Welcome to Anaheim: Sprong scores on first shot with Ducks

After being unable to consistently crack the lineup or get an extended look as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Daniel Sprong wasted no time in making an immediate impact with his new team.

Sprong scored on his first shot as a member of the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, giving them a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks when he rocketed a bad angle shot just underneath the crossbar.

His goal came just 30 seconds after Brandon Montour opened the scoring for Anaheim.

You can see both goals in the video above.

Sprong is an intriguing gamble for the Ducks because he has a ton of raw offensive ability (and they need more players with that) but has never been able to really show it at the NHL level.

Some would argue it was due to never really getting much of a change, which might be true.

But it is also true that he never really did much with the chances that he did get. Entering play on Wednesday he had scored just four goals in 42 career games and none in 16 games this season. He had also been held without a point in 34 games.

He is still only 22 years old so maybe a fresh start will help.

If nothing else, he at least got off to a great start on Wednesday.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.