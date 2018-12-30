More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Vegas keeps their train back to the top rolling

By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2018, 10:58 PM EST
Three stars

1. Brandon Pirri, Vegas Golden Knights

It’s not often we get to pick three stars from one game. But that’s all there was to glean from on a very light night on the NHL schedule.

Pirri is a name you won’t likely see here on most nights, but you might if he keeps this pace up.

Pirri had another goal on Sunday night in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes, bringing his total to five in six games since he was called up from the American Hockey League. Pirri also had an assist and now has seven points in those six games.

Pirri played just two games last season in the NHL but had three goals in those games. He just might stick around this time.

2. Paul Stastny, Vegas Golden Knights

Stastny missed a lot of action because of injury earlier in the year, but his return has come as advertised when the Golden Knights signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

Stastny had a goal and an assist to bring his totals to five goals and nine points in 12 games so far.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Sorry, Arizona. When you lose 5-1, you get shutout of the three stars.

Fleury, to his credit, deserves to be on here on after making 29 saves, including seven of eight on six Coyote power plays.

‘Flower’ is now 6-0-3 in his past nine decisions and is a big reason why Vegas is now tied for first place in the Pacific Divison on 50 points with the Calgary Flames.

Vegas is back.

Highlights of the night

Pirri’s goal:

Some slick passing here:

We’d be remiss not to go back to the World Junior Hockey Championships for one of these.

Every seen this before?

Factoids

Scores

Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Switzerland earns two penalty shots on same sequence at WJC

TSN
By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2018, 10:19 PM EST
Did you think that you had seen everything the sport of hockey has to offer?

Were you worried that you’d never be surprised again by the coolest game on earth?

Fear not, friends. The World Junior Hockey Championships was a new source for wackiness on Sunday night.

Yes, the game between Switzerland and Russia produced something that may not be seen again for a long, long time.

Two penalty shots. One play.

And if that wasn’t crazy enough, the lucky Swiss who benefitted from the madness went on to miss on both of those attempts.

Here’s why two were called:

The play was so bizarre, that even the IIHF was unsure of what the ruling was.

One tweet suggested that the two fouls on one play means a penalty shot followed by a two-minute power play, in this case for the Swiss.

But that wasn’t the call on the ice and the IIHF then tweeted this:

The misses have proved to be a big difference in the game. The Game was tied 3-3 in the second when Switzerland was awarded the shots.

Now in the third, they trail Rusia 4-3.

Here’s the missed, by the way.

File this under things that probably won’t happen again in your lifetime.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHLPA comes to defense of Seguin, Benn in statement

By Scott BilleckDec 30, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
The NHLPA has come to the aid of two of its players, labeling comments from the mouth of Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites toward forwards Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn both “reckless and insulting.”

In a written statement released to the media on Sunday, the players’ union said that saying Lites’ conduct is unprofessional would be a “gross understatement.”

The full statement can be read here:

The NHLPA’s defense of two of its own stems from comments that emerged out of Dallas on Thursday.

In an interview with Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, Lites went on a tirade, using several expletives to describe the play of Seguin and Benn this season, including saying they have been “f—— horse s—” and that team’s owner Tom Gaglardi is “pissed” about it.

The comments have been the talk of the league since.

As surprising as they were to hear on Thursday, it’s not surprising at all to see the NHLPA stand up for its players. Regardless of who’s right here, the NHLPA was always going to take the side of those they represent.

The debate surrounding the public nature of the outburst will rage on, but it’s hard to argue that the comments were not unprofessional. It’s almost unprecedented to hear something like that coming from the top of the food chain in any sport.

That being said, it sure seemed like it worked, with the message getting across to the lackluster Stars, who won 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in their first game since the tirade.

It’s not the next couple of games that will determine whether or not Lites’ words were heard though, but rather the next few weeks and the coming months.

That’s the real test.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trades: Oilers add two defenders, including McDavid nemesis Brandon Manning

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2018, 6:19 PM EST
After hiring Ken Hitchcock earlier this season the Edmonton Oilers went on a brief, Connor McDavid-driven hot streak that made it look like they might be turning their season around.

Now that they have followed that up by losing six games in a row, and seven out of their past eight, they are once again on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture and looking like another season of McDavid’s prime is on the verge of being completely wasted.

In response, general manager Peter Chiarelli has attempted to go into job-saving mode and spent Sunday frantically rearranging the deck chairs on his sinking ship by making a pair of trades to address his team’s horrendous blue line.

