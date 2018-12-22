More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

NHL on NBCSN: Kovalchuk expected back as Kings visit Sharks

By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks meet with a mountain of points between them in the Pacific Division standings.

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks meet with a mountain of points between them in the Pacific Division standings.

The Sharks are sitting pretty in second place in the division while the Kings are plumb last in the Western Conference.

Still, it’s the Kings who are coming off a big win — a 4-1 triumph against the mighty Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday — and will be looking to build on that against the Sharks.

Los Angeles is also expected to get a boost to their lineup with the return of Ilya Kovalchuk, who has missed the past 10 games with an ankle injury. Perhaps the time off for Kovalchuk has also served as a reset for the 35-year-old, who went 11 games without a point prior to getting injured.

For the Kings, Saturday’s game is a chance to find some consistency.

“Being OK is a term that our (former) coach Darryl Sutter used back in the day. ‘OK is not OK.,’” Kings captain Drew Doughty said after the Winnipeg win. “What he meant by that was, you know, you can’t be satisfied with coming in and just playing OK and going through the motions. In order to get consistent as an individual, you need to want to play amazing every single night. You need to want to make a difference every single night.”

Unlike the Kings, the Sharks are coming off a defeat to the Jets, who beat them 5-3 on Thursday on the back of Nikolaj Ehlers‘ hat trick.

It was San Jose’s first loss in five games, so think of it as more of a blip on the radar screen than anything else.

San Jose has been enjoying a more comfortable Erik Karlsson, who is finding his groove with his new team. Karlsson enters Saturday riding a seven-game point streak with eight assists during that span.

“He’s been great,” Sharks forward Evander Kane said. “You can tell he’s gotten a lot more comfortable out there. He’s making some of those plays that we’ve all seen him make. I think as a group we’re getting used to him as well. It’s a little bit of both, and it’s starting to click.”

The Sharks have benefitted from a revitalized power play as of later. In their first 18 games of the season, they were just 10-for-57 (17.5%) but have nearly doubled that over their past 18, going 16-for-50 (32%).

Randy Hahn (play-by-play) and Jim Fox (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from SAP Center San Jose. Paul Burmeister hosts studio coverage alongside analyst Mike Johnson.

The Buzzer: Hall the hero for Devils; Blackhawks win third straight

By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Three stars

1. Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

Hall grabbed two goals and two assists in the game, leading the Devils to a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Hall’s two goals came in a span of 1:12 in the game, scoring on the power play and even strength. Kyle Palmieri assisted on both of them, including a beautiful 2-on-1 on goal after a ridiculous save by Sami Vatanen at the other end.

Hall, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has 11 goals and 37 points in 32 games now.

2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

A total of 36 saves, six on the power play and two shorthanded ensured the Capitals earned a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Holtby was fantastic in the game, and even though he pulled up lame late in the third period, he was still able to continue to see the final whistle.

Holtby’s save percentage jumped to .914 with the win. He’s got a 14-8-2 record on the year.

3. Collin Delia, Chicago Blackhawks

Delia won his first game of the season on the back of 35 saves against a potent Colorado Avalanche offense.

Delia was superb for the most part, stopping six power play shots to keep the Avs 0-for-5 in that department. A couple posts certainly helped out, but you those things happen.

Don’t look now, but the Blackhawks have won three in a row.

Highlights of the night

This save from Vatanen:

Alley-oop

Grubauer did his best for the Avs:

Factoids

Scores

Devils 5, Senators 2

Capitals 2, Sabres 1

Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1

Devils’ Vatanen with one of the saves of the year

By Scott BilleckDec 21, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
Do you remember when you were young and your coaches kept telling you never to give up on a play?

To keep playing until the whistle sounded?

Yeah, Sami Vatanen was listening.

There have been a lot of good saves in the NHL this year. Great ones, too. But most of them have come from goalies — the ones tasked with, and paid for, stopping the puck.

Vatanen’s job, as a defenseman, is to prevent shots. But every once and a while he, too, is called upon to keep the puck out of the net. And he did one hell of a job doing so on Friday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Just watch this sequence above. It’s incredible.

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 21: Sami Vatanen #45 of the New Jersey Devils blocks a shot by Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators during the second period at the Prudential Center on December 21, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Senators 5-2.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

There’s Vatanen flailing across the crease to try and keep the puck from entering the net. And he does it so perfectly.

