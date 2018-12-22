More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Patrice Bergeron grabs four points in return to lineup

Dec 22, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
The Boston Bruins managed well without Patrice Bergeron in the lineup, but it’s always nice to get your best player back into the lineup.

The perennial Selke contender missed 16 games with a chest injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday. Boston had gone 9-6-1 in his absence, including a 5-2-0 clip in their past seven games. The Bruins are deep, so missing their top center was more on the side of an inconvenience than it was a devastating blow.

That said, having Bergeron back in the lineup was a welcomed addition that the Bruins took immediate advantage of against the recently woeful and injured Nashville Predators.

Bergeron had 26 points in 19 games before he was sidelined and appeared as if he had played only a couple of days ago, scoring twice, started a tic-tac-toe on the game-winner that Brad Marchand scored and then added his second apple on David Pastrnak‘s goal to make it 4-2.

His second goal was the 300th of his career.

A three-point game for Bergeron, who looked at the top of his game, as usual.

With Boston’s formidable top line back intact, they combined for 10 points in the game in the 5-2 win. Marchand and Pastrnak each had a goal and two assists of their own.

Reaves, Carrier play Santa, elf to spread Christmas cheer

Dec 22, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Ryan “Santa” Reaves and William “Elf” Carrier were out spreading Christmas cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Reaves, decked out in a Santa suit, and Carrier, who had his elf garb on, greeted kids in style as they rolled in on a carriage with two ponies dressed as reindeer leading the way.

“Santa is going to roll up to the rink and bring some kids that, maybe, don’t have the luxury of coming to a hockey game, bring them some toys, some VGK swag and tell them they’re coming to the game,” Reaves said in a video done by the Golden Knights.

Gotta believe it was hot in both of those suits, being the desert and all.

We’re not sure if Reaves will make it as a singer once his career is over.

Santa, however, he might have a shot at.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks host Kings on NBCSN

Dec 22, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with San Hose edging out the Kings 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 5 with Kevin Labanc‘s winner.

The visiting Kings are coming off a convincing 4-1 win against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and will look to build off their solid effort in that game. The Kings rank last in goals per game at 2.23, 28th on the power play at 13.9% and 29th on the penalty kill at 74.8%.

Interestingly enough, the Sharks lost 5-3 to the Jets their last time out on Thursday, ending a five-game winning streak. The Sharks have still enjoyed a solid December month, going 7-3-0 so far.

The Sharks sit second in the Pacific, four points behind the Calgary Flames. Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 22 goals this season, matching his total through 81 games last year. He’s on pace for 50 and is tied for the seventh most goals (306) since the start of the 2008-09 season.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Where: SAP Center
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Adrian KempeJeff CarterTyler Toffoli
Brendan LeipsicNate ThompsonIlya Kovalchuk
Austin WagnerMichael AmadioMatt Luff

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty
Jake MuzzinSean Walker
Daniel BrickleyOscar Fantenberg

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

SHARKS

Evander Kane – Joe Pavelski – Joonas Donskoi
Tomas HertlLogan CoutureTimo Meier
Marcus SorensenJoe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Lukas RadilBarclay GoodrowMelker Karlsson

Radim SimekBrent Burns
Brenden DillonErik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard VlasicJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

NHL on NBCSN: Kovalchuk expected back as Kings visit Sharks

Dec 22, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks meet with a mountain of points between them in the Pacific Division standings.

The Sharks are sitting pretty in second place in the division while the Kings are plumb last in the Western Conference.

Still, it’s the Kings who are coming off a big win — a 4-1 triumph against the mighty Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday — and will be looking to build on that against the Sharks.

Los Angeles is also expected to get a boost to their lineup with the return of Ilya Kovalchuk, who has missed the past 10 games with an ankle injury. Perhaps the time off for Kovalchuk has also served as a reset for the 35-year-old, who went 11 games without a point prior to getting injured.

For the Kings, Saturday’s game is a chance to find some consistency.

“Being OK is a term that our (former) coach Darryl Sutter used back in the day. ‘OK is not OK.,’” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said after the Winnipeg win. “What he meant by that was, you know, you can’t be satisfied with coming in and just playing OK and going through the motions. In order to get consistent as an individual, you need to want to play amazing every single night. You need to want to make a difference every single night.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Unlike the Kings, the Sharks are coming off a defeat to the Jets, who beat them 5-3 on Thursday on the back of Nikolaj Ehlers‘ hat trick.

It was San Jose’s first loss in five games, so think of it as more of a blip on the radar screen than anything else.

San Jose has been enjoying a more comfortable Erik Karlsson, who is finding his groove with his new team. Karlsson enters Saturday riding a seven-game point streak with eight assists during that span.

“He’s been great,” Sharks forward Evander Kane said. “You can tell he’s gotten a lot more comfortable out there. He’s making some of those plays that we’ve all seen him make. I think as a group we’re getting used to him as well. It’s a little bit of both, and it’s starting to click.”

The Sharks have benefitted from a revitalized power play as of later. In their first 18 games of the season, they were just 10-for-57 (17.5%) but have nearly doubled that over their past 18, going 16-for-50 (32%).

Randy Hahn (play-by-play) and Jim Fox (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from SAP Center San Jose. Paul Burmeister hosts studio coverage alongside analyst Mike Johnson.

The Buzzer: Hall the hero for Devils; Blackhawks win third straight

Dec 22, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Three stars

1. Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

Hall grabbed two goals and two assists in the game, leading the Devils to a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Hall’s two goals came in a span of 1:12 in the game, scoring on the power play and even strength. Kyle Palmieri assisted on both of them, including a beautiful 2-on-1 on goal after a ridiculous save by Sami Vatanen at the other end.

Hall, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has 11 goals and 37 points in 32 games now.

2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

A total of 36 saves, six on the power play and two shorthanded ensured the Capitals earned a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Holtby was fantastic in the game, and even though he pulled up lame late in the third period, he was still able to continue to see the final whistle.

Holtby’s save percentage jumped to .914 with the win. He’s got a 14-8-2 record on the year.

3. Collin Delia, Chicago Blackhawks

Delia won his first game of the season on the back of 35 saves against a potent Colorado Avalanche offense.

Delia was superb for the most part, stopping six power play shots to keep the Avs 0-for-5 in that department. A couple posts certainly helped out, but you those things happen.

Don’t look now, but the Blackhawks have won three in a row.

Highlights of the night

This save from Vatanen:

Alley-oop

Grubauer did his best for the Avs:

Factoids

Scores

Devils 5, Senators 2

Capitals 2, Sabres 1

Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1

