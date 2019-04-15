Ovechkin lands punch taking Canes’ Svechnikov out of Game 3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been predictable through five days and that continued Monday night during Game 3 of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series.

Not long after the Hurricanes grabbed a 1-0 first period lead, Alex Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov exchanged a few slashes following a tussle among the boards and then, well, dropped the gloves for a scrap.

The end result was not good for the Hurricanes rookie as he would leave the game with help and not return for the rest of first period. Both players would receive fighting majors. Ovechkin was seen nursing his right hand while serving his major, but he played out the rest of the opening period with no issue.

Ironically, asked Svechnikov about competing against Ovechkin after morning skate. "I followed him as a kid. Good guy. Leader of that team. It's fun to play against him." Now, this. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) April 15, 2019

Svechnikov wasn’t the only Hurricane lost in the first period. Forward Micheal Ferland suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.