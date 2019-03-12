More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL on NBCSN: Bjugstad, McCann filling much-needed roles for Penguins

By Adam Gretz Mar 12, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has had to make a lot of trades over the past two years (probably more than he has wanted to make), and not all of them have worked out as planned. Two of the biggest moves involved Derick Brassard in an effort to address some of the depth the team lost following its Stanley Cup win in 2017. The first of those trades came just before the 2018 trade deadline when the Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Vegas Golden Knights completed a massive and convoluted three-team trade to send Brassard to Pittsburgh, seemingly giving them the third-line center they needed to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

From the very beginning it never really worked.

Brassard struggled almost immediately upon arriving in Pittsburgh, never really fit in his new role, and there seemed to be frustration from both sides that it wasn’t working out. Less than a year after that deal, Brassard, Riley Sheahan, and a handful of draft picks were all sent to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad.

The early returns on that trade have been overwhelmingly positive for the Penguins, and are just one of the reasons they head into Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on a 5-1-1 run over their past seven games and working to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McCann has made probably the most positive and significant contribution to the Penguins since the trade, already scoring eight goals in his first 19 games with the team, including a pair of two-goal efforts during this most recent seven-game stretch.

Bjugstad has added five goals in his first 19 games with the team.

Keep in mind that in Brassard’s 66 games with the Penguins, including playoffs, he scored only 13 goals. With the way McCann is going might match that total on his own before the playoffs begin this season.

Both he and Bjugstad have provided the complementary scoring that the Penguins have lacked, and struggled to replace, over most of the past two seasons.

Following the Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday night, a game where McCann scored two more goals, including a beautiful shorthanded goal, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked specifically why McCann and Bjugstad have excelled for the Penguins and why it never worked for Brassard. His answer was simple.

“They’re two real good players,” said Sullivan. “They’ve embraced the roles that we’ve put them in. When guys bring a certain level of enthusiasm and they embrace the challenge, that for me  is where it starts, with that attitude of wanting to make a difference and wanting to help this team win games. I think both of these guys are really excited to be Penguins. They’re excited about the roles that we’ve put them in.”

It is probably not a coincidence that Brassard has admitted on more than one occasion since the trade that it was difficult in Pittsburgh because they couldn’t find the right fit, and that he maybe lost some of the passion and emotion he had in his previous stops because of it.

Sometimes players need a fresh start to get that back and get into a role where everything feels comfortable and works.

Just like teams sometimes need a fresh start with different players.

While the Penguins obviously liked Bjugstad enough to trade for him and take on his $4 million salary cap hit through the end of the 2020-21 season, McCann always seemed to be the key addition because of his age (still only 22), contract (still one more year on an entry-level deal after this one), and his upside. So far they have both been significant additions for a team that needed a spark. They have also helped provide some essential secondary scoring, something they were not getting from the duo of Brassard and Sheahan.

Push for the Playoffs: Stars face busy stretch in hopes of securing wild card

By Sean Leahy Mar 12, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Tuesday night begins a vital stretch of games for the Dallas Stars. They currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference with 14 games to play. Seven of their final 14 will come in the next 12 days — and that’s before the four-game western Canada road trip to end the month.

The importance of these upcoming games considering their position will mean a reliance on depth. That’s head coach Jim Montgomery’s plan as he expects to use some rotation in order to get fresh legs in his lineup.

“Going back to the four in six it is really important that we keep people fresh,” Montgomery said via the Stars website. “We saw Saturday that I would say that everyone except [Andrew] Cogliano and [Alexander] Radulov looked tired. So it is important that we can move bodies in and out.”

Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Blackahwks ended a four-game winning streak as they now head on the road for games in Buffalo and Minnesota before returning for a five-game homestand. The games against the Wild and next week against the Colorado Avalanche will feature important points on the line. There’s been some division on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture as teams have finally started separating themselves a bit.

The Stars have been getting solid goaltending of late from both Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin. They’ll need even more from them both as Montgomery will be leaning on them over this busy period hoping freshness can result in the accumulation of points that will provide a cushion.

