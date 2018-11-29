More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
There are friends, then there’s Boychuk returning Krejci’s tooth

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
This post’s main image (via Getty’s Jana Chytilova) comes from March 2013, a simpler time. Politics were still gross, sure, but there wasn’t the same level of vitriol as today. David Krejci had more teeth, and endured fewer trade rumors. And Johnny Boychuk was his Bruins teammate.

Times change, but changing jerseys doesn’t always mean shedding friendships. (Especially when it’s not your call, as it was management’s call that Boychuk was traded to the New York Islanders.)

Boychuk was a real sport on Thursday, as he picked up Krejci’s tooth(!) from the ice with his bare hand after his Islanders teammate leveled Krejci with a hard hit. Krejci missed some time after that check, so hopefully he thanked Boychuk later:

So much for any of us bragging about being great friends. Even Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was taken aback at the expression of true loyalty.

“I love Johnny,” Cassidy said, via 98.5 Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “He’s a good guy … but that’s weird.”

The bigger direct-hockey-news is that Tuukka Rask was brilliant during the overtime period, snubbing Mathew Barzal and other Islanders to help the Bruins secure a 2-1 shootout win on Thursday. But you’re unlikely to find a bigger story of friendship on this day.

(Note: dog videos count as cheating.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

This assist is another example of Elias Pettersson’s genius

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
The Vancouver Canucks have been better than expected so far in 2018-19, but it still sees like this could be a season full of growing pains.

That said, watching a hit-or-miss team that happens to be a ton of fun sure beats a dour team seemingly skating in quicksand, right?

Most obviously, there have been copious moments of sheer joy created by Vancouver’s one-two punch of wunderkinds in Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. You can throw around plenty of superlatives regarding Pettersson, but one of his more impressive accomplishments is dominating highlight reels even more frequently than Boeser, the defending All-Star Game MVP.

Thursday provided the latest jaw-dropping moment … actually, Pettersson provided more than just a great moment.

The final part of the video above is the no-look pass that will make you do a double-take. It really is the highlight, and it’s plausible that it will rank among Boeser’s easiest goals (beyond empty-netters?).

But the full play is a real treat, and argues that he’s truly beyond his years.

As you can see, he intercepted a Golden Knights pass in the Vegas zone, a truly alert takeaway. Nate Schmidt takes Pettersson down, yet he doesn’t give up, making that sublime pass.

Can you really blame Boeser for grinning at that display? Canucks fans probably were smiling pretty widely there, too.

Other great early moments from the Canucks’ rad rookie

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning end Sabres’ winning streak at 10 games

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 10:36 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres’ outstanding winning streak ended at 10 games, yet in a way, this performance was as convincing as any that this team is taking a quantum leap forever.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Lightning won 5-4 on Thursday, as Steven Stamkos tied it 4-4 on the power play before Cedric Paquette netted the game-winner.

It’s also sobering for the Sabres to realize that, they’re now ranked third in the hyper-competitive Atlantic Division. This narrow regulation loss leaves the Sabres behind the Lightning (37 points in 26 games) and Toronto Maple Leafs (36 points in 26 games but with more wins/ROW), as they have 36 points in 26 games with a 17-7-2 record.

Yet, if the Sabres can take a step back for a moment, this contest was another reminder that they’re making big steps forward.

For one thing, it sure felt like this contest had the nastiness of a rivalry match. Jack Eichel drew the Lightning’s ire after boarding Ryan McDonagh, while there was a mini-fracas after Zach Bogosian was checked a little late. Maybe this didn’t generate a bunch of full-scale line brawls, but this is the closest as you’ll get to a hateful game between the Sabres and Lightning, at least in November.

The Sabres didn’t seem to get discouraged as they absorbed some body blows from the Bolts.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead on a rare Dan Girardi goal close to three minutes into the game, yet the Sabres responded not just with the tying goal but by taking their first lead of the game less than halfway through the first period. Sam Reinhart had a banner night, scoring two of the Sabres’ two goals, and Buffalo’s big names generally came to play.

There were a lot of positives to take from this game, even though the Lightning found a way to win. For one thing, Buffalo allowed quite a golden scoring chances for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov scolded them by way of this pretty goal on a 3-on-1.

If Thursday’s game stands as a preview for a series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, hockey fans could be in for a treat. The way the Sabres are playing, the Lightning would be foolish to dismiss their chances in a best-of-seven format.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Laine hits 100 goals before he can legally drink alcohol in U.S.

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
After scoring a ridiculous five goals in one game against the Blues on Saturday, Patrik Laine failed to generate a goal versus the Penguins on Tuesday. That slacker.

The Winnipeg Jets didn’t have to wait long to find out if Laine would continue what’s been a blistering streak (11 goals in four games before that rare quiet night), as the Finnish winger scored 1:43 into Thursday’s match against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It turns out that Laine hit some impressive milestones with this goal:

For one thing, it’s the 100th of his young NHL career. As a reminder, Laine is only 20, and he won’t turn 21 until April 19. He’ll have the rest of this season to climb the ranks of most goals for a player before turning 21, but he’s already in select company that includes (you guessed it?) Wayne Gretzky.

Laine hit 100 goals in what is his 179th career regular-season game (also adding 57 assists for 157 points), and eventually added another in Winnipeg’s 6-5 win against Chicago.

With two goals in that game, Laine is now at 21 for the season, putting him in the driver’s seat for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

This also continues an incredible Cy Young-level month for Laine: 17-1 (goals to assists) for 18 points in a mere 12 games.

As far as franchise history goes, Laine set a new Jets/Thrashers franchise record with 21 goals in his first 24 games. The previous mark was held by Ilya Kovalchuk, who managed 20 goals in 24.

***

Nikolaj Ehlers was the dazzling young Jets forward who collected the hat trick this time around, though. The timing was remarkable, as Ehlers brought attention to his hair for a good cause not long before that big performance:

There’s a strong chance Ehlers will show up in Thursday’s Buzzer, possibly as the first star. Check out the hat trick now:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hitchcock’s first big change for Oilers: More McDavid, Draisaitl

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 29, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
4 Comments

When Ken Hithcock was first hired to take over the sinking ship that was the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season he said a couple of things about Connor McDavid that were fairly intriguing.

First, he wanted to make sure McDavid was getting the puck on his stick sooner in the defensive zone. Common sense to want the game’s most dominant offensive force to get the puck as often as possible (and as soon as possible), especially on a team that is lacking in defenders that can efficiently move the puck out of their own zone? Sure it is. But the fact it was something they needed to address is a pretty good sign it wasn’t already happening before.

He also said this:

“His recovery rate, cardio wise, is astounding. He is able to get back up to speed quickly on the bench so that is something we have to take advantage of. More than anything he could come out every second shift if it stays 5-on-5 the way it did the last game.”

In other words, get him the puck more and get him on the ice more.

[Related: What will Ken Hitchcock mean for Connor McDavid

McDavid and the Oilers have still only played four games under Hitchcock, but the early results show he is getting on the ice far more often than he was under Todd McLellan earlier this season.

Four of McDavid’s top-10 games this season in terms of ice-time have been the four games he has played for Hitchcock.

It is also fair to point out that three of those games have gone to overtime so there are obviously more minutes to be had with the, but when you take a look at what percentage of the Oilers’ ice-time he is getting it paints a pretty clear picture — Hitch is using his best player as much as he can.

At least so far.

That is a pretty big increase, especially as it relates to the 5-on-5 play where McDavid went from playing 34 percent of the minutes under McLellan, to more than 41 percent over the past four games. Overall, he has played nearly 20 additional minutes at 5-on-5 in Hitchcock’s first four games than he did in McLellan’s final four games.

Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers’ other star forward, has also seen a jump in his ice-time with three of his top-six ice-time games for the season coming under Hitchcock.

Here are his total ice-time numbers.

Is this something that will continue the rest of the season? Is it even possible for them to keep playing that many minutes? Or is this just a small blip on the radar for a new coach trying to turn around a desperate team? We will obviously just have to see how that all plays out. For the time being, though, Hitchcock has clearly decided to lean on his two best players as much as he possibly can early on in his tenure behind the bench.

It is also probably his only chance to win right now given the state of the roster which is still mostly “McDavid, Draisaitl, and then pray somebody else does something.”

So far this season McDavid has already had a hand in 50 percent of the team’s goals, which is somehow an even bigger number than he accounted for a year ago when he “only” had a hand in 46 percent of the team’s goals.

There is also a massive change in the team’s performance. With McDavid on the ice at 5-on-5 play they outscore teams by a 19-14 margin. They get outscored 29-18 without him on the ice.

Playing your best player more isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel or revolutionizing the game here, but it at least shows the Oilers probably were not maximizing what McDavid (and Draisaitl) could do for them in the first part of the season.

The Oilers are 2-1-1 so far under Hitchcock and are back in action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for nine points in those first four games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.