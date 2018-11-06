PHT Morning Skate: Duchene trade impact; avoiding Nylander

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• BREAKING: Blackhawks fire Joel Quenneville

• The Matt Duchene trade set the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche on two entirely different paths. [Mile High Hockey]

• Settle down. No need to worry about Patrick Maroon’s offense. It’ll come. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Jake Allen’s new mask for Hockey Fights Cancer month incorporates a photo of Mandi Schwartz, the sister of his St. Louis Blues teammate. [Blues]

• Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue will have drawings from young cancer patients on his mask for HFC month. [NHL.com]

• Don’t criticize the Toronto Maple Leafs defense in front of Morgan Rielly. [TSN]

• To learn more about his team, Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery has reached out to the man who used to run the bench there — Ken Hitchcock. [Dallas Morning News]

• Golfer Bryson DeChambeau injured his hand, which was noticeable on Sunday at the TPC Summerlin tournament, ringing the siren before Saturday’s Vegas Golden Knights game. It didn’t affect him as he won the tournament shooting a -21. [Golf Week]

• Max Pacioretty is enjoying life outside of the Montreal fishbowl. [Sportsnet]

• Injuries across the lineup will affect GM Jim Nill’s ability to make decisions for the future. [Blackout Dallas]

• A case for why the Carolina Hurricanes should resist chasing William Nylander. [Section 328]

• Canes GM Don Waddell says Victor Rask should be back in early December. [Hurricanes]

• Coming to NHL 19 are these reinvented Original Six jerseys. [ESPN]

• Those days when the Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the NHL’s fastest teams seem long gone. [Pensburgh]

• Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju is getting an education playing alongside Duncan Keith. [Sun-Times]

• Some players down the lineup are making the most of their opportunity with the Washington Capitals. [NBC Washington]

• Get your first-round picks right and you’ll find them making a major impact. [The Hockey News]

• Finally, the shortest and tallest NHL players met over the weekend:

