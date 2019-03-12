More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER | PLAYOFF PUSH

Malkin records 1,000th point as Penguins storm back against Capitals

By Adam GretzMar 12, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

PITTSBURGH — It was a night of personal milestones in Pittsburgh on Tuesday as Evgeni Malkin became the 88th player in NHL history to record his 1,000th career point, while Alex Ovechkin became just the 49th player to hit the 1,200 point plateau.

In the end, it was Malkin’s team that ended up getting the two important points in the standings in a 5-3 win that was highlighted by a quick flurry of goals in the second period to completely swing the game, snapping what had been a seven-game winning streak for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

With just under eight minutes to play in the second period the Penguins were not only trailing by a pair of goals, but were not even really generating any sort of a consistent threat offensively against Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. They badly needed a spark, and it was Jared McCann, one of their big mid-season acquisitions, that was able to help provide it.

McCann, who would also add an empty-net goal to help put the game away, sparked a ferocious Penguins rally when he stripped Evgeny Kuznetsov of the puck just inside the Capitals’ blue line and set up Jake Guentzel for his 35th goal of the season to get the Penguins on the board.

It was a completely different game from that point on, with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan saying after the game his team was “standing a foot taller” after that shift.

Less than a minute later Penguins captain Sidney Crosby chased down a perfectly placed lob-pass from Justin Schultz to get behind the Capitals’ defense and beat Holtby through the five-hole to tie the game.

Crosby struck again just one minute later on the power — on a set-up from Malkin for his 999th point — to give the Penguins their first lead of the game.

Malkin would later collect point No. 1,000 when he set up Phil Kessel for another power play goal at the 11:56 mark of the third period.

“We were all thrilled, his teammates were so excited for him, the coaches as well,” said Sullivan. “He’s been anxious to reach the milestone, so when he was finally able to get it everybody was excited and thrilled for him. You could see the raw emotion from the players on the ice and on the bench. It’s cool to be a part of that.”

Sullivan later added that Malkin does not get enough credit outside of Pittsburgh in the hockey world for “being an elite player for more than a decade.”

Ovechkin would record his 1,200th point just three minute later when he assisted on a John Carlson power play goal to bring the Capitals back to within one.

That was as close as they would end up getting.

For the Penguins, it continues what is now an impressive 6-1-1 run over their past eight games.

That stretch has seen them beat Columbus, Boston, Montreal, and Washington to drastically improve their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It looked to be a daunting stretch of games when it began, especially given their current injury situation, but thanks to some strong goaltending, a simplified approach on defense to cover for the players that are out of the lineup, and some outstanding play from their superstars they have managed to elevate their game just when they needed to.

With Tuesday’s result the Penguins are back into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and maintain a four-point lead over both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes beat Blues, move into playoff spot in Western Conference

By Adam GretzMar 12, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

There is a pretty improbable and unbelievable story unfolding in Arizona right now.

Thanks to their 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, the Arizona Coyotes now find themselves in sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, temporarily moving ahead of the Minnesota Wild with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Coyotes are now 12-4-0 in their past 16 games with their next two coming against the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, presenting what should be a prime opportunity to keep collecting points and making a move toward a playoff spot.

It’s such an unbelievable development because this is a team that has not only missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but was also the worst team in the Western Conference a year ago.

Not enough of a challenge for them?

Throw in the fact their roster has been absolutely decimated by injuries this season with Derek Stepan, Antti Raanta, Jakob Chychrun, Michael Grabner, Brad Richardson, Alex Galchenyuk, Christian Dvorak, Nick Schmaltz, and Jason Demers all missing at least 10 games this season, with several of them missing more than 20.

Maybe there isn’t a superstar among that group, or even an All-Star right now, but that is still a pretty extensive list of players the Coyotes were expected to lean on, while several of them have been unavailable for significant portions of the season due to injury.

They are still currently playing without Raanta (their starting goalie), Stepan (their top center), and Schmaltz (acquired in the big Dylan Strome trade with Chicago earlier this season).

That is not an easy thing to overcome when you are still a rebuilding team that didn’t seem to have a ton of depth at the start of the year.

