NHL on NBCSN: Capitals, Sabres look to rebound following defeats

By Sean LeahyDec 21, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sabres and Capitals meet for the second time in less than a week with both teams coming off home defeats. Washington had their five-game winning streak snapped by a 2-1 Pittsburgh Penguins win on Wednesday night and look to head into the Christmas break on a winning note.

Both teams blew leads in their defeats this week with the Capitals watching a 1-0 lead get erased by two Penguins goals. The Sabres lead the Florida Panthers 2-1 after 40 minutes and fell 5-2. Buffalo had been 9-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

“It just seems like we lost momentum. It’s frustrating,” said Sabres captain Jack Eichel. “We’re at home. We’ve got to find a way to have a better third period than that. … Maybe our puck management wasn’t there. I don’t think the desperation was there; they were definitely desperate. They played hard in their own end, but I don’t think we outworked them.”

The loss was the continuation of some struggles for the Sabres, who are now 3-4-3 since reeling off 10 straight wins earlier this season.

While the Capitals have had more recent success than Friday’s opponent, they’re looking to get their lethal power play going again. They went 0-for-5 vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and are now 0-for-9 over the past two games after going 0-for-4 in last Saturday’s meeting against the Sabres.

“A couple too many failed entries,” said Capitals defenseman John Carlson. “We got some good chances, some good looks like we’re used to, but missing the net a little too much. We’re not putting it in the right spots if you’re not trying to score, and those become easy clears for them where they don’t really have to work for them. It was too many of those.”

Joe Beninati (play-by-play) and Craig Laughlin (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Paul Burmeister hosts NHL Live, which begins at 6 p.m. ET, alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

Carter Hart giving Flyers much-needed boost in goal

By Joey AlfieriDec 21, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
If you haven’t heard, things have been pretty messy in Philadelphia this season. They’re the only team in the NHL that has fired their GM and coach in 2018-19. It’s been bad…really, really bad. So when the Flyers decided to recall top prospect Carter Hart, many wondered whether or not the team was putting him in position to succeed. But so far, so good.

After the Flyers dropped all four games of their Western Canada road trip, they’ve found a way to win back-to-back games on home ice. Hart has been named the first start in each of those outings. In two games against the Red Wings and Predators, Hart has looked pretty good. He was particularly impressive in Thursday’s victory against Nashville, as he turned aside 31 of 32 shots.

Hart became just the third goalie in franchise history to win their first two starts (Antero Niittymaki and Ron Hextall also managed to do that). And he’s also the seventh-youngest netminder in league history to win his first two games. Impressive.

Late in the second period of Thursday’s game, the Flyers managed to kill off five-on-three man-advantage, and Hart was obviously a big part of that. After the game, Preds forward Ryan Johansen admitted that the rookie goalie left them frustrated.

“We had some good looks,” Johansen said, per NHL.com. “[Hart] made some good saves, made our 5-on-3 look bad. It was frustrating. We came in here at the intermission and we were all frustrated. I think we did a good job of settling down and understanding that we needed to just go out and play a good 20 minutes of hard hockey the way we can, and I thought we competed really hard. Good hockey game, good close game, we just couldn’t find a way.”

The 20-year-old admitted he was nervous before his NHL debut on Tuesday, but he was much calmer heading into his second appearance.

“I could feel it in warmups. I wasn’t as anxious,” Hart said, per Philly.com. “I had a good chat with my sports psychologist [Wednesday]. I was bit overwhelmed Tuesday and just had to bring things back to reality.

“I mean, playing against Nashville, there are obviously guys that are good players and players you’ve watched growing up. But they’re the same as you and me. They bleed when you cut them and all that. So that’s kind of the chat I had [with the psychologist] and I felt a lot more relaxed tonight.”

The question becomes: how long can he keep this up? Clearly, he’s going to lose at some point, but can he help his team get back into the playoff race? As of right now, they’re eight points behind the Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division (the Flyers have two games in hand).

Taking a look at their upcoming schedule, Philly will play a home game against Columbus on Saturday afternoon before they hit the road for a couple of weeks (they’ll visit the Rangers, Lightning, Panthers, Hurricanes and Predators).

That’ll be a huge test for Hart.

PHT Morning Skate: Barkov no longer underrated; Nylander needs some luck

By Joey AlfieriDec 21, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
• Do Pittsburgh Penguins players have real Christmas trees or fake ones? These are the hard-hitting questions we need answers to.

The Buzzer: Rust continues dominance; Ehlers clutch once again

By Scott BilleckDec 21, 2018, 1:19 AM EST
Three stars

1. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins

On the morning of Dec. 12, Rust had just one goal to his name this season, one he scored back on Oct. 25.

As of Dec. 20, he now has nine goals. Yes, in the span of nine days, Rust has scored eight goals, including a hat trick back on the 12th, and goals in four straight games now dating back to Dec. 15.

Rust’s two goals were all the Pens needed in a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. Rust is on quite the heater right now, with five goals and an assist in his current run and eight goals in his past six games.

2. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

Ehlers had scored earlier in the game, but it was his two third-period goals — a go-ahead goal to make it 4-3 and then the automatic empty-net goal to put the Jets up 5-3 — that cemented his second hat trick of the season.

Ehlers has been solid this season with 16 goals, including two hat tricks and six markers in his past five games.

He’s also been clutch. His goal last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning tied the game 4-4 and forced overtime. His goals on Thursday were self-explanatory in their importance. He’s got three game-winners now this season.

3. Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

Sure, John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a pair of goals — Matthews also had two assists for a four-point night — but someone has to be setting those up, right?

Well, in the case of those two, maybe not. Still, four assists in a game are nothing to scoff at and the above two get enough time in the spotlight.

The four apples matched a career-high for Rielly, who is well on his way to setting new career highs in assists and points. He has 11 goals (already a new career high) and 29 assists for 40 points this season.

He’s also on a three-game point streak.

Other notable performances:

  • Carter Hart won his second game in as many starts and is now 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. Pretty, pretty good.
  • Claude Giroux put up a career-high 10 shots on goal and one of them, a second-period strike, stood up as the game winner.
  • Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots in a 4-1 Red Wings win against the Hurricanes
  • Cam Atkinson scored a ridiculous penalty shot (watch it below) to help the Blue Jackets past the Devils. It was his 20th goal of the season.
  • David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in Boston’s 3-1 win against the Ducks.
  • Patrick Kane (two goals, one assist) and Alex DeBrincat (one goal, two assists) help the Blackhawks to their third win in their past five games.
  • Nate Schmidt had a goal and two assists to help Golden Knights down the Islanders 4-2
  • Jets captain Blake Wheeler had three assists and now has 42, tying Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen for the NHL lead.

Highlights of the night

This doesn’t need an introduction:

Oh my goodness is right.

The old strip and score:

Defying geometry:

Factoids

Scores

Bruins 3, Ducks 1

Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 1

Flyers 2, Predators 1

Penguins 2, Wild 1

Blue Jackets 2, Devils 1

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 1

Blackhawks 5, Stars 2

Lightning 5, Flames 4 (SO)

Canadiens 2, Coyotes 1

Canucks 5, Blues 1

Golden Knights 4, Islanders 2

Jets 5, Sharks 3

Blackhawks’ Murphy suffers gruesome injury after elbow to face

By Scott BilleckDec 20, 2018, 11:17 PM EST
If you’re prone to fainting at the sign of blood, this one’s not for you.

Just a fair warning.

OK?

OK.

Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks got drilled in the head with an elbow from Dallas Stars forward Tyler Pitlick, who seemed to try to gain positioning on a 2-on-1 attempt by the Stars. Murphy, trying to take away the option for Stars defenseman Miko Heiskanen, who ended up taking the shot, got his head popped back from the elbow before collapsing to the ice.

Here’s the hit,  and the bloody aftermath. It’s ugly.

Hard to say if the elbow itself was malicious, but at game speed, it looked brutal regardless. There was no penalty called on the play.

The Blackhawks won their second straight game 5-2.

