Suspension-worthy? Maple Leafs’ Kadri gets revenge on Bruins’ DeBrusk

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
During last year’s Round 1 series, Nazem Kadri was suspended three games against the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs have good reason to wonder if history might repeat itself after Game 2 of their series in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kadri briefly left Game 2 during the second period, as he was hurt after colliding knee-to-knee with Jake DeBrusk. It ended what was a violent second period, but that wasn’t the end of the violence between Kadri and DeBrusk.

Kadri was able to return in the third period, and even gave the Maple Leafs a bit of life with a goal. That’s not the part that will stand out to many, however, as he was ejected after an ugly, high hit to the head of DeBrusk. You can watch that hit in the video above this post’s headline, while the knee-to-knee can be seen here:

After the Bruins’ 4-1 Game 2 win to tie the series 1-1, NBC analyst Keith Jones called for Kadri to be suspended for a whopping 10 games. Do you agree? If not, what kind of punishment – if any – should Kadri receive?

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins blast Maple Leafs in violent Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins got mean against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2, and now their Round 1 series is even 1-1. Now we’ll just need to wait and find out who will actually be able to suit up for Games 3 and beyond.

Boston really stormed out of the gate, generating a 2-0 lead in the first period and adding another goal in the second, while dominating the shot clock 29-16 through the first 40 minutes. Ultimately, the Bruins won 4-1, so things are now tied up as the scene shifts to Toronto.

These two historical (and contemporary) rivals don’t like each other, and that really showed in this one. Jake Muzzin was bloodied by a hard David Pastrnak hit, and then delivered a thunderous check of his own on Torey Krug. Krug did not return to Game 2, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll miss some time.

But the most controversial moments of violence revolved around Nazem Kadri, and his actions might force him to miss some time, too.

During the second period, Kadri was shaken up by a knee-to-knee collision with Jake DeBrusk. Kadri was able to return in the third period, and actually scored Toronto’s only goal, but was ejected after an ugly, high hit on DeBrusk. Kadri was suspended three games during last year’s Round 1 series; will he involuntarily take a seat again?

We’ll have to wait and see, and the same goes for Krug, and possibly other players who might have gotten roughed up in a very rough Game 2. It’s possible that Connor Clifton and DeBrusk may also be at risk of missing time following this nasty contest.

(In case you’re wondering, the officiating was also criticized heavily on Saturday, especially by Maple Leafs fans.)

With the Maple Leafs taking Game 1 by a score of 4-1, this fascinating series hasn’t featured nail-biting, overtime action yet, but we’ve already received a look at how explosive each team can be — and also the high level of snarl between Boston and Toronto. If the Bruins carry this effort over to Game 3, the Maple Leafs are going to be in tough, but it feels like things could go either way … and likely back and forth.

It might not be easy to forecast, and at times it sure looks like it won’t be easy on the bodies of players on either team, yet it sure seems like this Round 1 clash will be as exciting and contentious as expected. Now we just need to get some closer games.

Maple Leafs – Bruins Game 3 from Scotiabank Arena takes place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN (Live stream)

Bruins – Maple Leafs hits: Pastrnak bloodies Muzzin, Krug shaken up

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
The Bruins left the Maple Leafs battered after the first period of Game 2 in taking a 2-0 lead, and not just figuratively speaking. (Live Stream Game 2 here; it’s also airing on NBC)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin had an especially tough time in that opening period.

  • The first painful moment came when Muzzin flubbed a puck that the Bruins were able to retrieve, allowing David Pastrnak to set up Brad Marchand for a pretty 2-0 goal.
  • The second was a literal painful moment, and Pastrnak was once again prominently involved. Pastrnak was whistled for charging Muzzin after a hit in which Pastrnak elevated, leaving Muzzin bleeding. Pastrnak received a two-minute minor penalty for the check: was that too much, to light a punishment, or just right?

(You can see that hit in the video above this post’s headline.)

The Maple Leafs didn’t convert on the ensuing power-play opportunity, and need to rally if they want to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Moments before this post was about to be published, Muzzin got a measure of revenge. He delivered a hard hit on Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who left the ice slowly and appears to at least be entering concussion protocol. Krug’s had a history of injury issues, during this season in particular, so this is troubling for the Bruins.

Boston responded with a 3-0 goal moments later, so this game could get really nasty. In fact, in the waning moments of the second period, Nazem Kadri was also shaken up by a collision.

Game 2 is airing on NBC. (Live Stream)

Predators grind out series tie against suffocating Stars

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars have battled for every inch of the ice in their Round 1 series, so it’s only fitting that the scene switches to Dallas with a 1-1 series tie.

Ben Bishop finished the 2018-19 regular season as maybe the toughest goalie to beat, and he’s carried the strong work over to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The game’s two regulation goals involved a pretty, basically unstoppable one-timer apiece, while Craig Smith scored the overtime game-winner on a shot that Bishop didn’t seem to have much of a chance of stopping. (It sure looked like he couldn’t even see the shot; that’s the one drawback to loading up in front of your own net to try to shut down all chances.)

The Predators must have been frustrated at times in outshooting the Stars 43-23, but either way, they got a key win.

Special teams was once again a factor, and while the Predators power play remains putrid (going 0-for-3 in Game 2), Nashville’s penalty kill saved the day, stopping the Stars on all six of their power-play chances. Simply put, it sure seems like goals won’t be easy to come by in this Round 1 series.

This was a nasty game throughout. Both teams made repeat visits to the penalty box, with this Smith roughing minor standings as just one of the examples.

With so little room to work with and so much on the line, chances are the hostility and physicality will only climb as this Round 1 series continues.

Stars – Predators Game 3 from American Airlines Arena takes place Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

U.S. rips Russia 8-0 to reach hockey IIHF World Championship final vs. Finns

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
ESPOO, Finland (AP) — The United States soared into the gold-medal game at the women’s world hockey championship by routing Russia 8-0 Saturday behind two goals each by Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek.

The undefeated Americans will be going for their fifth straight title Sunday against Finland. The host nation jolted Canada 4-2 in the other semifinal.

”We really hit our stride in the second period tonight and were able to generate a lot of offense,” U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. ”We’re one step closer to what we came here for and couldn’t be more excited.”

Goalie Alex Rigsby of the U.S. made 11 stops for her second shutout of the tournament.

Canada will face Russia for the bronze medal Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, the U.S. concluded pool play with a 10-0 romp over Russia.

The U.S. and Canada had met in all 18 previous world championship finals, dating to the first in 1990.

Finland goalie Noora Raty, playing in her hometown, made 43 saves in sending her country past the heavily favored Canadians. It was Canada’s first semifinal loss at the women’s worlds.

”We’ve been pretty confident that one day it could happen when we play a perfect game and I have a good game,” Raty said. ”So we finally scored three on Canada. That doesn’t happen too often. If you keep believing in yourself, anything can happen.”

Ronja Savolainen scored twice, including the empty-netter, to seal it with 37 seconds left. Jenni Hiirikoski and Susanna Tapani also scored for Finland.

Jamie Rattray and Loren Gabel countered for the Canadians, who beat Finland 6-1 Tuesday in the group stage. Shannon Szabados stopped 15 shots in her first loss against Finland in 18 starts.

The Finns scored their first two goals on power plays and pulled ahead 3-2 when Tapani scored with 3:42 left in the second period.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports