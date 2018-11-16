Brad Marchand pulls a Roger Neilson, waves ‘white flag’

It was another eventful for night for Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.
After a series of penalties in the second period of his team’s 1-0 overtime loss in Dallas, he decided to pull a Roger Neilson and wave the white flag by sticking a towel on the blade of his hockey stick and … well … waving it from the penalty box. This was presumably a form of surrendering to the referees.
Or simply Brad Marchand doing Brad Marchand things.
His adventure started in the second period when he was given a double-minor for roughing Radek Faksa after Marchand came to the defense of his linemate, Patrice Bergeron, who was sent flying into the boards at the hands of Faksa. Bergeron briefly exited the game before returning.
Here is the entire sequence.
After serving his four minutes for that altercation, Marchand returned to the ice and was almost immediately sent back to the box for slashing stars goalie Ben Bishop.
Nobody from Boston liked the call at all, with Marchand at being at the top of the list.
That was when he waved the white flag and was sent off for 10 additional minutes.
That might look familiar to you because you might recall former long-time NHL coach Roger Neilson doing something similar during the 1982 playoffs when he was coach of the Vancouver Canucks.
Marchand has been in rare form this season, even for him. Earlier this month he was given a 10-minute misconduct for mocking Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons for embellishing a high-sticking call, which came after he bloodied Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller in the season-opener after Eller taunted the Bruins’ bench.
In the playoffs the NHL had to instruct Marchand to stop licking opposing players.
No matter what you think of Marchand as a player you at least have to admit this: It is never boring with him around.
