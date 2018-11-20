The Buzzer: Hat trick Laine returns; Juho who?

Headlines from a hectic NHL night:
- Blues fire Mike Yeo.
- Vincent Trocheck suffers frightening injury, leaves on stretcher.
- Ben Bishop day-to-day with lower-body injury.
- One fun thing: Alex Ovechkin squares off against Carey Price.
Three Stars
Let’s consider this a dual top star pick with Johnny Gaudreau (1G, 3A), as both players collected four points as the Flames raced out to a 7-0 lead and an eventual 7-2 win against the Golden Knights.
Giving Tkachuk the slight edge over “Johnny Hockey” because he got an extra goal (2G, 2A) and both of his assists were primary points.
Gaudreau earned the rare distinction of grabbing his four points in one period, matching an Olli Jokinen achievement, but Tkachuk only needed 24 seconds into the second period to hit four points in the contest. Perhaps the Flames’ big guns could have poured it on even more against a Golden Knights team that might have been a little fatigued in closing out a back-to-back? Either way, impressive stuff.
2. Kyle Connor
Patrik Laine got the glory in collecting yet another hat trick as the Jets held off the Canucks on Monday, but Connor could have selfishly bagged his second goal of the night by aiming at an empty net instead of sending the puck to Laine.
Connor generated an extra point for Winnipeg, scoring one goal and three assists.
The sophomore winger was part of the Jets’ barrage of Vancouver, as Connor fired seven of Winnipeg’s 49 shots on goal, a team-high mark for Monday.
Raise your hand if you weren’t super-familiar with this Finnish Florida Panthers forward before Monday. (C’mon, put it up.)
The third-rounder from 2014 (65th overall) came into the night with zero goals and six assists in 16 NHL games. Lammikko generated four assists in Florida’s wild loss to Ottawa. Lammikko gets dinged a bit for being in a losing effort.
In case you’re wondering, here’s how to pronounce his name, via Hockey Reference: YOO-hoh lah-MIH-koh.
Highlights of the Night
- Check this post for that memorable Carey Price save.
- One can debate how much of a distraction Mike Hoffman was for a “broken” Senators locker room. Maybe some will grumble that he received a friendly ovation during his return to Ottawa. What you can’t deny is that he scored against his old team, and you might not even be able to argue against the notion that he did so with serious style:
(More on Hoffman in a moment.)
- Tyler Ennis might need to turn up the difficulty level:
- Jack Eichel with the “just won $50 on that scratch-off ticket” celebration. Eichel hit 200 points on his young career, by the way.
- Anthony Duclair owns the sprawling highlight reel goal category for 2018-19, yet this is nifty work from Jimmy Vesey.
Factoids
Yes, Patrik Laine is earning “Hat Trick Laine” references for good reason.
Another astounding tidbit:
Yes, Monday’s goal was special to Hoffman, but it was also part of an outstanding run:
Hot take: as impressed as you might be by Pekka Rinne tying Miikka Kiprusoff, it probably means way more to Rinne.
Scores
TOR 4, CBJ 2
NYR 2, DAL 1
BUF 5, PIT 4 (OT)
WSH 5, MTL 4 (OT)
FLA 7, OTT 5
LAK 2, STL 0
NSH 3, TBL 2
CGY 7, VGK 2
WIN 6, VAN 3
—
