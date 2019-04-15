Hurricanes control Game 3, shut out Capitals 5-0

More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes won a home Stanley Cup playoff game, Warren Foegele was 13 years old and Dougie Hamilton was 15. A decade later, Foegele and Hamilton each scored twice during the Hurricanes’ 5-0 Game 3 win over the Washington Capitals.

The sold out PNC Arena crowd had been waiting 10 years for Monday night, and the Hurricanes gave their fans plenty to remember. Foegele opened the party 9:43 into the first period with his first career playoff goal.

The last Hurricanes player to score a playoff goal on home ice? Eric Staal in Game 4 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Final.

The good times were marred minutes later when Andrei Svechnikov was knocked out of the game after taking a punch during a scrap with Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. Carolina also lost forward Micheal Ferland with an upper-body injury following the opening 20 minutes.

But those two losses up front didn’t slow Carolina’s approach as they peppered Braden Holtby all night. The Hurricanes outshot the Capitals 45-18, and at one point Washington went 23:06 without a shot on Petr Mrazek. The second period shot totals were 18-1 in the Hurricanes’ favor.

Mrazek, by the way, now has five career playoff wins. Four have come via shutout.

As the Hurricanes kept Holtby busy, they would score four more times to put the game out of reach. Foegele added another early in the second period and Hamilton scored both of the Hurricanes’ power play goals to secure the victory.

It was an inspired effort by Carolina in front of their home fans, and one that will give them a boost in confidence as they look to even the series later this week.

Washington still leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN).

There’s still a long way to go before Round 1 is settled between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, but Toronto left with more than a 2-1 series after a 3-2 win in Game 3. They had to leave with extra confidence.

Auston Matthews absorbed heavy criticism as he was unable to generate a single point through the first two contests in Boston, but he had a strong Game 3, scoring his first goal and first assist of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs also showed that they can hang onto a lead. They entered the third period with a 3-2 lead, and were able to protect that against a Bruins team that can be quite dangerous. As a bonus, they showed that they can at least slow the deadly line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, as that trio was unable to generate a single point on Monday.

Matthews had the biggest night, but maybe Mitch Marner‘s moments were the most symbolic. Pastrnak was pressing to get a final chance in the final seconds of Game 3, yet Marner blocked not one, but two shots to ice the win (and he’ll probably need to ice the spots that were wounded by those attempts). Finesse is clearly the Maple Leafs’ game, but they showed grit in Game 3.

After a generally even first period ended 0-0, the two teams combined for five goals during a hectic second. Both power plays produced (two of Toronto’s three goals in the second period; one of Boston’s two), and, again, Matthews was able to make his presence felt.

Frederik Andersen continues to be a rock in net for Toronto, while Tuukka Rask was able to shake off this hard collision during the second period. Concussion spotters never took a look at Rask, even though he seemed dazed, but if Rask was limited afterward, it was tough to tell.

One promising sign for Boston is that, while the top line was nullified, the Bruins are getting decent production from supporting cast members. Charlie Coyle is starting to get the bounces he wasn’t receiving after being traded to Boston, as he scored his second goal of the postseason, while David Krejci nabbed his first goal of Round 1 on Monday. If Matthews’ top line can occasionally get the edge against Bergeron & Co., then players like Coyle and Krejci needed to step up.

After a tough Game 2 loss, the Maple Leafs regain their series lead to 2-1, and get a chance to take a stranglehold over Round 1 if they can win in Toronto on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 4 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

The San Jose Sharks hope to tie their Round 1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they’ll need to do so without Joe Thornton.

Thornton has been suspended for Game 4 (Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; Live stream) for an illegal hit to the head on Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek.

In making the decision, the Department of Player Safety explained that there was head contact that was “avoidable,” and noted that Thornton had been suspended before (during the 2010-11 season). Nosek was able to return to the Golden Knights’ eventual 6-3 win in Game 3.

Here’s the explanation video:

Thornton believed that Nosek put himself in a position to receive the hit, via Shen Peng of Fear the Fin:

“I honestly thought I barely touched him. He came right back,” Thornton said. “It was just one of those plays, it is what it is. I think my son hits me like that six times a day. Just a weird position he put himself in, that’s all.”

Ryan Reaves had quite the response to that take.

The NHL ultimately decided that the hit justified a one-game suspension, so the Sharks face an even bigger challenge in tying this series up.

Golden Knights – Sharks Game 4 from T-Mobile Arena will be Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. (Live stream)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been predictable through five days and that continued Monday night during the Carolina Hurricanes’ Game 3 win over the Washington Capitals.

Not long after the Hurricanes grabbed a 1-0 first period lead, Alex Ovechkin and Andrei Svechnikov exchanged a few slashes following a tussle among the boards and then, well, dropped the gloves for a scrap.

The end result was not good for the Hurricanes rookie as he would leave the ice with help and later be ruled out for the night. Both players would receive fighting majors. Ovechkin was seen nursing his right hand while serving his major, but he played the rest of the opening period with no issue.

Svechnikov wasn’t the only Hurricane lost in the first period. Forward Micheal Ferland suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Hurricanes-Capitals Game 4 from PNC Arena will be Thursday, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (Capitals lead 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 3: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Joe Micheletti, AJ Mleczko
Series preview
Stream here

Game 3: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
CNBC
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Series preview 
Stream here

NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Keith Yandle, begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Paul Burmeister, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter will anchor CNBC’s studio coverage throughout the Capitals-Hurricanes and Flames-Avalanche games.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle will join NBC Sports’ Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage as a guest studio analyst today, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16. A 13-year NHL veteran, Yandle played parts of nine seasons with the Coyotes organization, including the first seven games of his NHL career during the 2006-07 season, when he skated alongside former Coyote and current NHL on NBC analyst Jeremy Roenick. Yandle was Florida’s representative at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, and recently completed his third season as a member of the Panthers where he currently serves as an alternate captain.