First, he sent Chris Wideman and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Florida Panthers for Alex Petrovic. From an Oilers perspective, it’s not likely to move the needle in any meaningful direction. It’s probably more noteworthy from a Panthers perspective only because Petrovic was one of the four defenders they felt the need to protect in the expansion draft a year ago when they lost Jonathan Marchesseault and Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But that was just the opening act for the trade that would really raise some eyebrows.

Later in the day the Oilers announced that they acquired Brandon Manning and Robin Norell from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Drake Caggiula and Jason Garrison.

Yes. That Brandon Manning.

The Brandon Manning that ended Connor McDavid’s rookie season on a play that resulted in the two players developing some pretty significant beef with one another, including McDavid calling Manning “classless” a year later.

Just a quick refresher on all of that here…

Now they are on the same team. As an added layer to the absurdity McDavid, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted on Twitter that McDavid and Caggiula (the player that was just traded for a player that broke McDavid’s collarbone and that McDavid called classless) were really close.

Just a remarkable day all the way around.

In the end, all the Oilers got out of it was a couple of players that might — might — be an upgrade on their third defense pairing. It is nobody that is going to make a meaningful difference for this team in its current position. That is what makes it so absolutely incredible that one of the players they happened to trade for is one that their franchise player has a history with on — and off — the ice. Even if that issue is in the past the optics of it all are incredibly bad. It’s like the roster transaction version of whatever it was that happened in Dallas this past week, where management does something to purposely anger its best player.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sweden beats U.S. 5-4 in OT, spoiling Americans’ comeback

Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 7:06 AM EST
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored at 3:51 of overtime to give Sweden a 5-4 victory over the United States on Saturday night in the world junior hockey championship after Ryan Phoehling scored twice in the final 37 seconds to force the extra period.

Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Mikey Anderson began the U.S. comeback with a power-play goal with 10:26 to go. Phoehling assisted on the goal, and tied it with a natural hat trick in the final 6:35. The St. Cloud State sophomore had a power-play goal, then – with goalie Kyle Keyser off for an extra attacker – scored with 37 and 24 seconds to go.

”We were down four there, and any time you’re in that situation, you’re throwing the kitchen sink at them, doing anything you can to get a puck on net,” Anderson said. ”Then we get one, then we get two and keep chipping away. You get two, you get a little more belief. Poehls came up big for us, scoring those last two goals. It shows the character we’ve got in the room, and the fight back was a big step for us.”

Boqvist, a Chicago Blackhawks’ first-round pick who plays defense for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, beat Keyser on a give-and-go rush with Lucas Elvenes.

”We’ve got to show a little bit of pride and I think we did that,” Poehling said. ”We ended up losing but I think it’s going to help us out in the long run.”

Sweden broke a tie for the Group B lead with its record 47th straight victory in round-robin play.

”I thought about it before the overtime there,” captain Erik Brannstrom said. ”It’s nice to see it go in – 47 straight, it’s fun to see.”

Filip Westerlund, Rickard Hugg, Emil Bemstrom and Brannstrom also scored for Sweden, and Samuel Ersson made 29 saves.

Keyser stopped 28 shots. He plays for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

The Americans played without star forward Jack Hughes for the second straight game. He’s has an undisclosed injury.

”We could have used him tonight for sure,” said top U.S. defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack’s older brother. ”That would have been his type of game. I don’t mean to get ahead of myself, but I think he probably could have dominated that game. I know no one’s more upset about it than him. He’s getting better every day. I’m hoping he’ll be back really soon.”

The teams will complete round-robin play Monday, with the Americans facing Finland, and the Swedes playing Kazakhstan.

In Group A in Vancouver, Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, Michael DiPietro made 23 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to improve to 3-0.

Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for defending champion Canada. Ondrej Machala scored for the Czech Republic.

Canada will complete round-robin play Monday against Russia, with the group title likely at stake.

In the early Group A game in Vancouver, Blackhawks prospect Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick and Switzerland beat Denmark 4-0 to wrap up a spot in the quarterfinals.

Simon Le Coultre also scored and Luca Hollenstein made 21 saves for Switzerland. Denmark has been outscored 22-0 in three games.

In Group B earlier in Victoria, Finland also secured a quarterfinal spot, beating Slovakia 5-1. Henri Jokiharju, Santeri Virtanen, Ville Heinola, Anton Lundell and Oskari Laaksonen scored for Finland. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves, allowing only Milos Roman’s goal.