PHT Morning Skate: Murray's rebound; Stone's influence on Golden Knights

By Sean Leahy Mar 12, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The turnaround has been nice, but there’s still plenty left to do for Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher. [Inquirer]

Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins is back to being Good Matt Murray. [Pensburgh]

• The Boston Bruins could pose a big issue for the Toronto Maple Leafs next month. [TSN]

• How Mark Stone helps the Vegas Golden Knights’ defense. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Through his offensive struggles, Patrik Laine’s overall game is coming together. [NHL.com]

• Where are all the critics of Leon Draisaitl’s contract now? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Troy Stetcher believes the hype is real for new Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes. [Province]

Brayden Schenn has done more than enough to warrant an extension from the St. Louis Blues. [Bleedin’ Blue]

• After winning silver at the Olympics last year, Sarah Nurse is eyeing gold for Canada at the upcoming Women’s World Championship. [Color of Hockey]

• The Tampa Bay Lightning cannot mess up this chance at a Stanley Cup. [Scotty Wazz]

• How the Lightning can be defeated. [ESPN]

Chris Wagner has been paying dividends for the Boston Bruins. [NBC Boston]

• Finally, never fall asleep around Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov:

NHL investigating possible homophobic slur during game

Getty Images
Associated Press Mar 12, 2019, 8:20 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says it is investigating the possible use of a homophobic slur during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 6-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period. An NHL spokesman says the league will have no further comment until its investigation is completed.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says the club is in communication with the NHL. Dubas says ”The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”

The Buzzer: NHL addresses slur; Tough night for bubble teams

Getty Images
By James O'Brien Mar 12, 2019, 12:55 AM EDT
NHL addresses outburst from Maple Leafs – Lightning game

The Lightning throttled the Maple Leafs 6-2 on Monday, to the point that the Toronto crowd was booing. But that might not have been the ugliest moment of that loss.

It’s unclear who was responsible for the outburst, but Twitter account @TheLeafsIMO pointed out (warning: NSFW language) that a homophobic slur was picked up by a live mic late in the second period of the game.

The NHL released a brief statement on the matter, so we’ll see if anything else comes from this.

The Leafs also commented:

Bubble blunders

Out East, the Blue Jackets were blanked by the Islanders, while the Hurricanes took care of business. The Wild couldn’t muster a goal against the Sharks, which ended up being easier to stomach because the Coyotes and Avalanche didn’t fare much better. In a lot of cases, the bubble teams that didn’t play had the best experiences on Monday.

 Three Stars

1. Petr Mrazek

There were three shutouts on Monday, and two of them were good enough to earn spots in the top three (sorry, Martin Jones, but yours wasn’t quite as impressive at 24 saves).

Mrazek continues to be red-hot for the Hurricanes, as he stopped a whopping 38 shots on goal to blank the Avalanche in a matchup between two teams that are fighting for berths in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in their respective conferences.

Mrazek’s now on a six-game winning streak that includes two shutouts. While his full season stats aren’t all that impressive, he’s putting together the sort of stretch run that should keep him on the radars of NHL teams — probably including his current one in Carolina.

This save could be high on his “resume.”

2. Brendan Perlini

OK, I’ll admit that, in a vacuum, Leon Draisaitl had the more impressive three-point night. Edmonton needed all three of his points (one goal, two assists) to win in overtime, including his OTGWG. There’s also an argument for Andrei Svechnikov, who was part of all three of Carolina’s goals (two goals, one assist) with one of those points being an empty-net goal.

Perlini gets the edge because of context.

For one thing, it’s sweet enough to score against your former team after they traded you, but to make it a hat trick? That’s downright saucy.

It also greatly increases the Coyotes’ chances of missing the playoffs. Gotta respect that level of spite.

3. Thomas Greiss

You may prefer Svechnikov, Draisaitl, or a few other players in this spot, but Greiss generated a 31-save shutout against a desperate Blue Jackets team that – despite recent scoring struggles – boasts quite an arsenal of scorers.

Greiss and Robin Lehner continue to give the Islanders absolutely fantastic goaltending, keeping the door open for a possible division title, or at least a round of home-ice advantage.

Highlight of the Night

As bad as things were for Toronto, this Auston Matthews goal was nifty:

Factoids

  • To give you an idea of how long it’s been since the Hurricanes’ franchise earned a regulation road win against the Avalanche’s franchise, realize that when it happened in 1994, it was the Hartford Whalers beating the Quebec Nordiques. Yeah.
  • The Lightning keep piling up impressive accolades. The latest is that they became just the seventh team in NHL history to reach 110 standings points in 70 games or fewer. They’re also the first to do so since the Red Wings managed 110 in 69 games in 1995-96.
  • The Islanders have nine shutouts this season, one goose egg shy of tying the franchise record of 10 from 1975-76.

Scores

TBL 6 – TOR 2
NYI 2 – CBJ 0
PHI 3 – OTT 2
SJS 3 – MIN 0
CHI 7 – ARI 1
CAR 3 – COL 0
EDM 3 – NYR 2 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.