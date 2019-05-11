More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Meier, Couture power Sharks to 1-0 series lead in WCF vs. Blues

By Scott Billeck May 11, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
This series had coin-flip written all over it prior to puck drop on Saturday night.

Two stingy teams, cut from the same well-rounded hockey fabric, had many picking at least six games to decide the Western Conference’s representative in the Stanley Cup Final.

The ‘who’ remains to be seen, but the San Jose Sharks called heads in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final and chose right, taking a 1-0 series lead on the back of a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

The Sharks looked like the sharper of the two teams, whose respective Round 2 series were decided in seven games.

Martin Jones, who finished with 28 saves in the game, made a quick save early blocker save just seconds into the first period on Alex Steen. The play seemed to wake the Sharks up and Logan Couture scored 3:31 in to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

You’ll look at Jordan Binnington‘s save percentage and conclude he had a poor game. Five goals against isn’t going to get it done for the Blues, but some of them we hardly his fault and turnovers were coming in hot and heavy from the Blues on some of these goals.

Couture’s 10th of the playoffs, for instance, came off a slick cross-ice feed from Gustav Nyquist.

Joe Pavelski‘s came on a 5-on-3 power play.

Kevin Labanc‘s came off a turnover and a nice cut to the net as Labanc went cross-body with the shot.

Meier’s first was a spectacular deke, again, off a turnover, and his second was a flukey goal that caromed off Vince Dunn’s leg and in.

Meier finished with three points on the night. Couture, too, who scored into the empty net late in the third for his 11th. Both had two goals and an assist each.

The Blues did well to answer Couture’s opening goal. Joel Edmundson scored his first of the playoffs to tie it nearing the mid-way point of the period. Pavelski’s marker and then Labanc’s on either side of the first intermission made it 3-1 until Ryan O'Reilly scored his first goal in nine games.

O’Reilly’s name under the goalscorer bit on the score sheet is going to be uber important in this series. He can’t go another whole series without scoring. He’s a great two-way centerman, no doubt, but the Blues need that production.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are now 7-2 in the Shark Tank in these playoffs.

Game 2 goes Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN

The Playoff Buzzer: Sharks double up Blues through Meier, Couture

By Scott Billeck May 11, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
  • The Sharks took Game 1 of the Western Conference Final after Timo Meier and Logan Couture each scored a brace to guide San Jose to a 6-3 win. 

Sharks 6, Blues 3 (SJS leads 1-0)

Timo Meier scored twice and added an assist. Logan Couture scored twice and added and assist. Martin Jones made 28 saves. The result? A convincing 6-3 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

The Sharks did it all in the game, creating several turnovers that led to goals and taking advantage of other opportunities as they presented themselves. Couture opened the scoring in the first and closed it in the third while Meier scored back-to-back goals in the second period to propel San Jose to a win.

Three stars

1. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

The play he made once the puck was on his stick off a turnover was sublime. He caught Jay Bouwmeester standing still and froze Jordan Binnington with the old one-handed backhand trick. Meier’s night would end with a two-goal, one-assist stat line, his fourth and fifth goals of the playoffs.

2. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Couture the Killer scored just 3:31 into the game as Gustav Nyquist dished the puck on an odd-man rush to an open No. 39 for his ninth of the postseason. Couture would add an empty netter in the third end with the same stat line as teammate Meier. Couture has been special in these playoffs, setting the tone for his team, among other things.

3. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks 

It’s hard to believe there won’t be a round (or even a game) where people don’t doubt Jones’ goaltending abilities. His putrid regular-season numbers justify the uneasy feelings some have — as do the early games in Round 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. But Jones has been solid since, and he stopped 28 of 31 in Game 1 of the WCF to quell the doubters once again. Jones was tested just seconds into the game when Alex Steen tried to muscle a backhand shot past him. Jones was able to swat out his blocker to make the save and settled in from there.

Factoids

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN; Live stream)

Sharks' Meier channels Peter Forsberg, scores spectacular goal

By Scott Billeck May 11, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Scoring is supposed to be hard in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No one gives an inch and goalies somehow become better as the playoffs wear on. So when you see a player pull off an especially dirty move in, say, the Western Conference Final, it’s something to marvel at.

And my, oh my, was Timo Meier‘s second-period goal in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues something to behold.

Logan Couture, who already had a nifty goal of his own in the game, forced the turnover that led to Meier undressing Jay Bouwmeester and then Binnington for good measure to make it 4-2 Sharks.

Meier has two tucks and an assist in the game (he scored to make it 5-2 on a goal that he banked off the leg of Vince Dunn).

The one-handed backhand has been duplicated many times since Peter Forsberg debuted the shenanigans back in 1994.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks host Blues in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

By Sean Leahy May 11, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Game 1: St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m. ET
Both the Sharks and the Blues advanced to their second Western Conference Final in four seasons with Game 7 victories. The Sharks defeated the Avalanche, 3-2, on Wednesday night, and will host St. Louis in Game 1 on Saturday night in primetime on NBC. St. Louis advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 double-overtime win against the Stars in Game 7 on Tuesday night.

Both teams make their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2016, when San Jose defeated St. Louis in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Sharks and the Blues competed three times against each other during the regular season, and the Sharks won two of the three matchups.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide live streaming coverage of all remaining Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sharks' Thornton going for his Bourque, Andreychuk moment

By Adam Gretz May 11, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton is a slam dunk Hall of Famer. Probably a first ballot Hall of Famer. Actually, forget the “probably” and just go with he should be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

He is one of the best passers and playmakers the league has ever seen, and even at age 39 is still capable of impacting a game in a significant way. He may not be quite as dynamic and physically dominant as he was in his prime when he was the NHL’s assist-king or an MVP contender (or in the case of 2005-06, an MVP winner), but he can still make plays, set up his teammates, and control the pace of the game through all three zones.

He has been consistently great, and he is still a key part of the Sharks’ team.

The only thing his career is missing at this point is his name on the Stanley Cup.

His only trip to the Stanley Cup Final in his 21-year career came during the 2015-16 season when the Sharks (after beating the St. Louis Blues, their opponent in the 2019 Western Conference Final) lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

That is as close as he has ever gotten. The Sharks are now eight wins away from getting him that elusive championship, and if they do it will put Thornton in a pretty small club that can probably be best described as, “better late than never.”

Via NHL PR:

There are a couple of differences between the three, of course. Bourque had to leave Boston for Colorado after 21 years to finally win his Stanley Cup in his final NHL season, while Andreychuk won his in Tampa Bay in 2003-04 on what was his sixth different team in the league.

Thornton, meanwhile, has been the face of the Sharks for 14 years now as a member of a team that has always fallen just short.

The Sharks went all in on winning this season, from re-signing Evander Kane after acquiring him as a rental a year ago, to making the bold move to trade for Erik Karlsson before the season to give them one of the league’s best defensive groups, to adding even more offense at this deadline with the trade for Gustav Nyquist.

Right now they are only halfway to the goal and still have an extremely tall task standing in front of them starting on Saturday night when they play host to a St. Louis Blues team that has been one of the best in the NHL for the past few months. So far this postseason the Sharks have overcome just about everything that can be thrown at them, from major question mark Martin Jones getting hot at the right time, to overcoming a 3-1 series deficit and a three-goal third period deficit in Game 7 against Vegas, to being able to get through the Colorado Avalanche without Joe Pavelski for six games. There is plenty of work left to be done for Thornton and his teammates to finally get that championship, but they have certainly set the stage for what could be an incredible story.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.