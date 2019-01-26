More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Coyne Schofield’s NHL All-Star Skills participation makes big statement

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2019, 2:05 AM EST
SAN JOSE — It was Kendall Coyne Schofield’s test loop on Thursday that got the idea rolling.

The U.S. women’s national team player was in San Jose, along teammate Brianna Decker, and Rebecca Johnston and Renata Fast of Canada, to help demonstrate the NHL All-Star Skills events. On Thursday she did a test lap of the Fastest Skater and clocked in at 14.226 seconds. With Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon pulling out of the weekend due to a sore foot, an idea was hatched.

Full of nervous energy and adrenaline, Coyne Schofield went first and as the SAP Center crowd showered her with U-S-A! chants she took over and blazed to a time of 14.346, finishing ahead of Clayton Keller (14.526) of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Obviously, I was a little nervous, but I knew it was a moment that was going to break a lot of barriers and a moment that would change the perception of our game and show support to our game,” Coyne Schofield said. “It was so exciting.”

When she finished, she received a well-earned standing ovation. The Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion helped opened a door that could see the NHL include women in the actual All-Star Skills events in the future.

“I think today the NHL made that statement and I was fortunate enough to be a part of a lot of people pushing for it, a lot of hard conversations that have been had,” she said “I’m thankful for the opportunity and I think it went pretty well.”

Coyne Schofield’s speed didn’t just impress the sold out crowd, she also had NHLers throwing their support behind her.

“When she took off, I was like, ‘Wow!'” said Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who won the event for the third year in a row with a time of 13.378. “I thought she might have won the way she was moving. She was a really good skater and that was an amazing thing for the game to see her participate like that in an event like this.”

“She beat me so she’s doing something right,” Keller said. “She’s really fast. I was surprised. It was great to see that. It was a great experience for the NHL to have her do that event. It was really cool.”

The NHL is always looking for ways to improve the All-Star Skills event and going forward it shouldn’t be a difficult decision to include women on the teams and have them participate. Growing the game is a big priority on the league’s to-do list and this a good place to start.

Next up for Coyne Schofield, who also plays for the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps, and her U.S. teammates is a three-game series against Canada in February with games in Detroit, Toronto and London, Ont. The final matchup will take place Feb. 17 at Little Caesars Arena as part of Hockey Week Across America.

It’s been quite a year for Coyne Schofield. Eleven months ago the U.S. team was celebrating an Olympic gold medal in Pyeongchang. She got married over the summer. In November, the Americans won their fourth straight Four Nations Cup. And now Friday night she became the first woman to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills event. 

This wasn’t the first time Coyne Schofield broken down a barrier. Over the summer she became the first woman to play in the Chicago Pro Hockey League, which featured a number of NHLers like Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks. She held her own and that drive to make an impact in the lives of young hockey playing girls continues.

“I would say especially to young girls, to women, follow your dreams, believe in yourselves and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” she said. “I think tonight was an example of that.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

2019 NHL All-Star Skills: Winners, funny moments, Gritty

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 1:35 AM EST
With six often-challenging events, inspired moments, and lightning-fast Kendall Coyne, the 2019 NHL All-Star SKills brought a wonderful mix of the expected and unexpected.

In the video above, you can take a look at:

Of course, with an event like this, it’s not just about the winners, losers, near-misses, and near-injuries. (Wipe some sweat off your brow for Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars fans.)

Mascots would try their hands (Paws? Hooves? Tentacles?) at various events, which of course meant that there was Gritty. There’s even an “accidental” nod to Gritty falling over … at least it seemed not-so-accidental:

(Hopefully giving Gritty all this attention doesn’t ruffle any fea–let’s move on.)

Click here for a thread of flossing. Dare I say it, but Jon Cooper’s better at it than Roman Josi, right?

Auston Matthews giving a nod to current Maple Leaf and former Shark Patrick Marleau was one of the biggest crowd-pleasing moments.

Brent Burns‘ son showed some shot-blocking prowess.

Take your pick of heartwarming moments with kiddos, honestly.

I’ve never played World of Warcraft, but this is basically what the NHL version would look like, right?

You can see it in the full highlight package, but how about we watch that Coyne lap one more time?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins’ Pastrnak wins accuracy shooting at 2019 NHL All-Star Skills

NBC
By James O'BrienJan 26, 2019, 12:18 AM EST
The NHL has a knack for adding fun seasoning to the accuracy shooting event, which is already a good time in its old-school, vanilla rendition.

