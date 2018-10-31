Coyotes’ Derek Stepan scores from own blue line

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oh, boy.

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon likely wanted to the ice to melt, swallow him up and then freeze back over again after his little blunder against the Arizona Coyotes tonight.

With the Coyotes killing a penalty, Arizona forward Derek Stepan floated a shot on Condon from his own blue line. The puck bounced, changed directions and squeaked through Condon’s pads and into the back of the net.

Stepan began skating to the bench, satisfied that he had done enough to have cleared the puck to shave a few seconds of the kill. Before he could get into his bench, the goal had gone in.

Roll the tape:

It’s tough not to feel for Condon there.

The camera was on him for five or so seconds and you could see that he just wanted to curl up into the fetal position and lay there for a bit.

Condon could only hang his head in shame. And to make things worse, he was yanked right after. Condon allowed three goals on 11 shots before heading for the early shower.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck