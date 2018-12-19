More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Pacioretty’s nightmare first Vegas season continues with IR stint

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s probably a good thing that Max Pacioretty got his contract extension sorted out before 2018-19 even started, because so little has gone right during his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty struggled through what must have been a wildly frustrating start, only managing an assist in his first eight games, and just a goal and an assist through his first 14.

Injuries really started to rear their ugly head for Pacioretty lately, just as he was starting to develop some intriguing chemistry with Alex Tuch – and just as Paul Stastny was set to return from his own frustrating start with Vegas. First, there was all sorts of confusion regarding whether or not Pacioretty was a healthy scratch or dealing with a minor lower-body injury, which brought out his agent’s sardonic side.

Pacioretty returned on Dec. 16 to grab an assist, but then suffered a different injury during Vegas’ 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 17. It looked innocuous enough, but what seems like a knee injury will land Pacioretty on the IR, which means he’ll be sidelined until Dec. 27 at the earliest. About the only bright side is that the Golden Knights can call up a fairly accomplished forward in Brandon Pirri, who (gasp) had to cancel a date night to suit up for Vegas. (Was Pirri planning board games? A viewing of “Game Night?”)

Again, this is a bummer, as Pacioretty scored 17 points in his last 20 games after only managing two in his first 10. Vegas was getting the player they traded for, and the one they’re giving a raise to starting in 2019-20.

Hopefully these struggles end up looking like mere speed bumps in hindsight.

Vegas should be credited for showing some restraint in Pacioretty’s deal, as his substantial $7M cap hit starts in 2019-20, but only extends through 2022-23. Many were worried that a team would sign “Patches” to an even riskier deal. That said, he’s already 30, and has dealt with some serious injuries, so the already-legitimate threat of the “aging curve” looms even larger than usual here.

On the bright side, the Golden Knights have been trending upward in general, going 10-3-1 in their last 14 games, to the point that they’re holding a wild-card spot as of this writing. A rejuvenated Pacioretty helped with that cause, but if Vegas can hold down the fort and the winger can heal up, the Golden Knights could once again be a dangerous foe in big games.

None of that changes the feeling that it’s been a very unlucky first season for Pacioretty in Vegas, however.

The Golden Knights’ medical staff might give a more extensive update on Pacioretty later today, so we’ll get an idea of the damage soon enough.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Erik Karlsson is back to being Erik Karlsson

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
1 Comment

When it comes to special players like Erik Karlsson, really good doesn’t always feel like enough, and patience isn’t always easy to come by. It’s not always easy to accept that a player needs time to adjust to a new team, as he is with the San Jose Sharks.

And talk about regression and bounces eventually going his way? Boring.

Well, whether such talk is boring or illuminating (or both?), it sure seems like … *cough* the bounces are starting to go Karlsson’s way.

The Sharks are now on a five-game winning streak, and have also won seven of their last eight.

Karlsson’s heating up, too, as he extended a six-game point streak with an assist in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. He’s now at seven assists over those six contests, pushing his season totals to a more potent (though not yet truly “Karlsson-esque”) 23 points in 35 games.

Those 23 points in 35 games represent a .66-point-per-game pace, short of his career average with the Senators (.83), which went as high as a point per contest. But a lot of that can be chalked up to some growing pains, and some bad luck.

Karlsson himself agrees that he’s starting to settle in, as Paul Gackle of the Mercury News reports.

“I’m feeling better and better,” Karlsson said. “We’re playing good hockey, at times. We’re progressing as a team. That’s the most important part. Whether I feel like I’ve played my best hockey yet, I don’t think so. I have a lot more to give.”

Some of the reactions to playing with Karlsson echo the Boston Bruins being at-first bewildered when Jaromir Jagr would send unthinkable passes their way, and surely how Sharks players felt when Joe Thornton first arrived, so it’s funny to read Thornton himself describe San Jose players needing some time to realize that “whoa, he can make that play.”

(Feel free to picture that “whoa” in Keanu Reeves’ voice. I know I did.)

But maybe some of this big jump comes from Karlsson feeling confident enough to call his shot. Perhaps Karlsson needed some time to adjust from being “the guy” in Ottawa to “the new guy” in San Jose.

In fact, he’s piling up a pretty astounding number of shots lately.

Looking at his full season, Karlsson has 122 shots on goal over these 35 games, an average of 3.49. Compare that to 2017-18, when he finished with just 196 SOG in 71 games, or “just” 2.76 per night. Looking at Hockey Reference’s listings, he’s only averaged more than 3.49 SOG per game during two of his 10 seasons.

Those pucks have been piling up even more lately. Karlsson has 48 SOG in nine November games, including a nine-SOG night (in a win against Chicago on Sunday), six in Tuesday’s contest, and eight against Dallas on Dec. 7.

For some perspective: Nathan MacKinnon has 151 SOG in 34 games, good for 4.441 per game, while SOG leader Jack Eichel has 152 in 34 (4.34 per game), while Karlsson’s 48 SOG in nine games presents a 5.33 average. Wow.

All of that shooting hasn’t resulted in goals, but can lead to great things, including rebounds, faceoffs in the attacking zone, and generally rubber going the right way.

Personally, it feels a bit reminiscent of Brent Burns eventually seeing his career soar to new heights in San Jose, and under Peter DeBoer. Has DeBoer found some innovative ways to work Karlsson into the mix, ideally without taking away from Burns? It’s something to watch as the season goes along, or beyond, if the Sharks end up extending Karlsson.

(Conversely, will the Sharks end up being too reliant on point shots? Either way, it’s a pretty sweet “problem” to have.)

One other thing to watch: Will Karlsson continue to get so many of his attempts on net? Marcus White for NBC Sports California provided a deep breakdown of Karlsson’s hot streak heading into Tuesday’s game, noting that defenders haven’t had much success blocking Karlsson’s attempts as of late.

This post’s headline reflects the feeling many had for a while this season: that Karlsson wasn’t himself. That hasn’t always been fair – his underlying numbers were outstanding, and remain that way – but it’s nonetheless refreshing to see Karlsson racking up points again.

The ascent of other Pacific Division teams (the Flames, Ducks, and Oilers are all hot, too) might obscure some of the rise of Karlsson and the Sharks, but the bottom line is that this team is starting to look as scary as many of us expected heading into 2018-19.

It won’t be such a welcome sight for opponents.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sabres waive Berglund to terminate contract, cap hit

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
8 Comments

The Buffalo Sabres placed Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate his contract on Wednesday, something the team will provide “no further information” on at the moment.

This is the latest twist in a startling story. As the AP’s Stephen Whyno and others note, Sabres coach Phil Housley first explained Berglund’s absence as being related to an “illness,” seemingly covering for him. From there, Berglund was suspended for failing to report to the Sabres, and now Buffalo appears headed to terminate the remainder of his contract outright.

That part could be a pretty big deal for the Sabres, as they could free up quite a bit of money for a player who was struggling (just two goals and four points in 23 games) and possibly unhappy.

According to Cap Friendly, terminating Berglund’s contract would clear $2,235,484 off of Buffalo’s cap for the remainder of 2018-19, and save them $3.85M per season through 2021-22. Berglund could be out more than $12M overall.

The details are a bit hazy from the perspective of Berglund, a 30-year-old forward who spent most of his career (694 regular-season games, 60 postseason contests over 10 seasons) with the St. Louis Blues.

During a recent edition of Sportnet’s Headlines, Elliotte Friedman provided a report that “this has not been an easy marriage” for Berglund and the Sabres. The most painful detail is that Berglund was included in the Ryan O’Reilly trade right around the time Berglund’s contract shifted from a stricter clause to a more limited no-trade clause, and he may not have gotten his list of preferred teams in on time.

What’s next for Berglund is unclear, while the Sabres seemingly get to turn the page, and maybe put that money toward signing red-hot trade acquisition Jeff Skinner to an extension?

PHT will monitor this situation for more details, particularly if any additional information surfaces regarding Berglund’s situation, and maybe his future in hockey.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Capitals home favorites on NHL odds hosting rival Penguins

OddsSharkDec 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues as the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday Night Hockey with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will cool off at some point, but on paper they have some strong betting trends and are more rested than the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals are a -140 favorite on the Wednesday night NHL odds against the +120 underdog Penguins with a 6.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Capitals are coming off a three-day break – compared to the Penguins’ one day between games – and are on a five-game win streak. Washington is also 8-2 in its last 10 home games as a favorite of -130 to -150 on the moneyline and 7-1 in its last eight home games against Metropolitan Division opponents. The Penguins are 1-5 in their last six road games against Metropolitan foes.

The Penguins are 15-12-6 this season, which includes a 2-8 record in their last 10 away games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. Pittsburgh, it goes almost without saying, has one of the NHL’s top offenses led by centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and is averaging 3.4 goals per game, seventh-most in the 31-team NHL.

Pittsburgh’s offensive capabilities are comparable to the Capitals’, but they are allowing 32.9 shots per game with a team save percentage that is below the league average, which seems like a tough combination to take into a matchup with the Capitals. The Penguins do have No. 1 goalie Matt Murray back in the lineup, but their only win in his last six starts was against the lowly Los Angeles Kings.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The Capitals are 20-9-3, including a 12-2 record in their last 14 games and 10-4-2 record in home games this season at Capital One Arena. Washington is second in the NHL with 3.7 goals per game and has been trading chances freely with opponents, as their last 10 games have had an average total of 7.3 goals. Ovechkin is on a 14-game point streak and has scored in both of Washington’s games this season against Pittsburgh.

The Capitals also boast the NHL’s fifth-rated power play (26.3 percent, with the Penguins ranking 11th at 22.8).

While keeping focused as Christmas nears is often a challenge for NHL teams, the Capitals are 9-1 in their last 10 home games in December. Washington is, however, 27th in the NHL in penalty killing (75.6 percent) and goalie Braden Holtby has a 3.38 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in five games in December. Those numbers jibe with the strong OVER trends of both teams.

For instance, the total has gone OVER at online sports betting sites in six of Pittsburgh’s last eight regular-season away games when it was the underdog. The total has gone OVER in 12 of Washington’s last 18 regular-season games at home as a -130 to -150 moneyline favorite. The total has also gone OVER in eight of the Capitals’ last 10 home games in December.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

How has Galchenyuk fit in with Coyotes?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
3 Comments

Earlier this season we took a look at the way Max Domi was producing for the Montreal Canadiens, so it’s only natural that we take a deeper look at the player he was traded for — Alex Galchenyuk.

If we’re evaluating the trade right now, it’s clear that the Canadiens were the big winner. After all, Domi is up to 33 points in 34 games, while Galchenyuk has 11 points in 23 games. Thankfully for the ‘Yotes, there’s still time for 24-year-old to get back on track this season and beyond.

Adapting to new surroundings isn’t always easy. It’s even more difficult when it’s the first time a player has been traded. That’s the exact situation Galchenyuk was in this summer. He had spent the previous six seasons in Montreal before being moved to Arizona in mid-June. Also, he’s going from hockey-mad Montreal, where you can never get a moment away from the spotlight, to Arizona, where you can fly under the radar with a little more ease. That’s gotta be a shock in itself.

Missing the first four games of the regular season didn’t help make the transition any easier. Instead of being able to develop chemistry with new teammates, Galchenyuk was forced to sit and wait, which put him behind the eight-ball right away.

Whether it was Michel Therrien or Claude Julien, the Canadiens never really trusted Galchenyuk to play center. His ability to produce offense was never a concern, but his ability to read and react on the defensive side of the puck always was. When the Coyotes were able to land him in the summer, GM John Chayka made it clear that they believed he could play down the middle.

Galchenyuk got a few weeks to prove himself at center, but in the end the ‘Yotes decided that he was better suited for the wing, again. Have they completely closed the door on him at that position? Probably not. But if two organizations and three coaches don’t believe he’s capable of doing the heavy-lifting down the middle, he’s probably never going to be able to do it at a high level. But that’s okay. He can still be an effective winger in the NHL.

So let’s take a look at some of the numbers he’s put up thus far.

When Galchenyuk recovered from his lower-body injury, he managed to put up eight points in his first nine games. That’s solid enough. Unfortunately, his production has tailed off now, as he’s put up three assists in 14 games. During that stretch, he also missed three more contests because of a lower-body ailment.

His on-ice advanced numbers are just as underwhelming as his offensive totals. He has a CF% of 46.14, a FF % of 44.42 and his team controls 43.55 percent of the shots on goal when he’s on the ice. His team scores 37.5 percent of the goals scored when he’s on the ice and his high-danger CF% is at 35.9. All of the numbers mentioned here at career-lows. (Stats via Natural Stat Trick). Those advanced metrics are all below the Coyotes’ averages.

The numbers aren’t great, but it’s still really tough to be doom-and-gloom about Galchenyuk’s potential in the desert. He’s missed two separate stints because of injury, which you simply can’t ignore. He might not be providing Arizona with the immediate results Domi has given Montreal, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get himself on track before the end of the season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.