In 2019, players aimed at glowing emoji-style player faces, and successful strikes inspired arcade-style happy sound effects. When David Pastrnak won, you half-expected him to trade in a bunch of tickets for a Bowser doll or a kazoo.

Pastrnak was picking apart those targets as if he was finishing chances from Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand:

Speaking of playing off of your teammates, Auston Matthews got one of the best pops of the night with a pro-wrestling babyface move by removing his jersey to reveal a Patrick Marleau number 12 jersey. You might be shocked to learn that this was a very, very popular move in San Jose.

That’s an even better fashion statement than when Matthews dressed up like M. Bison from “Street Fighter II.”

Here are the full results. Matthews’ results look worse because he missed a target but didn’t realize it, so he had to go back. Otherwise, there were some close calls, as Kris Letang and Joe Pavelski weren’t very far behind Pastrnak.

Player | Time (Seconds)

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins | 11.309
2. Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils | 20.209
3. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings | 13.591
4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs | 31.256
5. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets | 18.585
6. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins | 12.683
7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning | 19.076
8. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks | 14.423

Winner: Pastrnak (11.309)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special

Getty Images
By NBC SportsJan 25, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
NBC Sports Group presents P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by Nashville Predators defenseman and three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban. It airs Friday, January 25 on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills.

Featured on the show are stand-up comic and award-winning television host W. Kamau Bell, two-time Grammy Song of the Year nominee Lee Brice, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones, and 13-year old hockey player Ty Cornett. In addition, comedian Jay Leno will make a special appearance.

P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will also feature several live comedy vignettes by Subban, including “Tech Inventions Gone Bad” and “What I Did While On Injured Reserve.” The All-Star special will also be highlighted by taped segments in which Subban takes viewers along for a jam session with Brice, as well as a recent trip to visit his family in Toronto.

[WATCH LIVE – RIGHT AFTER 2019 NHL ALL-STAR SKILLS. ET – NBCSN]

NBC SPORTS DIGITAL SERIES THE P.K. PROJECT AVAILABLE NOW ON NBCSPORTS.COM, NBC SPORTS APP AND NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Group and Subban agreed to a first-of-its-kind content partnership to produce P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, as well as a multi-episode original digital series, THE P.K. PROJECT.

From a guided tour of Subban’s current hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to jamming with country music star Lee Brice, THE P.K. PROJECT takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the non-stop life of one of the NHL’s most popular and fashion-forward athletes.

In the premiere episode of the exclusive digital-only series, the Music City superstar, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist journeys to Toronto as the Predators visit the Maple Leafs. Subban spends time with his parents and sisters, gets some home cooking at his parents’ house, and then the entire family gathers at the game.

Episode one of THE P.K. PROJECT is available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.

New episodes of THE P.K. PROJECT will debut each Wednesday across NBC Sports Digital platforms.

NHL All-Star Skills 2019: Capitals’ Carlson wins hardest shot

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2019, 11:56 PM EST
The Washington Capitals don’t know if they’ll repeat as Stanley Cup champions, yet even with Alex Ovechkin taking a break for All-Star weekend, the team still employs the winner of the hardest shot competition.

In the 2019 edition, John Carlson took it. He actually topped Ovechkin, as Carlson rifled a shot at 102.8 mph, while Ovechkin’s 2018 winner was at 101.3.

The highlight of the event was probably hometown favorite Brent Burns missing the net altogether by a hair. Would you have expected any other All-Star to miss the net in that situation? Too perfect.

Carlson might not come to mind as the hardest shooter in the NHL, but his shot is part of what makes the Capitals power play so dangerous. As much as you want to key on Alex Ovechkin, can you really cheat too much when that unit also has Carlson’s shot among their many other weapons?

As you can see from the full results, Carlson actually won both rounds:

ROUND 1

Player | Shot 1 (mph)

1. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 99.4

2. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 102.8

3. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 96.2

4. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | Miss

ROUND 2

Player | Shot 2 (mph)

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks | 100.6

2. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning | 93.1

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets | 95.1

4. John Carlson, Washington Capitals | 100.8

Winner: Carlson (102.8)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.