The result, too, is spectacular, with the Devils going in on a 2-on-1 and Hall scoring.

The moral of the story here is never give up. You never know what might happen.

Wilson scores 10th as Capitals edge Sabres for second time in a week

By Scott BilleckDec 21, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
If the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next spring, it’s starting to look like it will be one hell of a series.

The two teams have seen each other twice in the past week, with both games decided by one goal — a 5-4 shootout decision last Sunday that went in favor of the Caps — and a 2-1 win on Friday night that, too, went the way of Washington.

In truth, either game could have gone either way. Buffalo, despite its recent struggles, deserved better in each of these meetings.

Hockey can be a cruel mistress at times.

Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring in the game after he scored shorthanded in the second on a partial breakaway. Check out the alley-oop pass by Nic Dowd on this one.

The Caps appeared to have a 2-0 lead later in the period.

Leading 1-0 in the second period, Evgeny Kuznetsov appeared to score but the play was waved off as a no-goal. The review confirmed same from the NHL’s Situation Room, but the video review seen by everyone else sure looked like the puck crossed the goal line.

You be the judge:

The official statement from the NHL was that the referee meant to blow his whistle after losing sight of it.

“The Referee may deem the play to be stopped slightly prior to the whistle actually being blown,” an email from the league read. “The fact that the puck may come loose or cross the goal line prior to the sound of the whistle has no bearing if the Referee has ruled that the play had been stopped prior to this happening.”

The play, then, was not reviewable and the call on the ice, which was no goal, stood.

That was good news for Buffalo, who ended up tying the game through Johan Larsson in the third.

It’s been a tough go as of late for the Sabres, who have lost two on the trot and seven of their past 10.

The game-winner came off the stick of Tom Wilson with seven minutes remaining in the third.

The goal was courtesy of a great forecheck from Kuznetsov, who caught Sabres goalie Carter Hutton out behind his net, stole the puck from him and passed to Wilson for the easy tap in.

For Wilson, it’s his 10th goal and 17th point in 15 games this season, showing that if he can stop the boneheaded hits and stay out of the penalty box, he can be the effective, productive player that warrants the kind of money the Caps gave him over the summer.

The Sabres have shown they can tangle with the league’s best, but they need to find that killer instinct they had earlier in the season.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals host Sabres on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyDec 21, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
This is the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Caps this season, following Washington's 4-3 shootout win six days ago in D.C. The season series will conclude on Feb. 23 in Buffalo.

This is the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Caps this season, following Washington’s 4-3 shootout win six days ago in D.C. The season series will conclude on Feb. 23 in Buffalo.

Buffalo is coming off a 5-2 loss at home to Florida – a game the Sabres led 2-1 after two periods. Buffalo had been 9-0-2 when leading after 40 minutes this season. In the 10 games since Buffalo’s team-record-tying 10-game win streak, they’ve gone 3-4-3.

The Sabres are getting the vast majority of their offensive production from their top line of Jeff Skinner, Jack Eichel, and Sam Reinhart. Skinner has already surpassed his goal total from last season (which was 24 in 82 games with Carolina), so given that he’s in a contract year, more and more attention is being paid to his future.

Though Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet on Wednesday, he’s still scored 29 goals in 33 games, and is on pace to crack the 70-goal barrier. No one has scored 70 goals since Alexander Mogilny (with the Sabres) and Teemu Selanne both scored 76 in 1992-93.

With one more goal, Ovechkin would join former longtime Capital Mike Gartner as the only players in history to score 30-plus goals in each of their first 14 NHL seasons (Gartner did so in his first 15).

What: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Sabres-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES
Jeff Skinner – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Conor ShearyVladimir SobotkaEvan Rodrigues
Zemgus GirgensonsCasey MittelstadtKyle Okposo
Remi ElieJohan LarssonTage Thompson

Rasmus DahlinZach Bogosian
Lawrence PilutRasmus Ristolainen
Marco ScandellaJake McCabe

Starting goalie: Carter Hutton

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Andre BurakovskyLars EllerBrett Connolly
Chandler StephensonNic DowdDevante Smith-Pelly

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Jonas SiegenthalerMadison Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

