Blues need another rebound game from Binnington

May 29, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Jordan Binnington probably wasn’t the biggest reason the St. Louis Blues lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, squandering a two-goal lead in what would go on to be a 4-2 defeat. Penalties crushed them, they were outshot 30-12 over the final two periods, and the Blues’ forwards struggled to generate many — if any — quality chances after Vladimir Tarasenko‘s goal early in the second period.

Basically, a lot of things went wrong and none of that is going to be good enough in any game at any point in the season, let alone a Stanley Cup Final game against a team that has now won eight playoff games in a row.

Even so, anytime you have a two-goal lead you want to make sure that gets locked down because letting a game like that slip away in a best-of-seven series could be a crushing blow to your chances. There is a ridiculously fine line between winning and losing in the playoffs, and you can’t let games like that where you pounce on a team early turn into a loss. That makes Game 2 on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; live stream) all the more important for the Blues.

The keys for a turnaround performance should be pretty easy to see, and staying out of the penalty box would be a good place to start.

It would also be helpful if Binnington continued his season-long trend by following up a loss with another big performance in net.

Since becoming the Blues’ starting goalie in early January, he has lost consecutive games on just two different occasions and has been stellar in all of his starts following a loss. Entering Wednesday he is 11-2 in such starts with a .939 save percentage (regular season and playoffs combined). In those 13 starts he has allowed more than two goals just two times, and only once has he allowed more than three. To this point he has always rebounded with a huge performance.

As is the case with everything Binnington has done this season there is obviously a small sample size issue here. He has still only appeared in 52 games this season and has at times played at a level that will be almost impossible to sustain long-term. His performance after losses is one of those areas.

He still really hasn’t that big regression in his performance that is almost certainly coming at some point, and he really hasn’t had the extended slump that every player is prone to over the course of a season. At some point in their career a goalie is going to lose a few games in a row and string together a few bad performances. It just has not happened yet with Binnington. If the Blues are going to have a chance to win this series they are going to need that to continue on Wednesday night because a two-game deficit against this Bruins team would be an awfully difficult hole to climb out of.

Blues-Bruins Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Game 1 loss served as ‘wake-up call’ for Blues

May 29, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
BOSTON — Since their Game 1 defeat to the Boston Bruins Monday night, the St. Louis Blues have heard plenty about the success rate of teams that grab a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Since the NHL went to a best-of-seven format in 1939, 61 of 79 teams that won the first game of the Final went on to win the series (77.2%). That’s an encouraging statistic for the Bruins, although they don’t have to look too far into the past to see why that number isn’t 100%. Just last season the Vegas Golden Knights took Game 1, but then the Washington Capitals reeled off four straight. The 2011 champion Bruins not only lost the opening game, but fell behind 0-2 to the Vancouver Canucks before staging a comeback to take the series in seven games.

“I think that’s why you guys are doing the stats and we just play on the ice,” said Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. “It doesn’t really matter this part of the year. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Those numbers aren’t in the Blues’ heads, added Tarasenko, who also noted what the Capitals did in 2018.

There’s plenty for the Blues to clean up in Game 2 so as to not fall into an 0-2 hole heading back to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. They wasted a strong opening 21 minutes and allowed their discipline to ruin the momentum they had grabbed following a strong start.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was basically a “spectator,” as he put it, following the first period as St. Louis mustered only 12 shots on goal over the final 40 minutes, while the Bruins went into attack mode and took 30 shots on Jordan Binnington and scored four times.

“Our support needs to be better, our neutral zone needs to be better,” said Blues forward Jaden Schwartz. “Our zone time wasn’t very high, so we need to do a better job of getting through the neutral zone and supporting the puck in the offensive zone. We just didn’t do a good enough job and didn’t get enough pucks to the net.”

A look the even strength heat map from Game 1 tells just much real estate the Bruins took up in the Blues’ zone (via Natural Stat Trick):

Via Natural Stat Trick

Tyler Bozak gave the old hockey cliche of getting pucks in deep and cycling in order for the Blues to increase their zone time. When those pucks were getting behind the defense, however, the Bruins were able to quickly transition out of the zone. That’s one adjustment needed for Game 2.

Discipline is obviously the other area that needs fixing. The Blues gave a Bruins’ power play that was clicking at 34% five opportunities in Game 1. Boston only scored once — Charlie McAvoy’s tying goal 12:41 into the second period — but it prevented St. Louis from maintaining a hold on the game.

Teams that have gone up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final have won the series 46 of the last 51 times. We’re one game in and there’s still plenty of hockey left to play. What gets cleaned up between Games 1 and 2 for the Blues will determine just how desperate they’ll have to become when the series shifts to St. Louis after Wednesday night.

“We did a little too much feeling it out and just deviated from our game plan,” said Ryan O’Reilly. “It’s a wake-up call for us. Whether it’s coming off a high and not realizing the work that we got to put in. We’re not worried. We know we have to get back and it’s not going to be easy, but we’re confident in each other.”

Blues-Bruins Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Big or small, Bruins defense making it happen in playoffs

May 29, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are a case study in extremes on the blue line.

There are some prototypical bruisers: At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, 42-year-old Zdeno Chara anchors Boston’s first pairing and the 6-foot-5 Brandon Carlo is on the second line.

The rest of the defense? Take it down a notch: Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk are both just 5-9 and Connor Clifton is listed at 5-11.

Whatever they’re doing, it’s working: The Bruins defense and red-hot goaltender Tuukka Rask entered Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final allowing a playoff-best 1.94 goals per game through the first three rounds. Boston allowed the Blues to score twice, but after Vladimir Tarasenko cashed in a turnover one minute into the second period, Boston closed the door over the final 29 minutes of the game on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Charlie McAvoy, Chara’s 6-foot linemate, said his team’s skating and puck movement makes up for what it may not have across the board in height.

”I think this kind of new-school NHL, you don’t need to be 6-5 anymore,” McAvoy said. ”You can be Torey Krug and you can be a smaller, puck-moving guy who can outskate the forecheck and he uses his brain and Matt Grzelcyk – those guys skate. They’re incredible skaters, so it starts with that ability, and then their hockey IQ is through the roof.”

It all helps to put them in ideal situations in which they can work together to get out of bad spots, McAvoy said.

”They find the middle of the ice, they find the available guys, they play off instinct and are able to almost dictate the pace of play just through skating,” he said. ”It doesn’t matter that they’re not 6-5. They’re able to close off plays in the corner based on skating and walling guys off.”

That doesn’t mean the smaller guys can’t deliver a blow when necessary.

Krug was the talk of Game 1 after he had his helmet knocked off, then got up, raced down the ice and toppled Robert Thomas with an open-ice body check .

Krug said the play hopefully was an example of the Bruins following through on one of the things they talk about prior every game.

”Just doing whatever the game needs,” Krug said. ”We show up in critical moments. If the game needs a blocked shot, or a hit, or a good clean breakout pass – or you just need to ice the puck – we do whatever it takes. We just try to bring it.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he encourages that kind of intensity.

”The hit presented itself, he took it, but clean,” Cassidy said of Krug. ”From my angle, no helmet and the way it went – yeah, it was old school. I thought it was a good energy boost for our team.”

While youth shined in Game 1, the glue of Boston’s defense is clearly Chara, a seven-time All-Star and member of Boston’s 2011 Cup team. He’s been nothing short of ageless this postseason, appearing in 17 of the Bruins’ 18 games during this run. He’s also willingly embraced a mentor role for his younger teammates.

He said Tuesday he has drawn inspiration from another Boston athlete with plenty of mileage – and plenty of success: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is 41.

Brady did a voice over for a Bruins hype video that Chara posted on Instagram that ends with Chara repeating its tagline: ”We are made for this.”

”It’s no secret that he’s one of those world athletes that everybody looks up to,” Chara said of Brady. ”He’s been very successful at what he does and how he prepares himself. … I only have great experiences talking to him.”

Like Brady, Chara said that there was a recognition that he needed to adjust his game to compete at his age.

”You gotta be a little bit ahead of the game as far as seeing what’s happening with the players coming in and how skilled they are,” Chara said. ”If you’re not then you’re gonna be way behind. … The game got a lot faster than in the late 90s. … But I think if you work hard on your game and work hard to be better you can play a long time and in any type of game.”

