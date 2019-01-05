More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Islanders’ defense has improved under Trotz, but goalies are the difference

By Adam GretzJan 5, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
The New York Islanders are a different team than they were a year ago in pretty much every significant way.

From a personnel standpoint the changes are obvious.

John Tavares is gone after heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, leaving second-year sensation Mathew Barzal as the new franchise cornerstone.

The key decision makers in the organization have been changed with big names. Lou Lamoriello replaced Garth Snow in the general manager role, and they have the reigning Stanley Cup winning coach (Barry Trotz) calling the shots behind their bench.

They are even back to playing games at the Nassau Coliseum on a semi-regular basis.

Given that the Islanders have probably exceeded expectations so far this season and are one of the hottest teams in the league entering play on Saturday night (9-2-1 in their past 12 games) those changes are getting a little extra light shined on them.

Perhaps the most stunning turnaround for the Islanders through the first half of the season has been their play defensively, because it is pretty much a night and day difference from where they were a year ago.

The 2017-18 Islanders were one of the worst defensive teams in recent league memory by giving up an almost unheard of 3.57 goals per game. It was a mark that was not only (by far) the worst in the NHL during the 2017-18 season, but was one of the six worst marks over the previous 20 years.

There was no major defensive category where they were not among the worst in the league, if not the worst.

One of the things that has stood out about the Islanders this season is the fact they have gone from being one of the absolute worst defensive teams to — at least as it relates to goals against — one of the best.

Entering Saturday the Islanders are allowing just 2.56 goals per game this season which is the second lowest total in the league, trailing only a Stanley Cup contender in Nashville. The natural reaction to that improvement is to point in the direction of Trotz for his system and the way he has the Islanders playing.

There does appear to be some truth to that.

Some being the big word here because it’s easy to let a narrative run away from you in a situation like this.

First, Trotz is an extremely successful coach whose resume in the NHL speaks for itself. Ultimately, he knows what he’s doing so it’s not totally out of the question to think any team coached by him would show improvement, and there is evidence to suggest there has been improvement. Let’s take a look at three sets of numbers here relating to the Islanders’ defensive performance (shots against, shot attempts against, goals against, scoring chances against, and high-danger scoring chances against) from the first half of this season, the first half of the 2017-18 season, and the full 2017-18 season.

That is definitely better, and in some areas significantly better. Giving up five fewer shots (and a decrease in scoring chances against) per game over the course of a season can really add up. But it’s not going to add up enough to take a team from dead last in the league in goals against to the top-two without some stellar play from the goaltenders.

That is where the real change for the Islanders is this season.

What sunk the Islanders a year ago wasn’t just the fact they were a team that was constantly bleeding shots against. That was a big part of it for sure, but it was also the fact they received some truly horrific goaltending from Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss that was barely above .900 for the season. Put those two things together and, well, you have the worst defensive hockey team the NHL has seen in 20 years.

How much has the goaltending impacted their performance this season? Even if they experienced the same improvement defensively under Trotz and were getting the same performance in net they would have already given up an additional 20 goals this season. An additional 20 goals over 39 games takes their goals against per game average from 2.56 (second best in the league) all the way to 3.10 (20th in the league). You think they are still flirting with a playoff spot in early January with that kind of defensive showing? No chance.

Greiss has had a wonderful bounce back season in a platoon role, while Robin Lehner, who joined the Islanders on a one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency, has been one of the biggest steals of the season as the other half of that platoon. His .929 save percentage is tops in the NHL among goalies that have appeared in at least 20 games this season.

This is the true difference-maker for the Islanders this season (perhaps with a little influence from new goalie coach Mitch Korn?).

It’s not necessarily a culture change. It’s not that they are better without Tavares (the offense certainly is not). It’s not even so much that Barry Trotz is that much of a better coach than Doug Weight (though, I don’t think anybody would argue that he isn’t an upgrade).

It is that they have made some incremental improvements defensively and have received All-Star level goaltending from two players they probably weren’t expecting it from at the most important position on the ice.

How long they are able to do that will determine where this season goes for the Islanders.

They still give up a concerning number of shots and chances and don’t score enough to make up for it when (or if) the goaltending regresses. Keep in mind the Islanders had almost the exact same record at this point a year ago before an extensive second-half losing streak ruined their shot at the playoffs. If they want to avoid that sort of second half meltdown again they are going to need Lehner and Greiss to keep playing like their most valuable players.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

NHL announces 2019 All-Star game coaches

By Adam GretzJan 5, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Todd Reirden had some big shoes to fill when he was named head coach of the Washington Capitals this summer.

It was not only his first head coaching job in the NHL, but he also had to take over for the most successful coach (Barry Trotz) in franchise history that had just guided the team to its first ever Stanley Cup championship.

Halfway through the first half of the 2018-19 season the Capitals are once again back on top of the Metropolitan Division, meaning that Reirden will get the opportunity to coach at the 2019 All-Star game in San Jose.

