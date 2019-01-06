More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
via Fox Sports West

Kings dusted off ‘glow pucks’ and robots for ’90s Night

By James O'BrienJan 6, 2019, 6:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

As bittersweet as it is to admit, there are a lot of ’90s things that maybe should be left in the dustbin of nostalgia.

Some would argue that nu metal and Crystal Pepsi should be shuttled away into closets with Jnco jeans. That crowd would probably roll their eyes at the Los Angeles Kings (and Fox Sports West) having a lot of fun with ’90s Night during Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Remarkably, there were some big Kings milestones in that win, as Anze Kopitar scored his 300th career goal, while Jonathan Quick nabbed his 300th career victory. Seeing the Foxtrax-inspired “Glow Puck” (and puck movement laser beams?) added to Kopitar’s milestone goal is a real treat, or really stomach-turning if you’re not much for fun:

That glow puck emoji is pretty nifty, if nothing else.

Fox Sports West broadcaster Alex Faust played a role in making the TV presentation push ’90s Night to a higher level, as the Kings website noted.

“During the summer, I like to drop by the Kings office, pretending to do actual ‘work.’ One day, I happened to notice ’90s Night’ as a date on the promotional calendar. Then it dawned on me … what could be more 90s & hockey related than the glowing puck, animated robots, and kitschy opening montages from the NHL on FOX?” Faust said. “I e-mailed Hoover, our producer at Fox Sports West, and he got the ball rolling from there. Needless to say I’ve been irrationally excited about this night for a while.”

Yes, indeed, there were animated robots.

In addition to that, “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch – or his “long lost brother?” – tried his hand at an old timey broadcaster gimmick in portraying “Tony Babcock,” which is somehow not a combination of Mike Babcock and Tony Clifton.

Honestly, that pales in comparison to Ray Romano’s faux “Sportscenter” work as Chet Harper (“sweet sassy molassy”), but kudos to everyone involved for at least being committed, to the point of making a Twitter page for Tony Babcock.

The Kings also used fanny packs and did a “Saved By the Bell” riff, although I’d have to give the edge to the Flyers’ rendition:

Oh well, it’s still a good time, so thanks to the Kings and Fox Sports West for reminding me that I’m old, as if it somehow being 2019 wasn’t effective enough.

All of this great stuff does demand one final gripe, however: why not go all the way and use those Gretzky-era uniforms, rather than going almost that far with their current look? Just saying.

via Getty

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Vegas Golden Knights keep hot streak going

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 6, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

When you’re winning, it’s easy to laugh off Ryan Reaves‘ empty-net attempt putting your team down a man late in a game.

The Vegas Golden Knights finished Sunday in that state, as they won their sixth consecutive game by holding off the New Jersey Devils 3-2. Max Pacioretty generating two game-winning goals in a row makes that even sweeter.

This is about more than a six-game surge for Vegas, too.

With a 7-0-2 record in their last nine contests, they’ve extended an impressive point streak. Their overall record improves to 26-15-4 for 56 points. About the closest thing to bad news is that, while they have the same number as points as the West and Pacific-leading Flames, Calgary’s really the leader considering their two games in hand.

That’s a pretty small concern when you remember that there were very real worries about the Golden Knights following last season’s Cinderella run by missing the playoffs in their second campaign.

The lowest point of the season may have come against those Flames, as Vegas slipped to 9-12-1 after a 7-2 drubbing on Nov. 19. Such struggles inspired PHT to ponder serious goaltending slumps and generally lousy luck.

Maybe that 7-2 loss lit a fire under the Golden Knights.

Vegas rattled off a five-game winning streak after that embarrassing defeat, including a 2-0 win against Calgary on Nov. 23. They’re now 17-3-3 in their last 23 games; their 37 points since Nov. 21 tie the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most in the NHL during that span (though the world-beating Bolts got to 37 points in two fewer games).

Can they keep it up?

On one hand, the Golden Knights have some reason to believe that they can keep things going.

They’ve been able to get some nice balanced scoring. Alex Tuch continues to look like an impressive scorer, showing promise with Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. Even with Jonathan Marchessault suffering from ice-cold shooting luck, it seems like his trio with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson remain legit. Nate Schmidt‘s return from a suspension sure seems like a big deal for Vegas.

Vegas is also often impressive from a possession standpoint, with its speed and aggressiveness putting opponents on their heels.

But there remain some red flags, as noted earlier this season.

The Golden Knights continue to put a lot of pressure on Marc-Andre Fleury. “MAF” has really impressed lately, yet having the 34-year-old (who’s had some history of injury issues) play 20 of the last 23 games smells like a recipe for disaster.

As of this writing, Fleury is the only goalie who’s logged 2,000 minutes in 2018-19, with John Gibson (25) and Jacob Markstrom (28) trailing close behind. Fleury’s 38 games played tops all goalies.

Malcolm Subban won Sunday’s game against the Devils, holding strong as New Jersey fought to try to tie that contest. Maybe that performance will help him gain Gerard Gallant’s trust?

If not, that gamble could really go wrong for Vegas.

***

Overall, it’s heartening to see the Golden Knights make a profound argument that they’re not just some fluke, and they’re simply fun to watch. The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs would be more fun with this speedy team and its silly pre-game antics.

The hotter Vegas stays, the better the odds are that they will stay in the playoffs.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Penguins host Blackhawks on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Penguins are one of the hottest teams in the league, with wins in eight straight games. They defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Friday night in a 33-save shutout by Matt Murray. After struggling to start the year and missing time with an injury, Murray has now won seven in a row, matching the best stretch of his career.

Sidney Crosby is riding a six-game point streak (3G, 10A) and has 51 points (19G-32A) in 38 games this season, a 1.34 points per game clip. He hasn’t had a scoring rate that high in a full season since 2009-10 (1.35 ppg). He’ll skate in his 903rd career regular-season game as he closes in on Mario Lemieux’s franchise record (915 GP).

Kris Letang has also tallied a point in six straight games (3G, 6A) and is leading the team in time on ice per game during the winning streak (26:16).

Erik Gustafsson leads all Blackhawks defensemen with 23 points and eight goals, both of which are already career highs for the 26-year-old, who is in his third NHL season. Jeremy Colliton scratched Gustafsson on December 2, and since being benched, Gustafsson has responded with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 13 games.

Gustafsson has been on the top pair with Duncan Keith while Henri Jokiharju is at World Juniors. He has also been the primary point man on the power play unit.

“He’s got the world at his feet if he wants…we push him because we know he can do it,” said Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton. “At times, he does do it, as far as his gap and being aggressive to get pucks back, and being physical at times, and even better around his own net. He can do it. It’s not a question of ability. It’s a question of committing to it. So it’s an easy decision to try to hold him accountable, because he can give us so much.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Where: PPG Paints Arena
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsDominik Kahun
Artem AnisimovDylan StromePatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDavid KampfBrendan Perlini
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerDrake Caggiula

Duncan Keith – Erik Gustafsson
Gustav ForslingBrent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Cam Ward

PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Dominik SimonEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist
Tanner PearsonDerick BrassardPhil Kessel
Riley SheahanMatt CullenZach Aston-Reese

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang
Marcus PetterssonJack Johnson
Olli MaattaJuuso Riikola

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

MORE: Kris Letang is playing the best hockey of his career

NHL on NBCSN: Kris Letang is playing the best hockey of his career

By Adam GretzJan 6, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night, they will officially start the second half of their season.

If you were to hand out mid-season awards, defenseman Kris Letang would probably not only be the Penguins’ first half MVP (and with all due respect to the great season Sidney Crosby is having, Letang probably has been their best), he would be one of the top contenders for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defender.

Other than Mark Giordano in Calgary and maybe Morgan Rielly in Toronto, there probably has not been anyone around the league that has impacted their team from the blue line as much as Letang has this season.

What makes it even more noteworthy for Letang is that the 2017-18 season was so brutal for him.

He was coming off of another significant injury that robbed him of half of the 2016-17 season and he was never really 100 percent at any point in the year.

That resulted in a terribly inconsistent year that was probably his worst full season performance in the NHL. Given that it was coming on the heels of the team winning its second consecutive Stanley Cup, and this time without him playing a major role due to missing the entire postseason with the aforementioned injury, it started another round of “Should the Penguins trade Kris Letang?” chatter around Pittsburgh and the league.

That chatter seems to happen at least once every year, and every year the Penguins are smart enough to know his value, keep him, and more often than not watch him make a huge impact.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Penguins had every possible reason to bet on a bounce back season from Letang, and they have not only gotten it in a big way, they might be getting the best season of his career. Given that he is a multiple Cup winning defensemen who has been one of the most prolific scoring defenders in the NHL, and has finished in the top 10-of the Norris voting five times (including three times in the top-six), that is a bold statement. But when you look at his on-ice performance it is difficult to argue against that claim.

Let’s just take a minute and look at where he stands among the league’s top defenders at the moment.

When it comes to his offensive impact, his tied for the third most goals (10), is sixth in total points (39) and fifth in shots on goal (123).

Among defenders that have logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time so far this season, he is 18th in total shot attempt share (over 54 percent), second in goal differential (64 percent), and 22nd in scoring chance differential (55 percent).

Here is the list of defenders that sit in the top-25 in all six of those categories (goals, points, shots, shot attempt share, goal differential, scoring chance share) at this point in the season: Kris Letang, Mark Giordano.

That is it. That is the list. That is only two names.

And that is a great reflection of how dominant Letang (and Giordano). At least from a numbers point of view.

Even more than the numbers, Letang seems to have his burst back on the ice. When he is at his best there are few defenders in the league (or players in general) that can skate with him. Not only when it comes to leading the rush and joining the attack in the offensive zone, but his ability to recover and catch up to the play when it goes the other direction. He tends to play a high-risk game in that regard where he is going to take some chances when it comes to attacking offensively. But it usually works, and it’s a big part of what makes him such a dynamic player. When it doesn’t work, one of his best traits is his ability to recover and get back into the play. It’s not uncommon to see him lead the rush deep into the offensive zone and then chase the play down from behind when it goes in the other direction and break it up.

All of that was missing from his game a year ago.

All of it is back this season.

He and his regular partner, Brian Dumoulin, have been one of the best defense pairings in the league this season and have helped carry the Penguins’ blue line, taking on the big minutes and big assignments every night while completely dominating them.

It is a big reason why the Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the league over their past 20 games and have climbed back to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings.

It is all, at this point, Norris Trophy worthy.

(Data in this post via Natural Stat Trick)

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Hutchinson gets first win as a Maple Leaf; Kane hits 200

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckJan 6, 2019, 1:47 AM EST
1 Comment

Three stars

1. Michael Hutchinson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hutchinson was only brought into the Maple Leafs fold this week. Now he’s started two games for them has his first shutout in those iconic threads to boot.

Being thrown into the melting pot that is Toronto and thriving like Hutchinson did on Saturday, stopping all 28 shots he faced, is a feat in itself. It’s not easy to under that microscope. But after allowing four on 34 shots in a loss to Minnesota two days ago, Hutchinson rebounded against the Elias Pettersson-less Canucks to right the ship.

Hutchinson showed at times in Winnipeg that he could play well in a Canadian market. He showed it again on Saturday.

2. Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks

It takes a special effort to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning these days.

Kane delivered one of those, scoring twice in the game to reach 14 goals on the season and 200 for his NHL career. Kane is now riding a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists during that span.

Kane helped the Sharks snap Tampa’s seven-game winning streak.

3. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Normally, shutouts make it high on these three stars lists. But consider that Quick only saw 16 total shots from the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 win.

That’s not to discount the feat. No one asks you how you go the shutouts, just how many. And he had to make 25 percent of his saves of the stick of Connor McDavid, so that counts for something.

Quick hasn’t been special this season outside of a few performances. He allowed six goals on 33 shots in his last outing. But he’s got two shutouts now on a bad Kings team.

Other notable performances: 

  • Islanders goalie Robin Lehner picked up his seventh straight win. He’s got a .927 save percentage this season and is fitting in nicely in his new digs on Long Island.
  • Zach Parise had a goal and two assists, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 win for the Wild over the Senators.
  • Auston Matthews had a goal and two apples for Toronto.
  • Brent Burns had three assists and now has seven points in his past two games
  • Craig Smith had two goals in a 4-1 Predators win against the Canadiens

Highlights of the night

Great effort from Dubois to stick with it:

Tee it up:

Not bad for your first time:

Duchene has no time for your holds and slashes:

The goal that won the World Junior Hockey Championships:

Factoids

Scores

Flames 3, Flyers 2

Wild 4, Senators 3

Bruins 2, Sabres 1

Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 0

Predators 4, Canadiens 1

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Islanders 4, Blues 3

Kings 4, Oilers 0

Sharks 5, Lightning 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck