Predators get Rinne back heading into scary stretch

By James O'BrienOct 31, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
The Nashville Predators are heading toward a stretch more ghoulish than Michael Myers’ mask, but at least they’ll have their starting goalie back.

Nashville activated Pekka Rinne off of IR on Wednesday, sending Troy Grosenick to the AHL. Rinne was hurt after a collision with teammate Kevin Fiala during the Predators’ eventual 6-3 win against the Flames on Oct. 19.

Rinne’s return is an especially comforting development once you consider the challenges ahead over the next two weeks or so:

Thu, Nov. 1: at Tampa Bay
Sat, Nov. 3: vs. Boston
Wed, Nov. 7: at Colorado
Sat, Nov. 10: at Dallas
Mon, Nov. 12: at Anaheim
Tue, Nov. 13: at San Jose
Thu, Nov. 15: at Arizona

So, six of the Predators’ next seven games are on the road, and the closest thing to a layup is that Nov. 12 game against the Ducks, and for all we know, Anaheim might sort things out by then. Nashville’s vaunted defense will need to deal with some of the absolute best scoring lines in the NHL during that span.

At least the Predators haven’t been prey away from home so far this season, sporting a perfect 5-0-0 record through their first five road games.

And, again, it’s a big plus to have their big, workhorse goalie back.

As highly regarded as Juuse Saros is, the younger, smaller Finn has been a bit up-and-down to start 2018-19. His 6-2-0 record is strong – particularly for a backup – yet his .917 save percentage is good, yet behind his career pace of .922.

On the other hand, Rinne’s been lights out. In going 3-1-0 so far, he sports a sparkling .929 save percentage. That’s slightly better than last season’s .927, which he rode to his first Vezina Trophy.

Checking deeper stats including those available at Corsica Hockey, Rinne shows more strongly than Saros so far, standing out in categories including goals saved against average.

Saros’ and Rinne’s performance levels are worth watching in both the long and short term, as Rinne is currently in a contract year. A couple weeks ago, Bob McKenzie discussed Nashville’s interest in a possible extension for the veteran goalie:

In a Wednesday update, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun simply reports (sub required) that there have been discussions between the Predators and Rinne’s reps, with no clear indication yet if a deal is close or far apart.

Saros and the Predators managed a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. You can read more about that victory here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Breakup with Habs still sore subject for Radulov

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
Alexander Radulov only spent one season with the Montreal Canadiens, but he managed to leave a good impression for most of the fan base. But in the summer of 2017, Radulov decided to sign with the Dallas Stars instead of returning to Montreal. As we found out on Tuesday, the breakup with the Habs is still a sore subject.

After Radulov agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million deal in July 2017, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told the Montreal media that he offered the exact same deal to the Russian forward before the Stars countered with that same offer. Of course, the tax situation in Dallas is a lot more appealing than it is in Montreal, so he was going to net way more money by moving to Texas.

Clearly, Bergevin was trying to defend himself by showing fans that he was committed to bringing the veteran back.

“If you want loyalty, buy a dog,” Bergevin said at the time.

Something didn’t sit well with Radulov because he refused to talk to the Montreal media before and after Tuesday night’s game at Bell Centre. The fact that the fans booed him every time he touched the puck probably didn’t help improve his mood.

Yikes!

On one hand, you can understand why the Canadiens would have been frustrated at the time. After all, they gave Radulov an opportunity to come back to the NHL when most teams weren’t willing to. On the flip side, It’s hard to blame a player for trying to maximize the dollar amount on the biggest contract of his career.

These two teams will go head-to-head again in Dallas on Dec. 31.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Young Blackhawks fan has the best Halloween 2018 costume

ABC7
By Sean LeahyOct 31, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Luke Fanella is a 14-year-old Chicago Blackhawks fan who deals with a muscle disorder that makes it difficult to walk. But that hasn’t allowed him to stop enjoying Halloween every year.

As millions of kids trick-or-treat on Wednesday, Luke will be out there with one of the more creative costumes you’ll ever see. This year, the Woodridge, Il. teen is dressing up as the Blackhawks’ bench.

“That’s where the players have to hop the boards to get to their shift,” he told ABC7 Chicago’s Jesse Kirsch. “Just to see where they go and what they’re doing back there is pretty cool. I wanted to be that kid that got to sit on the bench during their warmups and give them all knuckles and high-fives.”

Using Luke’s scooter, his uncle built the costume that includes boards, glass, advertisements, and depending on who’s following behind him, fans. His spot on the bench is right between Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Luke and his Uncle Jim are pretty good at this Halloween thing. Last year he dressed up his wheechair as a Blackhawks Zamboni.

ABC7

The team caught wind of the costume and invited him to United Center to ride the real thing a few days later. This year’s idea should certainly earn Luke a spot on the real Blackhawks bench for some pre-game knuckles and high fives when the team returns from their Western Canada road trip.

We’re already anticipating Luke’s 2019 costume.

Happy Halloween!

Stick-tap Dave Singer

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Time for Rangers fire sale; Top 20 lines

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Zach Sanford wrote a letter about his father who passed away in September. “My dad never saw me play an NHL regular-season game in person. He couldn’t make it for my first games with the Washington Capitals, and then I got traded to the Blues and played a handful of games at the end of the year in St. Louis. He was so proud of me, though, and to hear him talk about me, you’d think he was playing in the NHL, too. From what my family tells me, he told everyone who would listen that his son had made it to the NHL.” (NHL.com/Blues)

• It’s time for the New York Rangers to start their fire sale. For starters, they should trade Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. (New York Post)

• NBC Sports Philly believes we should have seen the Flyers’ slow start coming. (NBC Sports Philly)

• The Vancouver Canucks have had some great Swedish players come through their organization. Markus Naslund and the Sedin twins have led the charge in years past, and it looks like Elias Pettersson is the next one. (Sports Illustrated)

Samuel Girard has been standing out for all the right reasons in Colorado. (Mile High Hockey)

Phillip Danault has done a terrific job down the middle for the Habs this season. (Sportsnet)

Alex Ovechkin skated with roughly 80 people from the American Special Hockey Association. (NHL.com)

• The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Brandon Hagel to an entry-level contract. (NHL.com/Blackhawks)

• ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski ranked the top 20 lines in the NHL. Where do Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak rank? Hint: They’re not first. (ESPN)

• Travis Yost breaks down how Jack Eichel is helping his teammates get better looks at their opponents’ net. (Buffalo News)

Derek Stepan is interviewing some of his Coyotes teammates to discuss Halloween-related topics like favorite candies:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins honor shooting victims with ceremony, special logo

AP Images
Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Penguins held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

The team held an 11-second moment of silence prior to a game against the New York Islanders in memory of the 11 lives lost in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Penguins players wore a special ”Stronger than Hate” patch, which incorporated the team logo and Star of David, and the Islanders wore a similar decal on their helmets.

A black and white silhouette of the city with the words ”Stronger than Hate” flashed on the scoreboard during the pregame ceremony, while a video tribute played prior to faceoff. A ceremonial puck drop featured Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert along with Anthony Burke and Mike Smigda, officers wounded in the attack.

The Penguins’ jerseys were signed and will be auctioned in an effort to raise money and support victims and families of the shooting. The team also held a blood drive and donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a fund established by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Safety to benefit police officers wounded in the attack.