More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Kendall Coyne Schofield to serve as NBC Sports analyst on Wednesday Night Hockey

By NBC SportsJan 29, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 29, 2019 – 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield will join NBC Sports’ coverage for this week’s Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (watch live stream here).

Coyne, who currently plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), became the first woman to compete in an NHL All-Star Skills Competition event this past weekend when she participated in the fastest skater event.

Coyne will be featured on NBC Sports’ commentary team throughout the night, joining NHL Live pre-game coverage, providing reaction and analysis during intermissions, and serving as an ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst, and booth analyst.

“Kendall’s a gold-medal winning player who had a spectacular moment at the All-Star Game that had people talking about hockey,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “We saw the enormous reaction the players and fans had when she blazed that amazing speed, and want to celebrate her accomplishment. We think viewers will be very interested to hear her lean in and talk about hockey during a regular-season game.”

Coyne will join the broadcast team of John Forslund (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst) and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) for the call from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday night.

Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

MORE: Coyne Schofield’s NHL All-Star Skills participation makes big statement

Blue Jackets GM on trade deadline: ‘If we have to make a hard decision, we will’

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

The morning after Artemi Panarin’s agent announced that his client wants to focus on this season and will deal with his future in the summer, it was status quo for Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, the GM said that Panarin’s decision changes “nothing” about the organization’s decision-making process regarding the star forward’s future.

“We’ve said all along we’re going to make hard decisions if we have to, but our focus is on getting our team better and making it as competitive as possible for this spring but also into the future obviously,” said Kekalainen. “If we have to make a hard decision, we will. We like Artemi and would like to keep him, and it’s his right to go into free agency. If he chooses to do so, we’ll be knocking on his door July 1, but we’re going to go about our business here and try to win hockey games and make the playoffs and go as deep as possible this spring, too.”

Panarin’s agent, Dan Milstein, Tweeted out a statement Monday night saying the team had been notified of the decision.

Now the ball is in Kekalainen’s court.

It’d almost be easier for the Blue Jackets’ GM if the team was far out of the playoff picture. Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky can both become unrestricted free agents this summer and there’s been no indication that either player will re-sign in Columbus. If the playoffs weren’t a possibility, then no doubt both would be gone by the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the New York Islanders. Head coach John Tortorella said Tuesday there was a discussion about this topic with the players and he’s been proud of his team the way they’ve performed with all this hanging above the organization.

“We just go about our business,” Tortorella said. “As I’ve said all along, this has been around us all year long. We get ready to play Buffalo tonight. I know he’s going to be ready to play.”

So how does Kekalainen resolve this? That will depend on who’s calling and what they’re offering. Since both players would be possible rentals for an inquiring team, the return for Columbus likely wouldn’t include any players that could help them now as they chase a playoff spot and eye a deep run in the spring.

It will be a delicate balance for Kekalainen as his phone, which he said was ringing “off the hook” Tuesday, will keep him busy for the next four weeks.

“I think we’re going to have to weigh the decisions in front of us as far as what is out there in the marketplace,” said Kekalainen. “That’s the only answer that I’m going to be able to give you. I’ve made the example from last year when we had offers for Jack Johnson, a pending UFA, and Matt Calvert. We decided to keep them because we thought that was the best thing for our team in the short term, and the long-term benefits to trading them weren’t good enough. It’s the same way in these situations.”

MORE: Panarin won’t discuss future with Blue Jackets until after season

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL on NBCSN: Rangers look to keep good times rolling

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 29, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Sometimes a team needs an old swift kick in the behind.

When the New York Rangers lost 7-5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 13, head coach David Quinn referred to his team’s performance that night as a “freaking joke,” and said they “failed miserably.”

The team had lost six of its previous seven and the rookie NHL coach needed a response. Since that date, the Rangers have won three straight, including wins against the Boston Bruins and the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

On Tuesday, the Rangers will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games as they play their out of their bye week.

The formula to winning recently has defense. The Rangers have conceded just seven goals during their current heater, matching the total they allowed in the loss to Columbus. For Quinn, the Rangers need to produce more of the same.

“Looking at the Bruins game, I thought we had a good night, did a lot of good things, we defended well,” Quinn said. “One thing I like, we’ve really defended much better over the last few games, and when we have given up a chance, that’s been it. At our level, when you can minimize your chances and not have two or three quickly follow the one, you’ve got a chance, and I think that’s what we’ve done a good job of.”

Good defense has translated to the penalty kill, too. The Rangers are operating at 90.9 percent (20-of-22) over their past five games. They were just 61.9 percent in the five games before that.

In terms of offense, New York will be hoping Mika Zibanejad can extend his five-game point streak. In his past seven games, the Rangers forward has six goals and four assists and leads the team with 44 points.

The Rangers will turn to Alexandar Georgiev, who will start in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who took part in NHL All-Star Weekend. Georgiev is 6-8-0 in 16 games this season (13 starts) with .895 save percentage and 3.43 goals against average.

[RELATED: Hart shines as Flyers win fourth straight]

The Flyers will be looking to make it five wins on the trot after another impressive performance against the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Philadelphia, who are 12 points adrift for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, have adapted to life as spoilers quite well as of late. Wins over Minnesota, Montreal, Boston and Winnipeg have seen the Flyers playing some of their best hockey of the year as the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline approaches.

A lot of that is due to the play of Carter Hart, who has started in all four of those wins, including a 31-save effort against Winnipeg on Monday. Hart became the first goalie to win four straight starts before turning 21 since Steve Mason did it with the Blue Jackets in 2008-09.

The Flyers will hope to have Shayne Gostisbehere back in the lineup after he was made a late scratch prior to the Winnipeg game.

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

PHT Morning Skate: Oilers’ CEO vows to get it right this time

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 29, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
1 Comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Will Connor McDavid ever escape Edmonton and their perpetual rebuild? (The Ringer)

• The mess that the Edmonton Oilers have become starts at the top (Spector’s Hockey)

• Take it with however many grains of salt you want, but Bob Nicholson is promising to get it right this time in Edmonton (Edmonton Sun)

• A look at the longest losing streaks from recent back-to-back Stanley Cup champs (Nova Caps)

• Puck and player tracking is coming, and it’s going to transform how we understand the game (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• A look at the puck and player tracking trial run at the NHL All-Star Game this past weekend (NHL.com)

• More time on the overtime clock? Perhaps it’s time (TSN)

• Should the Arizona Coyotes push for Lord Stanley this season? (Five for Howling)

• The bargain bin: six players who could provide good value at the trade deadline (Sportsnet)

• An inside look at Jack Hughes, the top NHL draft prospect Flyers fans are craving (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Elias Pettersson has thrown a wrench in the Canucks’ rebuild plans. A good wrench (The Province)

• That Patrick Marleau jersey Auston Matthews donned for the All-Star Skills? Yeah, you could own it and help out a charity at the same time (NHL.com)

• The week off for the sliding Buffalo Sabres probably couldn’t have come at a better time. They now feel refreshed (Times-Herald)

• How Dylan Sikura is dealing with NHL growing pains and rediscovering his confidence (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Fresh of a 6-3 defeat on Monday to the New Jersey Devils, PHT’s Adam Gretz imagines the Penguins’ defense with a healthy Justin Schultz (Pensburgh)

• What do the stats say? Why, they say the Vegas Golden Knights have a top-5 defense of course (Sin.Bin Vegas)

• The Bruins return from their mandated week off on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets. Here are a few burning questions concerning the Bs (Bruins Daily)

• The decision to send Tyson Jost to the minors appears to be paying off (Mile High Hockey)

• Vincent Lecavalier taken to hospital after Florida pileup (Tampa Bay Times)

• Here’s a list of 10 venues that should host an NHL All-Star Game (Puck Prose)

• Barry Trotz is a good dude:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

The Buzzer: Hart continues impressive run; Zajac runs wild on Penguins

By Scott BilleckJan 28, 2019, 10:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart has four straight wins, so now, too, do the Flyers.

The future has arrived in Philly’s crease and it’s looking good so far. Hart stopped 31 shots against a potent Winnipeg Jets offense that was rather stymied by the rookie netminder.

Hart isn’t just beating up on poor teams, either. He’s got wins against the Wild, the Bruins, the Canadiens and now the Jets during his streak.

Unsolicited advice for the Flyers: give this kid what he needs to shine.

2. Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils 

A four-point night by Zajac helped get the Devils past the Penguins in a 6-3 win.

Zajac opened the scoring in the game and assisted on three of the next four New Jersey goals, including the eventual game-winner.

The Penguins have lost two in a row now and sit in the second wild-card spot in the East. The Devils, despite the win, are 13 points adrift.

3. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart needed some run support to beat the Jets and Konecny made sure he got it, scoring the game-winner in the second period and then assisting on the James van Riemsdyk‘s insurance marker in the third.

It’s back-to-back two point games for the 21-year-old, who has 13 goals and 28 points now in 49 games in his third NHL season.

Highlights of the night

Passing so good:

Shorty:

Factoids

Scores

Flyers 3, Jets 1
Devils 6, Penguins 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck