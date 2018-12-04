More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Seattle lands expansion franchise as NHL adds 32nd team

By Sean LeahyDec 4, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
2 Comments

The National Hockey League’s 32nd franchise will be in Seattle after the league’s Board of Governors voted on Tuesday to approve the expansion application submitted by Seattle Hockey Partners, fronted by billionaire David Bonderman, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and CEO Tod Leiweke.

The voted needed 75 percent approval — 24 votes — to pass. It passed unanimously according to Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Today is an exciting and historic day for our League as we expand to one of North America’s most innovative, beautiful and fastest-growing cities,” Bettman. “We are delighted to add David Bonderman, Tod Leiweke and the entire NHL Seattle group to the National Hockey League family. And we are thrilled that Seattle, a city with a proud hockey history that includes being the home for the first American team ever to win the Stanley Cup, is finally joining the NHL.”

It was Dec. 2017 when the NHL invited the Seattle group to apply for an expansion franchise, a very costly one. The 32nd team will pay $650M, which is an increase from the $500M that the Vegas Golden Knights needed to fork over.

A ticket drive was held in March and “shell-shocked” the ownership group when their goal of 10,000 season tickets sold was surpassed in the opening 12 minutes. By the end of the first hour over 25,000 had been purchased.

Where and when will they play?

On Wednesday, a $700M renovation of Key Arena will begin, per Leiweke. They are targeting a spring 2021 completion date. With the potential for another NHL lockout, the Seattle team will drop the puck for the 2021-22 season. The ownership group is also planning to build a practice facility which will feature three ice sheets.

Aligning the divisions

When Seattle does enter the league, they will play out of the Pacific Division and the Arizona Coyotes will move to the Central Division (here come the “Coyotes to Houston” rumors) so all four divisions will feature eight teams. The two conferences will also be balanced with 16 teams. Bettman said that the Coyotes have drawn better against Central Division teams than Pacific Division teams, which played a part in the realignment.

What does this means for Vegas?

Seattle’s addition will mean two things for the Golden Knights. First, they won’t get a cut of the $650M expansion fee, which will mean approximately $21M will go to the other 30 NHL clubs once the 32nd team enters the league. Vegas also will not have to take part in the June 2021 expansion draft.

The Seattle expansion draft will feature the same rules that the Golden Knights had to work with, an assurance the league gave them early in this process.

Who’s running the show?

Former NHL head coach Dave Tippett was hired as senior advisor in June and has no interest in getting back behind the bench. He told Sports Illustrated last week that he won’t start looking at potential general managers until “late spring.”

What’s in a name?

The Seattle Times held a contest allowing readers to vote on a potential name for the expansion franchise. Over 146,000 votes were cast and Sockeyes beat out Totems. There are plenty of possibilities and SHP vice-chairman David Wright told SI that “certainly in the spring” a name could be determined. The Metropolitans played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1915 to 1924 and won the Stanley Cup in 1917.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL on NBCSN: Maple Leafs visit Sabres as they await Nylander’s return

By Sean LeahyDec 4, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
2 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

William Nylander is signed, but won’t be in the lineup as the Maple Leafs visit the Sabres Tuesday night. It’s unclear if he’ll play Thursday when Toronto is back home against Detroit, but he now has a six-year contract so his availability is pretty clear for the long-term.

He won’t be going anywhere despite some thought that because his extension looks pretty tradeable after next season. According to Nylander, general manager Kyle Dubas has assured him he won’t be moved under his watch.

“Kyle has told me multiple times that as long as he is here, he is not going to trade me and from what I saw that [Mike] Babcock said that I was going to be here a long time, I’m not really too worried about that,” he said while meeting the media on Monday.

Nylander will be paid $21M of the $45M owed to him by the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. His cap hit will remain $6,962,366M, but he’ll only be paid $6M in salary a season in each of the final four years. He also wasn’t eligible for a no-trade clause until the last year of the contract, which is 2023-24 and is a 10-team no-trade list.

[WATCH LIVE – 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

“[Nylander’s] contributions that you’ve seen year in and year out, the effect that Mike Babcock, Jim Hiller and D.J. Smith have on him, he continues to grow as a player, not just as a producer of points which we know he can do but continues to get better and better,” Dubas said. “I have faith knowing him and his intelligence level, his dedication to his craft that he’s going to continue to improve. That’s not the type of person that we want to see walk out of here.”

As the Leafs welcome back Nylander, they face the Sabres in a battle between the two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division.

After a 2-1 defeat to the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators Monday night, the Sabres have now lost three straight games all by one goal. But Buffalo has had a lengthy streak of playing well against solid competition. During their 10-game winning streak, they defeated Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and San Jose.

The Maple Leafs will have to find a way to slow down red-hot Jeff Skinner, who has six goals in his last seven games. The pending UFA leads the Sabres in goals with 20 and his tied for second overall in the NHL with Brayden Point. He had just 24 goals all last season with Carolina and played in all 82 games.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Fletcher hiring reaction; crowded Calder field

By Sean LeahyDec 4, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Edmonton Oil Kings are going all out for their upcoming Teddy Bear Toss Night.

• Dave Hakstol is safe. For now. “I’m just coming in. I’m a big believer in trying to get to know a situation before you make a reaction. I’d like to think we can solve a lot of the issues that have plagued this team this year and find a way to get better. I certainly have no intention of making a coaching change tomorrow, if that’s your question. I’m gonna meet with Dave, we’re going to try to work together and push. Our goal is to make the playoffs this year. It’s that simple and we have work to do and it will be a challenge. There’s no reason why we can’t get better and we can’t push to make the playoffs and find a way to get in.” [Courier Post]

• “This move, by all means, is not the ‘sexy’ pick. The Flyers did not go out and find another Kyle Dubas. They found someone with a lot of experience at the position and someone who’s built very competent and capable hockey teams. Fletcher’s Wild teams may never have made it past round two of the playoffs, but they were consistently in or fighting for the playoffs.” [Broad Street Hockey]

• Voting for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose is open. [NHL.com]

• A look at how William Nylander will affect the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• Why the Brayden Point extension talks with the Tampa Bay Lightning should begin with what Nylander got from the Maple Leafs. [Raw Charge]

Elias Pettersson, Brady Tkachuk, Rasmus Dahling — it’s a pretty great Calder Trophy field. [TSN]

• Why Paul Stastny should be cemented on the second line when he returns to the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A three-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada’s women’s national team on the ice, Jennifer Botterill has taken her off-ice talents as a broadcaster to the MSG Network. [Winnipeg Sun]

• Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is still working his way back from a concussion. [Bruins Daily]

• Here’s the 3D Christmas jersey that the ECHL’s Allen Americans will wear on Dec. 22. The Reading Royals donned 3D looks for a game last month:

• Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck gives an update on his recovery from a nasty leg injury. [Panthers]

• What the Panthers can learn from the Lightning. [The Rat Trick]

• The fourth line has been delivering for the Washington Capitals. [NBC Washington]

• Good read on Jared Doyon, Quinnipiac University hockey PA announcer who deals with Tourette’s syndrome. [Quinnipiac]

• Finally, Patrick Gaul didn’t allow losing his stick to prevent him from scoring an overtime winner for the South Carolina Stingrays:

NHL set to vote on Seattle expansion for 2021-22 season

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 8:17 AM EST
3 Comments

By STEPHEN WHYNO (AP Hockey Writer)

SEA ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve expansion to Seattle, with the league’s 32nd team beginning play in the 2021-22 season.

A three-quarters vote of the current 31 owners is needed to confirm Seattle as the league’s newest franchise. The nine-member executive committee that heard Seattle’s presentation in October voted unanimously to move the matter to the full board, which is meeting in Georgia. The vote is expected on Tuesday.

Seattle Hockey Partners will pay NHL owners $650 million to join. The group led by majority owner David Bonderman, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and president and CEO Tod Leiweke had been hoping for play to begin in 2020, but uncertainty over completing arena renovations in time means Seattle will have to wait another year for the return of a major winter sports team.

A team in Seattle balances the Eastern and Western Conferences at 16 teams apiece, but also requires realignment to even out the Central and Pacific Divisions. Many expect the Arizona Coyotes to be moved to the Central Division in 2021 when Seattle enters the league.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

The Buzzer: Kucherov, Point dazzle again

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckDec 3, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games in style with a four-point night as the Lightning crushed the New Jersey Devils 5-1.

Kucherov scored the game’s opening goal and then assisted on three of the team’s next four goals. No. 86 has five goals and 24 points during his 10-game heater.

2. Kevin Fiala, Nashville Predators

Goals had been few and far between for Fiala up until last week. Since Nov. 27 — four games now — Fiala has three goals in that span and now five on the season.

Fiala’s second-period marker proved to be the game winner as Pekka Rinne did the rest, stopping 21 shots to put Nashville alone atop the Western Conference standings.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov being an assist machine as of late has certainly benefitted those around him, including Point, who was the beneficiary of another Kucherov pass on the power play to give Point his 20th goal of the season — one back of Patrik Laine.

Kucherov has assisted on 11 of Points 20 goals, but Point isn’t too bad at dishing out the apples himself. His two assists in the game were his 16th and 17th of the season to put him third on the team in that category.

Highlights of the night

Totally meant to do that:

Kind of not fair:

Ditto with this one:

Factoids

Scores

Lightning 5, Devils 1

Predators 2, Sabres 1

Stars 4, Oilers 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck