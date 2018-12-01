Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith takes out frustrations, gets ejected

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Duncan Keith had a very short, but very eventful, Saturday night for the Chicago Blackhawks.

He was ejected and assessed 27 penalty minutes in the first period of their game in Nashville after taking out a lot of frustration on the Predators and anyone else that happened to get in his way.

Maybe it was the fact his team was already trailing by three goals in the first 10 minutes, or because he had just been hit from behind and driven in to the boards by Miikka Salomaki.

Most likely it was a combination of the two, but it all resulted in this mini-brawl that also featured an undercard of Alex DeBrincat vs. Matt Irwin.

The result of that exchange was Keith being assessed a two-minute minor for roughing, five minutes for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct, and a game misconduct.

He only played four minutes before he was ejected.

DeBrincat and Irwin were both given five-minute majors for fighting, while Salomaki was not penalized for the initial hit that angered Keith.

All of that put together gave Nashville a seven-minute power play. Chicago did get a shorthanded goal from Brandon Saad to cut the deficit to two, but Craig Smith responded with a power play goal to help Nashville regain its three-goal lead before the end of the period.

Entering play on Saturday the Blackhawks were just 3-6-2 since firing coach Joel Quenneville. The previous two games — losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets — were especially ugly. This one did not get off to a much better start.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.