Reirden was one of four coaches announced to the game on Saturday, joining Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning, Atlantic Division), Paul Maurice (Winnipeg Jets, Central Division) and Bill Peters (Calgary Flames, Pacific Division).

Head coaches for the All-Star game are selected based on which team has the highest points percentage on Jan. 5, the official halfway point of the NHL season.

Reirden and Peters are both in their first years as head coach with their respective teams. And while there probably is not much surprise seeing Cooper, Maurice, or even Reirden in this position given the teams they are coaching, Peters is probably a pretty big surprise. After missing the playoffs in each of his four years behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ bench he took over a Flames team that was coming off of a highly disappointing 2017-18 performance. Thanks in large part to a Norris Trophy caliber year from Mark Giordano, a career year from new-comer Elias Lindholm, and some outstanding young core players (led by Johnny Gaudreau) the Flames have climbed to the top of the division and the Western Conference.

In Tampa Bay, Cooper’s Lightning are running over everybody they face this season and enter Saturday with a 12-point lead over every other team in the NHL.

Maurice’s Jets, even with their recent slump, are back on top of the Central Division for the second year in a row.

The 2019 All-Star Game will once again be a three-on-three tournament that has each division face each other in a series of 20-minute mini-games (Atlantic vs. Metropolitan; Central vs. Pacific; then the two winners in a championship game).

The All-Star weekend will take place on January 25 and 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S. takes on Finland seeking fifth World Junior Championship gold

By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
The Americans’ victory Friday night in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal against Russia ensured they will medal for the fourth straight tournament. The matchup vs. Finland Saturday night (8 p.m. ET; NHL Network, TSN) also gives them the opportunity to claim gold for the second time in three years and for the fifth time ever.

“It’s huge for USA Hockey, but USA Hockey, we demand gold,” said U.S. defenseman Phil Kemp, whose goal line clearance helped preserve an early third period lead against Russia. “We want gold. We’re here for gold. We’re going to rest up, get back to the hotel, put our feet up, and get ready to go for [Saturday].”

The Finns have only won two World Junior Championship medals since 2006, both coming in the form of gold in 2014 and 2016.

“We definitely know how they play,” said forward Aleksi Heponiemi via IIHF.com. “We know they’re a good team and we’re going to have to work really hard to get the win [Saturday]. We’ve got to be aggressive and go at them.”

The teams know each other well. Not only did they meet on New Year’s Eve with the U.S. coming out on top 4-1, a number of players on both sides were part of the American and Finnish squads that won gold in the last two U18 World Championships.

While he didn’t get into a game during the 2017 U18 tournament, U.S. goaltender Cayden Primeau knows what he’s up against Saturday night. He stopped 27 in the preliminary round game against Finland and been a huge reason for the team’s run to the gold medal game. He helped keep the Russian offense at bay with 34 saves — including 15 in the third period — and has stopped 79 of the 82 shots he’s faced.

“It’s a pretty emotional tournament and obviously a game like that is pretty emotional, so just not trying to get too high, not trying to get too low is key,” Primeau said. “The goal is gold, so we’re not quite finished yet. The battle is still there, so it’s an honor and to do it with this group is something special.”

Said U.S. head coach Mike Hastings: “When we got together on the [Dec.] 14th, we said this was the goal, to make it to the gold medal game and our players made that a reality here tonight.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Seguin shines for Stars; Another big night for Avs

By James O'BrienJan 5, 2019, 1:32 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen

Friday was another night where the Avalanche’s big three forwards (Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog) all factored into the win; in fact, each player nabbed at least one goal. You may be shocked to learn that Colorado is undefeated in 2018-19 when all three notch at least a single tally.

Consider this a “shared” number one between Rantanen, MacKinnon, and Tyson Barrie, as they’re the three players who managed three points on Friday.

You could actually argue that MacKinnon enjoyed the better night, as he logged more ice time, didn’t take any penalties (Rantanen was whistled for four PIM), and fired an impressive eight shots on goal. Rantanen because two of his three points were goals, and one of those goals stood as the game-winner. Again, all three had a great night, so feel free to remix this as the Avalanche sweeping the three stars, if that give you warm and fuzzy feelings.

We’ll get to Barrie’s milestone accomplishment in the factoids section.

2. Matt Murray

Did the Penguins go into the Spider-verse and channel playoff Matt Murray? The 24-year-old generated a 33-save shutout, and it came against the lethal Jets offense, which (clicks on calculator) should then make this could as a double-decker shutout. Or something.

Seriously though, Murray is on a streak that’s just about as impressive as the one his team is on. While the Penguins have won eight in a row, Murray is personally only one behind, as he’s on a seven-game winning streak. He’s generated two shutouts during that run, and the most goals he’s allowed in one game was three, and that only happened once.

The Penguins have added to their winning streak since this post went up, yet the thesis remains: goaltending is leading the way, and Murray + Casey DeSmith are almost certain to cool off eventually. Even so, this is a remarkable run, and Friday stands as one of Murray’s best performances.

3. Tyler Seguin

Seguin joined Rantanen as the only two players to generate two goals on Friday, and while Rantanen managed his three-point output in a 6-1 laugher, the Stars needed every bit of offense that they got from Seguin.

The scapegoated Stars star scored both of Dallas’ goals in a 2-1 OT win against the Capitals, firing four SOG.

Seguin also managed this performance without Jamie Benn, as the Stars’ captain missed the contest with an injury. Seguin’s now has two goals in each of the last two games, while extending his overall point streak to four contests (two goals, two assists).

People are going to rush to give Stars CEO Jim Lites a ton of credit for blaming Seguin and Benn while using language suited for 30-minute HBO stand-up specials, but make no mistake about it: Seguin deserves the praise.

Highlights of the night

Opinion: someone should check Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou for an actual turbo button. How else could you explain this second sixth gear?

This is more of a lowlight, but still:

We should all root for an extended Hurricanes winning streak, just to see if they run out of elaborate celebrations:

Sweet shootout moves from Drew Stafford.

Factoids

A reminder that the Avs have employed some great defensemen, but few of them for very long. Also: that Tyson Barrie probably deserves more hype as an impressive scorer. Barrie scored 57 points last season … and that was in just 68 games. He’s now at 30 in 38 games for 2018-19 after a three-assist (possibly three-star-worthy) Friday, and managed an impressive feat:

In case you’re wondering, John-Michael Liles had 275 points in 523 Avs games, while Barrie hit 278 in 444.

Dylan Larkin has basically half of a season to either tie the single-season record for overtime goals, or he could end up all alone with six or more.

The Jets/Thrashers haven’t won in Pittsburgh in a long time, and the Stars have had similar success against the Capitals when they’ve come to Dallas.

Scores

Penguins 4, Jets 0
Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)
Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 2
Stars 2, Capitals 1 (OT)
Avalanche 6, Rangers 1
Devils 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)
Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins pushing Capitals, Blue Jackets in Metro races

By James O'BrienJan 4, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
Rather than suffering through a big Stanley Cup hangover, it was looking like the Washington Capitals would once again cruise to a Metropolitan Division title.

The defending champions will end Friday in first place, yet the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins are nipping at their heels. The Blue Jackets and idle Islanders make it a fascinating four-team race for three divisional playoff spots, with the odd team out slated to face tough competition for a wild card berth.

Friday was an eventful night in making the races tighter:

  • The Capitals managed a standings point, but lost to the surging Stars in overtime.

Somewhere, Stars CEO Jim Lites might be taking a lot of credit for “lighting a fire under the Stars.” Tyler Seguin‘s driving the bus lately, though, as he scored two goals (including the OT-winner) while fellow scapegoat Jamie Benn sat out that tight 2-1 OT win with an injury.

As a reminder of how steady Washington really has been, note that this is the Capitals’ first three-game losing streak of 2018-19.

  • Penguins win their eighth game in a row.

The Pens pasted the Jets 4-0 on Friday, extending their red-hot run. They also continued an odd trend, as the Jets’ losing streak in visits to Pittsburgh stretches back to their Atlanta Thrashers days.

  • The Blue Jackets fell 4-2 to the Islanders, pushing them to third place in the Metro.

If the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs began today, Washington would retain the top seed, while Pittsburgh would hold home-ice advantage over Columbus. With the Islanders idle on Friday, you can see that there’s very little room to breathe in the top four:

1. Capitals: 24-12-4 for 52 points, 40 GP, 21 ROW
2. Penguins: 23-12-6 for 52 points, 41 GP, 22 ROW
3. Blue Jackets: 23-13-3 for 49 points, 40 GP, 23 ROW
4. Islanders: 22-13-4 for 48 points, 39 GP, 20 ROW

As part of a remarkable first season under Barry Trotz, the Isles are currently on a five-game winning streak of their own, and are even closer behind the top three teams in the Metro when you consider their game in hand on Washington and Columbus, and two games in hand over Pittsburgh.

The Islanders have also played only 18 home games versus 21 on the road, while the other three teams have either played an even number of home/away games or have played slightly more at home than on the road. That doesn’t amount to an enormous disparity, yet it could be relevant if things remain so claustrophobically close.

While stranger things have happened, it looks like nine teams will realistically joust for the East’s eight playoff positions, so the bubble races might be less interesting in 2018-19 than they have in wilder years.

(The trade deadline could also be more fun if a greater number of teams realize that they’re essentially out of the mix.)

The drama, then, could come from teams battling for the division title, home-ice advantage, or even the right to avoid the Lightning. It could end up being a lot of fun, even if the Capitals would probably prefer a more familiar leisurely stroll to another division title.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.