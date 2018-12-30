The Buzzer: Vegas keeps their train back to the top rolling

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Brandon Pirri, Vegas Golden Knights

It’s not often we get to pick three stars from one game. But that’s all there was to glean from on a very light night on the NHL schedule.

Pirri is a name you won’t likely see here on most nights, but you might if he keeps this pace up.

Pirri had another goal on Sunday night in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes, bringing his total to five in six games since he was called up from the American Hockey League. Pirri also had an assist and now has seven points in those six games.

Pirri played just two games last season in the NHL but had three goals in those games. He just might stick around this time.

2. Paul Stastny, Vegas Golden Knights

Stastny missed a lot of action because of injury earlier in the year, but his return has come as advertised when the Golden Knights signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

Stastny had a goal and an assist to bring his totals to five goals and nine points in 12 games so far.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Sorry, Arizona. When you lose 5-1, you get shutout of the three stars.

Fleury, to his credit, deserves to be on here on after making 29 saves, including seven of eight on six Coyote power plays.

‘Flower’ is now 6-0-3 in his past nine decisions and is a big reason why Vegas is now tied for first place in the Pacific Divison on 50 points with the Calgary Flames.

Vegas is back.

Highlights of the night

Pirri’s goal:

B-way, upstairs and that's some extra insurance courtesy of Brandon Pirri. pic.twitter.com/5rZMww5g4C — NHL (@NHL) December 31, 2018

Some slick passing here:

Things just keep going the @GoldenKnights' way. They keep it rolling. pic.twitter.com/baKwiv33CQ — NHL (@NHL) December 31, 2018

We’d be remiss not to go back to the World Junior Hockey Championships for one of these.

Every seen this before?

Factoids

Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 6-0-3 in his last nine decisions. He has gone without a regulation loss in at least nine straight decisions for the first time since a 12-game run from Feb. 21 – March 25, 2012 (11-0-1). #NHLStats #VGKvsARI pic.twitter.com/12A2PXDqHh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2018

However, Ekman-Larsson sits third in @ArizonaCoyotes / Jets franchise history, trailing Fredrik Olausson (86-249—335) and Dave Babych (73-248—321) for most points by a defenseman. #NHLStats #VGKvsARI pic.twitter.com/mZPIFw0S0g — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2018

Scores

Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck