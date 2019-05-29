More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blues vs. Bruins: Three keys to Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, a lot was made of the fact that the St. Louis Blues didn’t have as much Stanley Cup experience on their roster as the Boston Bruins did. Whether or not that played a factor in Game 1 is debatable, but the Blues will have to draw from their Game 1 experience if they’re going to get back into the series tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

As for the Bruins, everyone is giving them credit from battling back from a 2-0 deficit, but they have to make sure they start Game 2 on time if they want to take a stranglehold of this series. The Blues are a good team and they’ve battled back after dropping the opening game of a series before. Boston has to be ready for that.

Here are the keys to victory ahead of Game 2:

Stay out of the box: 

This one is meant for the St. Louis, but it also applies to Boston for the same reasons. The Bruins had the number one power play in the playoffs coming into this series and they managed to get a goal on the man-advantage from Charlie McAvoy in Game 1.

Penalties are going to happen over the course of a game and a series, but the silly infractions in the offensive zone need to stop immediately for the Blues. They can’t give the Bruins another five opportunities on the power play in Game 2. Boston’s power play is too good and even when they don’t score, they find a way to draw momentum from their special teams.

“It takes a lot of guys out of the game and that burns up a lot of energy from other guys that are killing all the time… It’s too much,” head coach Craig Berube said after Game 1. “We’ve got to be better there. We’ve got to be more disciplined.”

This is the single most important adjustment the Blues need to make heading into tonight’s contest. They can’t win if they take five penalties, again.

• Need for speed: 

Vladimir Tarasenko used his speed to beat out an icing call on Brayden Schenn‘s goal in the first period, but thee Blues really seemed to stop moving their legs over the final two periods of Game 1. As much as the Bruins are known for playing a tough brand of hockey, they also have guys that can push the pace when they have to.

Some of the smaller, speedier defensemen on the Bruins roster caused a lot of problems for the Blues throughout the game. It took a while for Boston to get going, which wasn’t too surprising after their 10-day layoff, but once they started skating they were nearly impossible to slow down.

There’s no denying that this series will be physical (just ask Robert Thomas), but the speed factor can’t be lost on either team. Physicality can only take you so far at this point. Generating chances off the rush and getting to loose pucks first will be a major key in Game 2.

• Get depth contributions:

As we mentioned prior to Game 1, you can’t win a Stanley Cup without getting contributions from everyone on your roster. The Bruins have gotten goals from 19 different skaters this postseason, which is a big reason why they’re here. On Monday night, fourth-liner Sean Kuraly picked up two points including the game-winning goal, and Connor Clifton also found the back of the net.

The Blues got goals from top-liners Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, but they weren’t able to generate much else the rest of the way. It’s a good sign that two of the top forwards on the team contributed in the opening game of the series, but they won’t be able to do it on their own.

Offensive contributions aside, Berube just needs his depth players to be better. The third pairing of Robert Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson are a prime example of this, as they were fighting it in Game 1. That can’t be the case on Wednesday night.

If Boston keeps getting offense from their bottom-six forward group, there’s a good chance they’ll be hoisting the Stanley Cup at some point in the next two weeks.

Bruins’ ‘Fist Bump Kid’ continues raising awareness, money for charity

Fitzgerald family
By Sean LeahyMay 29, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Nearly five years after some fist bumps turned him into a viral sensation, and six years after beating leukemia, Liam Fitzgerald and his family have continued to use that moment to help raise money and awareness for good causes.

It was in Nov. 2014 when Liam was spotted on the TD Garden Jumbotron and was then invited to be on the Boston Bruins’ bench for warmups. As each player skated off the ice, eight-year-old Liam handed out fist bumps on their way to the dressing room. The video went viral and Fitzgerald was soon everywhere. 

The Boston sports teams embraced Liam and welcomed him to their stadiums for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like giving New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a fist bump. There was an ESPN E:60 profile and he was even given his own hockey card from Upper Deck.

