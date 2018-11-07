More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Rookie sensation Pettersson channels Gretzky, makes history

By James O'BrienNov 7, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
More young players are making an immediate impact in the NHL with each passing year, but even acknowledging that, Vancouver Canucks wunderkind Elias Pettersson is practicing hockey witchcraft, somehow at just age 19.

Call it a tired trope if you’d like, but Pettersson really is making it look easy right off the bat. Even Michael Matheson hitting him with his finishing move only slowed the Swede for a little bit.

Breaking records/ankles

Pettersson made some history – and recreated a historical moment – by scoring an emphatic goal that was his 10th in as many games during Tuesday’s shootout loss to the Red Wings, doing so in an eerily similar way to a memorable game-winner by Wayne Gretzky. The Canucks were kind enough to drive the parallels home in this comparison:

Pretty tough to deny the comparison, and it’s been even tougher to deny Pettersson from getting on the scoreboard.

To reiterate, he already has 10 goals in his first 10 NHL games, and also generated six assists for 16 points. As you might expect, such production is highly unusual for a rookie, and you can drop most caveats when you compare Pettersson’s start to other red-hot beginnings.

Here’s a quick rundown of where Pettersson’s run ranks in NHL history, via the Canucks’ Derek Jory:

-Pettersson became just the 17th player in NHL history to score 10+ goals through his first 10 career games, and just the fifth to do so outside of the NHL’s inaugural season.

-Pettersson is the only teenager in the last 30 seasons (1988-89 to present) to open their career with at least 10 goals through their first 10 career games played.

-Pettersson is the first player to record 16+ points through his first 10 career NHL games since 1992-93, when Dimitri Kvartalnov and Nikolai Borschevsky accomplished the feat.

(Jory gets more into Canucks-specific marks in that article.)

Dynamic fun

A lot of Canucks fans are simply enjoying the ride, as Vancouver games have felt like old-west (or Gretzky-era?) shootouts, with Pettersson and Brock Boeser pacing some wild offensive games.

Speaking of the Sedin twins, one of Pettersson’s most clever moments came when he set up Boeser for this goal, which echoed the preternatural chemistry Daniel and Henrik shared:

Blissful stuff.

Now, apologies to Canucks fans who’d rather luxuriate rather than complicate things when it comes to enjoying Pettersson’s work, but let’s … complicate things. How likely is it for Pettersson to replicate these results? Take a moment to dig a little deeper.

Can he keep this up?

Most obviously, Pettersson’s shooting is going to slow down, even if his shoot truly earns the Joe Sakic/other hyperbolic-or-are-they-hyperbolic? comparisons.

His 10 goals have come on 28 shots on goal, meaning Pettersson’s shooting percentage is 35.7. For some context, Mike Bossy ended his career with a ridiculous 21.2 shooting percentage, and he was firing pucks against goalies who weren’t outfitted like tanks. In other words, it would be impressive if Pettersson could go a full season with a shooting percentage at half of that 35.7 percent.

Talk of shooting isn’t just going to shoot him down, though.

While Pettersson won’t maintain that pace over the long haul (not going to throw a might not in here; he won’t), it’s clear that he’s already getting the green light to fire away. His 28 SOG means he’s close to three SOG per game. He might be able to push that to a full three per night if his already-solid ice time (17:49 TOI average*) jumps up another beyond-his-years level.

Pettersson’s likely already getting that bump. His average is diluted by that Matheson game, and being limited in his first-ever NHL game (where he still scored a goal and an assist, easy peasy). Pettersson has received more than 22 minutes of ice time during his past two games, and has been beyond 20 for three in a row.

Just about every luck-related percentage (shooting percentage, factoring in teammates with an on-ice shooting percentage of 14.3-percent, a PDO of 106.5) is bound to come screaming back to Earth, yet Pettersson seems likely to be a factor even when he loses his alien form.

The 9-6-1 (19 points) Canucks have 66 games remaining in the regular season, so let’s cross our fingers and hope Pettersson can appear in all of them. If he were to maintain his 2.8 SOG-per-game pace, that would translate to about 185 SOG. A 15 shooting percentage would leave Pettersson just under 40 goals, so you can see that there’s serious potential there for Pettersson to have a glorious rookie campaign even once gravity’s inevitable pull begins.

Pettersson can also make up for some of the difference in regression by improving as a player. He already seems to see the game at a higher level, and he’s still becoming acquainted with his teammates.

Granted, Pettersson’s also never experienced an 82-game season against grown men who happen to be the best players in the world (even if Pettersson often makes them look like less of an impediment than turnstiles). Last season, his campaign with Vaxjo HC spanned 44 regular-season contests plus a playoff run. You can factor international play into the mix and you still wouldn’t account for the kind of grind that’s ahead.

Such challenges could lead to cold spells, and sometimes that provides a greater test to a coach’s patience than a player’s endurance and confidence. “He’s just 19” will be a sentiment uttered when Pettersson inevitably slips, and we’ll have to see if head coach Travis Green allows his Swedish star to go through ups and downs. As silly as it can be, plenty of bench bosses get skittish at such thoughts.

