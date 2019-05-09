NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Round 3 schedule, TV info

The NHL’s feverish field of 16 has now been whittled down to a fascinating final four.
The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues emerge from Game 7s out West, while the Boston Bruins will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the East. Could we see a first-time champion in the Sharks or Blues? Will the Hurricanes go from a decade of playoff misses to glory? Will Brad Marchand get a chance to lick the Stanley Cup?
We’ll begin to get answers very soon, as Game 1 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBCSN. Here’s the full schedule and TV info, so you can start lining up sick days and excuses to leave family functions early.
Here is the complete schedule (All times ET, subject to change):
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)
Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Sunday, May 12, 3 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Tuesday, May 14, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Thursday, May 16, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Saturday, May 18, 7:15 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Monday, May 20, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, SN1, CBC, TVA Sports
*Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, SN360, CBC, TVA Sports
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
San Jose Sharks (P2) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)
Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m.: Blues @ Sharks | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Monday, May 13, 9 p.m.: Blues @ Sharks | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Wednesday, May 15, 8 p.m.: Sharks @ Blues | NBCSN, SN360, CBC, TVA Sports
Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Sharks @ Blues | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m.: Blues @ Sharks | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m.: Sharks @ Blues | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Thursday, May 23, 9 p.m.: Blues @ Sharks | NBC, SN1, CBC, TVA Sports
* if necessary
For the third consecutive postseason, NBC Sports' coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff first-round games on NBCUniversal cable networks (NBCSN, USA Network and CNBC), as well as NHL Network, will air side-by-side and will be available for streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in local markets alongside regional sports network game telecasts. (Local blackouts apply in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh in the first round).
