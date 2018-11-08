More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Sissons’ hat trick, coach’s challenges lift Predators to another win

By Adam GretzNov 8, 2018, 1:12 AM EST
A Colton Sissons hat trick and two successful coach’s challenges were the difference for the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night as they picked up a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, winning their fourth game in a row and improving to a league-best 12-3-0 to start the season.

Sissons was the offensive star for the Predators as he not only ended what had been a 13-game goal drought, but recorded the second regular season hat trick of his career.

Ryan Hartman added an empty net goal in the final minutes to help put the game away for the Predators.

While the final score ended up looking a little lopsided, this game could have been a lot closer had it not been for the NHL’s replay system that allowed Nashville to challenge two potential Colorado goals that were ultimately overturned.

Early in the second period Ian Cole thought he scored what would have been his second goal of the season only to have it overturned after replay showed that the puck had barely exited the zone as defender Samuel Girard tried to keep it in.

In the third period, and with the Predators leading 3-1, Colin Wilson thought he scored against his former team to cut the deficit to a single goal, only to again have the Predators challenge for offsides and again have the call overturned.

Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot was offside as Cole attempted to dump the puck in to the zone on the rush.

The two challenges by Nashville were bold calls by the coaching staff because had they not been overturned they would have not only given up the goal, but also been assessed a delay of game penalty for the failed offside challenge. Either way they were potential game-changing calls, and they both just so happened to go the Predators’ way.

When the Avalanche weren’t having goals overturned by review, Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was playing another spectacular game by turning aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced. In his first eight appearances in 2018-19 the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a .948 save percentage on the season.

After a great start that saw the Avalanche go 6-1-2 in their first nine games they have now lost five of their past six games and each of the past four.

The Buzzer: Holtby shines, Getzlaf plays hero for Ducks

By Adam GretzNov 8, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie provided the offense for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but if not for Braden Holtby they would not have been able to get the win. Holtby was the best player on the ice in the Capitals’ 2-1 victory, stopping 41 of the 42 Pittsburgh Penguins shots he faced. It was by far Holtby’s best game of the season since his season-opening shutout. He has struggled a bit over the first month and entering play on Wednesday had allowed at least three goals in seven of his previous nine appearances. That includes 12 total goals in his previous three appearances. On Wednesday night he once again looked like the top-tier goalie that he is.

2. Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators. After scoring a goal and recording an assist in the Predators’ season-opener, Colton Sissons managed just one point (an assist) in the 13 games that followed entering play in Colorado on Wednesday night. All he did there was record a hat trick in the Predators’ 4-1 win over the Avalanche. Even though Sissons is not really known for offense (entering play on Wednesday he had scored just 23 goals in 204 career games) this is the second hat trick of his career. He set a career-high in goals a season ago with nine, and he is now up to four this season thanks to his performance on Wednesday.

3. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks. Injuries have really limited Ryan Getzlaf the past two seasons, but when he has been on the ice he has shown that he can still be a difference-maker for the Ducks. He scored the game-winning goal for them on Wednesday night in a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames and is now up to 11 points in 11 games this season. Since the start of the 2017-18 season that brings his point total to 72 in 66 games. That 1.09 point per game average is 14th among all NHL players (minimum 40 games played) during that stretch.

Highlights of the Night

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie had a couple of scares on Wednesday night due to hits to the head, but he was able to return to the game both times and eventually scored the game-winning goal to lift his team to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have now lost five games in a row.

Factoids of the Night

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin both scored goals for their teams on Wednesday night. This is the ninth time that has happened in their matchups.

Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons seems to love playing against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Nashville Predators have been great on the road this season.