With all of that added together it wouldn’t have been a shock to see the Coyotes once again near the bottom of the Western Conference. But thanks to Darcy Kuemper‘s ability to take over the starting goaltending duties, and what has become a balanced lineup that now boasts 11 different players with double-digit goals they have managed to not only stay in the race but actually crawl into a playoff spot.

They still have a long way to go before they can actually punch their ticket (Minnesota is still only one point back with a head-to-head game remaining), but if they manage to pull this off you can be sure it is going to make coach Rick Tocchet a serious contender for the Jack Adams trophy as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The Coyotes making the playoffs might be the only thing that could take that award away from Barry Trotz.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Penguins host Capitals on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 12, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these two rivals this season, with Pittsburgh winning two of the first three meetings. Each of the first three games were decided by one goal. Pittsburgh defeated Washington 7-6 in OT on Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh – the Penguins’ opening night of the season; Washington won at home 2-1 in November and Pittsburgh won 2-1 in Washington in December.

Washington is currently first in the Metro with 89 points. They lead the Islanders by two points and the Hurricanes and Penguins by six points each entering Tuesday night’s action. The Caps are searching for their fourth straight division title. The Caps have won four consecutive division titles only once before in franchise history, winning four straight Southeast Division crowns from 2007-08 to 2010-11.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin recorded two points – a goal and an assist – in the team’s 5-3 win over Philadelphia last week to bring his career total to 1,199 points. But Ovechkin has now gone two straight games without a point and is still shy of 1,200 for his career. Ovechkin has 58 career points (35 goals, 23 assists) in 55 reg. season games vs Pittsburgh, so there is a great chance he reaches the milestone in this game.

The Penguins have won four of their last five games (4-1-0) and have earned points in seven of their last eight games overall (5-1-2) to move into the first Wild Card in the East. Pittsburgh is getting contributions all throughout their lineup right now, but one constant force has been goalie Matt Murray, who has started each of Pittsburgh’s last eight games. Murray is 5-1-2 in his last 8 starts with 2.22 GAA and .931 SV%. He made 39 saves on 41 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Boston and has allowed two goals or fewer in five of those eight games.

Evgeni Malkin is stuck on 998 career points after being held without a point in Sunday’s win over Boston. Malkin is looking to become the fifth active player with 1,000 points.

What: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Capitals-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Jakub VranaNick BackstromT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerBrett Connolly
Andre BurakovskyNic DowdTravis Boyd

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

PENGUINS
Jared McCannSidney CrosbyJake Guentzel
Teddy Blueger – Evgeni Malkin – Phil Kessel
Dominik SimonNick BjugstadPatric Hornqvist
Joseph Blandisi – Matt CullenGarrett Wilson

Jack JohnsonJustin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin – Zach Trotman
Marcus PetterssonErik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Pittsburgh. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Tocchet ensuring Coyotes ‘don’t waste days’ in pursuit of playoffs

By Sean LeahyMar 12, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the hockey community gathers in Las Vegas in late June for the 2019 NHL Awards, Rick Tocchet could very well be there as one of the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award. The Arizona Coyotes head coach has guided his team into a wild card spot in the Western Conference as they’ve dealt with ridiculous number of injuries this season.

HIs focus, however, is on the playoffs, not any trophy talk.

“I try not to even think of that stuff,” Tocchet told Pro Hockey Talk recently. “I’m very lucky that this organization and the staff we have with the assistant coaches, the trainers, the medical guys, we’re a very tight group here, and the players are tight as well. That really helps support me. I know when I come to the rink I’ve got great support. When you’ve got great support, you’re hopefully making good decisions, you’re not all over the map. 

“Any time you’re mentioned in anything, it’s a feather in your cap, but I’ll be honest with you, it’s more we’re a day-to-day team. I don’t even think of that stuff. I try not to, at least.”

Entering Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis, the Coyotes are one point behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a game in-hand. A run that’s seen them win 11 of their last 15 games as some previous challengers faded has put Tocchet’s team in a good spot. It hasn’t mattered they’re second in the NHL with over 330 man-games lost to injury, it’s the old next-man up mentality.

“I’ve been involved in the NHL 30-something years, never,” Tocchet said about the rash of injuries that have hit the Coyotes this season. “Never to this devastation. You get a bunch of guys with groin injuries or something, but not out for the year knee injuries. I’ve never seen more knee injuries in my life, five or six where guys are out for the year or for four months.”

***

What’s kept the Coyotes afloat as players were sidelined on a regular basis is that the morale of the team didn’t drop and their practice habits remained strong. Tocchet began to notice that the day after a game, especially a loss, his players were attentive and strong on details during the 30-45-minute skates.

Good practice habits were a key part of Tocchet’s makeup as a player and something he wanted to instill in his players when he became an NHL head coach. He credits using practice time advantageously to helping the Coyotes bounce back from a loss or maintain a winning streak.

“We don’t waste days here,” Tocchet said. “I think guys understand that we don’t have a team that can just turn it on or off, and that starts in practice.”

Before arriving behind the bench in Arizona, Tocchet’s coaching career surrounded him with superstar players. In Colorado he worked with Peter Forsberg, Joe Sakic, Rob Blake, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, and Patrick Roy. In Tampa, there was Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier, and a young Steven Stamkos. He won two Stanley Cups as an assistant in Pittsburgh with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Phil Kessel. Seeing the practice habits of future Hall of Famers and NHL superstars showed him that that’s where the path to success begin.

Tocchet has evolved as a coach since his two years behind the bench in Tampa a decade ago. He learned to be more decisive working alongside Mike Sullivan in Pittsburgh. Seeing Sullivan take information from his staff and process it and then make a decision right away was something he added to his skillset.

“I don’t really listen to the outside noise like I used to,” Tocchet said. “And communication, I think I’ve always been a good communicator, but I think over the last four or five years that’s been my go-to thing, communicating with players.”

Aside from making his players better, the Coyotes have helped Tocchet during this wild season. It can’t be easy hearing on a regular basis that yet another player will be missing multiple weeks or months, but if you go back to those practices, that important time on the ice, the team has helped keep the head coach level.

“They’ve really kept me positive. Sometimes I can get emotional,” Tocchet said. “I’m not really a negative guy, but if we have a bad effort, I try not to be upset the next day because the team gets energy from the coaching staff. 

“But they’ve given me energy, these guys. When they come in and they work hard after a terrible loss, it gives me energy. It gives me hope.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Mrazek leading the way as Hurricanes seek to end playoff drought

By Sean LeahyMar 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

It’s been pretty good to be Petr Mrazek of late.

The Carolina Hurricanes goaltender has helped the team win six straight starts as they’ve moved into the Metropolitan Division’s third spot, six points behind the first-place Washington Capitals with 13 games to go.

On Monday night, Mrazek’s robbery of Colin Wilson helped preserve a 38-save shutout against the Colorado Avalanche:

“A little bit athletic save maybe,” Mrazek said afterward. “I tried to get the pad and stick. Sometimes those saves are lucky.”

Mrazek, who signed a one-year, $1.5M contract over the summer, and Curtis McElhinney have been the answer in goal for the Hurricanes after Scott Darling failed to rebound following a disastrous 2017-18 season. The pair have helped solve a huge issue that held the team back, with the 27-year-old Czech Republic native grabbing the No. 1 reins of late.

“Everybody is always looking for an opportunity and wants that opportunity,” Hurricanes captain Justin Williams said last week via the News and Observer. “Our goalies have seized it this year and have been our MVPs.”

Since Feb. 1, Mrazek is second among all goaltenders with at least 10 appearances in even strength save percentage (.948) and shutouts (3).

Both McElhinney and Mrazek have not only helped the Hurricanes but also themselves as strong finishes would bode well in possible extension talks or, should they reach July 1 unsigned, unrestricted free agency. Last month, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell told Tom Gullitti of NHL.com that he was approaching the trade deadline looking for “maybe a goalie for down the road,” citing the potential UFA status of both netminders. He stayed pat and it’s their net the rest of the way.

Beyond this season, it might be easy to predict that Mrazek has earned an extension to be back in Carolina, while the soon-to-be 36-year-old McElhinney, a career journeyman, could likely move on to join his eighth NHL team. Both have played above their career averages and regression could be in their future, but for now the Hurricanes are going to ride the wave — one that could take them into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.