Stanley Cup Final: Blues’ Thomas out for Game 2 vs. Bruins

May 29, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
BOSTON — Robert Thomas is out and Robby Fabbri may be in for the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; live stream).

Thomas did not play a shift following the big hit he received from Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug in Game 1. Having battled through an injury for the last few weeks, so much so he rarely participated in practices morning skates, Blues head coach Craig Berube said he made the decision to take the young forward out on Tuesday.

Berube noted that the decision to remove Thomas from the lineup is not related to the Krug hit.

Defenseman Vince Dunn, who’s been out with an upper-body injury after last playing in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, will miss out again.

Fabbri, who hasn’t played since Game 5 in Round 2, slotted into Thomas’ spot on the Blues’ third line with Tyler Bozak and Patrick Maroon during Wednesday’s morning skate at TD Garden. He is a game-time decision, according to Berube. But with Dunn out, Fabbri will probably get in since there was no indication they were planning on going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for Game 2.

“It’s a change, for sure,” Berube said. “But these guys are veteran players who have been around a long time. They’ll be fine. It’s going to be a different look for them, that’s all.”

Blues-Bruins (BOS leads 1-0) Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

May 29, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, a lot was made of the fact that the St. Louis Blues didn’t have as much Stanley Cup experience on their roster as the Boston Bruins did. Whether or not that played a factor in Game 1 is debatable, but the Blues will have to draw from their Game 1 experience if they’re going to get back into the series tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

As for the Bruins, everyone is giving them credit from battling back from a 2-0 deficit, but they have to make sure they start Game 2 on time if they want to take a stranglehold of this series. The Blues are a good team and they’ve battled back after dropping the opening game of a series before. Boston has to be ready for that.

Here are the keys to victory ahead of Game 2:

Stay out of the box: 

This one is meant for the St. Louis, but it also applies to Boston for the same reasons. The Bruins had the number one power play in the playoffs coming into this series and they managed to get a goal on the man-advantage from Charlie McAvoy in Game 1.

Penalties are going to happen over the course of a game and a series, but the silly infractions in the offensive zone need to stop immediately for the Blues. They can’t give the Bruins another five opportunities on the power play in Game 2. Boston’s power play is too good and even when they don’t score, they find a way to draw momentum from their special teams.

“It takes a lot of guys out of the game and that burns up a lot of energy from other guys that are killing all the time… It’s too much,” head coach Craig Berube said after Game 1. “We’ve got to be better there. We’ve got to be more disciplined.”

This is the single most important adjustment the Blues need to make heading into tonight’s contest. They can’t win if they take five penalties, again.

• Need for speed: 

Vladimir Tarasenko used his speed to beat out an icing call on Brayden Schenn‘s goal in the first period, but thee Blues really seemed to stop moving their legs over the final two periods of Game 1. As much as the Bruins are known for playing a tough brand of hockey, they also have guys that can push the pace when they have to.

Some of the smaller, speedier defensemen on the Bruins roster caused a lot of problems for the Blues throughout the game. It took a while for Boston to get going, which wasn’t too surprising after their 10-day layoff, but once they started skating they were nearly impossible to slow down.

There’s no denying that this series will be physical (just ask Robert Thomas), but the speed factor can’t be lost on either team. Physicality can only take you so far at this point. Generating chances off the rush and getting to loose pucks first will be a major key in Game 2.

• Get depth contributions:

As we mentioned prior to Game 1, you can’t win a Stanley Cup without getting contributions from everyone on your roster. The Bruins have gotten goals from 19 different skaters this postseason, which is a big reason why they’re here. On Monday night, fourth-liner Sean Kuraly picked up two points including the game-winning goal, and Connor Clifton also found the back of the net.

The Blues got goals from top-liners Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, but they weren’t able to generate much else the rest of the way. It’s a good sign that two of the top forwards on the team contributed in the opening game of the series, but they won’t be able to do it on their own.

Offensive contributions aside, Berube just needs his depth players to be better. The third pairing of Robert Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson are a prime example of this, as they were fighting it in Game 1. That can’t be the case on Wednesday night.

If Boston keeps getting offense from their bottom-six forward group, there’s a good chance they’ll be hoisting the Stanley Cup at some point in the next two weeks.

