Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri suspended three games

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
19 Comments

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety isn’t messing around so far in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After giving Drew Doughty a controversial one-game suspension, the league was pressed into action on an uglier-looking infraction by Nazem Kadri. They responded in kind, handing the Toronto Maple Leafs center a three-game suspension for his hit on Tommy Wingels of the Boston Bruins.

So, that translates to Kadri being out Games 2, 3, and 4. If he’s back during this series, it will be because Toronto takes at least one game. Here’s the league’s explanation video:

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

The Bruins already dominated puck possession as Game 1 went along with Kadri in the lineup. Now Mike Babcock must cope with tough questions about how to react to that 5-1 loss without a versatile, agitating player.

This makes it that much tougher to, say, move Auston Matthews away from the Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak line without suffering even more. That said, it was also an egregious hit by Kadri, who has a history of such decisions and was really running around as Game 1 went along, also delivering a questionable knee-to-knee check earlier on in the contest.

Harsh or not, the NHL is sending a message early on during these playoffs.

[Everyone’s still upset with NHL Department of Player Safety]

Last night, Keith Jones said that Kadri deserved to be suspended “a minimum of three games.” It turns out that Jones hit the nail right on the head.

The Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins on Sunday. You can catch the game on NBC, with puck drop coming at 8 p.m. ET.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins’ Letang shaken up by scary collision with Flyers’ Giroux

By James O'BrienApr 13, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
6 Comments

Uh oh.

One big selling point for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they aim for a “threepeat” is that they’ve had a healthy Kris Letang in the lineup. That might not last through Game 2 of the first round.

In a truly strange collision, Letang collided hard with Claude Giroux. Giroux seemed to check on Letang immediately afterward, Letang exited the ice right away. It’s a bit puzzling that Letang seemed to be focused on his hand after the hit, but that’s at least how things looked after initial replays.

Video of the collision is coming soon. In the meantime, observe it in GIF form:

So far, Letang has not returned to Game 2 for the Penguins as they try to fight back from a 2-0 lead for Philly.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH GAME 2 OF FLYERS – PENGUINS]

One of the plays of the game happened in the second period, as Brian Elliott stopped Sidney Crosby on a breakaway. It’s early, but Elliott’s currently authoring a remarkable rebound.

Update: Situations like these can be fluid, yet it’s a positive sign that Letang was back on the Penguins’ bench late in the second period. That doesn’t mean that he’s avoided an injury, but it’s better than him not coming back at all.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Pens, Jets, Knights look to extend series leads

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 13, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (Penguins lead 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (Jets lead 1-0)
USA
Call: Gord Miller, Darren Pang
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 1-0)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Ray Ferraro
Series preview
Stream here

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Wild hoping to fix penalty kill ‘mistake’ vs. Jets in Game 2

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Winnipeg Jets’ power play unit posed issues for every team it faced this season, which is why they finished with a 23.4 percent success rate, fifth-best in the NHL. Adding Paul Stastny before the trade deadline just made things even more unfair.

Such was the problem for the Minnesota Wild in their Game 1 loss Wednesday night. The Jets’ power play scored the opening goal by causing the Wild’s penalty kill unit to try and figure out who to spend more attention on. For Mikael Granlund, he chose to cheat closer to Patrik Laine — understandably so — who was setting up in his office in the circle to Devan Dubnyk’s right. But that decision, along with Winnipeg’s spacing, freed up room for Blake Wheeler to find Mark Scheifele between the circles.

“If they’re cheating on me, then Mark is going to be open and they have to pay for it,” Laine said afterward. “Those guys, it’s not just a one-guy power play. We have all five guys who can score. We are going to make them pay if they’re going to cheat, so much.”

It’s not just Laine or Scheifele — it’s Stastny, Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler the Wild have to worry about when the top unit is on the ice. How do you scheme against that? Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau has seen this before.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

“It’s very similar to a Washington [Capitals] setup,” he said on Friday ahead of Game 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC live stream). “They’ve got all the right sticks facing all the right directions. It’s a difficult power play to stop. Stastny can make the good play from down low. The best way to do it is to not take any penalties. It’s not an easy task, but it’s not like we don’t know what they’re doing, either.”

Not taking penalties has been an issue all year for Minnesota. They were shorthanded 272 times during the regular season, fifth-most in the NHL. Their penalty kill units were fine, killing off 81.3 percent of those power plays. But during their four meetings prior to the playoffs, the Jets’ extra man unit was successful on five of 13 opportunities against the Wild, and then went 1-for-2 in Game 1.

You can bet there was plenty of time spent during video sessions since Wednesday focusing on figuring out a way to limit the time and space the Jets can create with the extra man.

“We made a mistake that we won’t make again,” Boudreau said.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Everyone’s still upset with NHL Department of Player Safety

By Adam GretzApr 13, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
22 Comments

The 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs are two days old and one of the league’s greatest ongoing feuds is already starting to reach its boiling point.

No, not the Penguins and Flyers, I’m talking about everybody in the NHL vs. The Department of Player Safety.

Basically, nobody is happy.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

George Parros and his staff have had plenty of plays to examine over the past 72 hours and have already handed out one suspension, a one-game ban for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty for his hit on William Carrier. It seems like a given that another suspension is coming on Friday when the league conducts its hearing with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri for his reckless run at a completely defenseless Tommy Wingels.

We still do not know what is going to happen with Kadri, but the decisions the league has already made have definitely been met with some resistance.

On Friday, Doughty had a chance to speak about his suspension and seemed pretty frustrating he will not be playing on Friday night. Well, really frustrated.

“There are obviously a lot of things I want to say here, but first off, I hope Carrier’s OK. I see he’s in the lineup, he’s not injured, so he’s OK, and I never intended to hit him in the head,” Doughty said. “As far as the suspension goes, I don’t think for one second that that is suspension-worthy. On the hearing and whatnot, we came to the conclusion that I did not intend to hit the head. I did get his shoulder, and the thing we kind of didn’t agree on was that he didn’t move or alter position to make him vulnerable for the hit, which you can clearly see in the video that he plants on his right leg, going off his left, opens up his left shoulder and tries to jump to the inside, and that’s why he ends up in the middle of the ice. I don’t think it’s suspension-worthy. I think it’s B.S., really. It’s awful, and watching the games last night, I guess he’s got four or five more [suspensions] to give.

“You got to play physical. What, you want me to let that guy go to the net and get a scoring chance? I’m not going to let him do that. Like I said, I did not at all intend to hit him in the head, and I 100 percent got his shoulder first. I definitely hit the head after that, but maybe a penalty call or something like that. But a suspension, and in the playoffs? I don’t think so. Like I said, I saw four hits last night that deserve more games than that, so we’ll see what [Parros] does now.”

His coach, John Stevens, backed him up and said that Doughty defended the play exactly the way they would expect him to defend it, and that as long as he is on the earth he is going to “agree to disagree with the decision” by the league.

But the Kings aren’t the only team that is a little angry on Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche are also pretty displeased after Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen was not suspended for his hit on Tyson Barrie on Thursday night.

In the NHL’s view, Barrie’s head is not the principal point of contact and it was simply a body check, as opposed to the Doughty-Carrier hit where the head was the principal point of contact. That results in Doughty missing a game and Johansen being available in Game 2.

The Avalanche, naturally, disagreed with that assessment with general manager Joe Sakic calling for consistency in the league’s rulings, a common complaint and criticism when it comes to the DoPS.

Barrie also shared his thoughts, via the Denver Post:

“I didn’t see him coming at all. He kind of came from the side and he definitely caught my head. I’m not sure if they determined that he hit my shoulder or whatever it was first,” he said. “But it’s part of the game and that’s in the league’s hands so you can’t really control it. I think you move on. If those are the hits you’re allowed to take then maybe you take one or two runs at guys that you might get away with. But you just got to move on. We got a long series here and there’s not much point in dwelling on that.”

That was not the only play from Thursday’s games that received some attention.

Late in the Washington-Columbus game the Blue Jackets lost Alexander Wennberg after he was on the receiving end of a tough hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson. Wilson was penalized on the play. Given that Columbus tied the game on the ensuing power play and then won it in overtime it was a pretty decisive play in the game and was pretty damaging to the Capitals. But it will not result in a suspension from the NHL, in part because there were no clear camera angles that could allow the NHL to determine whether or not Wilson made direct contact with Wennberg’s head.

Columbus’ Josh Anderson, who was ejected in the first period of that game (resulting in a pair of Capitals power play goals), will also avoided supplemental discipline from the NHL. Given that the NHL seems to weigh playoff games more heavily that regular season games when it comes to supplemental discipline it is not a surprising that Anderson avoided anything further. His ejection happened earlier enough in the game that it was probably deemed enough of a punishment.

When it comes to the rest of the decisions … well, there is always going to be pushback and disagreement when these decisions end up hurting a team, and it’s already been a tough, controversial week for the DoPS. That has to be mildly concerning because at this point the Penguins and Flyers have only played one game and Brad Marchand hasn’t gone full Brad Marchand yet.

The playoffs are still early, though, so there is plenty of time for everything to go completely off the rails.

Good luck everybody when it does.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.