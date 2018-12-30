The Buzzer: Vegas keeps their train back to the top rolling

Three stars
1. Brandon Pirri, Vegas Golden Knights
It’s not often we get to pick three stars from one game. But that’s all there was to glean from on a very light night on the NHL schedule.
Pirri is a name you won’t likely see here on most nights, but you might if he keeps this pace up.
Pirri had another goal on Sunday night in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes, bringing his total to five in six games since he was called up from the American Hockey League. Pirri also had an assist and now has seven points in those six games.
Pirri played just two games last season in the NHL but had three goals in those games. He just might stick around this time.
2. Paul Stastny, Vegas Golden Knights
Stastny missed a lot of action because of injury earlier in the year, but his return has come as advertised when the Golden Knights signed him as a free agent in the offseason.
Stastny had a goal and an assist to bring his totals to five goals and nine points in 12 games so far.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
Sorry, Arizona. When you lose 5-1, you get shutout of the three stars.
Fleury, to his credit, deserves to be on here on after making 29 saves, including seven of eight on six Coyote power plays.
‘Flower’ is now 6-0-3 in his past nine decisions and is a big reason why Vegas is now tied for first place in the Pacific Divison on 50 points with the Calgary Flames.
Vegas is back.
Highlights of the night
Scores
Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 1