These days Liam is a 13-year-old teenager who stays busy with football, basketball and swimming, but hockey remains No. 1 in his heart. He says he wants to be a broadcaster when he gets older, or work in sports in some capacity, and that his favorite play-by-play announcer is NBC’s own ‘Doc’ Emrick.

Patrice Bergeron is Liam’s favorite Bruin and the Fitzgeralds were there in February for his 1,000th NHL game celebration. That favorite player title was previously held by Adam McQuaid. For Halloween in 2013, Liam dressed as the defenseman, and the two met a few months later after a game before he became a viral sensation.

***

Liam is still every bit the celebrity these days whenever he’s at a Bruins game, or even out to dinner with his family.

“He’s pretty much still recognizable in the hockey world, even walking through the North End where it’s a real hockey community,” said Liam’s mom, Christine. “We’ve been in there for dinner and people have stopped him.”

The beneficiaries of Liam’s viral fame were a number of charities and causes. In 2015 he was named the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Man of the Year” after raising over $152,000 in just 10 weeks. The Fitzgeralds have also raised money for UMass Memorial Medical Center, where Liam was treated after being diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Then there’s Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress and Cradles to Crayons, which saw Liam give up receiving gifts for his birthday and run a drive that collected 642 pairs of pajamas and $1,065 for children in need.

“It feels good,” said Liam about helping other kids. “I like donating some stuff to other children when they need it.”

The family has certainly been keeping busy.

“Busy in a good way,” said Christine. “I can’t say enough about giving back. That’s one thing if you look at the Bruins and the hockey community they’re both great on and off the ice. They do so much in the community and so much for so many it makes you want to be a better person and do the same thing.”

While life can be hectic, these experiences have allowed the Fitzgeralds to help plenty of people in need and allow sports to assist Liam as he battled through adversity at such a young age,.

“[T]he good thing about it is it’s taken some things in our lives that have been challenging and given us and the Bruins and others a platform to increase awareness for Down syndrome and learning disabilities, as well childhood cancer, which is huge,” said Christine. “Also, I think it’s incredibly important to think about the role sports plays in the lives of people and that [Liam’s] story teaches a lot of that — that he may not ever be able to be a hockey player because he can’t really skate well, but boy, can he participate in sports and boy, has hockey had a huge impact on him growing up. 

“The hockey community, there’s just nothing like it.”

————

The Wraparound: Blues expect to be ‘a lot better’ in Game 2

By Joey AlfieriMay 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down each day’s matchups with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

The St. Louis Blues got off to a great start in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on Monday night, but they’ll need to finish a lot better in Game 2 tonight (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

Brayden Schenn‘s first-period goal and Vladimir Tarasenko‘s tally in the second frame gave the Blues a 2-0 lead, but they seemingly lost their legs over the final 40 minutes of the game. To the Bruins’ credit, they flipped a switch in the second period and never took their foot off the gas.

If St. Louis wants to get back in this series, they’ll need more of a complete effort from top to bottom.

“I think we’re fine in here… We know what we did is we went to the box too much,” Blues forward David Perron said after Game 1. “We lost our composure a little bit. We were not getting to our game enough below the goal line, things like that. But I think we’re gonna be a lot better next game.”

On a positive note, the only Blue that didn’t look rattled on Monday night was rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington. The 25-year-old turned aside 34 shots in Game 1, and many of those were quality chances for the Bruins. Had it not been for Binnington, the game would’ve gotten out of hand as soon as the second period.

[NBC 2019 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

And here’s the good news for St. Louis: Binnington has an 11-2 record with a 1.81 goals-against-average and a .936 save percentage following a loss this season. With the Bruins firing on all cylinders, the Blues will need Binnington to stand tall if they’re going to steal a game in Boston.

The Blues have been in this situation before, as they fell behind 1-0 in the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks. Also, on a somewhat related note, the Washington Capitals dropped Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, and they still managed to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the end.

If they fall behind 2-0 in the series, they’ll look to become the first team since the 2011 Bruins to win the Stanley Cup after dropping the opening two games of the final.

STANLEY CUP FINAL PREVIEW
Who has the better forwards?
Who has the better defensemen?
Who has the better goaltending?
Who has the better special teams?
X-factors for Blues, Bruins
PHT Power Rankings: Conn Smythe favorites
How the Blues were built
How the Bruins were built
Stanley Cup Final 2019 schedule, TV info

Unflappable Finn Rask the key to Bruins’ Stanley Cup success

Associated PressMay 29, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) — Tuukka Rask first caught coach Bruce Cassidy’s attention as a hot-headed minor leaguer who was throwing milk crates onto the ice when things didn’t go his way.

These days, the Bruins goalie is much more likely to shrug off a mistake than break his stick over a crossbar.

”I just think he’s been real calm for a while now, on and off the ice, really even-keeled,” Cassidy said Tuesday, a day after Boston beat St. Louis 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. ”He’s gotten upset … but he always gets it right back. That’s typically Tuukka.”

The Bruins are three wins away from their second NHL title this decade, and Rask is a big reason why. After a so-so regular season that had backup Jaroslav Halak challenging for his job – and many fans calling for the team to make the change – the unflappable Finn has gotten better even when the strain of the playoffs seems to be wearing everyone else down.

He has given up three or more goals just three times this postseason, and he finished off the last two rounds with shutouts that have dropped his goals-against average to 1.85. He is well on his way to becoming the first goalie to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP since 2012.

For a different view of the goalie, Cassidy suggested viewing Rask’s viral hissy fit after losing a 2009 AHL game in a shootout on a goal that he thought hit the crossbar. Rask took his stick to the net like an axe, then flung it across the rink as he skated off; when he got to the tunnel, he found a milk crate that also found its way back to the ice.

Rask doesn’t do that anymore. He has matured and he also realized it was fruitless.

”It doesn’t do anything” to lose your temper, he said Tuesday, his arms crossed and his shoulders in what seemed like a permanent shrug.

Instead, he has been able to put mistakes or bad luck behind him, and Cassidy said that was the turning point after St. Louis opened a 2-0 lead in the opener.

”You want to have that to not let games get away from you,” the coach said. ”There’s always, in games every night, where things can get away from you. Typically, you need your goalie to make the next save when it is 2-0.”

Rask did that.

And he also made every save after. (Though there weren’t that many: The Blues were outshot 18-3 in the second period, and 38-20 overall.)

”Everybody has to pull their load. That’s the only way you can win,” Rask said. ”Individuals can have performances in certain games and turn the tide, but at the end of the day it’s a team sport and everybody needs to pull along and that’s why we’ve been successful.”

Although Rask won the 2014 Vezina Trophy and is the career leader in save percentage and goals-against average among active goalies, Bruins fans have resisted embracing him.

He was in net when the Bruins blew a 3-0 lead to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 playoffs, and when the Bruins won it all the next season he was Tim Thomas’ backup. Thomas was gone and Rask was the starter two years later when they went back to the Cup final, but the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks after Rask allowed two goals in the last 16 seconds of the sixth and clinching game.

The next year, Rask was the league’s top goalie.

But the Bruins hadn’t been able to sniff much playoff success again until this year. Although the regular season was one of his worst – his goals-against average was 2.48, his second-highest as a regular – he played in only 46 games. He said the rest is paying off now.

”I think there’s a big difference when you play 45 or 65 games,” he said. ”You don’t have that time to get the rest that you kind of want to.”

Rask’s name is already on the Stanley Cup with the 2011 team, and he said the accomplishment is not diminished by the fact that he didn’t appear in the postseason.

”Everybody in the room has a role,” he said. ”I played a lot of games in the regular season and then didn’t play a second in the playoffs. But for us, it didn’t matter if you played or you didn’t play. If you’re a seventh (defenseman), eighth D-man, backup goalie, you were still doing something to contribute. It was great. You need that.”

That’s part of his message to his younger teammates who are in the final for the first time: Don’t waste the opportunity, and don’t forget to enjoy it.

And don’t let your emotions take over.

”On the ice, it’s a game and you just try to keep your nerves as calm as possible, I guess,” he said. ”Experience helps on that.”

