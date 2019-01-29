More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Beyond Pettersson: A look at the rest of the Calder Trophy field

By Adam GretzJan 29, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
It has been a foregone conclusion for most of the season that Vancouver Canucks phenom Elias Pettersson is going to walk away with the Calder Trophy this season as the league’s rookie of the year. He has instantly transformed the Canucks’ lineup and at times been an unstoppable force when he is on the ice.

He is clearly the favorite and head and shoulders above the rest of the class.

Still, even with Pettersson’s dominance there are three other rookies in this class that are making a pretty strong push to at least make the discussion interesting.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Hart is a recent entry into the discussion, but he is making a pretty compelling case for himself with the way he has played since his mid-season call-up from the American Hockey League.

Not to overstate things, but he is probably the single biggest reason for optimism if you’re a Flyers fan because he at least has the potential — the potential! — to finally solve the long-standing problem in net. He has been a highly anticipated prospect ever since he joined the organization and his first look in the NHL has been everything even the most wildly optimistic Flyers fan could have hoped for it to be.

After backstopping the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night, he is now up to a .922 save percentage in his first 13 appearances and is top-10 among the 65 goalies that have played in at least 10 games. His .924 even-strength mark is 16th out of that group. Yes, it’s a smal sample size but for a rookie goalie to jump right into the mess that has been the Flyers’ season and settle the position the way he has is extremely impressive.

It’s been a decade since a goalie last won the Calder (Steven Mason did it in 2009 for the Columbus Blue Jackets) but if Hart can maintain this momentum through the second half of the season he will at least give himself a chance to counted among the finalists.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Defenders typically have an uphill battle for this award as only four of them have won it since 1990. Still, two of the top contenders this season are defenders and the best of the bunch so far has been No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres.

After years of near-misses in the draft lottery the Sabres finally had the ping-pong balls go their way this past year and landed the potential No. 1 defender their rebuild has been lacking.

Dahlin has been tremendous from day one.

He is not only playing more than 20 minutes per night, he has been a positive possession driver (51 percent Corsi percentage) and showed superstar potential offensively. Entering play on Tuesday he has already recored 26 points in his first 48 games and is on track for around 45 points on the season.

As an 18-year-old.

In the history of the league only two defenders in their age 18 season have ever topped the 40-point mark. Phil Housley, Dahlin’s current head coach, had 66 during the 1982-83 season and Bobby Orr had 41 back in 1966-67.

As it stands right now his 26 points already the seventh-most all-time for an 18-year-old defender.

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Then we have Heiskanen, who has probably been one of the few bright spots in what has become a tumultuous season for the Stars.

Given all of the injuries on the Stars’ blue line this season (John Klingberg has missed time, as has Marc Methot and Stephen Johns) they have thrown their prized rookie right into the deep end of the pool and asked him to play more than 23 minutes per night. That is three more minutes per game than Dahlin, and a workload that is almost unheard of for a rookie. Since the start of the 2005-06 season only seven rookies that have played in at least 45 games averaged more ice time per game. Five of those seven were age 22 or older in their rookie seasons.

Heiskanen is still only 19 years old.

To his credit, he has not looked at all out of place in that role. He already has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 49 games while the Stars have been on the positive side of the scoring chance and high-danger scoring chance differentials with him on the ice (via Natural Stat Trick).

The Stars have their flaws, and they haven’t always drafted well in recent years, but with Klingberg and Heiskanen they at least have the makings of a dominant duo on defense for the next decade.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers take on Rangers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 29, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Prior to the All-Star Break, the Rangers were playing some of their best hockey of the season, winning four of five games, including victories over the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. New York last played on Jan. 19, beating Boston 3-2 at TD Garden. They enter this game on a three-game winning streak and look to make it four straight wins, which would tie their longest winning streak of the season.

Head coach David Quinn stressed the importance of starting this game fast and “making sure we have a good effort” because the Flyers will have a game under their belt having played on Monday night. This game starts a furious stretch of games for the Rangers, who will play exactly every other night through Feb. 12 – 8 games over a 15-day stretch.

Last night, the Flyers beat the Jets 3-1 for their season-high fourth straight win. Rookie netminder Carter Hart made 31 saves; he’s started every game during the team’s current win streak. Of the team’s record-tying seven goalies used this season, Hart leads in goals against average (2.52) and save percentage (.922).

James van Riemsdyk scored a goal – his seventh in the past six games. Up until this current run, van Riemsdyk had struggled, with just six goals over his first 27 games of the year.

Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) left warmups early last night and was a late scratch. He will miss tonight’s game, but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play Thursday against Boston.

What: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Claude GirouxTravis Konecny
Oskar LindblomSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonNolan PatrickWayne Simmonds
Phil Varone – Mikhail Vorobyov – Michael Raffl

Ivan ProvorovTravis Sanheim
Andrew MacDonaldRadko Gudas
Robert HaggChristian Folin

Starting goalie: Anthony Stolarz

RANGERS
Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadBrett Howden
Jimmy VeseyKevin HayesVladislav Namestnikov
Filip ChytilRyan StromeJesper Fast
Cody McLeodBoo NievesBrendan Smith

Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Brady SkjeiAdam McQuaid
Neal PionkKevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and McGuire will call the action from New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

Predators’ Watson suspended, in substance abuse program

Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday that Watson had been placed in Stage Two of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program ”for treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

That means Watson is suspended without pay until program administrators clear him to return.

Watson already had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. Watson said in a Jan. 11 Instagram post that he’d been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since the age of 18. He said in the Instagram post that he was currently sober.

Wild give goalie Alex Stalock 3-year contract extension

Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and backup goalie Alex Stalock have agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.355 million contract extension.

The deal, announced Tuesday, carries an annual average value of $785,000 against the salary cap over the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The 31-year-old Stalock is in his third season with the Wild, with a 2.92 goals-against average and .894 save percentage over 14 appearances. He has made 10 starts in relief of All-Star Devan Dubnyk.

Stalock played at South St. Paul High School, just five miles from the Wild’s home arena, and in college for Minnesota-Duluth before beginning his NHL career with San Jose. Stalock, who played in a career-high 28 games last season, is 41-35-11 in 106 career NHL games.

Carolina signs Martinook to 2-year, $4M extension

Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 4:41 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook’s extension will begin next season.

The 26-year-old Martinook has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots – the most by a Carolina forward.

The Hurricanes acquired him in May from Phoenix in the deal that sent center Marcus Kruger to the Coyotes. Martinook is making $1.85 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent on July 1.

It’s the second extension the Hurricanes awarded to a forward in little over a week, after agreeing to a five-year, $27 million deal with Teuvo Teravainen on Jan. 21.