So, no, Pettersson’s not going to score at a goal-per-game pace. It won’t be easy – yet it’s quite possible – that he might end up with a goal every other game, which is basically the gold standard in a league where it’s still incredibly difficult to score.

Either way, it sure seems like the Canucks have something special in Pettersson, with the main question being “How special?” If this sneak preview is any indication, finding out will count as must-see TV.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Red Wings rebuilding while recalling franchise’s famed past

AP Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit Red Wings home game looks and sounds a little like a memorial these days.

The lights are dimmed as images of the franchise’s glorious past flash digitally onto the ice before the puck drops, reminding the relative few fans in the stands how good things used to be. And, they were good. Really good.

Detroit’s 11 Stanley Cup banners are lowered from the rafters where retired jerseys are also displayed, rekindling memories of the four titles from 1997 to 2008 and the seven championships from 1936-55. The most successful U.S.-based NHL franchise has had some of the game’s all-time greats wear its sweater, adorned with a winged well, from Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom.

The good times fade during the lights-and-sounds pregame show as the pace of the music picks up and a video montage shows the current team, mostly a mix of role-playing veterans and not-ready prospects. When the lights are turned up closer to game time, more seats appear to be empty than occupied on some nights.

Detroit is among the worst teams in the league this season – as expected and by design. The Red Wings hope a painfully poor season will help get them on the fast track to retool with difference-making players in the draft along with some help from veterans in free agency.

”I knew it was coming and I was prepared for it,” said Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano, who is in his 37th season with the team and his 52nd in the NHL. ”I don’t like it. It upsets me, but not to the point that I’m going to go off the deep end.”

The Red Wings appear destined to miss the playoffs for a third straight year after a remarkable run of 25 consecutive postseason appearances. Other than the current players and coaches, who are trying to win every game, losing is seen as a necessary evil. Some fans, though, appear to be so fed up they don’t even sit in seats they paid for to attend games.

In an effort to make the sparsely filled sections at Little Caesars Arena stand out less in person and on TV, the backs of red seats have been temporarily covered in black. They will eventually be replaced by black chairs at a considerable cost in a 1-year-old arena that is the centerpiece of a $1.2 billion project.

Detroit got off to the worst start in franchise history by opening with seven losses and winning only one of its first 10 games. The Red Wings have bounced back with four wins in their last five.

”I wouldn’t say it takes the sting out of the slow start, but it’s something to build off of for sure,” forward Justin Abdelkader said during the recent surge.

Winning could prove to be counterproductive for the Motor City’s hockey team this season.

Part of what has held the Red Wings’ rebuilding effort back is the fact they haven’t had a No. 1 overall pick in the draft in recent years to get a generational player. If they lose enough this season and have some luck in the NHL draft lottery to get the top pick, Jack Hughes would give the franchise and its followers a desperately needed boost. Hughes is a playmaking center for USA Hockey’s 18-under team, which trains and plays in suburban Detroit. His skill would help the team on the ice, though perhaps not right away, and his presence would provide a boost in interest for a team struggling to regain its standing as one of the most popular in a sports-crazed state.

The Red Wings have also hurt their chances of continuing the success they had for two-plus decades by drafting players, particularly on the blue line, that didn’t pan out. And while Detroit is close to the bottom in the NHL standings, its payroll is larger than about 20 teams in the league.

The team has invested in its 2014 first-round pick, 22-year-old center Dylan Larkin , by giving him a $30.5 million, six-year contract last summer. It is trying to surround him with players to push the franchise back toward the playoffs and eventually championship contention.

”We’ve got to rebuild by drafting, developing and being patient,” general manager Ken Holland said early in his 22nd season in charge and 36th with the franchise. ”I believe we’re headed in the right direction with a lot of young kids we think are ready to come of age.”

Chris Ilitch, the most powerful person in the organization, seems to agree with him. The president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, which owns the team and the arena, gave Holland a two-year contract earlier this year to continue guiding a long-term rebuilding project that is counting on 30-plus draft picks from 2017-19.

”Kenny Holland has done a marvelous job at accumulating picks, which are so important to executing a successful rebuild,” Ilitch said. ”I think you’re starting to see the fruits of the labor.”

GAME OF THE WEEK

The defending champion Washington Capitals host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, the first meeting between the teams since the Penguins won their season opener. Pittsburgh has lost a season-high four straight games after a strong start, while Washington has dropped three of five.

LEADERS

Goals: David Pastrnak (Boston), 12; Assists: Mikko Rantanen (Colorado), 19; Points: Mikko Rantanen (Colorado), 24; Wins: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) and Frederik Andersen (Toronto), 8; Goals-against average: Jaroslav Halak (Boston), 1.45; Save percentage: Jaroslav Halak (Boston), .952.

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Milan Lucic earns phone hearing for going after Lightning’s Joseph

By Sean LeahyNov 7, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
Milan Lucic of the Edmonton Oilers will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after he went after Mathieu Joseph of the Tampa Bay Lightning during Tuesday’s 5-2 loss.

Midway through the third period, the Lightning rookie cross-checked Oilers defenseman Kris Russell and Lucic did not like that. Lucic tried to engage Joseph with a stick whack but didn’t get a response. He then proceeded to stalk Joseph back into the Tampa zone before he was able to land a check on him. For good measure, Lucic then sat on Joseph to further “send a message.”

“I thought it was a premeditated, blind-side hit,” said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Joseph wasn’t injured and Lucic was given interference and roughing minors along with a game misconduct.

Oilers head coach didn’t think anything of Lucic’s action. He felt his player retaliating for Joseph’s cross-check was warranted.

“You know, there’s nothing wrong with that,” he said. “We felt that a player took a liberty with Kris Russell. I agree with the liberty part of it and part of the reason we have Lucic here is to take care of teammates and he did that.”

The DoPS thinks otherwise, and Lucic will likely take a seat for at least one of the Oilers’ upcoming games.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Caps the betting favorites vs. Penguins in marquee matchup

OddsSharkNov 7, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Neither the Pittsburgh Penguins nor the Washington Capitals are looking like world-beaters, but that has served to keep the moneyline in a range where the Capitals usually make good on their betting value.

The Capitals, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, are -125 betting favorites against the +105 underdog Pittsburgh Penguins on the NHL odds for Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Capitals, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, are 8-2 in their last 10 regular-season home games as a moneyline favorite of -120 to -140, with the total going OVER in eight of those matchups. Washington is also 14-6 in its last 20 home games against the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins are 6-4 in their last 10 regular-season road games as an underdog of +100 to +120 on the moneyline, with the total going OVER in seven of those matchups.

Led by centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins are 6-4-3 this season, but have lost their last four games by an aggregate score of 18-6. While they are 5-5 in their last 10 visits to Washington’s Capital One Arena, it’s tough to back the Penguins on anything more than a hunch until they can demonstrate more consistency. Pittsburgh’s power play is also in a 2-for-19 slump that has prompted putting Crosby and Malkin on separate units.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray is 5-4 with a 3.93 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in his career against the Capitals.

The Capitals also have a 6-4-3 record and are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. The defending Stanley Cup champions are going into their second game since coach Todd Reirden re-jigged his forward lines. While it meant Dmitrij Jaskin is now the right wing on the Kuznetsov-Ovechkin line, it might give the Capitals, who are 15-5 in their last 20 November home games, some extra secondary scoring.

Washington’s most recent victory, a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, was sparked by its fourth line, now bolstered by left wing Jakub Vrana. The Capitals’ power play is also the league’s best, converting at a 36.6 percent efficiency.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby is 8-9-3 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage against the Penguins.

The total has gone OVER in three of the Penguins’ last five road games against the Capitals. The total has also gone OVER in 13 of the Capitals’ last 20 home games against Metropolitan Division teams. Wednesday’s total is set at 6.5 goals.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

US women open Four Nations defense with 5-1 win over Finland

AP Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 10:42 AM EST
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi each had a goal and an assist to help the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Finland 5-1 on Tuesday to open its defense of the Four Nations Cup.

It was the first game for the Americans since topping Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win Olympic gold in February. The U.S. had lost in four straight gold medal games against Canada since winning the first Olympic women’s hockey tournament in 1998.

Decker claims she hasn’t experienced the usual post-Olympic hangover, largely because the desire for more international success kept her motivated.

”It took us 20 years to finally reach that moment and feel that way,” the 27-year-old said. ”There was a point in the summer where, it wasn’t a letdown, it was ‘Hey, it’s time to go, ramp it back up, prep for the season and be ready to go come fall.

”They always say once you’re on top, it’s harder to defend than it is to get to the top.”

Sarah Brodt and Cayla Barnes also scored for the U.S., and Maddie Rooney made nine saves. Rooney was the winning goaltender in the Olympic final in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Veteran netminder Noora Raty was much busier, stopping 44 of 49 shots in the loss. Emma Nuutinen scored for Finland.

Trailing 1-0 despite outshooting the Finns 9-3 in the first period, the U.S. scored five unanswered goals in the second, starting with Decker’s just 10 seconds in.

”This was a good first game for us,” defender Kacey Bellamy said. ”I think the first period was a little sloppy, but we’re getting used to new systems and playing with a new group of players. I think we settled in coming into the second period and third.”

The U.S. has won the Four Nations tournament three straight years. This year’s roster features 16 members of the 2018 Olympic team.

In the late game, Melodie Daoust scored twice in Canada’s 6-1 win over Sweden.

Sarah Fillier scored in her national-team debut and Laura Stacey scored short-handed for the host country at the SaskTel Centre.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Fortino rounded out the scoring for Canada.

Rebecca Johnson assisted on three goals. Goaltender Shannon Szabados stopped 17 of 18 shots for the win.

Emma Nordin scored a power-play goal for Sweden in the third period. Goaltender Lovisa Selander, 22, stopped 46 of 52 shots in her first start for her country.