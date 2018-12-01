More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith takes out frustrations, gets ejected

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
Duncan Keith had a very short, but very eventful, Saturday night for the Chicago Blackhawks.

He was ejected and assessed 27 penalty minutes in the first period of their game in Nashville after taking out a lot of frustration on the Predators and anyone else that happened to get in his way.

Maybe it was the fact his team was already trailing by three goals in the first 10 minutes, or because he had just been hit from behind and driven in to the boards by Miikka Salomaki.

Most likely it was a combination of the two, but it all resulted in this mini-brawl that also featured an undercard of Alex DeBrincat vs. Matt Irwin.

The result of that exchange was Keith being assessed a two-minute minor for roughing, five minutes for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct, and a game misconduct.

He only played four minutes before he was ejected.

DeBrincat and Irwin were both given five-minute majors for fighting, while Salomaki was not penalized for the initial hit that angered Keith.

All of that put together gave Nashville a seven-minute power play. Chicago did get a shorthanded goal from Brandon Saad to cut the deficit to two, but Craig Smith responded with a power play goal to help Nashville regain its three-goal lead before the end of the period.

Entering play on Saturday the Blackhawks were just 3-6-2 since firing coach Joel Quenneville. The previous two games — losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets — were especially ugly. This one did not get off to a much better start.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nylander, Maple Leafs agree to six-year, $41.4M extension

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
With minutes to go before the 5 p.m. ET signing deadline, the William Nylander contract drama came to an end.

Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a six-year pact worth $41.4M. According to the team, because he’s signing two months into the season his salary cap hit for 2018-19 will be $10.2M. Here’s a full breakdown:

Come July 2, 2019, Nylander becomes a pretty attractive trade piece to other teams who want to take advantage of a potentially cap-strapped Maple Leafs team.

The deal also includes a 10-team no-trade cause in the final year, per McKenzie. He was ineligible for one in the first five years of the contract.

Had Nylander not signed by Saturday’s deadline he would have been ineligible play in the NHL for the rest of the season and the Maple Leafs would have retained the restricted free agent’s rights.

“We think Willie is going to be here and we think Willie is going to be here for a long time,” said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock this week. “We think he is going to be a career Leaf. That’s what we think. That’s what we believe.”

In 185 games with the Maple Leafs, Nylander has scored 48 goals and recorded 135 points. He’ll be a nice addition to the NHL’s fourth-highest scoring team (93 goals) as they continue to eye a Stanley Cup run this spring.

Reports had the negotiations falling somewhere between a bridge deal for about three years and a longer-term extension of six, which they settled on. Nylander had been skating with European teams while both sides tried working on a deal.

That’s now one contract down and a few more big ones to go for general manager Kyle Dubas. Next summer Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Kasperi Kapanen are the team’s big name RFAs who need new deals, and Jake Gardiner will be unrestricted. It will be interesting to see if any of them are tough negotiations like Nylander was and how that affects the team’s summer plans.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Erik Karlsson shown plenty of love in emotional return to Ottawa

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Erik Karlsson can now finally turn the page on his move to the San Jose Sharks.

On Saturday afternoon, Karlsson returned to Canadian Tire Centre for the first time since the September trade that sent him to San Jose. After getting the solo lap treatment during warmups, the former Ottawa Senators captain was honored with a video tribute and a long ovation following the game’s first television timeout.

“I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t know this was coming up and that I haven’t been thinking about it,” Karlsson said on Friday after the team’s practice in Ottawa. “But at the same time, I’ve been trying to stay focused on the tasks that we’ve had at hand and the games that we’ve played before this game.”

(Fun note: Karlsson’s return comes on the five-year anniversary of Daniel Alfredsson’s return to Ottawa.)

Admitting he was feeling a bit anxious upon returning to the city where he grew up as an NHL player, Karlsson, who spent nine years and 627 games with the team, said he was unsure how he would be received by Senators fans. It was pretty clear that considering how things are going in that city between the fans and the team’s ownership, there was no doubt he was going to be showered with love.

“I’ve had nothing but great memories there and I’m again looking forward to creating more,” Karlsson said Friday. “[Saturday] afternoon is going to be another one of those great memories.”

MORE: As Karlsson returns to Ottawa, don’t believe the anti-hype

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Backstrom nets hat trick; Wilson, Johnson get ejected

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckNov 30, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
Three stars

1. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson’s tomfoolery shouldn’t detract from the night Nicklas Backstrom had on Friday. Backstrom recorded a hat trick, including scoring the game-winner and assisting on a fourth Capitals goal for a four-point night. The hat trick goal was placed into an empty net and the first goal of the game was him, as well. The secondary assist he picked up led to Andre Burakovsky‘s third-period marker that put the Caps up 3-1.

A man known for his elite passing abilities, the three-goal night was just Backstrom’s second of his career.

2. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

For roughly 54 minutes of the game, Curtis McElhinney was penciled into this spot. Just a day after the Carolina Hurricanes placed both faith in him and pressure on him following the waiving of Scott Darlin, McElhinney looked destined for his first shutout of the season.

It was not to be, of course. The Ducks scored to force overtime and then Ryan Getzlaf slotted home the winner in the extra frame. And lost in the shuffle, perhaps, was the performance of Gibson, who made 33 saves in the win.

The Ducks don’t score a lot of goals, so Gibson needs to keep as many pucks out of the back of the net to make up for the lack of run support. He did that on Friday, giving Anaheim a chance to win, which they obliged.

3. Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Backlund put his stamp on the game early, scoring 36 seconds into the first period. He’d then give the Flames a 3-1 lead to seal it with 32 seconds remaining in the game and assisted on the 4-1 goal with eight seconds remaining.

A three-point night for Backlund, then, who is now riding a three-game point streak. Calgary sits atop the Pacific Division with 32 points. They’re 6-3-1 in their past 10 games.

Ejection(s) of the night

Highlights of the night

Tremendous:

Gritty, still king:

Holtby:

Head fake:

One-hander in OT:

Factoids

Scores

Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Capitals 6, Devils 3

Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

Flames 4, Kings 1

Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Erik Johnson tossed after apparent elbow to the head

By Scott BilleckNov 30, 2018, 11:08 PM EST
A night with just fives games on the docket has produced two ejections on questionable hits.

The first — a Tom Wilson special — has already been well documented.

The second came during one of the night’s late games between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues.

Alex Steen leveled Nathan MacKinnon at the Avs blue line, grabbed the puck and took it in for a scoring chance. After he got the shot off, Erik Johnson came over and appeared to drive his elbow into Steen’s face.

Let’s roll the tape:

Steen’s hit was a clean, solid shot that separated MacKinnon from the puck.

Johnson’s certainly looked the exact opposite. He was penalized for elbowing on the play plus the game misconduct.

Steen, meanwhile, was forced out the game. The Blues announced he would miss the rest of the game with an upper-body injury,

The ensuing scrum spilled over after Johnson was heading to the box. Alex Pietrangelo came and got in Johnson’s face, prompting Gabriel Landeskog to shove Pietrangelo, which didn’t sit well for Joel Edmundson, who tried to get at Landeskog.

Johnson was handed a two-game suspension last December for shoving Vladislav Namestnikov into the boards after giving him a vicious two-handed slash.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety was going to be busy on Saturday due to the Wilson situation. Now, they’ve got more work to do.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.