Scores

Washington Capitals 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Nashville Predators 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 2

 

Oshie’s revenge extends Penguins’ losing streak

By Adam GretzNov 7, 2018, 10:38 PM EST
What a crazy night for Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

After leaving the game on two separate occasions due to hits to the head (a high-stick that produced a cut in the first period; a shoulder to the head from Evgeni Malkin in the third period resulting in an ejection), he was able to return with just enough time left to score the game-winning goal in the Capitals’ 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Alex Ovechkin, doing what he does best and blasting yet another one-timer from his office on the power play, scored the other goal for the Capitals.

Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal for the Penguins, who are now stuck riding a five-game losing streak.

This latest loss for the Penguins came on the same day their general manager, Jim Rutherford, absolutely ripped the team for its early season inconsistencies. The thing that had to be especially frustrating for them on Wednesday is it was probably the best game they have played over the past two weeks. The biggest reason they did not get a better result was a touch of bad luck (at least three shots of the post), and what was a pretty great performance from Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

At one point the Capitals went nearly 20 minutes without registering a shot on goal, while the Penguins continued to pepper Holtby with chances. In the end Holtby stopped 41 out of the 42 shots he faced.

With the win the Capitals are now just one point behind the New York Islanders for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division while the Penguins go from second place to — for now — out a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Evgeni Malkin ejected for hit to head of T.J. Oshie

By Adam GretzNov 7, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
T.J. Oshie had a tough night on Wednesday.

In the first period he was clipped in the face by a high stick from Pittsburgh Penguins defender Olli Maatta, forcing Oshie to miss the remainder of the period.

Because none of the officials happened to catch it, Maatta was not penalized.

The refs did not miss the hit Oshie took from Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin in the third period, resulting in a five-minute major for an illegal check to the head and a game misconduct.

You can see the play in the video above.

As Malkin carries the puck into the zone on a Penguins’ power play, he sees Oshie closing in on him and catches him with a shoulder to the head.

You can be sure that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is going to examine that play. Will he get suspended? Should he? Your view of that probably depends on which jersey you’re wearing. If it is a Penguins jersey, you probably see a player bracing for contact with an unfortunate result. If it is a Capitals jersey, you probably see a blatant hit to the head.

Malkin has never been suspended in his NHL career but has been fined once.

Oshie eventually returned to the game and, of course, scored the game winning goal late in the third period.

What do you think?

WATCH LIVE: Predators visit Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 7, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Wednesday night’s matchup between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

This week’s Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader wraps up with a rematch from the first-round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche.

It is sure to be an exciting matchup between two top Central Division teams as the Predators roll into the game owning the league’s best points percentage (22 points in 14 game) and best goal differential (plus-17). After reaching the Stanley Cup Final two years ago and then coming back a year ago to win the Presidents’ Trophy the Predators are once again on track to be one of the best teams in the NHL and a top-tier Stanley Cup contender.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are doing their best to show that their surprise playoff appearance (after completing an incredible one-year turnaround in the standings) was no fluke. They enter play on Wednesday in one of the two Wild Card spots in the Western Conference and just one point back of Minnesota for the second spot in the Central Division.

They boast the NHL’s third-best goal differential (plus-12) and one of the NHL’s top lines with the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog leading the way. Rantanen entered Wednesday as the league’s leading scorer with 24 points, two points ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid. MacKinnon is third in the scoring race with 21 points while Landeskog is 12th with 18 total points. His 11 goals are tied for the second most.

Puck drop in Colorado is 10 p.m. ET.

[WATCH LIVE – 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche
Where: Pepsi Center
When: Wednesday, November 7th, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Predators-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS

Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenRyan Hartman
Calle JarnkrokKyle TurrisCraig Smith
Frederick GaudreauNick BoninoKevin Fiala
Zac RinaldoColton SissonsMiikka Salomaki

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Anthony BitettoYannick Weber

Starting Goalie: Pekka Rinne

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Sheldon Dries – Alexander KerfootColin Wilson
Matt NietoCarl SoderbergMatt Calvert
Gabriel BourqueVladislav KamenevMarko Dano

Patrik NemethErik Johnson
Ian ColeSamuel Girard
Nikita ZadorovTyson Barrie

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

