Switzerland earns two penalty shots on same sequence at WJC

Did you think that you had seen everything the sport of hockey has to offer?

Were you worried that you’d never be surprised again by the coolest game on earth?

Fear not, friends. The World Junior Hockey Championships was a new source for wackiness on Sunday night.

Yes, the game between Switzerland and Russia produced something that may not be seen again for a long, long time.

Two penalty shots. One play.

And if that wasn’t crazy enough, the lucky Swiss who benefitted from the madness went on to miss on both of those attempts.

Here’s why two were called:

I've never seen a guy get tripped twice on one breakaway – Swiss were awarded TWO penalty shots and did not score on either pic.twitter.com/xGVlEJCV1o — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 31, 2018

The play was so bizarre, that even the IIHF was unsure of what the ruling was.

One tweet suggested that the two fouls on one play means a penalty shot followed by a two-minute power play, in this case for the Swiss.

But that wasn’t the call on the ice and the IIHF then tweeted this:

Correction, two penalty shots (and no two-minute penalty) were awarded for the two fouls on a Swiss breakaway. But both Marco Lehmann and Philipp Kurashev missed on their penalty shots. So we're still 🇨🇭3-3🇷🇺 #WorldJuniors — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2018

The misses have proved to be a big difference in the game. The Game was tied 3-3 in the second when Switzerland was awarded the shots.

Now in the third, they trail Rusia 4-3.

Here’s the missed, by the way.

File this under things that probably won’t happen again in your lifetime.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck