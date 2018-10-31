More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Coyotes’ Derek Stepan scores from own blue line

By Scott BilleckOct 31, 2018, 1:05 AM EDT
Oh, boy.

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon likely wanted to the ice to melt, swallow him up and then freeze back over again after his little blunder against the Arizona Coyotes tonight.

With the Coyotes killing a penalty, Arizona forward Derek Stepan floated a shot on Condon from his own blue line. The puck bounced, changed directions and squeaked through Condon’s pads and into the back of the net.

Stepan began skating to the bench, satisfied that he had done enough to have cleared the puck to shave a few seconds of the kill. Before he could get into his bench, the goal had gone in.

Roll the tape:

It’s tough not to feel for Condon there.

The camera was on him for five or so seconds and you could see that he just wanted to curl up into the fetal position and lay there for a bit.

Condon could only hang his head in shame. And to make things worse, he was yanked right after. Condon allowed three goals on 11 shots before heading for the early shower.

The Buzzer: Point’s five-point night; Hutton’s theivery

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckOct 31, 2018, 1:28 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

A career-high five-point night and a dominant 8-3 win for his Lightning… we think Point will be more than happy with how things turned out. Point put the Lightning up 3-1 in the first period and assisted on four other goals in the game. Point now leads the Lightning with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games — three more than Nikita Kucherov and six more than Steven Stamkos.

2. Ryan Hartman, Nashville Predators

Hartman’s first 21 games with the Preds last season was lackluster at best. His playoffs weren’t that stellar either, not what you’d want from a guy you spent a first-round pick to get. Through 12 games now in his first full season with Nashville, Hartman seems to be hitting his stride.  The 24-year-old scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 4-1 win for the Predators on Tuesday. He now has six points in those 12 games, matching the total he had in 21 with Nashville last season.

3. Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders

Eberle scored twice in 1:53 in the third period, including the game-winner, as the Islanders doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The Islanders have been a thorn in the side of Metropolitan rivals as of late, winning three straight and outscoring them 14-5 during that time. Eberle has four points in his past four games, including three goals.

Highlights of the night

Paddle saves are the best saves

The John Tortorella silent treatment

You can’t defend against this:

The best move/save combination of the night belongs to Viktor Arvidsson and Malcolm Subban:

Blunder of the night

No debate here:

Factoids

Scores

Flames 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Islanders 6, Penguins 3

Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2

Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3

Stars 4, Canadiens 1

Lightning 8, Devils 3

Predators 4, Golden Knights 1

Wild 4, Oilers 3

Flyers 3, Ducks 2

Coyotes 5, Senators 1

Rangers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Hartman’s brace keeps Predators atop NHL summit

By Scott BilleckOct 30, 2018, 10:48 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights recent resurgence hit a bump in the road on Tuesday night in Nashville.

Coming into Tuesday’s game on NBCSN, Vegas had cobbled together a 4-1-1 record in the previous six outings to turn around a shaky start to the season.

But few teams have bested the Predators this season and Vegas wasn’t going to be one of them in a 4-1 Nashville win.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros was thrown into a starting role earlier this month after Pekka Rinne went down with injury and had performed admirably entering Tuesday.

Saros helped Nashville weather the first-period storm, turning aside 12-of-13 shots while the Predators could only muster five.

With an intermission to right the ship, Nashville reappeared as a different team in the second — a more normal version of themselves.

Ryan Hartman led the way, scoring twice in 57 seconds to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Hartman’s two goals were his first multi-goal game for the Predators since joining them from Chicago last season. Hartman had six points in 21 games with the Predators to finish off the regular season last year.

In 12 games this year, he’s already equaled that mark with three goals and three assists.

The Golden Knights came into Tuesday tied for 29th in the league in goals-for per game, a goal-and-a-half off their torrid pace to start the season last year. Luck hasn’t been on their side so far this season, and that low scoring number didn’t receive a boost in their loss to Nashville.

Vegas came out of the starting gates with purpose and the feverish start was rewarded when Reilly Smith notched his third of the season on the power play.

But the Golden Knights’ side of the jumbotron didn’t see any further action for the rest of the night as Nashville would respond with four unanswered goals.

The Predators continue to rule the roost with a 9-3-0 record.

Carter Hutton makes early case for save of the year (Video)

By Scott BilleckOct 30, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Desperation paddles saves are the best saves.

It’s not even close.

If you agree (and why wouldn’t you?) then here’s a dandy from Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton that you can pump straight into your veins.

What you don’t see here is the puck going into the back of the next after the whistle had blown.

After Hutton made the save, the refs blew the whistle as the puck was pushed across the goal line. The ref waived off the goal. The NHL’s Situation Room initiated a review on it and the ref indicated to them that he blew his whistle before the puck crossed the line. The call on the ice stood, preserving the save.

Everything leading up to that save fell into place perfectly.

Brutal defense by the Sabres to leave Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames wide open at the back door. Hutton is on the other side of the crease with no other option to get over other than to flail his right arm over. And a puck robbed of its life in the comfort of the back of the net.

As far as paddle saves go, this is right up there with the best of them.

WATCH LIVE: Golden Knights visit Predators on NBCSN

AP Images
By Sean LeahyOct 30, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Tuesday night’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports App by clicking here.

Vegas started slowly out of the gate losing four of their first five games, but seem to have righted the ship by going 4-1-1 in their last six games. Including this game in Nashville, six of their next seven games are on the road where they are 2-3-0 this season.

Meanwhile, the Predators won seven of their first eight games to start the season, but have now dropped two of their last three. Their rough patch could continue into November, as Nashville has a difficult upcoming schedule, including a west coast road trip

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne has missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury. He has been practicing with the team, but has yet to be activated off IR. Rinne, who will turn 36 on Saturday, left in a win over Calgary on Oct. 19 shortly after colliding with Kevin Fiala. Predators GM David Poile said the netminder is close to returning. Juuse Saros will start on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights will start Malcolm Subban in net, which will make for a nice sub-plot as he faces off against his brother, P.K.

[WATCH LIVE – 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena
When: Tuesday, October 30th, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Golden Knights-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith
Tomas HykaErik HaulaAlex Tuch
Ryan CarpenterCody EakinTomas Nosek
William CarrierPierre-Edouard BellemareRyan Reaves

Brayden McNabbColin Miller
Shea TheodoreDeryk Engelland
Jon MerrillNick Holden

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Calle JarnkrokKyle TurrisCraig Smith
Ryan Hartman – Nick Bonino – Kevin Fiala
Miikka Salomaki / Frederick GaudreauColton SissonsZac Rinaldo / Rocco Grimaldi

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Matt IrwinYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule