits took their toll. The Blues were already without Thomas and defenseman Vince Dunn, and top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko missed a big chunk of the second period. Bozak went down the tunnel to close the stick-induced cut on his face but returned not long after.